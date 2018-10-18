NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;4;2;0;.667;176;148
Miami;4;2;0;.667;130;145
N.Y. Jets;3;3;0;.500;165;139
Buffalo;2;4;0;.333;76;138
South
Tennessee;3;3;0;.500;87;107
Houston;3;3;0;.500;135;137
Jacksonville;3;3;0;.500;109;126
Indianapolis;1;5;0;.167;152;180
North
Cincinnati;4;2;0;.667;174;158
Baltimore;4;2;0;.667;153;77
Pittsburgh;3;2;1;.583;171;154
Cleveland;2;3;1;.417;128;151
West
Kansas City;5;1;0;.833;215;172
L.A. Chargers;4;2;0;.667;175;144
Denver;3;4;0;.429;165;164
Oakland;1;5;0;.167;110;176
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;3;2;0;.600;106;104
Dallas;3;3;0;.500;123;103
Philadelphia;3;3;0;.500;137;117
N.Y. Giants;1;5;0;.167;117;162
South
New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;180;140
Carolina;3;2;0;.600;121;114
Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;141;173
Atlanta;2;4;0;.333;167;192
North
Chicago;3;2;0;.600;139;96
Minnesota;3;2;1;.583;140;148
Green Bay;3;2;1;.583;148;144
Detroit;2;3;0;.400;125;137
West
L.A. Rams;6;0;0;1.000;196;118
Seattle;3;3;0;.500;143;117
San Francisco;1;5;0;.167;148;179
Arizona;1;6;0;.143;92;184
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Denver 45, Arizona 10
GAMES SUNDAY
Tennessee vs L.A. Chargers at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Jets, noon
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, noon
Detroit at Miami, noon
Houston at Jacksonville, noon
Carolina at Philadelphia, noon
New England at Chicago, noon
Buffalo at Indianapolis, noon
New Orleans at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Seattle, Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh
GAME MONDAY
N.Y. Giants at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
College scores
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 51, Georgia St. 34
FAR WEST
Stanford 20, Arizona St. 13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.