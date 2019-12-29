Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-New England;12;4;0;.750;420;225

x-Buffalo;10;6;0;.625;314;259

N.Y. Jets;7;9;0;.438;276;359

Miami;5;11;0;.313;306;494

South

y-Houston;10;6;0;.625;378;385

Tennessee;9;7;0;.563;402;331

Indianapolis;7;9;0;.438;361;373

Jacksonville;6;10;0;.375;300;397

North

y-Baltimore;14;2;0;.875;531;282

Pittsburgh;8;8;0;.500;289;303

Cleveland;6;10;0;.375;335;393

Cincinnati;2;14;0;.125;279;420

West

y-Kansas City;12;4;0;.750;451;308

Oakland;7;9;0;.438;313;419

Denver;7;9;0;.438;282;316

L.A. Chargers;5;11;0;.313;337;345

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-Philadelphia;9;7;0;.563;385;354

Dallas;8;8;0;.500;434;321

N.Y. Giants;4;12;0;.250;341;451

Washington;3;13;0;.188;266;435

South

y-New Orleans;13;3;0;.813;458;341

Atlanta;7;9;0;.438;381;399

Tampa Bay;7;9;0;.438;458;449

Carolina;5;11;0;.313;340;470

North

y-Green Bay;13;3;0;.813;376;313

x-Minnesota;10;6;0;.625;407;303

Chicago;8;8;0;.500;280;298

Detroit;3;12;1;.219;341;423

West

x-San Francisco;13;3;0;.813;479;310

x-Seattle;11;5;0;.688;405;398

L.A. Rams;9;7;0;.563;394;364

Arizona;5;10;1;.344;361;442

x-clinched playoff berth. y-clinched division

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Jets 13, Buffalo 6

Cincinnati 33, Cleveland 23

Green Bay 23, Detroit 20

Kansas City 31, L.A. Chargers 21

Chicago 21, Minnesota 19

Miami 27, New England 24

Atlanta 28, Tampa Bay 22, OT

New Orleans 42, Carolina 10

Dallas 47, Washington 16

Denver 16, Oakland 15

L.A. Rams 31, Arizona 24

Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 17

Jacksonville 38, Indianapolis 20

Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 10

Tennessee 35, Houston 14

San Francisco 26, Seattle 21

NFL playoffs

Wild-card playoffs

GAMES SATURDAY

Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)

Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)

GAMES SUNDAY

Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)

NFL summaries

PACKERS 23, LIONS 20

Green Bay;0;3;7;13 — 23

Detroit;7;10;0;3 — 20

First quarter

Det—Blough 19 pass from Amendola (Prater kick), 7:59.

Second quarter

Det—K. Johnson 1 run (Prater kick), 3:13.

GB—FG M.Crosby 32, :20.

Det—FG Prater 42, :00.

Third quarter

GB—D.Adams 20 pass from Rodgers (M. Crosby kick), 3:10.

Fourth quarter

GB—FG M.Crosby 40, 12:07.

Det—FG Prater 56, 11:08.

GB—Lazard 28 pass from Rodgers (M.Crosby kick), 5:19.

GB—FG M.Crosby 33, :00.

A—62,840.

TEAM STATISTICS

;GB;Det

First downs;25;17

Total Net Yards;432;305

Rushes-yards;30-120;25-171

Passing;312;134

Punt Returns;2-17;1-11

Kickoff Returns;4-89;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;1-22;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;27-55-1;13-30-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-11;1-7

Punts;5-44.2;7-45.3

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;9-97;4-50

Time of Possession;34:56;25:04

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Green Bay, Jones 25-100, Ervin 1-10, D. Williams 2-9, Rodgers 2-1. Detroit, T. Johnson 3-65, K. Johnson 11-53, Scarbrough 9-42, Blough 2-11.

PASSING — Green Bay, Rodgers 27-55-1-323. Detroit, Blough 12-29-1-122, Amendola 1-1-0-19.

RECEIVING — Green Bay, D. Adams 7-93, Lazard 4-69, Graham 4-49, Allison 3-17, Jones 2-43, Valdes-Scantling 2-19, Tonyan 2-9, Lewis 1-12, Kumerow 1-7, Ervin 1-5. Detroit, Golladay 3-72, Amendola 2-16, Lacy 2-12, James 2-5, Blough 1-19, Thomas 1-15, McKissic 1-4, Agnew 1-minus 2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Green Bay, M. Crosby 51.

CHIEFS 31, CHARGERS 21

L.A. Chargers;0;7;7;7 — 21

Kansas City;3;7;14;7 — 31

First quarter

KC—FG Butker 40, 1:29.

Second quarter

LAC—Allen 12 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), 11:44.

KC—Robinson 24 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:16.

Third quarter

LAC—Gordon 5 run (Badgley kick), 13:14.

KC—Hardman 104 kickoff return (Butker kick), 12:58.

KC—D. Williams 84 run (Butker kick), 6:26.

Fourth quarter

LAC—Henry 8 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), 5:23.

KC—D.Williams 7 run (Butker kick), 2:37.

A—73,680.

TEAM STATISTICS

;LAC;KC

First downs;25;16

Total Net Yards;366;336

Rushes-yards;25-108;23-162

Passing;258;174

Punt Returns;0-0;3-21

Kickoff Returns;5-99;2-117

Interceptions Ret.;1-15;2-6

Comp-Att-Int;31-46-2;16-25-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-23;0-0

Punts;3-44.7;2-51.5

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;8-40;5-39

Time of Possession;36:04;23:56

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 9-46, Gordon 14-46, Jackson 1-11, Rivers 1-5. Kansas City, D.Williams 12-124, Mahomes 7-21, Thompson 4-17.

PASSING — L.A. Chargers, Rivers 31-46-2-281. Kansas City, Mahomes 16-25-1-174.

RECEIVING — L.A. Chargers, Allen 9-82, Ekeler 9-43, Gordon 6-76, Henry 5-42, M.Williams 2-38. Kansas City, Hill 4-61, D.Williams 4-30, Kelce 3-24, Hardman 1-30, Robinson 1-24, Watkins 1-8, Bell 1-1, Thompson 1-minus 4.

BEARS 21, VIKINGS 19

Chicago;6;5;7;3 — 21

Minnesota;0;6;0;13 — 19

First quarter

Chi—FG Pineiro 26, 7:41.

Chi—FG Pineiro 33, :44.

Second quarter

Min—FG Bailey 37, 9:17.

Chi—safety, 6:03.

Chi—FG Pineiro 34, 1:51.

Min—FG Bailey 38, :00.

Third quarter

Chi—Montgomery 14 run (Pineiro kick), 9:49.

Fourth quarter

Min—Boone 1 run (Bailey kick), 14:13.

Min—FG Bailey 39, 8:54.

Min—FG Bailey 34, 4:53.

Chi—FG Pineiro 22, :10.

A—66,913.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Chi;Min

First downs;24;14

Total Net Yards;337;300

Rushes-yards;34-158;26-174

Passing;179;126

Punt Returns;0-0;1-8

Kickoff Returns;2-44;1-28

Interceptions Ret.;2-16;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;26-37-0;12-21-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-28;0-0

Punts;2-55.5;1-52.0

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;3-34;3-40

Time of Possession;37:40;22:20

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Chicago, Montgomery 23-113, Cohen 4-20, Patterson 2-14, Nall 2-8, Robinson 1-2, Trubisky 2-1. Minnesota, Boone 17-148, Abdullah 6-22, Ham 2-4, Mannion 1-0.

PASSING — Chicago, Trubisky 26-37-0-207. Minnesota, Mannion 12-21-2-126.

RECEIVING — Chicago, Robinson 9-71, Cohen 9-44, Ridley 3-54, Wims 3-23, Saubert 1-10, Miller 1-5. Minnesota, O.Johnson 3-34, Abdullah 3-14, Hollins 2-46, Boone 2-12, I.Smith 1-11, Conklin 1-9.

College bowls

LATE SATURDAY RESULT

Fiesta Bowl

Clemson 29, Ohio St. 23

GAMES TODAY

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

At Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi St. (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 3 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES TUESDAY

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Florida St. (6-6) vs. Arizona St. (7-5), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas St. (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), noon (ABC)

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), noon (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES THURSDAY

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME FRIDAY

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME SATURDAY

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY, JAN. 18

East-West Shrine Classic

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

East vs. West, 2 p.m.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

American vs. National, 4 p.m. (FS1)

GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 25

Senior Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

North vs. South, 1:30 p.m.

GAME SUNDAY, JAN. 26

Hula Bowl

At Honolulu 9:30 p.m.

College playoffs

FCS Championship

GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 11

At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas

North Dakota St. (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 11 a.m.

