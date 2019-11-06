Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;8;1;0;.889;270;98

Buffalo;6;2;0;.750;158;131

Miami;1;7;0;.125;103;256

N.Y. Jets;1;7;0;.125;96;211

South

Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191

Indianapolis;5;3;0;.625;182;177

Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189

Tennessee;4;5;0;.444;168;165

North

Baltimore;6;2;0;.750;251;176

Pittsburgh;4;4;0;.500;176;169

Cleveland;2;6;0;.250;152;205

Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210

West

Kansas City;6;3;0;.667;252;204

Oakland;4;4;0;.500;182;216

L.A. Chargers;4;5;0;.444;183;168

Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;5;3;0;.625;227;142

Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213

N.Y. Giants;2;7;0;.222;176;255

Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219

South

New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156

Carolina;5;3;0;.625;209;204

Tampa Bay;2;6;0;.250;230;252

Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250

North

Green Bay;7;2;0;.778;226;189

Minnesota;6;3;0;.667;234;158

Detroit;3;4;1;.438;204;217

Chicago;3;5;0;.375;142;144

West

San Fran.;8;0;0;1.000;235;102

Seattle;7;2;0;.778;248;230

L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174

Arizona;3;5;1;.389;195;251

GAME TODAY

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Arizona at Tampa Bay, noon

Kansas City at Tennessee, noon

Buffalo at Cleveland, noon

Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, noon

Atlanta at New Orleans, noon

Detroit at Chicago, noon

Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

GAME MONDAY

Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

College scores

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 24, Ohio 21

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments