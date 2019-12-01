NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;10;2;0;.833;322;145
Buffalo;9;3;0;.750;257;188
N.Y. Jets;4;8;0;.333;204;280
Miami;3;9;0;.250;200;377
South
Houston;8;4;0;.667;293;271
Tennessee;7;5;0;.583;276;234
Indianapolis;6;6;0;.500;261;257
Jacksonville;4;8;0;.333;220;292
North
Baltimore;10;2;0;.833;406;219
Pittsburgh;7;5;0;.583;236;225
Cleveland;5;7;0;.417;246;272
Cincinnati;1;11;0;.083;179;298
West
Kansas City;8;4;0;.667;348;265
Oakland;6;6;0;.500;237;324
Denver;4;8;0;.333;198;237
L.A. Chargers;4;8;0;.333;244;241
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;6;6;0;.500;310;236
Philadelphia;5;7;0;.417;274;284
Washington;3;9;0;.250;173;290
N.Y. Giants;2;10;0;.167;230;339
South
y-New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;298;248
Tampa Bay;5;7;0;.417;340;346
Carolina;5;7;0;.417;280;320
Atlanta;3;9;0;.250;260;323
North
Green Bay;9;3;0;.750;289;255
Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205
Chicago;6;6;0;.500;212;208
Detroit;3;8;1;.292;280;315
West
San Francisco;10;2;0;.833;349;183
Seattle;9;2;0;.818;292;263
L.A. Rams;7;5;0;.583;283;250
Arizona;3;8;1;.292;255;351
y-clinched division
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17
Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13
Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17
Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13
Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6
Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11
Miami 37, Philadelphia 31
Washington 29, Carolina 21
L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7
Kansas City 40, Oakland 9
Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20
Houston 28, New England 22
GAME TODAY
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Washington at Green Bay, noon
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, noon
San Francisco at New Orleans, noon
Carolina at Atlanta, noon
Detroit at Minnesota, noon
Denver at Houston, noon
Baltimore at Buffalo, noon
Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon
Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY, DEC. 9
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summaries
CHIEFS 40, RAIDERS 9
Oakland;0;0;0;9 -- 9
Kansas City;7;14;10;9 -- 40
First Quarter
KC—Dar.Williams 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:26.
Second Quarter
KC—Mahomes 13 run (Butker kick), 6:28.
KC—Thornhill 46 interception return (Butker kick), 3:42.
Third Quarter
KC—FG Butker 50, 12:03.
KC—McCoy 3 run (Butker kick), 6:51.
Fourth Quarter
Oak—FG Carlson 34, 14:56.
KC—Thompson 4 run (Butker kick), 5:24.
Oak—Carrier 4 pass from Carr (kick blocked), :39.
A—73,548.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Oak;KC
First downs;19;22
Total Net Yards;332;259
Rushes-yards;25-122;29-96
Passing;210;163
Punt Returns;1-3;0-0
Kickoff Returns;5-92;1-23
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-51
Comp-Att-Int;20-30-2;15-29-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-12;1-12
Punts;2-38.5;2-41.5
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;12-99;0-0
Time of Possession;31:41;28:19
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Oakland, Jacobs 17-104, Carr 3-7, Washington 2-5, Ingold 1-4, Richard 1-2, Davis 1-0. Kansas City, Thompson 11-44, Mahomes 3-25, Dar.Williams 6-13, McCoy 5-10, Hardman 1-9, Sherman 1-0, Moore 1-(minus 1), Hill 1-(minus 4).
PASSING—Oakland, Carr 20-30-2-222. Kansas City, Mahomes 15-29-0-175.
RECEIVING—Oakland, Waller 7-100, Washington 3-44, Z.Jones 2-14, Ingold 2-13, Carrier 2-10, Moreau 1-15, Doss 1-11, T.Williams 1-9, Richard 1-6. Kansas City, Kelce 5-90, Hill 5-55, McCoy 3-20, Sherman 1-7, Dar.Williams 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oakland, Carlson 44.
PACKERS 31, GIANTS 13
Green Bay;14;3;0;14 -- 31
New York;7;3;3;0 -- 13
First Quarter
GB—D.Adams 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:43.
NYG—Shepard 18 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 3:16.
GB—Lazard 37 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:15.
Second Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 47, 12:02.
NYG—FG Rosas 27, 2:31.
Third Quarter
NYG—FG Rosas 45, 6:37.
Fourth Quarter
GB—D.Adams 17 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 14:22.
GB—Lewis 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:05.
A—75,950.
TEAM STATISTICS
;GB;NYG
First downs;19;20
Total Net Yards;322;335
Rushes-yards;26-79;27-95
Passing;243;240
Punt Returns;1-3;1-12
Kickoff Returns;3-72;6-116
Interceptions Ret.;3-35;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;21-33-0;20-37-3
Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;0-0
Punts;3-46.7;1-47.0
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;7-54;4-31
Time of Possession;28:43;31:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, J.Williams 10-41, Rodgers 3-24, A.Jones 11-18, Boyle 2-(minus 4). New York, Barkley 19-83, D.Jones 5-6, Allen 1-4, Penny 2-2.
PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 21-33-0-243. New York, D.Jones 20-37-3-240.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 6-64, J.Williams 4-26, A.Jones 4-13, Lazard 3-103, Allison 2-20, Graham 1-16, Lewis 1-1. New York, K.Smith 6-70, Slayton 6-44, Shepard 3-40, Barkley 3-32, Latimer 1-43, D.Scott 1-11.
College poll
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. LSU (40);12-0;1528;1
2. Ohio St. (19);12-0;1498;2
3. Clemson (3);12-0;1437;3
4. Georgia;11-1;1356;4
5. Utah;11-1;1275;6
6. Oklahoma;11-1;1257;7
7. Florida;10-2;1135;8
8. Baylor;11-1;1074;11
9. Alabama;10-2;995;5
10. Wisconsin;10-2;971;13
11. Auburn;9-3;957;16
12. Penn St.;10-2;890;12
13. Oregon;10-2;799;14
14. Notre Dame;10-2;734;15
15. Minnesota;10-2;683;9
16. Memphis;11-1;615;17
17. Michigan;9-3;603;10
18. Iowa;9-3;537;19
19. Boise St.;11-1;463;20
20. Appalachian St.;11-1;288;22
21. Cincinnati;10-2;237;18
22. Virginia;9-3;231;NR
23. Navy;9-2;216;24
24. Southern Cal;8-4;157;25
25. Air Force;10-2;65;NR
Others receiving votes: SMU 50, Oklahoma St. 36, Kansas St. 36, UCF 6, Virginia Tech 6, Iowa St. 5, Arizona St. 4, California 3, Washington 2, North Dakota St. 1.
College standings
BIG TEN
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
East Division
Ohio St.;9;0;12;0
Penn St.;7;2;10;2
Michigan;6;3;9;3
Indiana;5;4;8;4
Michigan St.;4;5;6;6
Maryland;1;8;3;9
Rutgers;0;9;2;10
West Division
Wisconsin;7;2;10;2
Minnesota;7;2;10;2
Iowa;6;3;9;3
Illinois;4;5;6;6
Nebraska;3;6;5;7
Purdue;3;6;4;8
Northwestern;1;8;3;9
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Oklahoma;8;1;11;1
Baylor;8;1;11;1
Oklahoma St.;5;4;8;4
Kansas St.;5;4;8;4
Iowa St.;5;4;7;5
Texas;5;4;7;5
W. Virginia;3;6;5;7
TCU;3;6;5;7
Texas Tech;2;7;4;8
Kansas;1;8;3;9
College playoffs
FCS PLAYOFFS
Second round
Games Saturday
Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), noon
Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota St. (8-4), 1 p.m.
Kennesaw St. (11-2) at Weber St. (9-3), 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana St. (9-3), 2 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana at Montana (9-3), 2 p.m.
Illinois St. (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 2 p.m.
Nicholls St. at North Dakota St. (12-0), 2:30 p.m.
Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento St. (9-3), 8 p.m.
NCAA DIVISION II
Quarterfinals
Games Saturday
Slippery Rock (12-0) vs. Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1), TBA
West Florida (10-2) vs. Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), TBA
Ferris St. (11-0) vs. NW Missouri St. (12-1), TBA
Minnesota St.-Mankato (12-0) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2), TBA
NCAA DIVISION III
Quarterfinals
Games Saturday
Muhlenberg (12-0) at Salisbury (11-0), 11 a.m.
North Central (Ill.) (11-1) at Delaware Valley (11-1), 11 a.m.
Wis.-Whitewater (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), noon
Saint John’s (Minn.) (11-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (12-0), noon
NAIA
Semifinals
Games Saturday
Lindsey Wilson (12-0) at Marian (Ind.) (11-0), noon
Grand View (13-0) at Morningside (12-0), noon
