Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;9;1;0;.900;287;108

Buffalo;7;3;0;.700;211;170

N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;164;255

Miami;2;8;0;.200;139;305

South

Indianapolis;6;4;0;.600;227;206

Houston;6;4;0;.600;245;232

Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;203;197

Jacksonville;4;6;0;.400;189;222

North

Baltimore;8;2;0;.800;341;196

Pittsburgh;5;5;0;.500;200;202

Cleveland;4;6;0;.400;192;228

Cincinnati;0;10;0;.000;147;276

West

Kansas City;6;4;0;.600;284;239

Oakland;6;4;0;.600;225;250

L.A. Chargers;4;6;0;.400;207;194

Denver;3;7;0;.300;172;197

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;4;0;.600;286;197

Philadelphia;5;5;0;.500;234;230

N.Y. Giants;2;8;0;.200;203;289

Washington;1;9;0;.100;125;253

South

New Orleans;8;2;0;.800;238;199

Carolina;5;5;0;.500;228;257

Atlanta;3;7;0;.300;220;262

Tampa Bay;3;7;0;.300;277;313

North

Green Bay;8;2;0;.800;250;205

Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205

Chicago;4;6;0;.400;169;174

Detroit;3;6;1;.350;244;272

West

San Francisco;9;1;0;.900;295;155

Seattle;8;2;0;.800;275;254

L.A. Rams;6;4;0;.600;243;198

Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 41, Houston 7

Indianapolis 33, Jacksonville 13

Atlanta 29, Carolina 3

New Orleans 34, Tampa Bay 17

Dallas 35, Detroit 27

Minnesota 27, Denver 23

N.Y. Jets 34, Washington 17

Buffalo 37, Miami 20

San Francisco 36, Arizona 26

Oakland 17, Cincinnati 10

New England 17, Philadelphia 10

L.A. Rams 17, Chicago 7

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

GAME TODAY

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Indianapolis at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon

Miami at Cleveland, noon

Seattle at Philadelphia, noon

N.Y. Giants at Chicago, noon

Carolina at New Orleans, noon

Denver at Buffalo, noon

Detroit at Washington, noon

Oakland at N.Y. Jets, noon

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Arizona, Minnesota, Kansas City, L.A. Chargers

GAME MONDAY, NOV. 25

Baltimore at L.A. Rams, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summaries

VIKINGS 27, BRONCOS 23

Denver;10;10;3;0 -- 23

Minnesota;0;0;7;20 -- 27

First quarter

Den—FG McManus 47, 11:32.

Den—Fumagalli 3 pass from Allen (McManus kick), 4:39.

Second quarter

Den—Janovich 1 run (McManus kick), 12:21.

Den—FG McManus 29, 1:06.

Third quarter

Min—I.Smith 10 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 11:29.

Den—FG McManus 41, 4:23.

Fourth quarter

Min—Cook 3 run (pass failed), 13:25.

Min—Diggs 54 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 10:21.

Min—Rudolph 32 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 6:01.

A—66,883.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Den;Min

First downs;20;19

Total Net Yards;394;321

Rushes-yards;33-124;18-37

Passing;270;284

Punt Returns;0-0;2-0

Kickoff Returns;1-42;2-42

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-21

Comp-Att-Int;18-40-1;29-35-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-8;5-35

Punts;3-35.0;5-47.2

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;4-2

Penalties-Yards;6-35;5-49

Time of Possession;36:43;23:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Denver, Lindsay 16-67, Freeman 8-31, Allen 3-18, Sutton 2-10, Booker 1-4, Janovich 1-1, Fant 2-(minus 7). Minnesota, Cook 11-26, Abdullah 1-5, Mattison 3-5, Cousins 2-1, Ham 1-0.

PASSING—Denver, Allen 17-39-1-240, Sutton 1-1-0-38. Minnesota, Cousins 29-35-0-319.

RECEIVING—Denver, Sutton 5-113, Patrick 4-77, Fant 4-60, Lindsay 2-8, Freeman 1-14, Fumagalli 1-3, Janovich 1-3. Minnesota, O.Johnson 6-35, Diggs 5-121, Rudolph 5-67, Cook 5-31, I.Smith 3-20, Conklin 2-28, Abdullah 2-11, Ham 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Denver, McManus 43.

RAMS 17, BEARS 7

Chicago;0;0;7;0 -- 7

L.A. Rams;0;10;0;7 -- 17

Second quarter

La—FG Zuerlein 38, 11:31.

La—Gurley 1 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:28.

Third quarter

Chi—Cohen 14 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 7:10.

Fourth quarter

La—Brown 5 run (Zuerlein kick), 3:31.

A—70,758.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Chi;La

First downs;17;13

Total Net Yards;267;283

Rushes-yards;24-74;34-110

Passing;193;173

Punt Returns;0-0;2-0

Kickoff Returns;3-85;1-27

Interceptions Ret.;1-0;1-6

Comp-Att-Int;25-47-1;11-18-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;3-6;0-0

Punts;6-43.0;6-54.8

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;3-1

Penalties-Yards;2-25;6-34

Time of Possession;32:44;27:16

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Chicago, Cohen 9-39, Montgomery 14-31, Trubisky 1-4. Los Angeles, Gurley 25-97, Brown 5-15, Goff 3-3, Reynolds 1-(minus 5).

PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 24-43-1-190, Daniel 1-4-0-9. Los Angeles, Goff 11-18-1-173.

RECEIVING—Chicago, Gabriel 7-57, Miller 6-54, Cohen 5-35, Robinson 4-15, Montgomery 1-19, Wims 1-11, Braunecker 1-8. Los Angeles, Reynolds 3-55, Kupp 3-53, Gurley 3-36, Everett 1-20, Thomas 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Chicago, Pineiro 48, Pineiro 47.

CFL playoffs

Conference finals

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

East Division

Hamilton 36, Edmonton 16

West Division

Winnipeg 20, Saskatchewan 13

Grey Cup

GAME SUNDAY, NOV. 24

Hamilton vs. Winnipeg, 5 p.m.

College

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. LSU (54);10-0;1542;1

2. Ohio St. (5);10-0;1478;2

3. Clemson (3);11-0;1442;3

4. Georgia;9-1;1343;5

5. Alabama;9-1;1263;4

6. Oregon;9-1;1243;6

7. Utah;9-1;1155;8

8. Oklahoma;9-1;1144;10

9. Penn St.;9-1;1030;9

10. Florida;9-2;984;11

11. Minnesota;9-1;902;7

12. Michigan;8-2;829;14

13. Baylor;9-1;787;12

14. Wisconsin;8-2;746;15

15. Notre Dame;8-2;676;16

16. Auburn;7-3;623;13

17. Cincinnati;9-1;536;17

18. Memphis;9-1;520;18

19. Iowa;7-3;493;23

20. Boise St.;9-1;379;19

21. SMU;9-1;328;20

22. Oklahoma St.;7-3;200;25

23. Appalachian St.;9-1;154;NR

24. Texas A&M;7-3;132;NR

25. Virginia Tech;7-3;61;NR

Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa St. 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego St. 7, Southern Cal 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, North Dakota St. 1, Illinois 1.

Standings

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;Overall

;W;L;W;L

East Division

Ohio St.;7;0;10;0

Penn St.;6;1;9;1

Michigan;5;2;8;2

Indiana;4;3;7;3

Michigan St.;2;5;3;7

Maryland;1;6;3;7

Rutgers;0;7;2;8

West Division

Minnesota;6;1;9;1

Wisconsin;5;2;8;2

Iowa;4;3;7;3

Illinois;4;3;6;4

Purdue;3;4;4;6

Nebraska;2;5;4;6

Northwestern;0;7;2;8

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Oklahoma;6;1;9;1

Baylor;6;1;9;1

Oklahoma St.;4;3;7;3

Iowa St.;4;3;6;4

texas;4;3;6;4

Kansas St.;3;4;6;4

TCU;3;4;5;5

Texas Tech;2;5;4;6

West Virginia;2;5;4;6

Kansas;1;6;3;7

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

N. Dakota St.;7;0;11;0

Illinois St.;5;2;8;3

S. Dakota St.;5;2;8;3

Northern Iowa;5;2;7;4

Southern Illinois;5;2;7;4

South Dakota;3;4;4;7

Indiana St.;2;5;4;7

Youngstown St.;1;6;5;6

Missouri St.;1;6;1;9

Western Illinois;1;6;1;10

NORTHERN SUN

;Div.;;Overall

;W;L;W;L

North

Minn.-Duluth;7;0;8;3

Bemidji St.;6;1;8;3

MSU-Moorhead;5;2;6;5

Northern St.;4;3;6;5

St. Cloud St.;3;4;4;7

Minot St.;2;5;3;8

U-Mary;1;6;2;9

Minn.-Crookston;0;7;0;11

South

MSU-Mankato;7;0;11;0

Augustana;6;1;9;2

Winona St.;4;3;8;3

Sioux Falls;4;3;8;4

Concordia-SP;4;3;6;5

Wayne St.;2;5;4;7

SW Minn. St.;1;6;3;8

Upper Iowa;0;7;2;9

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Central;7;1;9;1

Wartburg;7;1;9;1

Dubuque;5;2;7;3

Coe;5;3;6;4

Loras;4;4;5;5

Simpson;4;4;5;5

Buena Vista;1;7;3;7

Neb. Wesleyan;1;7;3;7

Luther;1;7;1;9

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments