NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Miami;1;0;0;1.000;27;20

New England;1;0;0;1.000;27;20

N.Y. Jets;1;0;0;1.000;48;17

Buffalo;0;1;0;.000;3;47

South

Jacksonville;1;0;0;1.000;20;15

Houston;0;1;0;.000;20;27

Tennessee;0;1;0;.000;20;27

Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;23;34

North

Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;68;46

Cleveland;0;0;1;.500;21;21

Pittsburgh;0;0;1;.500;21;21

Baltimore;1;1;0;.500;70;37

West

Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;38;28

Denver;1;0;0;1.000;27;24

L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;28;38

Oakland;0;1;0;.000;13;33

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;1;0;0;1.000;24;6

Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;18;12

N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;15;20

Dallas;0;1;0;.000;8;16

South

Tampa Bay;1;0;0;1.000;48;40

Carolina;1;0;0;1.000;16;8

New Orleans;0;1;0;.000;40;48

Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;18

North

Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;24;23

Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;24;16

Chicago;0;1;0;.000;23;24

Detroit;0;1;0;.000;17;48

West

L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;33;13

Seattle;0;1;0;.000;24;27

San Francisco;0;1;0;.000;16;24

Arizona;0;1;0;.000;6;24

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23

GAMES SUNDAY

Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, noon

Houston at Tennessee, noon

Indianapolis at Washington, noon

Minnesota at Green Bay, noon

Cleveland at New Orleans, noon

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, noon

Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon

Carolina at Atlanta, noon

L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, noon

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Seattle at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.

College scores

NORTHERN SUN

Minn.-Duluth 41, St. Cloud St. 17

SOUTH

Boston College 41, Wake Forest 34

Charleston, W.Va. 24, West Liberty 10

Charlotte 28, Old Dominion 25

Davidson 91, Guilford 61

James Madison 73, Robert Morris 7

Lenior-Rhyne 59, Mars Hill 27

Newberry 27, Virginia-Lynchburg 14

Richmond 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 27

MIDWEST

Urbana 27, Lake Erie 19

FAR WEST

Utah St. 73, Tennessee Tech 12

Prep scores

STATE

Cedar Rapids Prairie 30, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14

Solon 47, Davenport Assumption 7

