NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Miami;1;0;0;1.000;27;20
New England;1;0;0;1.000;27;20
N.Y. Jets;1;0;0;1.000;48;17
Buffalo;0;1;0;.000;3;47
South
Jacksonville;1;0;0;1.000;20;15
Houston;0;1;0;.000;20;27
Tennessee;0;1;0;.000;20;27
Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;23;34
North
Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;68;46
Cleveland;0;0;1;.500;21;21
Pittsburgh;0;0;1;.500;21;21
Baltimore;1;1;0;.500;70;37
West
Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;38;28
Denver;1;0;0;1.000;27;24
L.A. Chargers;0;1;0;.000;28;38
Oakland;0;1;0;.000;13;33
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;1;0;0;1.000;24;6
Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;18;12
N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;15;20
Dallas;0;1;0;.000;8;16
South
Tampa Bay;1;0;0;1.000;48;40
Carolina;1;0;0;1.000;16;8
New Orleans;0;1;0;.000;40;48
Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;18
North
Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;24;23
Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;24;16
Chicago;0;1;0;.000;23;24
Detroit;0;1;0;.000;17;48
West
L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;33;13
Seattle;0;1;0;.000;24;27
San Francisco;0;1;0;.000;16;24
Arizona;0;1;0;.000;6;24
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Cincinnati 34, Baltimore 23
GAMES SUNDAY
Philadelphia at Tampa Bay, noon
Houston at Tennessee, noon
Indianapolis at Washington, noon
Minnesota at Green Bay, noon
Cleveland at New Orleans, noon
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, noon
Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon
Carolina at Atlanta, noon
L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, noon
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.
N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Seattle at Chicago, 7:15 p.m.
College scores
NORTHERN SUN
Minn.-Duluth 41, St. Cloud St. 17
SOUTH
Boston College 41, Wake Forest 34
Charleston, W.Va. 24, West Liberty 10
Charlotte 28, Old Dominion 25
Davidson 91, Guilford 61
James Madison 73, Robert Morris 7
Lenior-Rhyne 59, Mars Hill 27
Newberry 27, Virginia-Lynchburg 14
Richmond 35, St. Francis (Pa.) 27
MIDWEST
Urbana 27, Lake Erie 19
FAR WEST
Utah St. 73, Tennessee Tech 12
Prep scores
STATE
Cedar Rapids Prairie 30, Cedar Rapids Kennedy 14
Solon 47, Davenport Assumption 7
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.