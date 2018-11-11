Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;7;3;0;.700;280;236

Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256

Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251

N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254

South

Houston;6;3;0;.667;216;184

Tennessee;5;4;0;.556;168;151

Indianapolis;4;5;0;.444;260;239

Jacksonville;3;6;0;.333;160;199

North

Pittsburgh;6;2;1;.722;279;209

Cincinnati;5;4;0;.556;235;288

Baltimore;4;5;0;.444;213;160

Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263

West

Kansas City;9;1;0;.900;353;240

L.A. Chargers;7;2;0;.778;240;186

Denver;3;6;0;.333;205;213

Oakland;1;8;0;.111;147;272

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;6;3;0;.667;176;175

Dallas;4;5;0;.444;181;171

Philadelphia;4;5;0;.444;198;183

N.Y. Giants;1;7;0;.125;150;205

South

New Orleans;8;1;0;.889;330;232

Carolina;6;3;0;.667;241;232

Atlanta;4;5;0;.444;244;254

Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;232;291

North

Chicago;6;3;0;.667;269;175

Minnesota;5;3;1;.611;221;204

Green Bay;4;4;1;.500;223;216

Detroit;3;6;0;.333;202;244

West

L.A. Rams;9;1;0;.900;335;231

Seattle;4;5;0;.444;219;192

Arizona;2;7;0;.222;124;225

San Fran.;2;7;0;.222;207;239

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

New Orleans 51, Cincinnati 14

Cleveland 28, Atlanta 16

Kansas City 26, Arizona 14

Tennessee 34, New England 10

Washington 16, Tampa Bay 3

Indianapolis 29, Jacksonville 26

Buffalo 41, N.Y. Jets 10

Chicago 34, Detroit 22

L.A. Chargers 20, Oakland 6

Green Bay 31, Miami 12

L.A. Rams 36, Seattle 31

Dallas 27, Philadelphia 20

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

GAME TODAY

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Green Bay at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Houston at Washington, noon

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, noon

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon

Dallas at Atlanta, noon

Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon

Carolina at Detroit, noon

Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

GAME MONDAY, NOV. 19

Kansas City vs L.A. Rams at Mexico City, Mexico, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summaries

PACKERS 31, DOLPHINS 12

Miami;3;6;3;0 -- 12

Green Bay;7;7;14;3 -- 31

First Quarter

GB - D. Adams 7 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:07.

Mia - FG Sanders 37, 1:18.

Second Quarter

GB - A. Jones 2 run (Crosby kick), 14:53.

Mia - FG Sanders 25, 10:29.

Mia - FG Sanders 47, 2:49.

Third Quarter

Mia - FG Sanders 40, 11:43.

GB - A. Jones 10 run (Crosby kick), 9:33.

GB - D. Adams 25 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:25.

Fourth Quarter

GB - FG Crosby 38, 8:53.

A - 78,076.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Mia;GB

First downs;19;21

Total Net Yards;294;377

Rushes-yards;23-131;25-195

Passing;163;182

Punt Returns;0-0;1-19

Kickoff Returns;5-97;2-34

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-26

Comp-Att-Int;23-37-1;19-28-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;6-50;2-17

Punts;2-38.5;2-18.5

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;3-10;6-45

Time of Possession;32:03;27:57

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Miami, Gore 13-90, Drake 8-27, Carroo 1-14, Osweiler 1-0. Green Bay, A.Jones 15-145, Greene 1-26, Rodgers 6-21, J.Williams 3-3.

PASSING -- Miami, Osweiler 23-37-1-213. Green Bay, Rodgers 19-28-0-199.

RECEIVING -- —Miami, Amendola 7-72, Parker 5-43, Stills 2-26, Gore 2-12, Drake 2-11, Carroo 1-20, Derby 1-13, Ballage 1-6, Gesicki 1-5, O'Leary 1-5. Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling 6-44, D.Adams 4-57, A.Jones 3-27, Kendricks 2-24, St. Brown 2-3, Lewis 1-30, Graham 1-14.

BEARS 34, LIONS 22

Detroit;0;7;3;12 -- 22

Chicago;13;13;8;0 -- 34

First Quarter

Chi - Cohen 3 run (kick failed), 11:22.

Chi - Al.Robinson 36 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), :38.

Second Quarter

Chi - Miller 45 pass from Trubisky (kick failed), 11:24.

Chi - Trubisky 4 run (Parkey kick), 8:14.

Det - Johnson 1 run (Prater kick), 1:05.

Third Quarter

Det - FG Prater 52, 13:23.

Chi - Al.Robinson 26 pass from Trubisky (T.Burton pass from Trubisky), 2:50.

Fourth Quarter

Det - Golladay 5 pass from Stafford (pass failed), 8:30.

Det - Johnson 13 pass from Stafford (pass failed), 7:21.

A - 61,393.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Det;Chi

First downs;24;20

Total Net Yards;305;402

Rushes-yards;24-76;22-54

Passing;229;348

Punt Returns;1-11;1-18

Kickoff Returns;3-61;2-23

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-12

Comp-Att-Int;25-42-2;23-30-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;6-45;1-7

Punts;4-39.0;3-48.0

Fumbles-Lost;3-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;6-41;6-46

Time of Possession;32:00;28:00

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Detroit, Johnson 14-51, Zenner 1-12, Stafford 2-9, Blount 6-4, Bellore 1-0. Chicago, Howard 11-21, Trubisky 3-18, Cohen 7-15, Mizzell 1-0.

PASSING -- Detroit, Stafford 25-42-2-274. Chicago, Trubisky 23-30-0-355.

RECEIVING -- Detroit, Golladay 6-78, Riddick 6-60, Johnson 6-38, M.Jones 3-55, Toilolo 1-16, T.Jones 1-12, Roberts 1-9, Powell 1-6. Chicago, Al.Robinson 6-133, Cohen 6-29, Miller 5-122, T.Burton 4-40, Braunecker 1-20, Howard 1-11.

MISSED FIELD GOALS -- Chicago, Parkey 41, Parkey 34.

CHIEFS 26, CARDINALS 14

Arizona;7;0;7;0 -- 14

Kansas City;10;10;0;6 -- 26

First Quarter

KC - Hill 37 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:04.

Ari - Johnson 9 pass from Rosen (Dawson kick), 8:03.

KC - FG Butker 45, 3:00.

Second Quarter

KC - FG Butker 46, 12:29.

KC - Hill 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:31.

Third Quarter

Ari - Johnson 1 run (Dawson kick), 7:48.

Fourth Quarter

KC - Ware 3 run (pass failed), 10:14.

A—76,712.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Ari;KC

First downs;21;20

Total Net Yards;260;330

Rushes-yards;25-94;23-118

Passing;166;212

Punt Returns;3-8;2-0

Kickoff Returns;3-89;2-22

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-39

Comp-Att-Int;22-39-2;21-28-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-42;5-37

Punts;5-49.4;5-46.6

Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;3-30;8-63

Time of Possession;31:47;28:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING -- Arizona, Johnson 21-98, Edmonds 2-7, Rosen 1-(minus 1), J.Nelson 1-(minus 10). Kansas City, Hunt 16-71, Mahomes 4-21, Hill 1-20, Ware 2-6.

PASSING -- Arizona, Rosen 22-39-2-208. Kansas City, Mahomes 21-28-0-249.

RECEIVING -- Arizona, Johnson 7-85, Fitzgerald 6-50, Seals-Jones 5-51, Logan 2-14, Kirk 2-8. Kansas City, Hill 7-117, Kelce 6-46, Robinson 3-30, Hunt 2-25, Conley 1-22, Ware 1-7, Sherman 1-2.

CFL playoffs

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Conference semifinals

Hamilton 48, BC 8

Winnipeg 23, Saskatchewan 18

GAMES SUNDAY

Conference finals

East -- Hamilton at Ottawa, noon

West -- Winnipeg at Calgary, 3:30 p.m.

College 

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Alabama (61);10-0;1525;1

2. Clemson;10-0;1459;2

3. Not. Dame;10-0;1406;3

4. Michigan;9-1;1327;4

5. Georgia;9-1;1288;5

6. Oklahoma;9-1;1188;6

7. W. Virginia;8-1;1111;7

8. Wash. St.;9-1;1052;10

9. Ohio St.;9-1;1050;8

10. LSU;8-2;1019;9

11. UCF;9-0;983;11

12. Syracuse;8-2;787;13

13. Texas;7-3;726;15

14. Utah St.;9-1;689;14

15. Florida;7-3;575;19

16. Penn St.;7-3;542;21

17. Washington;7-3;501;20

18. Iowa St.;6-3;497;23

19. Cincinnati;9-1;344;25

20. Kentucky;7-3;337;12

21. Utah;7-3;307;NR

22. Boston Coll.;7-3;254;17

23. Boise St.;8-2;147;NR

24. Northwestern;6-4;136;NR

25. Mississippi St.;6-4;133;18

Others receiving votes: Army 128, UAB 78, Fresno St. 61, Michigan St. 31, NC State 30, Buffalo 29, Pittsburgh 28, Duke 20, Texas A&M 16, Iowa 8, Arizona St. 6, Stanford 3, Auburn 3, Troy 1.

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Oklahoma;6;1;9;1

W. Virginia;6;1;8;1

Texas;5;2;7;3

Iowa St.;5;2;6;3

Baylor;3;4;5;5

Texas Tech;3;4;5;5

Oklahoma St.;2;5;5;5

Kansas St.;2;5;4;6

TCU;2;5;4;6

Kansas;1;6;3;7

BIG TEN

East Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Michigan;7;0;9;1

Ohio St.;6;1;9;1

Michigan St.;4;3;6;4

Penn St.;4;3;7;3

Maryland;3;4;5;5

Indiana;2;5;5;5

Rutgers;0;7;1;9

West Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Northwestern;6;1;6;4

Wisconsin;4;3;6;4

Purdue;4;3;5;5

Iowa;3;4;6;4

Nebraska;2;5;3;7

Minnesota;2;5;5;5

Illinois;2;5;4;6

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

N. Dakota St.;7;0;10;0

S. Dakota St.;5;2;7;2

Indiana St.;4;3;6;4

North. Iowa;4;3;5;5

Western Ill.;4;3;5;5

South Dakota;3;4;4;6

Youngstown St.;3;4;4;6

Illinois St.;2;5;5;5

Missouri St.;2;5;4;6

NORTHERN SUN

(Final)

North Division

;Div.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Minn.-Duluth;7;0;11;0

MSU-Moorhead;6;1;8;3

Bemidji St.;5;2;7;4

St. Cloud St.;4;3;7;4

Northern St.;3;4;4;7

Minn.-Crookston;1;6;1;10

Minot St.;1;6;1;10

U-Mary;1;6;1;10

South Division

;Div.;;Conf.

;W;L;W;L

MSU-Mankato;7;0;11;0

Winona St.;5;2;8;3

Sioux Falls;5;2;7;4

Augustana;4;3;7;4

Concordia-S.P.;3;4;5;6

Wayne St.;2;5;3;8

SW Minn. St.;1;6;4;7

Upper Iowa;1;6;3;8

AMERICAN RIVERS

(Final)

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Wartburg;7;1;8;2

Central;6;2;8;2

Dubuque;6;2;7;3

Simpson;6;2;7;3

Coe;5;3;6;4

Loras;3;5;4;6

Neb. Wesleyan;2;6;3;7

Luther;1;7;1;9

Buena Vista;0;8;1;9

Prep playoffs

Semifinals

LATE SATURDAY’S RESULT

Class 2A

PCM (Monroe) 27, West Liberty 0

Championships

GAMES THURSDAY

8-player

Rockford (11-1) vs. New London (11-1), 10 a.m.

Class A

Hudson (12-0) vs. AHSTW (12-0), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Western Dubuque (10-2) vs. C.R. Xavier (12-0), 7 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Class 1A

Dike-New Hartford (12-0) vs. West Sioux (11-1), 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (11-1) vs. PCM (12-0), 2 p.m.

Class 4A

W.D.M. Dowling (10-2) vs. Cedar Falls (12-0), 7 p.m.

