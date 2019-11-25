Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;10;1;0;.909;300;117

Buffalo;8;3;0;.727;231;173

N.Y. Jets;4;7;0;.364;198;258

Miami;2;9;0;.182;163;346

South

Houston;7;4;0;.636;265;249

Indianapolis;6;5;0;.545;244;226

Tennessee;6;5;0;.545;245;217

Jacksonville;4;7;0;.364;209;264

North

Baltimore;9;2;0;.818;386;202

Pittsburgh;6;5;0;.545;216;212

Cleveland;5;6;0;.455;233;252

Cincinnati;0;11;0;.000;157;292

West

Kansas City;7;4;0;.636;308;256

Oakland;6;5;0;.545;228;284

L.A. Chargers;4;7;0;.364;224;218

Denver;3;8;0;.273;175;217

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;5;0;.545;295;210

Philadelphia;5;6;0;.455;243;247

N.Y. Giants;2;9;0;.182;217;308

Washington;2;9;0;.182;144;269

South

New Orleans;9;2;0;.818;272;230

Carolina;5;6;0;.455;259;291

Tampa Bay;4;7;0;.364;312;335

Atlanta;3;8;0;.273;242;297

North

Green Bay;8;3;0;.727;258;242

Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205

Chicago;5;6;0;.455;188;188

Detroit;3;7;1;.318;260;291

West

San Francisco;10;1;0;.909;332;163

Seattle;9;2;0;.818;292;263

L.A. Rams;6;5;0;.545;249;243

Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317

MONDAY'S RESULT

Baltimore 45, L.A. Rams 6

GAMES THURSDAY

Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, noon

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, noon

Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon

Washington at Carolina, noon

San Francisco at Baltimore, noon

Philadelphia at Miami, noon

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY, DEC. 2

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

College poll

FCS Top 25

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, points and previous rank:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. N. Dakota St. (152);12-0;3800;1

2. James Madison;11-1;3648;2

3. Sacramento St.;9-3;3367;4

4. Weber State;9-3;3340;6

5. Montana State;9-3;3193;8

6. Northern Iowa;8-4;2891;9

7. Montana;9-3;2745;3

8. Villanova;9-3;2526;10

9. Central Ark.;9-3;2327;11

10. S. Dakota St.;8-4;2326;5

11. Wofford;8-3;2036;14

12. SE Missouri St.;9-3;2032;13

13. Illinois State;8-4;1956;7

14. Monmouth;10-2;1953;15

15. Kennesaw St.;10-2;1558;16

16. Furman;8-4;1511;17

17. Cent. Conn. St.;11-1;1458;18

18. Austin Peay;9-3;1279;20

19. Nicholls;8-4;1063;23

20. Florida A&M;9-2;869;12

21. Dartmouth;9-1;732;22

22. Yale;9-1;445;24

23. N. Carolina A&T;8-3;419;25

24. North Dakota;7-4;357;NR

25. Albany;8-4;352;NR

Others receiving votes: Southeastern Louisiana 346, Towson 266, Southern Illinois 179, San Diego 151, Alcorn State 61, Princeton 60, Eastern Washington 50, South Carolina State 32, Sam Houston State 28, UT Martin 24, New Hampshire 15, Holy Cross 3, UC Davis 2.

FCS Coaches

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. N. Dakota St. (26);12-0;650;1

2. James Madison;11-1;624;2

3. Sacramento St.;9-3;596;4

4. Weber St.;9-3;567;7

5. Montana St.;9-3;545;8

6. Northern Iowa;8-4;451;10

7. Central Ark.;9-3;448;11

8. Montana;9-3;441;3

9. Kennesaw St;10-2;421;9

10. Villanova;9-3;401;14

11. Monmouth (N.J.);10-2;391;12

12. S. Dakota St.;8-4;356;5

13. SE Missouri St.;9-3;327;16

14. Illinois St.;8-4;322;6

15. Wofford;8-3;317;17

16. Furman;8-4;281;15

17. Austin Peay;9-3;248;19

18. Cent. Conn. St.;11-1;246;18

19. Nicholls;8-4;172;23

20. Dartmouth;9-1;139;21

21. Florida A&M;9-2;117;13

22. N. Carolina A&T;8-3;94;24

23. Yale;9-1;72;t25

24. SE Louisiana;7-4;47;22

25. Southern Illinois;7-5;38;t25

Others receiving votes: North Dakota, 37; Albany, 30; Towson, 23; San Diego, 10; Alcorn St., 9; Eastern Washington, 9; Princeton, 7; South Carolina St., 6; UT Martin, 5; Holy Cross, 3.

College playoffs

NCAA Division II

SECOND ROUND

Games Saturday

Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-1) at Kutztown (11-1), 11 a.m.

Shepherd (10-2) at Slippery Rock (11-0), noon

West Florida (9-2) at Valdosta State (10-0), noon

Central Missouri (11-1) at Ferris State (10-0), noon

Lindenwood (Mo.) (9-2) at Northwest Missouri State (11-1), 1 p.m.

Colorado St.-Pueblo (11-1) at Minnesota State (11-0), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) at Colorado School of Mines (12-0), 1 p.m.

Carson-Newman (9-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (12-0), 1 p.m.

NCAA Division III

SECOND ROUND

Games Saturday

Union (N.Y.) (11-0) at Salisbury (10-0), 11 a.m.

Brockport (9-2) at Muhlenberg (11-0), 11 a.m.

North Central (Ill.) (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), 11 a.m.

Delaware Valley (10-1) at Wesley (10-1), 11 a.m.

Huntingdon (8-3) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), noon

Wartburg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1), noon

Central (Iowa) (10-1) at Wheaton (Ill.), noon

Saint John's (Minn.) at Chapman (10-0), 2 p.m.

NAIA

QUARTERFINALS

Games Saturday

Saint Xavier (9-2) at Morningside (11-0), noon

Lindsey Wilson (11-0) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), noon

College of Idaho (11-0) at Grand View (12-0), noon

Cumberlands (10-1) at Marian (Ind.) (10-0), 12:05 p.m.

