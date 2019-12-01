Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;10;2;0;.833;322;145

Buffalo;9;3;0;.750;257;188

N.Y. Jets;4;8;0;.333;204;280

Miami;3;9;0;.250;200;377

South

Houston;8;4;0;.667;293;271

Tennessee;7;5;0;.583;276;234

Indianapolis;6;6;0;.500;261;257

Jacksonville;4;8;0;.333;220;292

North

Baltimore;10;2;0;.833;406;219

Pittsburgh;7;5;0;.583;236;225

Cleveland;5;7;0;.417;246;272

Cincinnati;1;11;0;.083;179;298

West

Kansas City;8;4;0;.667;348;265

Oakland;6;6;0;.500;237;324

Denver;4;8;0;.333;198;237

L.A. Chargers;4;8;0;.333;244;241

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;6;0;.500;310;236

Philadelphia;5;7;0;.417;274;284

Washington;3;9;0;.250;173;290

N.Y. Giants;2;10;0;.167;230;339

South

y-New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;298;248

Tampa Bay;5;7;0;.417;340;346

Carolina;5;7;0;.417;280;320

Atlanta;3;9;0;.250;260;323

North

Green Bay;9;3;0;.750;289;255

Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205

Chicago;6;6;0;.500;212;208

Detroit;3;8;1;.292;280;315

West

San Francisco;10;2;0;.833;349;183

Seattle;9;2;0;.818;292;263

L.A. Rams;7;5;0;.583;283;250

Arizona;3;8;1;.292;255;351

y-clinched division

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore 20, San Francisco 17

Green Bay 31, N.Y. Giants 13

Tennessee 31, Indianapolis 17

Pittsburgh 20, Cleveland 13

Cincinnati 22, N.Y. Jets 6

Tampa Bay 28, Jacksonville 11

Miami 37, Philadelphia 31

Washington 29, Carolina 21

L.A. Rams 34, Arizona 7

Kansas City 40, Oakland 9

Denver 23, L.A. Chargers 20

Houston 28, New England 22

GAME TODAY

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Washington at Green Bay, noon

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, noon

San Francisco at New Orleans, noon

Carolina at Atlanta, noon

Detroit at Minnesota, noon

Denver at Houston, noon

Baltimore at Buffalo, noon

Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon

Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY, DEC. 9

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summaries

CHIEFS 40, RAIDERS 9

Oakland;0;0;0;9 -- 9

Kansas City;7;14;10;9 -- 40

First Quarter

KC—Dar.Williams 3 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 7:26.

Second Quarter

KC—Mahomes 13 run (Butker kick), 6:28.

KC—Thornhill 46 interception return (Butker kick), 3:42.

Third Quarter

KC—FG Butker 50, 12:03.

KC—McCoy 3 run (Butker kick), 6:51.

Fourth Quarter

Oak—FG Carlson 34, 14:56.

KC—Thompson 4 run (Butker kick), 5:24.

Oak—Carrier 4 pass from Carr (kick blocked), :39.

A—73,548.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Oak;KC

First downs;19;22

Total Net Yards;332;259

Rushes-yards;25-122;29-96

Passing;210;163

Punt Returns;1-3;0-0

Kickoff Returns;5-92;1-23

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;2-51

Comp-Att-Int;20-30-2;15-29-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-12;1-12

Punts;2-38.5;2-41.5

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;12-99;0-0

Time of Possession;31:41;28:19

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Oakland, Jacobs 17-104, Carr 3-7, Washington 2-5, Ingold 1-4, Richard 1-2, Davis 1-0. Kansas City, Thompson 11-44, Mahomes 3-25, Dar.Williams 6-13, McCoy 5-10, Hardman 1-9, Sherman 1-0, Moore 1-(minus 1), Hill 1-(minus 4).

PASSING—Oakland, Carr 20-30-2-222. Kansas City, Mahomes 15-29-0-175.

RECEIVING—Oakland, Waller 7-100, Washington 3-44, Z.Jones 2-14, Ingold 2-13, Carrier 2-10, Moreau 1-15, Doss 1-11, T.Williams 1-9, Richard 1-6. Kansas City, Kelce 5-90, Hill 5-55, McCoy 3-20, Sherman 1-7, Dar.Williams 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Oakland, Carlson 44.

PACKERS 31, GIANTS 13

Green Bay;14;3;0;14 -- 31

New York;7;3;3;0 -- 13

First Quarter

GB—D.Adams 8 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 8:43.

NYG—Shepard 18 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 3:16.

GB—Lazard 37 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:15.

Second Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 47, 12:02.

NYG—FG Rosas 27, 2:31.

Third Quarter

NYG—FG Rosas 45, 6:37.

Fourth Quarter

GB—D.Adams 17 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 14:22.

GB—Lewis 1 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 7:05.

A—75,950.

TEAM STATISTICS

;GB;NYG

First downs;19;20

Total Net Yards;322;335

Rushes-yards;26-79;27-95

Passing;243;240

Punt Returns;1-3;1-12

Kickoff Returns;3-72;6-116

Interceptions Ret.;3-35;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;21-33-0;20-37-3

Sacked-Yards Lost;0-0;0-0

Punts;3-46.7;1-47.0

Fumbles-Lost;2-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;7-54;4-31

Time of Possession;28:43;31:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Green Bay, J.Williams 10-41, Rodgers 3-24, A.Jones 11-18, Boyle 2-(minus 4). New York, Barkley 19-83, D.Jones 5-6, Allen 1-4, Penny 2-2.

PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 21-33-0-243. New York, D.Jones 20-37-3-240.

RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 6-64, J.Williams 4-26, A.Jones 4-13, Lazard 3-103, Allison 2-20, Graham 1-16, Lewis 1-1. New York, K.Smith 6-70, Slayton 6-44, Shepard 3-40, Barkley 3-32, Latimer 1-43, D.Scott 1-11.

College poll

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 30, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. LSU (40);12-0;1528;1

2. Ohio St. (19);12-0;1498;2

3. Clemson (3);12-0;1437;3

4. Georgia;11-1;1356;4

5. Utah;11-1;1275;6

6. Oklahoma;11-1;1257;7

7. Florida;10-2;1135;8

8. Baylor;11-1;1074;11

9. Alabama;10-2;995;5

10. Wisconsin;10-2;971;13

11. Auburn;9-3;957;16

12. Penn St.;10-2;890;12

13. Oregon;10-2;799;14

14. Notre Dame;10-2;734;15

15. Minnesota;10-2;683;9

16. Memphis;11-1;615;17

17. Michigan;9-3;603;10

18. Iowa;9-3;537;19

19. Boise St.;11-1;463;20

20. Appalachian St.;11-1;288;22

21. Cincinnati;10-2;237;18

22. Virginia;9-3;231;NR

23. Navy;9-2;216;24

24. Southern Cal;8-4;157;25

25. Air Force;10-2;65;NR

Others receiving votes: SMU 50, Oklahoma St. 36, Kansas St. 36, UCF 6, Virginia Tech 6, Iowa St. 5, Arizona St. 4, California 3, Washington 2, North Dakota St. 1.

College standings

BIG TEN

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

East Division

Ohio St.;9;0;12;0

Penn St.;7;2;10;2

Michigan;6;3;9;3

Indiana;5;4;8;4

Michigan St.;4;5;6;6

Maryland;1;8;3;9

Rutgers;0;9;2;10

West Division

Wisconsin;7;2;10;2

Minnesota;7;2;10;2

Iowa;6;3;9;3

Illinois;4;5;6;6

Nebraska;3;6;5;7

Purdue;3;6;4;8

Northwestern;1;8;3;9

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Oklahoma;8;1;11;1

Baylor;8;1;11;1

Oklahoma St.;5;4;8;4

Kansas St.;5;4;8;4

Iowa St.;5;4;7;5

Texas;5;4;7;5

W. Virginia;3;6;5;7

TCU;3;6;5;7

Texas Tech;2;7;4;8

Kansas;1;8;3;9

College playoffs

FCS PLAYOFFS

Second round

Games Saturday

Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), noon

Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota St. (8-4), 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St. (11-2) at Weber St. (9-3), 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana St. (9-3), 2 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Montana (9-3), 2 p.m.

Illinois St. (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 2 p.m.

Nicholls St. at North Dakota St. (12-0), 2:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento St. (9-3), 8 p.m.

NCAA DIVISION II

Quarterfinals

Games Saturday

Slippery Rock (12-0) vs. Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1), TBA

West Florida (10-2) vs. Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), TBA

Ferris St. (11-0) vs. NW Missouri St. (12-1), TBA

Minnesota St.-Mankato (12-0) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2), TBA

NCAA DIVISION III

Quarterfinals

Games Saturday

Muhlenberg (12-0) at Salisbury (11-0), 11 a.m.

North Central (Ill.) (11-1) at Delaware Valley (11-1), 11 a.m.

Wis.-Whitewater (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), noon

Saint John’s (Minn.) (11-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (12-0), noon

NAIA

Semifinals

Games Saturday

Lindsey Wilson (12-0) at Marian (Ind.) (11-0), noon

Grand View (13-0) at Morningside (12-0), noon

