NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;7;3;0;.700;280;236
Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256
Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251
N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254
South
Houston;6;3;0;.667;216;184
Tennessee;5;4;0;.556;168;151
Indianapolis;4;5;0;.444;260;239
Jacksonville;3;6;0;.333;160;199
North
Pittsburgh;6;2;1;.722;279;209
Cincinnati;5;4;0;.556;235;288
Baltimore;4;5;0;.444;213;160
Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263
West
Kansas City;9;1;0;.900;353;240
L.A. Chargers;7;2;0;.778;240;186
Denver;3;6;0;.333;205;213
Oakland;1;8;0;.111;147;272
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;6;3;0;.667;176;175
Dallas;4;5;0;.444;181;171
Philadelphia;4;5;0;.444;198;183
N.Y. Giants;1;7;0;.125;150;205
South
New Orleans;8;1;0;.889;330;232
Carolina;6;3;0;.667;241;232
Atlanta;4;5;0;.444;244;254
Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;232;291
North
Chicago;6;3;0;.667;269;175
Minnesota;5;3;1;.611;221;204
Green Bay;4;4;1;.500;223;216
Detroit;3;6;0;.333;202;244
West
L.A. Rams;9;1;0;.900;335;231
Seattle;4;5;0;.444;219;192
Arizona;2;7;0;.222;124;225
San Fran.;2;7;0;.222;207;239
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
New Orleans 51, Cincinnati 14
Cleveland 28, Atlanta 16
Kansas City 26, Arizona 14
Tennessee 34, New England 10
Washington 16, Tampa Bay 3
Indianapolis 29, Jacksonville 26
Buffalo 41, N.Y. Jets 10
Chicago 34, Detroit 22
L.A. Chargers 20, Oakland 6
Green Bay 31, Miami 12
L.A. Rams 36, Seattle 31
Dallas 27, Philadelphia 20
Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston
GAME TODAY
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Green Bay at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Houston at Washington, noon
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, noon
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon
Dallas at Atlanta, noon
Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon
Carolina at Detroit, noon
Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets
GAME MONDAY, NOV. 19
Kansas City vs L.A. Rams at Mexico City, Mexico, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summaries
PACKERS 31, DOLPHINS 12
Miami;3;6;3;0 -- 12
Green Bay;7;7;14;3 -- 31
First Quarter
GB - D. Adams 7 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 6:07.
Mia - FG Sanders 37, 1:18.
Second Quarter
GB - A. Jones 2 run (Crosby kick), 14:53.
Mia - FG Sanders 25, 10:29.
Mia - FG Sanders 47, 2:49.
Third Quarter
Mia - FG Sanders 40, 11:43.
GB - A. Jones 10 run (Crosby kick), 9:33.
GB - D. Adams 25 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:25.
Fourth Quarter
GB - FG Crosby 38, 8:53.
A - 78,076.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Mia;GB
First downs;19;21
Total Net Yards;294;377
Rushes-yards;23-131;25-195
Passing;163;182
Punt Returns;0-0;1-19
Kickoff Returns;5-97;2-34
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-26
Comp-Att-Int;23-37-1;19-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;6-50;2-17
Punts;2-38.5;2-18.5
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;3-10;6-45
Time of Possession;32:03;27:57
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Miami, Gore 13-90, Drake 8-27, Carroo 1-14, Osweiler 1-0. Green Bay, A.Jones 15-145, Greene 1-26, Rodgers 6-21, J.Williams 3-3.
PASSING -- Miami, Osweiler 23-37-1-213. Green Bay, Rodgers 19-28-0-199.
RECEIVING -- —Miami, Amendola 7-72, Parker 5-43, Stills 2-26, Gore 2-12, Drake 2-11, Carroo 1-20, Derby 1-13, Ballage 1-6, Gesicki 1-5, O'Leary 1-5. Green Bay, Valdes-Scantling 6-44, D.Adams 4-57, A.Jones 3-27, Kendricks 2-24, St. Brown 2-3, Lewis 1-30, Graham 1-14.
BEARS 34, LIONS 22
Detroit;0;7;3;12 -- 22
Chicago;13;13;8;0 -- 34
First Quarter
Chi - Cohen 3 run (kick failed), 11:22.
Chi - Al.Robinson 36 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), :38.
Second Quarter
Chi - Miller 45 pass from Trubisky (kick failed), 11:24.
Chi - Trubisky 4 run (Parkey kick), 8:14.
Det - Johnson 1 run (Prater kick), 1:05.
Third Quarter
Det - FG Prater 52, 13:23.
Chi - Al.Robinson 26 pass from Trubisky (T.Burton pass from Trubisky), 2:50.
Fourth Quarter
Det - Golladay 5 pass from Stafford (pass failed), 8:30.
Det - Johnson 13 pass from Stafford (pass failed), 7:21.
A - 61,393.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Det;Chi
First downs;24;20
Total Net Yards;305;402
Rushes-yards;24-76;22-54
Passing;229;348
Punt Returns;1-11;1-18
Kickoff Returns;3-61;2-23
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-12
Comp-Att-Int;25-42-2;23-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;6-45;1-7
Punts;4-39.0;3-48.0
Fumbles-Lost;3-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;6-41;6-46
Time of Possession;32:00;28:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Detroit, Johnson 14-51, Zenner 1-12, Stafford 2-9, Blount 6-4, Bellore 1-0. Chicago, Howard 11-21, Trubisky 3-18, Cohen 7-15, Mizzell 1-0.
PASSING -- Detroit, Stafford 25-42-2-274. Chicago, Trubisky 23-30-0-355.
RECEIVING -- Detroit, Golladay 6-78, Riddick 6-60, Johnson 6-38, M.Jones 3-55, Toilolo 1-16, T.Jones 1-12, Roberts 1-9, Powell 1-6. Chicago, Al.Robinson 6-133, Cohen 6-29, Miller 5-122, T.Burton 4-40, Braunecker 1-20, Howard 1-11.
MISSED FIELD GOALS -- Chicago, Parkey 41, Parkey 34.
CHIEFS 26, CARDINALS 14
Arizona;7;0;7;0 -- 14
Kansas City;10;10;0;6 -- 26
First Quarter
KC - Hill 37 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 14:04.
Ari - Johnson 9 pass from Rosen (Dawson kick), 8:03.
KC - FG Butker 45, 3:00.
Second Quarter
KC - FG Butker 46, 12:29.
KC - Hill 14 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 5:31.
Third Quarter
Ari - Johnson 1 run (Dawson kick), 7:48.
Fourth Quarter
KC - Ware 3 run (pass failed), 10:14.
A—76,712.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Ari;KC
First downs;21;20
Total Net Yards;260;330
Rushes-yards;25-94;23-118
Passing;166;212
Punt Returns;3-8;2-0
Kickoff Returns;3-89;2-22
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-39
Comp-Att-Int;22-39-2;21-28-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-42;5-37
Punts;5-49.4;5-46.6
Fumbles-Lost;1-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;3-30;8-63
Time of Possession;31:47;28:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING -- Arizona, Johnson 21-98, Edmonds 2-7, Rosen 1-(minus 1), J.Nelson 1-(minus 10). Kansas City, Hunt 16-71, Mahomes 4-21, Hill 1-20, Ware 2-6.
PASSING -- Arizona, Rosen 22-39-2-208. Kansas City, Mahomes 21-28-0-249.
RECEIVING -- Arizona, Johnson 7-85, Fitzgerald 6-50, Seals-Jones 5-51, Logan 2-14, Kirk 2-8. Kansas City, Hill 7-117, Kelce 6-46, Robinson 3-30, Hunt 2-25, Conley 1-22, Ware 1-7, Sherman 1-2.
CFL playoffs
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Conference semifinals
Hamilton 48, BC 8
Winnipeg 23, Saskatchewan 18
GAMES SUNDAY
Conference finals
East -- Hamilton at Ottawa, noon
West -- Winnipeg at Calgary, 3:30 p.m.
College
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Alabama (61);10-0;1525;1
2. Clemson;10-0;1459;2
3. Not. Dame;10-0;1406;3
4. Michigan;9-1;1327;4
5. Georgia;9-1;1288;5
6. Oklahoma;9-1;1188;6
7. W. Virginia;8-1;1111;7
8. Wash. St.;9-1;1052;10
9. Ohio St.;9-1;1050;8
10. LSU;8-2;1019;9
11. UCF;9-0;983;11
12. Syracuse;8-2;787;13
13. Texas;7-3;726;15
14. Utah St.;9-1;689;14
15. Florida;7-3;575;19
16. Penn St.;7-3;542;21
17. Washington;7-3;501;20
18. Iowa St.;6-3;497;23
19. Cincinnati;9-1;344;25
20. Kentucky;7-3;337;12
21. Utah;7-3;307;NR
22. Boston Coll.;7-3;254;17
23. Boise St.;8-2;147;NR
24. Northwestern;6-4;136;NR
25. Mississippi St.;6-4;133;18
Others receiving votes: Army 128, UAB 78, Fresno St. 61, Michigan St. 31, NC State 30, Buffalo 29, Pittsburgh 28, Duke 20, Texas A&M 16, Iowa 8, Arizona St. 6, Stanford 3, Auburn 3, Troy 1.
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Oklahoma;6;1;9;1
W. Virginia;6;1;8;1
Texas;5;2;7;3
Iowa St.;5;2;6;3
Baylor;3;4;5;5
Texas Tech;3;4;5;5
Oklahoma St.;2;5;5;5
Kansas St.;2;5;4;6
TCU;2;5;4;6
Kansas;1;6;3;7
BIG TEN
East Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Michigan;7;0;9;1
Ohio St.;6;1;9;1
Michigan St.;4;3;6;4
Penn St.;4;3;7;3
Maryland;3;4;5;5
Indiana;2;5;5;5
Rutgers;0;7;1;9
West Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Northwestern;6;1;6;4
Wisconsin;4;3;6;4
Purdue;4;3;5;5
Iowa;3;4;6;4
Nebraska;2;5;3;7
Minnesota;2;5;5;5
Illinois;2;5;4;6
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
N. Dakota St.;7;0;10;0
S. Dakota St.;5;2;7;2
Indiana St.;4;3;6;4
North. Iowa;4;3;5;5
Western Ill.;4;3;5;5
South Dakota;3;4;4;6
Youngstown St.;3;4;4;6
Illinois St.;2;5;5;5
Missouri St.;2;5;4;6
NORTHERN SUN
(Final)
North Division
;Div.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Minn.-Duluth;7;0;11;0
MSU-Moorhead;6;1;8;3
Bemidji St.;5;2;7;4
St. Cloud St.;4;3;7;4
Northern St.;3;4;4;7
Minn.-Crookston;1;6;1;10
Minot St.;1;6;1;10
U-Mary;1;6;1;10
South Division
;Div.;;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
MSU-Mankato;7;0;11;0
Winona St.;5;2;8;3
Sioux Falls;5;2;7;4
Augustana;4;3;7;4
Concordia-S.P.;3;4;5;6
Wayne St.;2;5;3;8
SW Minn. St.;1;6;4;7
Upper Iowa;1;6;3;8
AMERICAN RIVERS
(Final)
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Wartburg;7;1;8;2
Central;6;2;8;2
Dubuque;6;2;7;3
Simpson;6;2;7;3
Coe;5;3;6;4
Loras;3;5;4;6
Neb. Wesleyan;2;6;3;7
Luther;1;7;1;9
Buena Vista;0;8;1;9
Prep playoffs
Semifinals
LATE SATURDAY’S RESULT
Class 2A
PCM (Monroe) 27, West Liberty 0
Championships
GAMES THURSDAY
8-player
Rockford (11-1) vs. New London (11-1), 10 a.m.
Class A
Hudson (12-0) vs. AHSTW (12-0), 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Western Dubuque (10-2) vs. C.R. Xavier (12-0), 7 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Class 1A
Dike-New Hartford (12-0) vs. West Sioux (11-1), 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (11-1) vs. PCM (12-0), 2 p.m.
Class 4A
W.D.M. Dowling (10-2) vs. Cedar Falls (12-0), 7 p.m.
