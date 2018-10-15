Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;4;2;0;.667;176;148

Miami;4;2;0;.667;130;145

N.Y. Jets;3;3;0;.500;165;139

Buffalo;2;4;0;.333;76;138

South

Tennessee;3;3;0;.500;87;107

Houston;3;3;0;.500;135;137

Jacksonville;3;3;0;.500;109;126

Indianapolis;1;5;0;.167;152;180

North

Cincinnati;4;2;0;.667;174;158

Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;153;77

Pittsburgh;3;2;1;.583;171;154

Cleveland;2;3;1;.417;128;151

West

Kansas City;5;1;0;.833;215;172

L.A. Chargers;4;2;0;.667;175;144

Denver;2;4;0;.333;120;154

Oakland;1;5;0;.167;110;176

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;3;2;0;.600;106;104

Dallas;3;3;0;.500;123;103

Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;137;117

N.Y. Giants;1;5;0;.167;117;162

South

New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;180;140

Carolina;3;2;0;.600;121;114

Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;141;173

Atlanta;2;4;0;.333;167;192

North

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;139;96

Minnesota;3;2;1;.583;140;148

Green Bay;3;2;1;.583;148;144

Detroit;2;3;0;.400;125;137

West

L.A. Rams;6;0;0;1.000;196;118

Seattle;3;3;0;.500;143;117

Arizona;1;5;0;.167;82;139

San Francisco;1;5;0;.167;148;179

MONDAY'S RESULT

Green Bay 33, San Francisco 30

GAME THURSDAY

Denver at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, noon

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, noon

Detroit at Miami, noon

Houston at Jacksonville, noon

Carolina at Philadelphia, noon

New England at Chicago, noon

Buffalo at Indianapolis, noon

New Orleans at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

GAME MONDAY

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summary

PACKERS 33, 49ERS 30

San Francisco;14;10;3;3 -- 30

Green Bay;17;3;3;10 -- 33

First Quarter

SF—Breida 3 run (Gould kick), 10:59.

GB—Montgomery 2 run (Crosby kick), 9:17.

GB—FG Crosby 29, 7:39.

GB—D. Adams 9 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:58.

SF—Goodwin 67 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), :27.

Second Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 39, 7:34.

SF—Goodwin 30 pass from Beathard (Gould kick), 6:05.

SF—FG Gould 46, :00.

Third Quarter

GB—FG Crosby 51, 11:17.

SF—FG Gould 44, 6:59.

Fourth Quarter

SF—FG Gould 43, 13:08.

GB—D.Adams 16 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 1:55.

GB—FG Crosby 27, :00.

A—77,642.

TEAM STATISTICS

;SF;GB

First downs;18;26

Total Net Yards;401;521

Rushes-yards;30-174;21-116

Passing;227;405

Punt Returns;1-0;1-6

Kickoff Returns;5-138;2-41

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;16-23-1;25-46-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-18;3-20

Punts;3-42.0;4-38.8

Fumbles-Lost;2-2;0-0

Penalties-Yards;2-10;6-54

Time of Possession;28:52;31:08

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—San Francisco, Mostert 12-87, Breida 14-61, Beathard 3-21, Goodwin 1-5. Green Bay, A. Jones 8-41, Rodgers 3-34, J.Williams 6-29, Montgomery 4-12.

PASSING—San Francisco, Beathard 16-23-1-245. Green Bay, Rodgers 25-46-0-425.

RECEIVING—San Francisco, Goodwin 4-126, Garcon 4-37, Kittle 4-30, Juszczyk 3-30, Bourne 1-22. Green Bay, D. Adams 10-132, Graham 5-104, Valdes-Scantling 3-103, Kendricks 2-37, Montgomery 2-10, St. Brown 1-19, J.Williams 1-10, J.Moore 1-10.

College polls

FCS Top 25

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and previous rank:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. N. Dakota St. (160);6-0;4000;1

2. S. Dakota St.;4-1;3762;2

3. Kennesaw St.;6-1;3690;3

4. James Madison;5-2;3437;6

5. Jacksonville St.;5-1;3272;8

6. McNeese;5-1;2994;9

7. Weber St.;4-2;2884;13

8. Illinois St.;5-1;2701;12

9. Eastern Wash.;5-2;2693;4

10. UC Davis;5-1;2366;14

11. Elon;4-2;2324;5

12. Wofford;4-2;2061;6

13. Towson;5-1;1986;17

14. Sam Houston St.;4-2;1977;15

15. Central Ark.;4-2;1445;18

16. Maine;4-2;1415;21

17. Colgate;6-0;1337;20

18. Stony Brook;5-2;1326;19

19. N. Car. A&T;5-2;1221;10

20. Nicholls;4-3;925;11

21. ETSU;6-1;847;23

22. Rhode Island;4-2;775;16

23. Princeton;5-0;618;25

24. Delaware;4-2;399;NR

25. North. Iowa;3-3;378;NR

Others: North Dakota 271, Dartmouth 218, Idaho State 155, Missouri State 133, Florida A&M 114, Chattanooga 110, Montana State 62, Montana 52, South Dakota 22, Northern Arizona 21, Furman 8, Murray State 1.

AFCA Division II

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. MSU-Mankato (28);7-0;818;1

2. Ferris St. (5);7-0;797;3

3. West Georgia;7-0;753;4

4. Ouachita Baptist;7-0;688;5

5. Minn.-Duluth;7-0;661;6

6. Colo. Mines;7-0;615;9

7. Valdosta St.;7-0;612;8

8. Grand Valley St.;6-1;580;2

9. Tarleton St.;6-0;523;16

10. MSU Texas;6-1;506;12

11. NW Missouri St.;6-1;495;13

12. West Chester;6-0;489;11

13. Colo. St.-Pueblo;6-1;445;14

14. Not. Dame (Ohio);7-0;392;17

15. Kutztown;6-0;330;19

16. Indianapolis;5-1;268;20

17. Tiffin;7-0;259;22

18. Tex. A&M-Comm.;5-2;215;7

19. West Florida;5-2;206;10

20. LIU Post;6-0;186;25

21. Central Wash.;5-2;174;21

22. Southern Ark.;6-1;136;15

23. Indiana (Pa.);5-2;102;23

24. Harding;5-2;94;24

25. Ohio Dominican;6-1;89;NR

Others receiving votes: Lenoir-Rhyne 68, Fort Hays State 52, Slippery Rock 38, Pittsburg State 36, Hillsdale 24, West Texas A&M 20, Saginaw Valley State 19, Azusa Pacific 13, Virginia Union 8, Morehouse 6, Emporia State 3, Central Oklahoma 2, Davenport 1, Fairmont State 1, Southeastern Oklahoma State 1.

AFCA Division III

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Mount Union (41);6-0;1265;1

2. M.H.-Baylor (10);6-0;1234;2

3. Brockport;6-0;1145;4

4. Wis.-Whitewater;6-0;1101;5

5. St. John's (Minn.);6-0;1076;7

6. Frostburg St.;5-0;1026;6

7. Wash. & Jeff.;7-0;876;8

8. Wittenburg;6-0;813;9

9. Wesley;5-1;787;10

10. St. Thomas;5-1;786;3

11. Hardin-Simm.;5-1;733;11

12. Berry;7-0;715;12

13. John Carroll;5-1;692;13

14. Trine;6-0;586;14

15. North Central;5-1;521;16

16. Del. Valley;5-1;411;17

17. Rensselaer;5-0;386;18

18. Wis.-Oshkosh;4-2;371;21

19. Ill. Wesleyan;5-1;368;19

20. Central;7-0;337;20

21. Whitworth;5-0;299;22

22. Case Western;5-1;249;23

23. John Hopkins;5-1;194;24

23. Muhlenberg;6-0;194;25

25. Salisbury;6-0;110;—

Others receiving votes: Wheaton 43, Baldwin-Wallace 40, Linfield 38, Wabash 27, Wisconsin-La Crosse 23, Washington & Lee 19, Amherst 18, Bethel 14, Western Connecticut St. 14, MIT 13, Monmouth 13, Randolph-Macon 9, Marietta 8, Trinity 7, Washington 7, Denison 4, Texas Lutheran 2, Franklin 1.

NAIA

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Morningside (15);7-0;366;1

2. Marian (Ind.) (1);6-0;351;2

3. N'wstrn (Iowa);6-0;339;3

4. Lindsey Wilson;5-1;314;4

5. Reinhardt;6-1;311;4

6. Evangel (Mo.);8-0;302;6

7. Grand View;5-1;275;8

8. Bethel (Tenn.);7-0;255;9

9. Kan. Wesleyan;7-0;243;10

10. Concordia (Mich.);6-1;233;11

11. Benedictine (Kan.);6-1;220;12

12. St. Francis (Ind.);5-2;210;13

13. Langston (Okla.);5-1;193;14

14. Southern Oregon;4-2;176;7

15. Rocky Mountain;5-2;171;16

16. Baker (Kan.);5-2;165;17

17. Cumberlands;7-1;156;18

18. Mont. Western;5-1;135;19

19. Eastern Oregon;4-2;117;24

20. Dickinson St.;5-2;93;21

21. G'rgetwn (Ky.);4-3;85;15

22. Ottawa (Kan.);6-1;78;22

23. Siena Heights;5-1;52;20

24. St. Xavier (Ill.);5-3;41;—

25. Avila (Mo.);5-1;31;—

Others receiving votes: Keiser (Fla.) 11, Midland (Neb.) 7, Montana Tech 3.

Prep rankings

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and position last week:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. W.D.M. Valley (10);8-0;109;1

2. Cedar Falls (1);8-0;97;2

3. Ank. Centennial;8-0;89;3

4. Bettendorf;7-1;70;4

5. W.D.M. Dowling;6-2;66;6

6. Johnston;7-1;58;5

7. I.C. West;7-1;50;7

8. Waukee;6-2;32;8

9. C.R. Prairie;7-1;21;9

10. Fort Dodge;6-2;13;NR

Others receiving votes: none.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. C.R. Xavier (9);8-0;108;1

2. C.B. Lewis Cent. (2);8-0;100;2

3. Solon;8-0;87;3

4. North Scott;7-1;77;4

5. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;7-1;68;5

6. S.C. Heelan;7-1;44;7

7. Pella;7-1;38;8

8. Oskaloosa;7-1;31;9

9. W. Dubuque;7-1;23;10

10. Waverly-S.R.;7-1;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Clear Creek-Amana 8. Harlan 5. Decorah 4. Spencer 1.

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. PCM (11);8-0;110;1

2. Boyden-Hull-RV;7-1;97;2

3. Algona;8-0;87;3

4. Waukon;7-1;80;4

5. Benton Comm.;7-1;62;T6

6. Union Comm.;6-2;47;T6

7. Southeast Valley;6-2;22;T10

8. Spirit Lake;6-2;20;8

9. Greene County;7-1;17;9

T10. O-A-BCIG;7-1;11;NR

T10. West Marshall;7-1;11;NR

Others receiving votes: West Liberty 9. Clear Lake 9. Cresco Crestwood 8. Chariton 8. Williamsburg 3. Mount Vernon 3. Waterloo Columbus 1.

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Dike-N.H. (6);8-0;101;1

2. Van Meter (1);8-0;90;2

3. Bellevue (4);8-0;88;4

4. S.C. Calhoun;8-0;80;3

5. West Sioux;7-1;70;5

6. West Branch;7-1;56;6

7. Wilton;7-1;44;7

8. Interstate 35;8-0;39;8

9. Mediapolis;7-1;15;9

10. Pella Christian;6-2;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Inwood West Lyon 7. Treynor 2. Cascade 1.

CLASS A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Hudson (11);8-0;110;1

2. A-H-S-T-W; 8-0;97;2

3. Alg. Garrigan;8-0;87;3

4. North Tama;7-1;69;4

5. Edge.-Coles.;7-1;66;6

6. Belmond-Klemme;7-1;63;5

7. Wapsie Valley;6-2;28;9

8. Durant;6-2;13;NR

9. West Hancock;6-2;12;NR

10. Sloan;7-1;11;NR

Others receiving votes: Brooklyn BGM 10. Sioux Rapids Sioux Central 9. Akron-Westfield 7. Packwood Pekin 6. Mason City Newman 5. Riverside Highland 4. Lynnville-Sully 3. Grundy Center 2. Hinton 2. Alta 1.

8-PLAYER

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Ar-We-Va (7);8-0;104;1

2. N'wood-Kensett (3);8-0;97;2

3. Iowa Valley (1);8-0;88;3

4. Don Bosco;7-1;75;4

5. Fremont Mills;7-1;56;7

6. SE Warren;9-0;55;T5

7. New London;7-1;46;8

8. EH-Kimb.-Exira;7-1;29;9

9. Midland;8-1;15;10

10. Turkey Valley;7-1;13;NR

Others receiving votes: HLV, Victor 6. Audubon 5. Newell-Fonda 5. Central City 4. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 3. Stanton 3. West Bend-Mallard 1.

