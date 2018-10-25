NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;5;2;0;.714;214;179
Miami;4;4;0;.500;174;219
N.Y. Jets;3;4;0;.429;182;176
Buffalo;2;5;0;.286;81;175
South
Houston;5;3;0;.625;197;167
Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;106;127
Jacksonville;3;4;0;.429;116;146
Indianapolis;2;5;0;.286;189;185
North
Pittsburgh;3;2;1;.583;171;154
Cincinnati;4;3;0;.571;184;203
Baltimore;4;3;0;.571;176;101
Cleveland;2;4;1;.357;151;177
West
Kansas City;6;1;0;.857;260;182
L.A. Chargers;5;2;0;.714;195;163
Denver;3;4;0;.429;165;164
Oakland;1;5;0;.167;110;176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;4;2;0;.667;126;121
Philadelphia;3;4;0;.429;154;138
Dallas;3;4;0;.429;140;123
N.Y. Giants;1;6;0;.143;137;185
South
New Orleans;5;1;0;.833;204;163
Carolina;4;2;0;.667;142;131
Tampa Bay;3;3;0;.500;167;196
Atlanta;3;4;0;.429;190;212
North
Minnesota;4;2;1;.643;177;165
Green Bay;3;2;1;.583;148;144
Detroit;3;3;0;.500;157;158
Chicago;3;3;0;.500;170;134
West
L.A. Rams;7;0;0;1.000;235;128
Seattle;3;3;0;.500;143;117
Arizona;1;6;0;.143;92;184
San Fran.;1;6;0;.143;158;218
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Houston 42, Miami 23
GAMES SUNDAY
Philadelphia vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon
Washington at N.Y. Giants, noon
Seattle at Detroit, noon
Baltimore at Carolina, noon
Denver at Kansas City, noon
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, noon
N.Y. Jets at Chicago, noon
Indianapolis at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Tennessee, L.A. Chargers, Atlanta
GAME MONDAY
New England at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m.
College scores
BIG 12
West Virginia 58, Baylor 14
SOUTH
Georgia Southern 34, Appalachian St. 14
Georgia Tech 49, Virginia Tech 28
MIDWEST
Ohio 52, Ball St. 14
Toledo 51, W. Michigan 24
