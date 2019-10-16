NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48
Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70
N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123
Miami;0;5;0;.000;42;180
South
Houston;4;2;0;.667;162;134
Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115
Jacksonville;2;4;0;.333;117;131
Tennessee;2;4;0;.333;98;92
North
Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;184;140
Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154
Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131
Cincinnati;0;6;0;.000;97;159
West
Kansas City;4;2;0;.667;172;144
Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123
Denver;2;4;0;.333;106;106
L.A. Chargers;2;4;0;.333;120;118
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;3;0;.500;153;114
Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;161;149
N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160
Washington;1;5;0;.167;90;167
South
New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;128;122
Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133
Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185
Atlanta;1;5;0;.167;135;186
North
Green Bay;5;1;0;.833;142;115
Minnesota;4;2;0;.667;150;93
Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69
Detroit;2;2;1;.500;119;118
West
San Fran.;5;0;0;1.000;147;64
Seattle;5;1;0;.833;165;146
L.A. Rams;3;3;0;.500;153;154
Arizona;2;3;1;.417;134;171
GAME TODAY
Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Miami at Buffalo, noon
Houston at Indianapolis, noon
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon
Oakland at Green Bay, noon
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon
Minnesota at Detroit, noon
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon
San Francisco at Washington, noon
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 43:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh
GAME MONDAY
New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
College standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;Overall
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Baylor;3;0;87;63;6;0;227;107
Oklahoma;3;0;134;63;6;0;301;122
Iowa St.;2;1;108;61;4;2;226;125
Texas;2;1;105;95;4;2;236;167
TCU;1;1;75;63;3;2;186;124
Okla. St.;1;2;91;94;4;2;239;165
Texas Tech;1;2;91;123;3;3;188;164
W. Virginia;1;2;74;104;3;3;145;182
Kansas St.;0;2;25;57;3;2;157;95
Kansas;0;3;58;125;2;4;137;178
BIG TEN
East
;Conf.;Overall
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Ohio St.;3;0;133;27;6;0;296;53
Penn St.;3;0;111;19;6;0;252;49
Michigan;3;1;118;63;5;1;182;105
Mich. St.;2;2;81;113;4;3;167;147
Indiana;1;2;76;91;4;2;200;118
Maryland;1;2;62;106;3;3;221;146
Rutgers;0;4;7;165;1;5;71;216
West
;Conf.;Overall
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
Minnesota;3;0;112;55;6;0;213;143
Wisconsin;3;0;97;29;6;0;255;29
Nebraska;2;2;69;130;4;3;179;193
Iowa;1;2;45;27;4;2;149;61
Purdue;1;2;78;87;2;4;164;179
Illinois;0;3;80;124;2;4;184;184
N'rthwstrn;0;3;35;68;1;4;72;99
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;Overall
;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA
N. Dakota St.;2;0;83;17;6;0;252;72
S. Dakota St.;2;0;66;38;4;1;168;76
S. Dakota;2;0;83;10;3;3;180;170
Illinois St.;1;1;24;44;4;2;137;112
Indiana St.;1;1;20;48;3;3;107;127
N. Iowa;1;1;35;60;3;3;125;138
Missouri St;1;1;47;76;1;4;100;206
Youngstown St.;0;2;42;59;4;2;220;133
S. Illinois;0;2;17;49;2;4;144;168
W. Illinois;0;2;41;57;0;6;109;182
NORTHERN SUN
North
;Div.;;Overall
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Minn.-Duluth;4;0;6;0;205;53
Bemidji St.;3;1;5;1;165;110
MSU-Moorhead;3;1;3;3;178;169
Northern St.;2;2;3;3;89;145
St. Cloud St.;2;2;3;3;135;83
Minot St.;2;2;2;4;95;181
U-Mary;0;4;1;5;107;228
Minn.-Crookston;0;4;0;6;67;215
South
;Div.;;Overall
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
MSU-Mankato;4;0;6;0;205;53
Concordia-S.P.;3;1;4;2;139;125
Augustana;3;1;4;2;141;87
Sioux Falls;2;2;4;2;206;94
Winona St.;2;2;4;2;160;103
SW Minn. St.;1;3;2;4;123;178
Wayne St.;1;3;2;4;110;132
Upper Iowa;0;4;0;6;94;194
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;Overall
;W;L;W;L;PF;PA
Wartburg;4;0;6;0;311;99
Simpson;3;0;4;1;133;100
Coe;3;1;4;2;158;102
Central;2;1;4;1;191;106
Dubuque;2;2;3;3;131;152
Neb. Wesleyan;1;2;3;2;139;161
Loras;1;2;2;3;141;146
Buena Vista;0;4;2;4;134;189
Luther;0;4;0;6;112;286
