NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-New England;12;4;0;.750;420;225
x-Buffalo;10;6;0;.625;314;259
N.Y. Jets;7;9;0;.438;276;359
Miami;5;11;0;.313;306;494
South
y-Houston;10;6;0;.625;378;385
Tennessee;9;7;0;.563;402;331
Indianapolis;7;9;0;.438;361;373
Jacksonville;6;10;0;.375;300;397
North
y-Baltimore;14;2;0;.875;531;282
Pittsburgh;8;8;0;.500;289;303
Cleveland;6;10;0;.375;335;393
Cincinnati;2;14;0;.125;279;420
West
y-Kansas City;12;4;0;.750;451;308
Oakland;7;9;0;.438;313;419
Denver;7;9;0;.438;282;316
L.A. Chargers;5;11;0;.313;337;345
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-Philadelphia;9;7;0;.563;385;354
Dallas;8;8;0;.500;434;321
N.Y. Giants;4;12;0;.250;341;451
Washington;3;13;0;.188;266;435
South
y-New Orleans;13;3;0;.813;458;341
Atlanta;7;9;0;.438;381;399
Tampa Bay;7;9;0;.438;458;449
Carolina;5;11;0;.313;340;470
North
y-Green Bay;13;3;0;.813;376;313
x-Minnesota;10;6;0;.625;407;303
Chicago;8;8;0;.500;280;298
Detroit;3;12;1;.219;341;423
West
x-San Francisco;13;3;0;.813;479;310
x-Seattle;11;5;0;.688;405;398
L.A. Rams;9;7;0;.563;394;364
Arizona;5;10;1;.344;361;442
x-clinched playoff berth. y-clinched division
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Jets 13, Buffalo 6
Cincinnati 33, Cleveland 23
Green Bay 23, Detroit 20
Kansas City 31, L.A. Chargers 21
Chicago 21, Minnesota 19
Miami 27, New England 24
Atlanta 28, Tampa Bay 22, OT
New Orleans 42, Carolina 10
Dallas 47, Washington 16
Denver 16, Oakland 15
L.A. Rams 31, Arizona 24
Philadelphia 34, N.Y. Giants 17
Jacksonville 38, Indianapolis 20
Baltimore 28, Pittsburgh 10
Tennessee 35, Houston 14
San Francisco 26, Seattle 21
NFL playoffs
Wild-card playoffs
GAMES SATURDAY
Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m. (CBS)
GAMES SUNDAY
Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m. (FOX)
Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m. (NBC)
NFL summaries
PACKERS 23, LIONS 20
Green Bay;0;3;7;13 — 23
Detroit;7;10;0;3 — 20
First quarter
Det—Blough 19 pass from Amendola (Prater kick), 7:59.
Second quarter
Det—K. Johnson 1 run (Prater kick), 3:13.
GB—FG M.Crosby 32, :20.
Det—FG Prater 42, :00.
Third quarter
GB—D.Adams 20 pass from Rodgers (M. Crosby kick), 3:10.
Fourth quarter
GB—FG M.Crosby 40, 12:07.
Det—FG Prater 56, 11:08.
GB—Lazard 28 pass from Rodgers (M.Crosby kick), 5:19.
GB—FG M.Crosby 33, :00.
A—62,840.
TEAM STATISTICS
;GB;Det
First downs;25;17
Total Net Yards;432;305
Rushes-yards;30-120;25-171
Passing;312;134
Punt Returns;2-17;1-11
Kickoff Returns;4-89;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;1-22;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;27-55-1;13-30-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-11;1-7
Punts;5-44.2;7-45.3
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;9-97;4-50
Time of Possession;34:56;25:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Green Bay, Jones 25-100, Ervin 1-10, D. Williams 2-9, Rodgers 2-1. Detroit, T. Johnson 3-65, K. Johnson 11-53, Scarbrough 9-42, Blough 2-11.
PASSING — Green Bay, Rodgers 27-55-1-323. Detroit, Blough 12-29-1-122, Amendola 1-1-0-19.
RECEIVING — Green Bay, D. Adams 7-93, Lazard 4-69, Graham 4-49, Allison 3-17, Jones 2-43, Valdes-Scantling 2-19, Tonyan 2-9, Lewis 1-12, Kumerow 1-7, Ervin 1-5. Detroit, Golladay 3-72, Amendola 2-16, Lacy 2-12, James 2-5, Blough 1-19, Thomas 1-15, McKissic 1-4, Agnew 1-minus 2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Green Bay, M. Crosby 51.
CHIEFS 31, CHARGERS 21
L.A. Chargers;0;7;7;7 — 21
Kansas City;3;7;14;7 — 31
First quarter
KC—FG Butker 40, 1:29.
Second quarter
LAC—Allen 12 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), 11:44.
KC—Robinson 24 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:16.
Third quarter
LAC—Gordon 5 run (Badgley kick), 13:14.
KC—Hardman 104 kickoff return (Butker kick), 12:58.
KC—D. Williams 84 run (Butker kick), 6:26.
Fourth quarter
LAC—Henry 8 pass from Rivers (Badgley kick), 5:23.
KC—D.Williams 7 run (Butker kick), 2:37.
A—73,680.
TEAM STATISTICS
;LAC;KC
First downs;25;16
Total Net Yards;366;336
Rushes-yards;25-108;23-162
Passing;258;174
Punt Returns;0-0;3-21
Kickoff Returns;5-99;2-117
Interceptions Ret.;1-15;2-6
Comp-Att-Int;31-46-2;16-25-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-23;0-0
Punts;3-44.7;2-51.5
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;8-40;5-39
Time of Possession;36:04;23:56
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — L.A. Chargers, Ekeler 9-46, Gordon 14-46, Jackson 1-11, Rivers 1-5. Kansas City, D.Williams 12-124, Mahomes 7-21, Thompson 4-17.
PASSING — L.A. Chargers, Rivers 31-46-2-281. Kansas City, Mahomes 16-25-1-174.
RECEIVING — L.A. Chargers, Allen 9-82, Ekeler 9-43, Gordon 6-76, Henry 5-42, M.Williams 2-38. Kansas City, Hill 4-61, D.Williams 4-30, Kelce 3-24, Hardman 1-30, Robinson 1-24, Watkins 1-8, Bell 1-1, Thompson 1-minus 4.
BEARS 21, VIKINGS 19
Chicago;6;5;7;3 — 21
Minnesota;0;6;0;13 — 19
First quarter
Chi—FG Pineiro 26, 7:41.
Chi—FG Pineiro 33, :44.
Second quarter
Min—FG Bailey 37, 9:17.
Chi—safety, 6:03.
Chi—FG Pineiro 34, 1:51.
Min—FG Bailey 38, :00.
Third quarter
Chi—Montgomery 14 run (Pineiro kick), 9:49.
Fourth quarter
Min—Boone 1 run (Bailey kick), 14:13.
Min—FG Bailey 39, 8:54.
Min—FG Bailey 34, 4:53.
Chi—FG Pineiro 22, :10.
A—66,913.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Chi;Min
First downs;24;14
Total Net Yards;337;300
Rushes-yards;34-158;26-174
Passing;179;126
Punt Returns;0-0;1-8
Kickoff Returns;2-44;1-28
Interceptions Ret.;2-16;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;26-37-0;12-21-2
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-28;0-0
Punts;2-55.5;1-52.0
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;3-34;3-40
Time of Possession;37:40;22:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Chicago, Montgomery 23-113, Cohen 4-20, Patterson 2-14, Nall 2-8, Robinson 1-2, Trubisky 2-1. Minnesota, Boone 17-148, Abdullah 6-22, Ham 2-4, Mannion 1-0.
PASSING — Chicago, Trubisky 26-37-0-207. Minnesota, Mannion 12-21-2-126.
RECEIVING — Chicago, Robinson 9-71, Cohen 9-44, Ridley 3-54, Wims 3-23, Saubert 1-10, Miller 1-5. Minnesota, O.Johnson 3-34, Abdullah 3-14, Hollins 2-46, Boone 2-12, I.Smith 1-11, Conklin 1-9.
College bowls
LATE SATURDAY RESULT
Fiesta Bowl
Clemson 29, Ohio St. 23
GAMES TODAY
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi St. (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 3 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES TUESDAY
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Virginia Tech (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Florida St. (6-6) vs. Arizona St. (7-5), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas St. (8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), noon (ABC)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), noon (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES THURSDAY
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME FRIDAY
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME SATURDAY
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
Clemson (14-0) vs. LSU (14-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY, JAN. 18
East-West Shrine Classic
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
East vs. West, 2 p.m.
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
American vs. National, 4 p.m. (FS1)
GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 25
Senior Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
North vs. South, 1:30 p.m.
GAME SUNDAY, JAN. 26
Hula Bowl
At Honolulu 9:30 p.m.
College playoffs
FCS Championship
GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 11
At Toyota Stadium Frisco, Texas
North Dakota St. (15-0) vs. James Madison (14-1), 11 a.m.
