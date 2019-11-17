NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;9;1;0;.900;287;108
Buffalo;7;3;0;.700;211;170
N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;164;255
Miami;2;8;0;.200;139;305
South
Indianapolis;6;4;0;.600;227;206
Houston;6;4;0;.600;245;232
Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;203;197
Jacksonville;4;6;0;.400;189;222
North
Baltimore;8;2;0;.800;341;196
Pittsburgh;5;5;0;.500;200;202
Cleveland;4;6;0;.400;192;228
Cincinnati;0;10;0;.000;147;276
West
Kansas City;6;4;0;.600;284;239
Oakland;6;4;0;.600;225;250
L.A. Chargers;4;6;0;.400;207;194
Denver;3;7;0;.300;172;197
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;6;4;0;.600;286;197
Philadelphia;5;5;0;.500;234;230
N.Y. Giants;2;8;0;.200;203;289
Washington;1;9;0;.100;125;253
South
New Orleans;8;2;0;.800;238;199
Carolina;5;5;0;.500;228;257
Atlanta;3;7;0;.300;220;262
Tampa Bay;3;7;0;.300;277;313
North
Green Bay;8;2;0;.800;250;205
Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205
Chicago;4;6;0;.400;169;174
Detroit;3;6;1;.350;244;272
West
San Francisco;9;1;0;.900;295;155
Seattle;8;2;0;.800;275;254
L.A. Rams;6;4;0;.600;243;198
Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 41, Houston 7
Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13
Atlanta 29, Carolina 3
New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17
Dallas 35, Detroit 27
Minnesota 27, Denver 23
N.Y. Jets 34, Washington 17
Buffalo 37, Miami 20
San Francisco 36, Arizona 26
Oakland 17, Cincinnati 10
New England 17, Philadelphia 10
L.A. Rams 17, Chicago 7
Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay
GAME TODAY
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon
Miami at Cleveland, noon
Seattle at Philadelphia, noon
N.Y. Giants at Chicago, noon
Carolina at New Orleans, noon
Denver at Buffalo, noon
Detroit at Washington, noon
Oakland at N.Y. Jets, noon
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon
Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers
GAME MONDAY, NOV. 25
Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summaries
VIKINGS 27, BRONCOS 23
Denver;10;10;3;0 -- 23
Minnesota;0;0;7;20 -- 27
First quarter
Den—FG McManus 47, 11:32.
Den—Fumagalli 3 pass from Allen (McManus kick), 4:39.
Second quarter
Den—Janovich 1 run (McManus kick), 12:21.
Den—FG McManus 29, 1:06.
Third quarter
Min—I.Smith 10 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 11:29.
Den—FG McManus 41, 4:23.
Fourth quarter
Min—Cook 3 run (pass failed), 13:25.
Min—Diggs 54 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 10:21.
Min—Rudolph 32 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 6:01.
A—66,883.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Den;Min
First downs;20;19
Total Net Yards;394;321
Rushes-yards;33-124;18-37
Passing;270;284
Punt Returns;0-0;2-0
Kickoff Returns;1-42;2-42
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-21
Comp-Att-Int;18-40-1;29-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-8;5-35
Punts;3-35.0;5-47.2
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;4-2
Penalties-Yards;6-35;5-49
Time of Possession;36:43;23:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Denver, Lindsay 16-67, Freeman 8-31, Allen 3-18, Sutton 2-10, Booker 1-4, Janovich 1-1, Fant 2-(minus 7). Minnesota, Cook 11-26, Abdullah 1-5, Mattison 3-5, Cousins 2-1, Ham 1-0.
PASSING—Denver, Allen 17-39-1-240, Sutton 1-1-0-38. Minnesota, Cousins 29-35-0-319.
RECEIVING—Denver, Sutton 5-113, Patrick 4-77, Fant 4-60, Lindsay 2-8, Freeman 1-14, Fumagalli 1-3, Janovich 1-3. Minnesota, O.Johnson 6-35, Diggs 5-121, Rudolph 5-67, Cook 5-31, I.Smith 3-20, Conklin 2-28, Abdullah 2-11, Ham 1-6.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Denver, McManus 43.
RAMS 17, BEARS 7
Chicago;0;0;7;0 -- 7
L.A. Rams;0;10;0;7 -- 17
Second quarter
La—FG Zuerlein 38, 11:31.
La—Gurley 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:28.
Third quarter
Chi—Cohen 14 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 7:10.
Fourth quarter
La—Brown 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:31.
A—70,758.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Chi;La
First downs;17;13
Total Net Yards;267;283
Rushes-yards;24-74;34-110
Passing;193;173
Punt Returns;0-0;2-0
Kickoff Returns;3-85;1-27
Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-6
Comp-Att-Int;25-47-1;11-18-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;3-6;0-0
Punts;6-43.0;6-54.8
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;3-1
Penalties-Yards;2-25;6-34
Time of Possession;32:44;27:16
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Chicago, Cohen 9-39, Montgomery 14-31, Trubisky 1-4. Los Angeles, Gurley 25-97, Brown 5-15, Goff 3-3, Reynolds 1-(minus 5).
PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 24-43-1-190, Daniel 1-4-0-9. Los Angeles, Goff 11-18-1-173.
RECEIVING—Chicago, Gabriel 7-57, Miller 6-54, Cohen 5-35, Robinson 4-15, Montgomery 1-19, Wims 1-11, Braunecker 1-8. Los Angeles, Reynolds 3-55, Kupp 3-53, Gurley 3-36, Everett 1-20, Thomas 1-9.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Pineiro 48, Pineiro 47.
CFL playoffs
Conference finals
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
East Division
Hamilton 36, Edmonton 16
West Division
Winnipeg 20, Saskatchewan 13
Grey Cup
GAME SUNDAY, NOV. 24
Hamilton vs. Winnipeg, 5 p.m.
College
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. LSU (54);10-0;1542;1
2. Ohio St. (5);10-0;1478;2
3. Clemson (3);11-0;1442;3
4. Georgia;9-1;1343;5
5. Alabama;9-1;1263;4
6. Oregon;9-1;1243;6
7. Utah;9-1;1155;8
8. Oklahoma;9-1;1144;10
9. Penn St.;9-1;1030;9
10. Florida;9-2;984;11
11. Minnesota;9-1;902;7
12. Michigan;8-2;829;14
13. Baylor;9-1;787;12
14. Wisconsin;8-2;746;15
15. Notre Dame;8-2;676;16
16. Auburn;7-3;623;13
17. Cincinnati;9-1;536;17
18. Memphis;9-1;520;18
19. Iowa;7-3;493;23
20. Boise St.;9-1;379;19
21. SMU;9-1;328;20
22. Oklahoma St.;7-3;200;25
23. Appalachian St.;9-1;154;NR
24. Texas A&M;7-3;132;NR
25. Virginia Tech;7-3;61;NR
Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa St. 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego St. 7, Southern Cal 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, North Dakota St. 1, Illinois 1.
Standings
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;Overall
;W;L;W;L
East Division
Ohio St.;7;0;10;0
Penn St.;6;1;9;1
Michigan;5;2;8;2
Indiana;4;3;7;3
Michigan St.;2;5;3;7
Maryland;1;6;3;7
Rutgers;0;7;2;8
West Division
Minnesota;6;1;9;1
Wisconsin;5;2;8;2
Iowa;4;3;7;3
Illinois;4;3;6;4
Purdue;3;4;4;6
Nebraska;2;5;4;6
Northwestern;0;7;2;8
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Oklahoma;6;1;9;1
Baylor;6;1;9;1
Oklahoma St.;4;3;7;3
Iowa St.;4;3;6;4
texas;4;3;6;4
Kansas St.;3;4;6;4
TCU;3;4;5;5
Texas Tech;2;5;4;6
West Virginia;2;5;4;6
Kansas;1;6;3;7
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
N. Dakota St.;7;0;11;0
Illinois St.;5;2;8;3
S. Dakota St.;5;2;8;3
Northern Iowa;5;2;7;4
Southern Illinois;5;2;7;4
South Dakota;3;4;4;7
Indiana St.;2;5;4;7
Youngstown St.;1;6;5;6
Missouri St.;1;6;1;9
Western Illinois;1;6;1;10
NORTHERN SUN
;Div.;;Overall
;W;L;W;L
North
Minn.-Duluth;7;0;8;3
Bemidji St.;6;1;8;3
MSU-Moorhead;5;2;6;5
Northern St.;4;3;6;5
St. Cloud St.;3;4;4;7
Minot St.;2;5;3;8
U-Mary;1;6;2;9
Minn.-Crookston;0;7;0;11
South
MSU-Mankato;7;0;11;0
Augustana;6;1;9;2
Winona St.;4;3;8;3
Sioux Falls;4;3;8;4
Concordia-SP;4;3;6;5
Wayne St.;2;5;4;7
SW Minn. St.;1;6;3;8
Upper Iowa;0;7;2;9
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Central;7;1;9;1
Wartburg;7;1;9;1
Dubuque;5;2;7;3
Coe;5;3;6;4
Loras;4;4;5;5
Simpson;4;4;5;5
Buena Vista;1;7;3;7
Neb. Wesleyan;1;7;3;7
Luther;1;7;1;9
