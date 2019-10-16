Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48

Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70

N.Y. Jets;1;4;0;.200;63;123

Miami;0;5;0;.000;42;180

South

Houston;4;2;0;.667;162;134

Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115

Jacksonville;2;4;0;.333;117;131

Tennessee;2;4;0;.333;98;92

North

Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;184;140

Cleveland;2;4;0;.333;120;154

Pittsburgh;2;4;0;.333;123;131

Cincinnati;0;6;0;.000;97;159

West

Kansas City;4;2;0;.667;172;144

Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123

Denver;2;4;0;.333;106;106

L.A. Chargers;2;4;0;.333;120;118

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;3;0;.500;153;114

Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;161;149

N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160

Washington;1;5;0;.167;90;167

South

New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;128;122

Carolina;4;2;0;.667;166;133

Tampa Bay;2;4;0;.333;173;185

Atlanta;1;5;0;.167;135;186

North

Green Bay;5;1;0;.833;142;115

Minnesota;4;2;0;.667;150;93

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69

Detroit;2;2;1;.500;119;118

West

San Fran.;5;0;0;1.000;147;64

Seattle;5;1;0;.833;165;146

L.A. Rams;3;3;0;.500;153;154

Arizona;2;3;1;.417;134;171

GAME TODAY

Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Miami at Buffalo, noon

Houston at Indianapolis, noon

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon

Oakland at Green Bay, noon

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon

Minnesota at Detroit, noon

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon

San Francisco at Washington, noon

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 43:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

GAME MONDAY

New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

College standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;Overall

;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA

Baylor;3;0;87;63;6;0;227;107

Oklahoma;3;0;134;63;6;0;301;122

Iowa St.;2;1;108;61;4;2;226;125

Texas;2;1;105;95;4;2;236;167

TCU;1;1;75;63;3;2;186;124

Okla. St.;1;2;91;94;4;2;239;165

Texas Tech;1;2;91;123;3;3;188;164

W. Virginia;1;2;74;104;3;3;145;182

Kansas St.;0;2;25;57;3;2;157;95

Kansas;0;3;58;125;2;4;137;178

BIG TEN

East

;Conf.;Overall

;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA

Ohio St.;3;0;133;27;6;0;296;53

Penn St.;3;0;111;19;6;0;252;49

Michigan;3;1;118;63;5;1;182;105

Mich. St.;2;2;81;113;4;3;167;147

Indiana;1;2;76;91;4;2;200;118

Maryland;1;2;62;106;3;3;221;146

Rutgers;0;4;7;165;1;5;71;216

West

;Conf.;Overall

;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA

Minnesota;3;0;112;55;6;0;213;143

Wisconsin;3;0;97;29;6;0;255;29

Nebraska;2;2;69;130;4;3;179;193

Iowa;1;2;45;27;4;2;149;61

Purdue;1;2;78;87;2;4;164;179

Illinois;0;3;80;124;2;4;184;184

N'rthwstrn;0;3;35;68;1;4;72;99

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;Overall

;W;L;PF;PA;W;L;PF;PA

N. Dakota St.;2;0;83;17;6;0;252;72

S. Dakota St.;2;0;66;38;4;1;168;76

S. Dakota;2;0;83;10;3;3;180;170

Illinois St.;1;1;24;44;4;2;137;112

Indiana St.;1;1;20;48;3;3;107;127

N. Iowa;1;1;35;60;3;3;125;138

Missouri St;1;1;47;76;1;4;100;206

Youngstown St.;0;2;42;59;4;2;220;133

S. Illinois;0;2;17;49;2;4;144;168

W. Illinois;0;2;41;57;0;6;109;182

NORTHERN SUN

North

;Div.;;Overall

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Minn.-Duluth;4;0;6;0;205;53

Bemidji St.;3;1;5;1;165;110

MSU-Moorhead;3;1;3;3;178;169

Northern St.;2;2;3;3;89;145

St. Cloud St.;2;2;3;3;135;83

Minot St.;2;2;2;4;95;181

U-Mary;0;4;1;5;107;228

Minn.-Crookston;0;4;0;6;67;215

South

;Div.;;Overall

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

MSU-Mankato;4;0;6;0;205;53

Concordia-S.P.;3;1;4;2;139;125

Augustana;3;1;4;2;141;87

Sioux Falls;2;2;4;2;206;94

Winona St.;2;2;4;2;160;103

SW Minn. St.;1;3;2;4;123;178

Wayne St.;1;3;2;4;110;132

Upper Iowa;0;4;0;6;94;194

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;Overall

;W;L;W;L;PF;PA

Wartburg;4;0;6;0;311;99

Simpson;3;0;4;1;133;100

Coe;3;1;4;2;158;102

Central;2;1;4;1;191;106

Dubuque;2;2;3;3;131;152

Neb. Wesleyan;1;2;3;2;139;161

Loras;1;2;2;3;141;146

Buena Vista;0;4;2;4;134;189

Luther;0;4;0;6;112;286

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments