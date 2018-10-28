Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;5;2;0;.714;214;179

Miami;4;4;0;.500;174;219

N.Y. Jets;3;5;0;.375;192;200

Buffalo;2;5;0;.286;81;175

South

Houston;5;3;0;.625;197;167

Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;106;127

Jacksonville;3;5;0;.375;134;170

Indianapolis;3;5;0;.375;231;213

North

Pittsburgh;4;2;1;.643;204;172

Cincinnati;5;3;0;.625;221;237

Baltimore;4;4;0;.500;197;137

Cleveland;2;5;1;.313;169;210

West

Kansas City;7;1;0;.875;290;205

L.A. Chargers;5;2;0;.714;195;163

Denver;3;5;0;.375;188;194

Oakland;1;6;0;.143;138;218

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;5;2;0;.714;146;134

Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;178;156

Dallas;3;4;0;.429;140;123

N.Y. Giants;1;7;0;.125;150;205

South

New Orleans;6;1;0;.857;234;183

Carolina;5;2;0;.714;178;152

Atlanta;3;4;0;.429;190;212

Tampa Bay;3;4;0;.429;201;233

North

Chicago;4;3;0;.571;194;144

Minnesota;4;3;1;.563;197;195

Green Bay;3;3;1;.500;175;173

Detroit;3;4;0;.429;171;186

West

L.A. Rams;8;0;0;1.000;264;155

Seattle;4;3;0;.571;171;131

Arizona;2;6;0;.250;110;199

San Francisco;1;7;0;.125;173;236

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 18

Chicago 24, N.Y. Jets 10

Seattle 28, Detroit 14

Pittsburgh 33, Cleveland 18

Carolina 36, Baltimore 21

Kansas City 30, Denver 23

Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 13

Cincinnati 37, Tampa Bay 34

Indianapolis 42, Oakland 28

Arizona 18, San Francisco 15

L.A. Rams 29, Green Bay 27

New Orleans 30, Minnesota 20

Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta

GAME TODAY

New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon

Atlanta at Washington, noon

Detroit at Minnesota, noon

Kansas City at Cleveland, noon

Tampa Bay at Carolina, noon

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon

Chicago at Buffalo, noon

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

GAME MONDAY, NOV. 5

Tennessee at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summaries

CHIEFS 30, BRONCOS 23

Denver;7;7;0;9 -- 23

Kansas City;3;13;14;0 -- 30

First Quarter

Den - Lindsay 1 run (McManus kick), 7:40.

KC - FG Butker 24, 2:18.

Second Quarter

KC - Kelce 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:31.

KC - Watkins 13 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), :54.

Den - Patrick 24 pass from Keenum (McManus kick), :05.

Third Quarter

KC - Watkins 10 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:16.

KC - Hunt 23 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:12.

Fourth Quarter

Den - Heuerman 4 pass from Keenum (run failed), 14:57.

Den - FG McManus 36, 1:48.

A - 77,103.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Den;KC

First downs;22;20

Total Net Yards;411;340

Rushes-yards;30-189;18-49

Passing;222;291

Punt Returns;2-13;3-15

Kickoff Returns;3-69;4-87

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;23-34-1;24-34-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-40;2-12

Punts;4-43.8;5-39.2

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;10-83;7-50

Time of Possession;32:41;27:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Denver, Lindsay 18-95, Booker 9-78, Patrick 1-13, Keenum 1-9, Sanders 1-(minus 6). Kansas City, Hunt 16-50, Mahomes 2-(minus 1).

PASSING—Denver, Keenum 23-34-1-262. Kansas City, Mahomes 24-34-1-303.

RECEIVING—Denver, Sanders 4-57, LaCosse 4-29, Booker 4-23, Sutton 3-78, De.Thomas 3-30, Lindsay 3-17, Patrick 1-24, Heuerman 1-4. Kansas City, Watkins 8-107, Kelce 6-79, Hunt 5-36, Hill 3-70, Sherman 1-10, Robinson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Denver, McManus 55.

BEARS 24, JETS 10

New York;0;3;0;7 -- 10

Chicago;7;0;7;10 -- 24

First Quarter

Chi - Cohen 70 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 5:24.

Second Quarter

NYJ - FG Myers 42, 11:59.

Third Quarter

Chi - Miller 4 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 7:13.

Fourth Quarter

Chi - FG Parkey 32, 14:56.

NYJ - Herndon 16 pass from Darnold (Myers kick), 11:10.

Chi - Howard 2 run (Parkey kick), 7:08.

A - 61,397.

TEAM STATISTICS

;NYJ;Chi

First downs;12;22

Total Net Yards;207;395

Rushes-yards;24-57;34-179

Passing;150;216

Punt Returns;1-8;4-36

Kickoff Returns;0-0;1-19

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;14-29-0;16-29-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-3;2-4

Punts;8-42.1;5-45.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;8-45;2-25

Time of Possession;27:16;32:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New York, Crowell 13-25, Darnold 5-22, Cannon 6-10. Chicago, Howard 22-81, Trubisky 6-51, Cohen 5-40, Miller 1-7.

PASSING—New York, Darnold 14-29-0-153. Chicago, Trubisky 16-29-0-220.

RECEIVING—New York, Burnett 4-61, Kearse 3-30, Cannon 3-12, Herndon 1-16, Peake 1-14, Crowell 1-13, Sterling 1-7. Chicago, Gabriel 4-52, Bellamy 4-37, Miller 3-37, T.Burton 3-18, Cohen 1-70, White 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Parkey 40.

RAMS 29, PACKERS 27

Green Bay;7;3;10;7 -- 27

L.A. Rams;0;8;15;6 -- 29

First Quarter

GB - J.Williams 1 run (Crosby kick), 6:01.

Second Quarter

GB - FG Crosby 41, 14:19.

LA - Safety, 2:47.

LA - Reynolds 1 pass from Goff (run failed), :21.

Third Quarter

GB - FG Crosby 53, 9:38.

LA - Gurley 30 pass from Goff (Gurley pass from Goff), 7:19.

LA - Reynolds 19 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 1:50.

GB - A.Jones 33 run (Crosby kick), :13.

Fourth Quarter

LA - FG Zuerlein 43, 11:39.

GB - Valdes-Scantling 40 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:50.

LA - FG Zuerlein 34, 2:05.

A - 75,822.

TEAM STATISTICS

;GB;LA

First downs;16;23

Total Net Yards;359;416

Rushes-yards;19-106;34-135

Passing;253;281

Punt Returns;1-13;2-2

Kickoff Returns;3-68;4-64

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;18-30-0;20-36-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-33;5-26

Punts;5-42.8;7-45.1

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;2-10;2-15

Time of Possession;25:50;34:10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 12-86, J.Williams 4-9, Montgomery 2-6, Rodgers 1-5. Los Angeles, Gurley 25-114, Cooks 2-9, M.Brown 1-7, Goff 5-7, Reynolds 1-(minus 2).

PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 18-30-0-286. Los Angeles, Goff 19-35-0-295, Hekker 1-1-0-12.

RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 5-133, Cobb 4-40, Valdes-Scantling 2-45, St. Brown 2-31, A.Jones 2-0, Graham 1-21, Allison 1-14, Montgomery 1-2. Los Angeles, Gurley 6-81, Woods 5-70, Cooks 3-74, Reynolds 3-42, Everett 1-22, Shields 1-12, Higbee 1-6.

SAINTS 30, VIKINGS 20

New Orleans;7;10;10;3 -- 30

Minnesota;7;6;0;7 -- 20

First Quarter

NO - Kamara 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 10:33.

Min - Diggs 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 3:16.

Second Quarter

Min - Murray 1 run (kick failed), 11:57.

NO - FG Lutz 52, 7:27.

NO - Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), :30.

Third Quarter

NO - FG Lutz 42, 8:19.

NO - P.Williams 45 interception return (Lutz kick), 5:58.

Fourth Quarter

NO - FG Lutz 42, 9:35.

Min - Thielen 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 4:26.

A - 66,801.

TEAM STATISTICS

;NO;Min

First downs;17;27

Total Net Yards;270;423

Rushes-yards;29-106;22-85

Passing;164;338

Punt Returns;1-15;1-4

Kickoff Returns;2-50;2-37

Interceptions Ret.;1-45;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;19-24-1;31-41-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;4-21

Punts;2-43.0;2-40.5

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-1

Penalties-Yards;7-64;6-54

Time of Possession;28:37;31:23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New Orleans, Ingram 13-63, Kamara 13-45, T.Hill 3-(minus 2). Minnesota, Murray 13-56, Thielen 1-15, Boone 3-11, Cousins 2-3, Ham 2-1, R.Thomas 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—New Orleans, Brees 18-23-1-120, T.Hill 1-1-0-44. Minnesota, Cousins 31-41-1-359.

RECEIVING—New Orleans, Kamara 7-31, M.Thomas 5-81, Ingram 3-29, T.Smith 3-18, T.Hill 1-5. Minnesota, Diggs 10-119, Thielen 7-103, Murray 5-39, Rudolph 4-39, Treadwell 3-25, A.Robinson 1-19, R.Thomas 1-15.

CFL standings

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA

x-Ottawa;10;7;0;20;440;411

y-Hamilton;8;9;0;16;485;426

Toronto;4;13;0;8;360;536

Montreal;4;13;0;8;315;484

WEST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA

y-Calgary;12;5;0;24;496;354

y-Saskatchewan;12;6;0;24;450;444

y-Winnipeg;10;7;0;20;526;386

y-B.C.;9;8;0;18;414;447

Edmonton;8;9;0;16;449;447

x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Montreal 40, Toronto 10

College poll

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Alabama (60);8-0;1500;1

2. Clemson;8-0;1433;2

3. Notre Dame;8-0;1374;3

4. LSU;7-1;1317;4

5. Michigan;7-1;1240;5

6. Georgia;7-1;1202;7

7. Oklahoma;7-1;1132;8

8. Ohio St.;7-1;1022;11

9. UCF;7-0;1014;10

10. Washington St.;7-1;938;14

11. Kentucky;7-1;905;12

12. West Virginia;6-1;891;13

13. Florida;6-2;734;9

14. Penn St.;6-2;733;17

15. Texas;6-2;719;6

16. Utah;6-2;593;23

17. Houston;7-1;403;NR

18. Utah St.;7-1;340;NR

19. Iowa;6-2;323;18

20. Fresno St.;7-1;261;NR

21. Mississippi St.;5-3;204;NR

22. Syracuse;6-2;192;NR

23. Virginia;6-2;175;NR

24. Boston College;6-2;169;NR

25. Texas A&M;5-3;132;16

Others receiving votes: Washington 120, Northwestern 86, Georgia Southern 62, Michigan St. 51, Cincinnati 45, Iowa St. 42, South Florida 29, Stanford 26, Oklahoma St. 24, UAB 17, Oregon 13, Wisconsin 12, Auburn 7, San Diego St. 6, Army 6, NC State 5, California 2, Buffalo 1.

College standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Oklahoma;4;1;7;1

W. Virginia;4;1;6;1

Texas;4;1;6;2

Texas Tech;3;2;5;3

Iowa St.;3;2;4;3

Oklahoma St.;2;3;5;3

Baylor;2;3;4;4

Kansas;1;4;3;5

Kansas St.;1;4;3;5

TCU;1;4;3;5

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

East Division

Michigan;5;0;7;1

Ohio St.;4;1;7;1

Michigan St.;3;2;5;3

Maryland;3;2;5;3

Penn St.;3;2;6;2

Indiana;1;5;4;5

Rutgers;0;5;1;7

West Division

Northwestern;5;1;5;3

Wisconsin;3;2;5;3

Purdue;3;2;4;4

Iowa;3;2;6;2

Nebraska;1;4;2;6

Minnesota;1;4;4;4

Illinois;1;4;3;5

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

N. Dakota St.;5;0;8;0

S. Dakota St.;3;2;5;2

North. Iowa;3;2;4;4

Western Ill.;3;2;4;4

Illinois St.;2;3;5;3

Indiana St.;2;3;4;4

Missouri St.;2;3;4;4

South Dakota;2;3;3;5

Youngstown St.;2;3;3;5

Southern Ill.;1;4;2;6

NORTHERN SUN

;Div.;;All

;W;L;W;L

North Division

Minn.-Duluth;5;0;9;0

Bemidji St.;4;1;6;3

MSU-Moorhead;4;1;6;3

St. Cloud St.;3;2;6;3

Northern St.;2;3;3;6

Minn.-Crookston;1;4;1;8

Minot St.;1;4;1;8

U-Mary;0;5;0;9

South Division

MSU-Mankato;5;0;9;0

Sioux Falls;4;1;6;3

Augustana;3;2;6;3

Winona St.;3;2;6;3

Concordia-S.P.;2;3;4;5

Upper Iowa;1;4;3;6

SW Minn. St.;1;4;4;5

Wayne St.;1;4;2;7

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Wartburg;5;1;6;2

Dubuque;5;1;6;2

Simpson;5;1;6;2

Central;5;2;7;2

Coe;3;3;4;4

Loras;3;3;4;4

Luther;1;5;1;7

Neb. Wesleyan;1;6;2;7

Buena Vista;0;6;1;7

