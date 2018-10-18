Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;4;2;0;.667;176;148

Miami;4;2;0;.667;130;145

N.Y. Jets;3;3;0;.500;165;139

Buffalo;2;4;0;.333;76;138

South

Tennessee;3;3;0;.500;87;107

Houston;3;3;0;.500;135;137

Jacksonville;3;3;0;.500;109;126

Indianapolis;1;5;0;.167;152;180

North

Cincinnati;4;2;0;.667;174;158

Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;153;77

Pittsburgh;3;2;1;.583;171;154

Cleveland;2;3;1;.417;128;151

West

Kansas City;5;1;0;.833;215;172

L.A. Chargers;4;2;0;.667;175;144

Denver;3;4;0;.429;165;164

Oakland;1;5;0;.167;110;176

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;3;2;0;.600;106;104

Dallas;3;3;0;.500;123;103

Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;137;117

N.Y. Giants;1;5;0;.167;117;162

South

New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;180;140

Carolina;3;2;0;.600;121;114

Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;141;173

Atlanta;2;4;0;.333;167;192

North

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;139;96

Minnesota;3;2;1;.583;140;148

Green Bay;3;2;1;.583;148;144

Detroit;2;3;0;.400;125;137

West

L.A. Rams;6;0;0;1.000;196;118

Seattle;3;3;0;.500;143;117

San Francisco;1;5;0;.167;148;179

Arizona;1;6;0;.143;92;184

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Denver 45, Arizona 10

GAMES SUNDAY

Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, noon

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, noon

Detroit at Miami, noon

Houston at Jacksonville, noon

Carolina at Philadelphia, noon

New England at Chicago, noon

Buffalo at Indianapolis, noon

New Orleans at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Washington, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh

GAME MONDAY

N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

College scores

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 51, Georgia St. 34

FAR WEST

Stanford 20, Arizona St. 13

