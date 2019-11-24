Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;10;1;0;.909;300;117

Buffalo;8;3;0;.727;231;173

N.Y. Jets;4;7;0;.364;198;258

Miami;2;9;0;.182;163;346

South

Houston;7;4;0;.636;265;249

Indianapolis;6;5;0;.545;244;226

Tennessee;6;5;0;.545;245;217

Jacksonville;4;7;0;.364;209;264

North

Baltimore;8;2;0;.800;341;196

Pittsburgh;6;5;0;.545;216;212

Cleveland;5;6;0;.455;233;252

Cincinnati;0;11;0;.000;157;292

West

Kansas City;7;4;0;.636;308;256

Oakland;6;5;0;.545;228;284

L.A. Chargers;4;7;0;.364;224;218

Denver;3;8;0;.273;175;217

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;5;0;.545;295;210

Philadelphia;5;6;0;.455;243;247

N.Y. Giants;2;9;0;.182;217;308

Washington;2;9;0;.182;144;269

South

New Orleans;9;2;0;.818;272;230

Carolina;5;6;0;.455;259;291

Tampa Bay;4;7;0;.364;312;335

Atlanta;3;8;0;.273;242;297

North

Green Bay;8;3;0;.727;258;242

Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205

Chicago;5;6;0;.455;188;188

Detroit;3;7;1;.318;260;291

West

San Francisco;10;1;0;.909;332;163

Seattle;9;2;0;.818;292;263

L.A. Rams;6;4;0;.600;243;198

Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Jets 34, Oakland 3

Buffalo 20, Denver 3

Chicago 19, N.Y. Giants 14

Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 10

Cleveland 41, Miami 24

Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9

Washington 19, Detroit 16

Tampa Bay 35, Atlanta 22

New Orleans 34, Carolina 31

Tennessee 42, Jacksonville 20

New England 13, Dallas 9

San Francisco 37, Green Bay 8

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

GAME TODAY

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

GAMES THURSDAY

Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, noon

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, noon

Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon

Washington at Carolina, noon

San Francisco at Baltimore, noon

Philadelphia at Miami, noon

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY, DEC. 2

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summaries

BEARS 19, GIANTS 14

New York;0;7;0;7 -- 14

Chicago;0;3;16;0 -- 19

Second quarter

NYG—K.Smith 3 pass from Jones (Rosas kick), 7:38.

Chi—FG Pineiro 26, :08.

Third quarter

Chi—Robinson 32 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 12:12.

Chi—FG Pineiro 24, 7:09.

Chi—Trubisky 2 run (kick failed), 5:19.

Fourth quarter

NYG—Tate 23 pass from Jones (Rosas kick), 4:10.

A—61,581.

TEAM STATISTICS

;NYG;Chi

First downs;14;20

Total Net Yards;243;335

Rushes-yards;21-109;26-65

Passing;134;270

Punt Returns;3-52;1-1

Kickoff Returns;4-86;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;2-30;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;21-36-0;25-41-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-16;2-8

Punts;5-51.4;6-41.7

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;6-35;6-53

Time of Possession;26:49;33:11

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—New York, Barkley 17-59, Jones 2-27, Shepard 1-22, Gallman 1-1. Chicago, Cohen 6-25, Montgomery 13-22, Trubisky 7-18.

PASSING—New York, Jones 21-36-0-150. Chicago, Trubisky 25-41-2-278.

RECEIVING—New York, K.Smith 5-17, Shepard 5-15, Slayton 4-67, Tate 3-33, Barkley 2-1, Simonson 1-10, Latimer 1-7. Chicago, Cohen 7-29, Robinson 6-131, Miller 6-77, Braunecker 2-9, Montgomery 2-9, Gabriel 1-19, Horsted 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—New York, Rosas 42, Rosas 43.

49ERS 37, PACKERS 8

Green Bay;0;0;8;0 -- 8

San Francisco;10;13;7;7 -- 37

First quarter

SF—Coleman 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 13:02.

SF—FG McLaughlin 29, 3:13.

Second quarter

SF—FG McLaughlin 27, 2:55.

SF—Samuel 42 pass from Garoppolo (McLaughlin kick), :58.

SF—FG McLaughlin 48, :00.

Third quarter

GB—D.Adams 2 pass from Rodgers (D.Adams pass from Rodgers), 3:52.

SF—Kittle 61 pass from Garoppolo (McLaughlin kick), 2:55.

Fourth quarter

SF—Mostert 15 run (McLaughlin kick), 4:58.

A—71,500.

TEAM STATISTICS

;GB;SF

First downs;19;16

Total Net Yards;198;339

Rushes-yards;28-117;22-112

Passing;81;227

Punt Returns;2-(minu;3-14

Kickoff Returns;2-40;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;23-37-0;14-20-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-38;3-26

Punts;6-37.2;4-45.5

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0

Penalties-Yards;5-50;9-78

Time of Possession;35:16;24:44

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Green Bay, J.Williams 11-45, A.Jones 13-38, Lazard 1-21, Rodgers 3-13. San Francisco, Mostert 6-45, Coleman 11-39, Wilson 2-27, Garoppolo 2-1, James 1-0.

PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 20-33-0-104, Boyle 3-4-0-15. San Francisco, Garoppolo 14-20-0-253.

RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 7-43, J.Williams 7-35, Allison 3-9, Tonyan 2-8, Graham 1-7, Lazard 1-7, Valdes-Scantling 1-7, Vitale 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-129, Samuel 2-50, Bourne 2-27, Coleman 2-10, Mostert 1-22, Sanders 1-15.

CFL playoffs

Grey Cup

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Winnipeg 33, Hamilton 12

College

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.

1. LSU (50);11-0;1537;1

2. Ohio St. (9);11-0;1486;2

3. Clemson (3);11-0;1440;3

4. Georgia;10-1;1347;4

5. Alabama;10-1;1283;5

6. Utah;10-1;1231;7

7. Oklahoma;10-1;1189;8

8. Florida;9-2;1058;10

9. Minnesota;10-1;996;11

10. Michigan;9-2;913;12

11. Baylor;10-1;910;13

12. Penn St.;9-2;903;9

13. Wisconsin;9-2;791;14

14. Oregon;9-2;784;6

15. Notre Dame;9-2;701;15

16. Auburn;8-3;635;16

17. Memphis;10-1;535;18

18. Cincinnati;10-1;518;17

19. Iowa;8-3;510;19

20. Boise St.;10-1;410;20

21. Oklahoma St.;8-3;266;22

22. Appalachian St.;10-1;206;23

23. Virginia Tech;8-3;147;25

24. Navy;8-2;99;NR

25. Southern Cal;8-4;79;NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona St. 4, North Dakota St. 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.

College standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Baylor;7;1;10;1

Oklahoma;7;1;10;1

Oklahoma St.;5;3;8;3

Iowa St.;5;3;7;4

Kansas St.;4;4;7;4

Texas;4;4;6;5

TCU;3;5;5;6

Texas Tech;2;6;4;7

West Virginia;2;6;4;7

Kansas;1;7;3;8

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

East Division

Ohio St.;8;0;11;0

Michigan;6;2;9;2

Penn St.;6;2;9;2

Indiana;4;4;7;4

Michigan St.;3;5;5;6

Maryland;1;7;3;8

Rutgers;0;8;2;9

West Division

Minnesota;7;1;10;1

Wisconsin;6;2;9;2

Iowa;5;3;8;3

Illinois;4;4;6;5

Nebraska;3;5;5;6

Purdue;3;5;4;7

Northwestern;0;8;2;9

MISSOURI VALLEY

(Final)

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

N. Dakota St.;8;0;12;0

Northern Iowa;6;2;8;4

Illinois St.;5;3;8;4

S. Dakota St.;5;3;8;4

Southern Ill.;5;3;7;5

South Dakota;4;4;5;7

Indiana St.;3;5;5;7

Youngstown St.;2;6;6;6

FCS playoffs

GAMES SATURDAY

First round

Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (10-2), 11 a.m.

Central Connecticut St. (11-1) at Albany (NY) (8-4), noon

Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), noon

Kennesaw St. (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 12:30 p.m.

Illinois St. (8-4) at SE Missouri St. (9-3), 1 p.m.

San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 1 p.m.

North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-4), 3 p.m.

Villanova (9-3) at SE Louisiana (7-4), 3 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY, DEC. 7

Second round

Holy Cross-Monmouth (NJ) winner at James Madison (11-1), noon

San Diego-Northern Iowa winner at South Dakota St. (8-4), 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St.-Wofford winner at Weber St. (9-3), 2 p.m.

Central Connecticut St.-Albany (NY) winner at Montana St. (9-3), 2 p.m.

Villanova-SE Louisiana winner at Montana (9-3), 2 p.m.

Illinois St.-SE Missouri St. winner at Central Arkansas (9-3), 2 p.m.

North Dakota-Nicholls winner at North Dakota St. (12-0), 2:30 p.m.

Furman-Austin Peay winner at Sacramento St. (9-3), 8 p.m.

