NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;5;2;0;.714;214;179
Miami;4;4;0;.500;174;219
N.Y. Jets;3;5;0;.375;192;200
Buffalo;2;5;0;.286;81;175
South
Houston;5;3;0;.625;197;167
Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;106;127
Jacksonville;3;5;0;.375;134;170
Indianapolis;3;5;0;.375;231;213
North
Pittsburgh;4;2;1;.643;204;172
Cincinnati;5;3;0;.625;221;237
Baltimore;4;4;0;.500;197;137
Cleveland;2;5;1;.313;169;210
West
Kansas City;7;1;0;.875;290;205
L.A. Chargers;5;2;0;.714;195;163
Denver;3;5;0;.375;188;194
Oakland;1;6;0;.143;138;218
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;5;2;0;.714;146;134
Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;178;156
Dallas;3;4;0;.429;140;123
N.Y. Giants;1;7;0;.125;150;205
South
New Orleans;6;1;0;.857;234;183
Carolina;5;2;0;.714;178;152
Atlanta;3;4;0;.429;190;212
Tampa Bay;3;4;0;.429;201;233
North
Chicago;4;3;0;.571;194;144
Minnesota;4;3;1;.563;197;195
Green Bay;3;3;1;.500;175;173
Detroit;3;4;0;.429;171;186
West
L.A. Rams;8;0;0;1.000;264;155
Seattle;4;3;0;.571;171;131
Arizona;2;6;0;.250;110;199
San Francisco;1;7;0;.125;173;236
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Philadelphia 24, Jacksonville 18
Chicago 24, N.Y. Jets 10
Seattle 28, Detroit 14
Pittsburgh 33, Cleveland 18
Carolina 36, Baltimore 21
Kansas City 30, Denver 23
Washington 20, N.Y. Giants 13
Cincinnati 37, Tampa Bay 34
Indianapolis 42, Oakland 28
Arizona 18, San Francisco 15
L.A. Rams 29, Green Bay 27
New Orleans 30, Minnesota 20
Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta
GAME TODAY
New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Oakland at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon
Atlanta at Washington, noon
Detroit at Minnesota, noon
Kansas City at Cleveland, noon
Tampa Bay at Carolina, noon
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon
Chicago at Buffalo, noon
L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati
GAME MONDAY, NOV. 5
Tennessee at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summaries
CHIEFS 30, BRONCOS 23
Denver;7;7;0;9 -- 23
Kansas City;3;13;14;0 -- 30
First Quarter
Den - Lindsay 1 run (McManus kick), 7:40.
KC - FG Butker 24, 2:18.
Second Quarter
KC - Kelce 9 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 9:31.
KC - Watkins 13 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), :54.
Den - Patrick 24 pass from Keenum (McManus kick), :05.
Third Quarter
KC - Watkins 10 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:16.
KC - Hunt 23 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:12.
Fourth Quarter
Den - Heuerman 4 pass from Keenum (run failed), 14:57.
Den - FG McManus 36, 1:48.
A - 77,103.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Den;KC
First downs;22;20
Total Net Yards;411;340
Rushes-yards;30-189;18-49
Passing;222;291
Punt Returns;2-13;3-15
Kickoff Returns;3-69;4-87
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;23-34-1;24-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-40;2-12
Punts;4-43.8;5-39.2
Fumbles-Lost;3-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;10-83;7-50
Time of Possession;32:41;27:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Denver, Lindsay 18-95, Booker 9-78, Patrick 1-13, Keenum 1-9, Sanders 1-(minus 6). Kansas City, Hunt 16-50, Mahomes 2-(minus 1).
PASSING—Denver, Keenum 23-34-1-262. Kansas City, Mahomes 24-34-1-303.
RECEIVING—Denver, Sanders 4-57, LaCosse 4-29, Booker 4-23, Sutton 3-78, De.Thomas 3-30, Lindsay 3-17, Patrick 1-24, Heuerman 1-4. Kansas City, Watkins 8-107, Kelce 6-79, Hunt 5-36, Hill 3-70, Sherman 1-10, Robinson 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Denver, McManus 55.
BEARS 24, JETS 10
New York;0;3;0;7 -- 10
Chicago;7;0;7;10 -- 24
First Quarter
Chi - Cohen 70 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 5:24.
Second Quarter
NYJ - FG Myers 42, 11:59.
Third Quarter
Chi - Miller 4 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 7:13.
Fourth Quarter
Chi - FG Parkey 32, 14:56.
NYJ - Herndon 16 pass from Darnold (Myers kick), 11:10.
Chi - Howard 2 run (Parkey kick), 7:08.
A - 61,397.
TEAM STATISTICS
;NYJ;Chi
First downs;12;22
Total Net Yards;207;395
Rushes-yards;24-57;34-179
Passing;150;216
Punt Returns;1-8;4-36
Kickoff Returns;0-0;1-19
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;14-29-0;16-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-3;2-4
Punts;8-42.1;5-45.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;8-45;2-25
Time of Possession;27:16;32:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New York, Crowell 13-25, Darnold 5-22, Cannon 6-10. Chicago, Howard 22-81, Trubisky 6-51, Cohen 5-40, Miller 1-7.
PASSING—New York, Darnold 14-29-0-153. Chicago, Trubisky 16-29-0-220.
RECEIVING—New York, Burnett 4-61, Kearse 3-30, Cannon 3-12, Herndon 1-16, Peake 1-14, Crowell 1-13, Sterling 1-7. Chicago, Gabriel 4-52, Bellamy 4-37, Miller 3-37, T.Burton 3-18, Cohen 1-70, White 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Parkey 40.
RAMS 29, PACKERS 27
Green Bay;7;3;10;7 -- 27
L.A. Rams;0;8;15;6 -- 29
First Quarter
GB - J.Williams 1 run (Crosby kick), 6:01.
Second Quarter
GB - FG Crosby 41, 14:19.
LA - Safety, 2:47.
LA - Reynolds 1 pass from Goff (run failed), :21.
Third Quarter
GB - FG Crosby 53, 9:38.
LA - Gurley 30 pass from Goff (Gurley pass from Goff), 7:19.
LA - Reynolds 19 pass from Goff (Zuerlein kick), 1:50.
GB - A.Jones 33 run (Crosby kick), :13.
Fourth Quarter
LA - FG Zuerlein 43, 11:39.
GB - Valdes-Scantling 40 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:50.
LA - FG Zuerlein 34, 2:05.
A - 75,822.
TEAM STATISTICS
;GB;LA
First downs;16;23
Total Net Yards;359;416
Rushes-yards;19-106;34-135
Passing;253;281
Punt Returns;1-13;2-2
Kickoff Returns;3-68;4-64
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;18-30-0;20-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-33;5-26
Punts;5-42.8;7-45.1
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;2-10;2-15
Time of Possession;25:50;34:10
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 12-86, J.Williams 4-9, Montgomery 2-6, Rodgers 1-5. Los Angeles, Gurley 25-114, Cooks 2-9, M.Brown 1-7, Goff 5-7, Reynolds 1-(minus 2).
PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 18-30-0-286. Los Angeles, Goff 19-35-0-295, Hekker 1-1-0-12.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 5-133, Cobb 4-40, Valdes-Scantling 2-45, St. Brown 2-31, A.Jones 2-0, Graham 1-21, Allison 1-14, Montgomery 1-2. Los Angeles, Gurley 6-81, Woods 5-70, Cooks 3-74, Reynolds 3-42, Everett 1-22, Shields 1-12, Higbee 1-6.
SAINTS 30, VIKINGS 20
New Orleans;7;10;10;3 -- 30
Minnesota;7;6;0;7 -- 20
First Quarter
NO - Kamara 3 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 10:33.
Min - Diggs 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 3:16.
Second Quarter
Min - Murray 1 run (kick failed), 11:57.
NO - FG Lutz 52, 7:27.
NO - Kamara 1 run (Lutz kick), :30.
Third Quarter
NO - FG Lutz 42, 8:19.
NO - P.Williams 45 interception return (Lutz kick), 5:58.
Fourth Quarter
NO - FG Lutz 42, 9:35.
Min - Thielen 1 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 4:26.
A - 66,801.
TEAM STATISTICS
;NO;Min
First downs;17;27
Total Net Yards;270;423
Rushes-yards;29-106;22-85
Passing;164;338
Punt Returns;1-15;1-4
Kickoff Returns;2-50;2-37
Interceptions Ret.;1-45;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;19-24-1;31-41-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;4-21
Punts;2-43.0;2-40.5
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties-Yards;7-64;6-54
Time of Possession;28:37;31:23
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New Orleans, Ingram 13-63, Kamara 13-45, T.Hill 3-(minus 2). Minnesota, Murray 13-56, Thielen 1-15, Boone 3-11, Cousins 2-3, Ham 2-1, R.Thomas 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—New Orleans, Brees 18-23-1-120, T.Hill 1-1-0-44. Minnesota, Cousins 31-41-1-359.
RECEIVING—New Orleans, Kamara 7-31, M.Thomas 5-81, Ingram 3-29, T.Smith 3-18, T.Hill 1-5. Minnesota, Diggs 10-119, Thielen 7-103, Murray 5-39, Rudolph 4-39, Treadwell 3-25, A.Robinson 1-19, R.Thomas 1-15.
CFL standings
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA
x-Ottawa;10;7;0;20;440;411
y-Hamilton;8;9;0;16;485;426
Toronto;4;13;0;8;360;536
Montreal;4;13;0;8;315;484
WEST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA
y-Calgary;12;5;0;24;496;354
y-Saskatchewan;12;6;0;24;450;444
y-Winnipeg;10;7;0;20;526;386
y-B.C.;9;8;0;18;414;447
Edmonton;8;9;0;16;449;447
x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Montreal 40, Toronto 10
College poll
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Alabama (60);8-0;1500;1
2. Clemson;8-0;1433;2
3. Notre Dame;8-0;1374;3
4. LSU;7-1;1317;4
5. Michigan;7-1;1240;5
6. Georgia;7-1;1202;7
7. Oklahoma;7-1;1132;8
8. Ohio St.;7-1;1022;11
9. UCF;7-0;1014;10
10. Washington St.;7-1;938;14
11. Kentucky;7-1;905;12
12. West Virginia;6-1;891;13
13. Florida;6-2;734;9
14. Penn St.;6-2;733;17
15. Texas;6-2;719;6
16. Utah;6-2;593;23
17. Houston;7-1;403;NR
18. Utah St.;7-1;340;NR
19. Iowa;6-2;323;18
20. Fresno St.;7-1;261;NR
21. Mississippi St.;5-3;204;NR
22. Syracuse;6-2;192;NR
23. Virginia;6-2;175;NR
24. Boston College;6-2;169;NR
25. Texas A&M;5-3;132;16
Others receiving votes: Washington 120, Northwestern 86, Georgia Southern 62, Michigan St. 51, Cincinnati 45, Iowa St. 42, South Florida 29, Stanford 26, Oklahoma St. 24, UAB 17, Oregon 13, Wisconsin 12, Auburn 7, San Diego St. 6, Army 6, NC State 5, California 2, Buffalo 1.
College standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Oklahoma;4;1;7;1
W. Virginia;4;1;6;1
Texas;4;1;6;2
Texas Tech;3;2;5;3
Iowa St.;3;2;4;3
Oklahoma St.;2;3;5;3
Baylor;2;3;4;4
Kansas;1;4;3;5
Kansas St.;1;4;3;5
TCU;1;4;3;5
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
East Division
Michigan;5;0;7;1
Ohio St.;4;1;7;1
Michigan St.;3;2;5;3
Maryland;3;2;5;3
Penn St.;3;2;6;2
Indiana;1;5;4;5
Rutgers;0;5;1;7
West Division
Northwestern;5;1;5;3
Wisconsin;3;2;5;3
Purdue;3;2;4;4
Iowa;3;2;6;2
Nebraska;1;4;2;6
Minnesota;1;4;4;4
Illinois;1;4;3;5
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
N. Dakota St.;5;0;8;0
S. Dakota St.;3;2;5;2
North. Iowa;3;2;4;4
Western Ill.;3;2;4;4
Illinois St.;2;3;5;3
Indiana St.;2;3;4;4
Missouri St.;2;3;4;4
South Dakota;2;3;3;5
Youngstown St.;2;3;3;5
Southern Ill.;1;4;2;6
NORTHERN SUN
;Div.;;All
;W;L;W;L
North Division
Minn.-Duluth;5;0;9;0
Bemidji St.;4;1;6;3
MSU-Moorhead;4;1;6;3
St. Cloud St.;3;2;6;3
Northern St.;2;3;3;6
Minn.-Crookston;1;4;1;8
Minot St.;1;4;1;8
U-Mary;0;5;0;9
South Division
MSU-Mankato;5;0;9;0
Sioux Falls;4;1;6;3
Augustana;3;2;6;3
Winona St.;3;2;6;3
Concordia-S.P.;2;3;4;5
Upper Iowa;1;4;3;6
SW Minn. St.;1;4;4;5
Wayne St.;1;4;2;7
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Wartburg;5;1;6;2
Dubuque;5;1;6;2
Simpson;5;1;6;2
Central;5;2;7;2
Coe;3;3;4;4
Loras;3;3;4;4
Luther;1;5;1;7
Neb. Wesleyan;1;6;2;7
Buena Vista;0;6;1;7
