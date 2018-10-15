NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;4;2;0;.667;176;148
Miami;4;2;0;.667;130;145
N.Y. Jets;3;3;0;.500;165;139
Buffalo;2;4;0;.333;76;138
South
Tennessee;3;3;0;.500;87;107
Houston;3;3;0;.500;135;137
Jacksonville;3;3;0;.500;109;126
Indianapolis;1;5;0;.167;152;180
North
Cincinnati;4;2;0;.667;174;158
Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;153;77
Pittsburgh;3;2;1;.583;171;154
Cleveland;2;3;1;.417;128;151
West
Kansas City;5;1;0;.833;215;172
L.A. Chargers;4;2;0;.667;175;144
Denver;2;4;0;.333;120;154
Oakland;1;5;0;.167;110;176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;3;2;0;.600;106;104
Dallas;3;3;0;.500;123;103
Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;137;117
N.Y. Giants;1;5;0;.167;117;162
South
New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;180;140
Carolina;3;2;0;.600;121;114
Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;141;173
Atlanta;2;4;0;.333;167;192
North
Chicago;3;2;0;.600;139;96
Minnesota;3;2;1;.583;140;148
Green Bay;3;2;1;.583;148;144
Detroit;2;3;0;.400;125;137
West
L.A. Rams;6;0;0;1.000;196;118
Seattle;3;3;0;.500;143;117
Arizona;1;5;0;.167;82;139
San Francisco;1;5;0;.167;148;179
MONDAY'S RESULT
Green Bay 33, San Francisco 30
GAME THURSDAY
Denver at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, noon
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, noon
Detroit at Miami, noon
Houston at Jacksonville, noon
Carolina at Philadelphia, noon
New England at Chicago, noon
Buffalo at Indianapolis, noon
New Orleans at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh
GAME MONDAY
N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summary
PACKERS 33, 49ERS 30
San Francisco;14;10;3;3 -- 30
Green Bay;17;3;3;10 -- 33
First Quarter
SF—Breida 3 run (Gould kick), 10:59.
GB—Montgomery 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:17.
GB—FG Crosby 29, 7:39.
GB—D. Adams 9 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:58.
SF—Goodwin 67 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), :27.
Second Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 39, 7:34.
SF—Goodwin 30 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), 6:05.
SF—FG Gould 46, :00.
Third Quarter
GB—FG Crosby 51, 11:17.
SF—FG Gould 44, 6:59.
Fourth Quarter
SF—FG Gould 43, 13:08.
GB—D.Adams 16 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:55.
GB—FG Crosby 27, :00.
A—77,642.
TEAM STATISTICS
;SF;GB
First downs;18;26
Total Net Yards;401;521
Rushes-yards;30-174;21-116
Passing;227;405
Punt Returns;1-0;1-6
Kickoff Returns;5-138;2-41
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;16-23-1;25-46-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-18;3-20
Punts;3-42.0;4-38.8
Fumbles-Lost;2-2;0-0
Penalties-Yards;2-10;6-54
Time of Possession;28:52;31:08
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—San Francisco, Mostert 12-87, Breida 14-61, Beathard 3-21, Goodwin 1-5. Green Bay, A. Jones 8-41, Rodgers 3-34, J.Williams 6-29, Montgomery 4-12.
PASSING—San Francisco, Beathard 16-23-1-245. Green Bay, Rodgers 25-46-0-425.
RECEIVING—San Francisco, Goodwin 4-126, Garcon 4-37, Kittle 4-30, Juszczyk 3-30, Bourne 1-22. Green Bay, D. Adams 10-132, Graham 5-104, Valdes-Scantling 3-103, Kendricks 2-37, Montgomery 2-10, St. Brown 1-19, J.Williams 1-10, J.Moore 1-10.
College polls
FCS Top 25
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and previous rank:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Dakota St. (160);6-0;4000;1
2. S. Dakota St.;4-1;3762;2
3. Kennesaw St.;6-1;3690;3
4. James Madison;5-2;3437;6
5. Jacksonville St.;5-1;3272;8
6. McNeese;5-1;2994;9
7. Weber St.;4-2;2884;13
8. Illinois St.;5-1;2701;12
9. Eastern Wash.;5-2;2693;4
10. UC Davis;5-1;2366;14
11. Elon;4-2;2324;5
12. Wofford;4-2;2061;6
13. Towson;5-1;1986;17
14. Sam Houston St.;4-2;1977;15
15. Central Ark.;4-2;1445;18
16. Maine;4-2;1415;21
17. Colgate;6-0;1337;20
18. Stony Brook;5-2;1326;19
19. N. Car. A&T;5-2;1221;10
20. Nicholls;4-3;925;11
21. ETSU;6-1;847;23
22. Rhode Island;4-2;775;16
23. Princeton;5-0;618;25
24. Delaware;4-2;399;NR
25. North. Iowa;3-3;378;NR
Others: North Dakota 271, Dartmouth 218, Idaho State 155, Missouri State 133, Florida A&M 114, Chattanooga 110, Montana State 62, Montana 52, South Dakota 22, Northern Arizona 21, Furman 8, Murray State 1.
AFCA Division II
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. MSU-Mankato (28);7-0;818;1
2. Ferris St. (5);7-0;797;3
3. West Georgia;7-0;753;4
4. Ouachita Baptist;7-0;688;5
5. Minn.-Duluth;7-0;661;6
6. Colo. Mines;7-0;615;9
7. Valdosta St.;7-0;612;8
8. Grand Valley St.;6-1;580;2
9. Tarleton St.;6-0;523;16
10. MSU Texas;6-1;506;12
11. NW Missouri St.;6-1;495;13
12. West Chester;6-0;489;11
13. Colo. St.-Pueblo;6-1;445;14
14. Not. Dame (Ohio);7-0;392;17
15. Kutztown;6-0;330;19
16. Indianapolis;5-1;268;20
17. Tiffin;7-0;259;22
18. Tex. A&M-Comm.;5-2;215;7
19. West Florida;5-2;206;10
20. LIU Post;6-0;186;25
21. Central Wash.;5-2;174;21
22. Southern Ark.;6-1;136;15
23. Indiana (Pa.);5-2;102;23
24. Harding;5-2;94;24
25. Ohio Dominican;6-1;89;NR
Others receiving votes: Lenoir-Rhyne 68, Fort Hays State 52, Slippery Rock 38, Pittsburg State 36, Hillsdale 24, West Texas A&M 20, Saginaw Valley State 19, Azusa Pacific 13, Virginia Union 8, Morehouse 6, Emporia State 3, Central Oklahoma 2, Davenport 1, Fairmont State 1, Southeastern Oklahoma State 1.
AFCA Division III
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Mount Union (41);6-0;1265;1
2. M.H.-Baylor (10);6-0;1234;2
3. Brockport;6-0;1145;4
4. Wis.-Whitewater;6-0;1101;5
5. St. John's (Minn.);6-0;1076;7
6. Frostburg St.;5-0;1026;6
7. Wash. & Jeff.;7-0;876;8
8. Wittenburg;6-0;813;9
9. Wesley;5-1;787;10
10. St. Thomas;5-1;786;3
11. Hardin-Simm.;5-1;733;11
12. Berry;7-0;715;12
13. John Carroll;5-1;692;13
14. Trine;6-0;586;14
15. North Central;5-1;521;16
16. Del. Valley;5-1;411;17
17. Rensselaer;5-0;386;18
18. Wis.-Oshkosh;4-2;371;21
19. Ill. Wesleyan;5-1;368;19
20. Central;7-0;337;20
21. Whitworth;5-0;299;22
22. Case Western;5-1;249;23
23. John Hopkins;5-1;194;24
23. Muhlenberg;6-0;194;25
25. Salisbury;6-0;110;—
Others receiving votes: Wheaton 43, Baldwin-Wallace 40, Linfield 38, Wabash 27, Wisconsin-La Crosse 23, Washington & Lee 19, Amherst 18, Bethel 14, Western Connecticut St. 14, MIT 13, Monmouth 13, Randolph-Macon 9, Marietta 8, Trinity 7, Washington 7, Denison 4, Texas Lutheran 2, Franklin 1.
NAIA
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Morningside (15);7-0;366;1
2. Marian (Ind.) (1);6-0;351;2
3. N'wstrn (Iowa);6-0;339;3
4. Lindsey Wilson;5-1;314;4
5. Reinhardt;6-1;311;4
6. Evangel (Mo.);8-0;302;6
7. Grand View;5-1;275;8
8. Bethel (Tenn.);7-0;255;9
9. Kan. Wesleyan;7-0;243;10
10. Concordia (Mich.);6-1;233;11
11. Benedictine (Kan.);6-1;220;12
12. St. Francis (Ind.);5-2;210;13
13. Langston (Okla.);5-1;193;14
14. Southern Oregon;4-2;176;7
15. Rocky Mountain;5-2;171;16
16. Baker (Kan.);5-2;165;17
17. Cumberlands;7-1;156;18
18. Mont. Western;5-1;135;19
19. Eastern Oregon;4-2;117;24
20. Dickinson St.;5-2;93;21
21. G'rgetwn (Ky.);4-3;85;15
22. Ottawa (Kan.);6-1;78;22
23. Siena Heights;5-1;52;20
24. St. Xavier (Ill.);5-3;41;—
25. Avila (Mo.);5-1;31;—
Others receiving votes: Keiser (Fla.) 11, Midland (Neb.) 7, Montana Tech 3.
Prep rankings
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and position last week:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. W.D.M. Valley (10);8-0;109;1
2. Cedar Falls (1);8-0;97;2
3. Ank. Centennial;8-0;89;3
4. Bettendorf;7-1;70;4
5. W.D.M. Dowling;6-2;66;6
6. Johnston;7-1;58;5
7. I.C. West;7-1;50;7
8. Waukee;6-2;32;8
9. C.R. Prairie;7-1;21;9
10. Fort Dodge;6-2;13;NR
Others receiving votes: none.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. C.R. Xavier (9);8-0;108;1
2. C.B. Lewis Cent. (2);8-0;100;2
3. Solon;8-0;87;3
4. North Scott;7-1;77;4
5. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;7-1;68;5
6. S.C. Heelan;7-1;44;7
7. Pella;7-1;38;8
8. Oskaloosa;7-1;31;9
9. W. Dubuque;7-1;23;10
10. Waverly-S.R.;7-1;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Clear Creek-Amana 8. Harlan 5. Decorah 4. Spencer 1.
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. PCM (11);8-0;110;1
2. Boyden-Hull-RV;7-1;97;2
3. Algona;8-0;87;3
4. Waukon;7-1;80;4
5. Benton Comm.;7-1;62;T6
6. Union Comm.;6-2;47;T6
7. Southeast Valley;6-2;22;T10
8. Spirit Lake;6-2;20;8
9. Greene County;7-1;17;9
T10. O-A-BCIG;7-1;11;NR
T10. West Marshall;7-1;11;NR
Others receiving votes: West Liberty 9. Clear Lake 9. Cresco Crestwood 8. Chariton 8. Williamsburg 3. Mount Vernon 3. Waterloo Columbus 1.
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Dike-N.H. (6);8-0;101;1
2. Van Meter (1);8-0;90;2
3. Bellevue (4);8-0;88;4
4. S.C. Calhoun;8-0;80;3
5. West Sioux;7-1;70;5
6. West Branch;7-1;56;6
7. Wilton;7-1;44;7
8. Interstate 35;8-0;39;8
9. Mediapolis;7-1;15;9
10. Pella Christian;6-2;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Inwood West Lyon 7. Treynor 2. Cascade 1.
CLASS A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Hudson (11);8-0;110;1
2. A-H-S-T-W; 8-0;97;2
3. Alg. Garrigan;8-0;87;3
4. North Tama;7-1;69;4
5. Edge.-Coles.;7-1;66;6
6. Belmond-Klemme;7-1;63;5
7. Wapsie Valley;6-2;28;9
8. Durant;6-2;13;NR
9. West Hancock;6-2;12;NR
10. Sloan;7-1;11;NR
Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 10. Sioux Rapids Sioux Central 9. Akron-Westfield 7. Packwood Pekin 6. Mason City Newman 5. Riverside Highland 4. Lynnville-Sully 3. Grundy Center 2. Hinton 2. Alta 1.
8-PLAYER
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Ar-We-Va (7);8-0;104;1
2. N'wood-Kensett (3);8-0;97;2
3. Iowa Valley (1);8-0;88;3
4. Don Bosco;7-1;75;4
5. Fremont Mills;7-1;56;7
6. SE Warren;9-0;55;T5
7. New London;7-1;46;8
8. EH-Kimb.-Exira;7-1;29;9
9. Midland;8-1;15;10
10. Turkey Valley;7-1;13;NR
Others receiving votes: HLV, Victor 6. Audubon 5. Newell-Fonda 5. Central City 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3. Stanton 3. West Bend-Mallard 1.
