NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;10;1;0;.909;300;117
Buffalo;8;3;0;.727;231;173
N.Y. Jets;4;7;0;.364;198;258
Miami;2;9;0;.182;163;346
South
Houston;7;4;0;.636;265;249
Indianapolis;6;5;0;.545;244;226
Tennessee;6;5;0;.545;245;217
Jacksonville;4;7;0;.364;209;264
North
Baltimore;8;2;0;.800;341;196
Pittsburgh;6;5;0;.545;216;212
Cleveland;5;6;0;.455;233;252
Cincinnati;0;11;0;.000;157;292
West
Kansas City;7;4;0;.636;308;256
Oakland;6;5;0;.545;228;284
L.A. Chargers;4;7;0;.364;224;218
Denver;3;8;0;.273;175;217
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;6;5;0;.545;295;210
Philadelphia;5;6;0;.455;243;247
N.Y. Giants;2;9;0;.182;217;308
Washington;2;9;0;.182;144;269
South
New Orleans;9;2;0;.818;272;230
Carolina;5;6;0;.455;259;291
Tampa Bay;4;7;0;.364;312;335
Atlanta;3;8;0;.273;242;297
North
Green Bay;8;3;0;.727;258;242
Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205
Chicago;5;6;0;.455;188;188
Detroit;3;7;1;.318;260;291
West
San Francisco;10;1;0;.909;332;163
Seattle;9;2;0;.818;292;263
L.A. Rams;6;4;0;.600;243;198
Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Jets 34, Oakland 3
Buffalo 20, Denver 3
Chicago 19, N.Y. Giants 14
Pittsburgh 16, Cincinnati 10
Cleveland 41, Miami 24
Seattle 17, Philadelphia 9
Washington 19, Detroit 16
Tampa Bay 35, Atlanta 22
New Orleans 34, Carolina 31
Tennessee 42, Jacksonville 20
New England 13, Dallas 9
San Francisco 37, Green Bay 8
Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
GAME TODAY
Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.
GAMES THURSDAY
Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, noon
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon
Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon
N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, noon
Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon
Washington at Carolina, noon
San Francisco at Baltimore, noon
Philadelphia at Miami, noon
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY, DEC. 2
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summaries
BEARS 19, GIANTS 14
New York;0;7;0;7 -- 14
Chicago;0;3;16;0 -- 19
Second quarter
NYG—K.Smith 3 pass from Jones (Rosas kick), 7:38.
Chi—FG Pineiro 26, :08.
Third quarter
Chi—Robinson 32 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 12:12.
Chi—FG Pineiro 24, 7:09.
Chi—Trubisky 2 run (kick failed), 5:19.
Fourth quarter
NYG—Tate 23 pass from Jones (Rosas kick), 4:10.
A—61,581.
TEAM STATISTICS
;NYG;Chi
First downs;14;20
Total Net Yards;243;335
Rushes-yards;21-109;26-65
Passing;134;270
Punt Returns;3-52;1-1
Kickoff Returns;4-86;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;2-30;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;21-36-0;25-41-2
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-16;2-8
Punts;5-51.4;6-41.7
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;6-35;6-53
Time of Possession;26:49;33:11
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—New York, Barkley 17-59, Jones 2-27, Shepard 1-22, Gallman 1-1. Chicago, Cohen 6-25, Montgomery 13-22, Trubisky 7-18.
PASSING—New York, Jones 21-36-0-150. Chicago, Trubisky 25-41-2-278.
RECEIVING—New York, K.Smith 5-17, Shepard 5-15, Slayton 4-67, Tate 3-33, Barkley 2-1, Simonson 1-10, Latimer 1-7. Chicago, Cohen 7-29, Robinson 6-131, Miller 6-77, Braunecker 2-9, Montgomery 2-9, Gabriel 1-19, Horsted 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—New York, Rosas 42, Rosas 43.
49ERS 37, PACKERS 8
Green Bay;0;0;8;0 -- 8
San Francisco;10;13;7;7 -- 37
First quarter
SF—Coleman 2 run (McLaughlin kick), 13:02.
SF—FG McLaughlin 29, 3:13.
Second quarter
SF—FG McLaughlin 27, 2:55.
SF—Samuel 42 pass from Garoppolo (McLaughlin kick), :58.
SF—FG McLaughlin 48, :00.
Third quarter
GB—D.Adams 2 pass from Rodgers (D.Adams pass from Rodgers), 3:52.
SF—Kittle 61 pass from Garoppolo (McLaughlin kick), 2:55.
Fourth quarter
SF—Mostert 15 run (McLaughlin kick), 4:58.
A—71,500.
TEAM STATISTICS
;GB;SF
First downs;19;16
Total Net Yards;198;339
Rushes-yards;28-117;22-112
Passing;81;227
Punt Returns;2-(minu;3-14
Kickoff Returns;2-40;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;23-37-0;14-20-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-38;3-26
Punts;6-37.2;4-45.5
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-0
Penalties-Yards;5-50;9-78
Time of Possession;35:16;24:44
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, J.Williams 11-45, A.Jones 13-38, Lazard 1-21, Rodgers 3-13. San Francisco, Mostert 6-45, Coleman 11-39, Wilson 2-27, Garoppolo 2-1, James 1-0.
PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 20-33-0-104, Boyle 3-4-0-15. San Francisco, Garoppolo 14-20-0-253.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 7-43, J.Williams 7-35, Allison 3-9, Tonyan 2-8, Graham 1-7, Lazard 1-7, Valdes-Scantling 1-7, Vitale 1-3. San Francisco, Kittle 6-129, Samuel 2-50, Bourne 2-27, Coleman 2-10, Mostert 1-22, Sanders 1-15.
CFL playoffs
Grey Cup
SUNDAY'S RESULT
Winnipeg 33, Hamilton 12
College
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.
1. LSU (50);11-0;1537;1
2. Ohio St. (9);11-0;1486;2
3. Clemson (3);11-0;1440;3
4. Georgia;10-1;1347;4
5. Alabama;10-1;1283;5
6. Utah;10-1;1231;7
7. Oklahoma;10-1;1189;8
8. Florida;9-2;1058;10
9. Minnesota;10-1;996;11
10. Michigan;9-2;913;12
11. Baylor;10-1;910;13
12. Penn St.;9-2;903;9
13. Wisconsin;9-2;791;14
14. Oregon;9-2;784;6
15. Notre Dame;9-2;701;15
16. Auburn;8-3;635;16
17. Memphis;10-1;535;18
18. Cincinnati;10-1;518;17
19. Iowa;8-3;510;19
20. Boise St.;10-1;410;20
21. Oklahoma St.;8-3;266;22
22. Appalachian St.;10-1;206;23
23. Virginia Tech;8-3;147;25
24. Navy;8-2;99;NR
25. Southern Cal;8-4;79;NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa St. 74, Virginia 38, Texas A&M 27, Air Force 22, SMU 9, Arizona St. 4, North Dakota St. 1, Louisiana-Lafayette 1.
College standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Baylor;7;1;10;1
Oklahoma;7;1;10;1
Oklahoma St.;5;3;8;3
Iowa St.;5;3;7;4
Kansas St.;4;4;7;4
Texas;4;4;6;5
TCU;3;5;5;6
Texas Tech;2;6;4;7
West Virginia;2;6;4;7
Kansas;1;7;3;8
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
East Division
Ohio St.;8;0;11;0
Michigan;6;2;9;2
Penn St.;6;2;9;2
Indiana;4;4;7;4
Michigan St.;3;5;5;6
Maryland;1;7;3;8
Rutgers;0;8;2;9
West Division
Minnesota;7;1;10;1
Wisconsin;6;2;9;2
Iowa;5;3;8;3
Illinois;4;4;6;5
Nebraska;3;5;5;6
Purdue;3;5;4;7
Northwestern;0;8;2;9
MISSOURI VALLEY
(Final)
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
N. Dakota St.;8;0;12;0
Northern Iowa;6;2;8;4
Illinois St.;5;3;8;4
S. Dakota St.;5;3;8;4
Southern Ill.;5;3;7;5
South Dakota;4;4;5;7
Indiana St.;3;5;5;7
Youngstown St.;2;6;6;6
FCS playoffs
GAMES SATURDAY
First round
Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (10-2), 11 a.m.
Central Connecticut St. (11-1) at Albany (NY) (8-4), noon
Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), noon
Kennesaw St. (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 12:30 p.m.
Illinois St. (8-4) at SE Missouri St. (9-3), 1 p.m.
San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 1 p.m.
North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-4), 3 p.m.
Villanova (9-3) at SE Louisiana (7-4), 3 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY, DEC. 7
Second round
Holy Cross-Monmouth (NJ) winner at James Madison (11-1), noon
San Diego-Northern Iowa winner at South Dakota St. (8-4), 1 p.m.
Kennesaw St.-Wofford winner at Weber St. (9-3), 2 p.m.
Central Connecticut St.-Albany (NY) winner at Montana St. (9-3), 2 p.m.
Villanova-SE Louisiana winner at Montana (9-3), 2 p.m.
Illinois St.-SE Missouri St. winner at Central Arkansas (9-3), 2 p.m.
North Dakota-Nicholls winner at North Dakota St. (12-0), 2:30 p.m.
Furman-Austin Peay winner at Sacramento St. (9-3), 8 p.m.
