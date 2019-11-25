NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;10;1;0;.909;300;117
Buffalo;8;3;0;.727;231;173
N.Y. Jets;4;7;0;.364;198;258
Miami;2;9;0;.182;163;346
South
Houston;7;4;0;.636;265;249
Indianapolis;6;5;0;.545;244;226
Tennessee;6;5;0;.545;245;217
Jacksonville;4;7;0;.364;209;264
North
Baltimore;9;2;0;.818;386;202
Pittsburgh;6;5;0;.545;216;212
Cleveland;5;6;0;.455;233;252
Cincinnati;0;11;0;.000;157;292
West
Kansas City;7;4;0;.636;308;256
Oakland;6;5;0;.545;228;284
L.A. Chargers;4;7;0;.364;224;218
Denver;3;8;0;.273;175;217
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;6;5;0;.545;295;210
Philadelphia;5;6;0;.455;243;247
N.Y. Giants;2;9;0;.182;217;308
Washington;2;9;0;.182;144;269
South
New Orleans;9;2;0;.818;272;230
Carolina;5;6;0;.455;259;291
Tampa Bay;4;7;0;.364;312;335
Atlanta;3;8;0;.273;242;297
North
Green Bay;8;3;0;.727;258;242
Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205
Chicago;5;6;0;.455;188;188
Detroit;3;7;1;.318;260;291
West
San Francisco;10;1;0;.909;332;163
Seattle;9;2;0;.818;292;263
L.A. Rams;6;5;0;.545;249;243
Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317
MONDAY'S RESULT
Baltimore 45, L.A. Rams 6
GAMES THURSDAY
Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, noon
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon
Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon
N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, noon
Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon
Washington at Carolina, noon
San Francisco at Baltimore, noon
Philadelphia at Miami, noon
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY, DEC. 2
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
College poll
FCS Top 25
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 23, points and previous rank:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Dakota St. (152);12-0;3800;1
2. James Madison;11-1;3648;2
3. Sacramento St.;9-3;3367;4
4. Weber State;9-3;3340;6
5. Montana State;9-3;3193;8
6. Northern Iowa;8-4;2891;9
7. Montana;9-3;2745;3
8. Villanova;9-3;2526;10
9. Central Ark.;9-3;2327;11
10. S. Dakota St.;8-4;2326;5
11. Wofford;8-3;2036;14
12. SE Missouri St.;9-3;2032;13
13. Illinois State;8-4;1956;7
14. Monmouth;10-2;1953;15
15. Kennesaw St.;10-2;1558;16
16. Furman;8-4;1511;17
17. Cent. Conn. St.;11-1;1458;18
18. Austin Peay;9-3;1279;20
19. Nicholls;8-4;1063;23
20. Florida A&M;9-2;869;12
21. Dartmouth;9-1;732;22
22. Yale;9-1;445;24
23. N. Carolina A&T;8-3;419;25
24. North Dakota;7-4;357;NR
25. Albany;8-4;352;NR
Others receiving votes: Southeastern Louisiana 346, Towson 266, Southern Illinois 179, San Diego 151, Alcorn State 61, Princeton 60, Eastern Washington 50, South Carolina State 32, Sam Houston State 28, UT Martin 24, New Hampshire 15, Holy Cross 3, UC Davis 2.
FCS Coaches
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Dakota St. (26);12-0;650;1
2. James Madison;11-1;624;2
3. Sacramento St.;9-3;596;4
4. Weber St.;9-3;567;7
5. Montana St.;9-3;545;8
6. Northern Iowa;8-4;451;10
7. Central Ark.;9-3;448;11
8. Montana;9-3;441;3
9. Kennesaw St;10-2;421;9
10. Villanova;9-3;401;14
11. Monmouth (N.J.);10-2;391;12
12. S. Dakota St.;8-4;356;5
13. SE Missouri St.;9-3;327;16
14. Illinois St.;8-4;322;6
15. Wofford;8-3;317;17
16. Furman;8-4;281;15
17. Austin Peay;9-3;248;19
18. Cent. Conn. St.;11-1;246;18
19. Nicholls;8-4;172;23
20. Dartmouth;9-1;139;21
21. Florida A&M;9-2;117;13
22. N. Carolina A&T;8-3;94;24
23. Yale;9-1;72;t25
24. SE Louisiana;7-4;47;22
25. Southern Illinois;7-5;38;t25
Others receiving votes: North Dakota, 37; Albany, 30; Towson, 23; San Diego, 10; Alcorn St., 9; Eastern Washington, 9; Princeton, 7; South Carolina St., 6; UT Martin, 5; Holy Cross, 3.
College playoffs
NCAA Division II
SECOND ROUND
Games Saturday
Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-1) at Kutztown (11-1), 11 a.m.
Shepherd (10-2) at Slippery Rock (11-0), noon
West Florida (9-2) at Valdosta State (10-0), noon
Central Missouri (11-1) at Ferris State (10-0), noon
Lindenwood (Mo.) (9-2) at Northwest Missouri State (11-1), 1 p.m.
Colorado St.-Pueblo (11-1) at Minnesota State (11-0), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) at Colorado School of Mines (12-0), 1 p.m.
Carson-Newman (9-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (12-0), 1 p.m.
NCAA Division III
SECOND ROUND
Games Saturday
Union (N.Y.) (11-0) at Salisbury (10-0), 11 a.m.
Brockport (9-2) at Muhlenberg (11-0), 11 a.m.
North Central (Ill.) (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), 11 a.m.
Delaware Valley (10-1) at Wesley (10-1), 11 a.m.
Huntingdon (8-3) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), noon
Wartburg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1), noon
Central (Iowa) (10-1) at Wheaton (Ill.), noon
Saint John's (Minn.) at Chapman (10-0), 2 p.m.
NAIA
QUARTERFINALS
Games Saturday
Saint Xavier (9-2) at Morningside (11-0), noon
Lindsey Wilson (11-0) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), noon
College of Idaho (11-0) at Grand View (12-0), noon
Cumberlands (10-1) at Marian (Ind.) (10-0), 12:05 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.