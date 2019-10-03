NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;4;0;0;1.000;122;27
Buffalo;3;1;0;.750;76;63
N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70
Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163
South
Houston;2;2;0;.500;78;78
Indianapolis;2;2;0;.500;94;102
Jacksonville;2;2;0;.500;84;84
Tennessee;2;2;0;.500;91;62
North
Cleveland;2;2;0;.500;89;91
Baltimore;2;2;0;.500;135;100
Pittsburgh;1;3;0;.250;76;88
Cincinnati;0;4;0;.000;57;110
West
Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;135;94
Oakland;2;2;0;.500;79;102
L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;90;74
Denver;0;4;0;.000;70;93
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;3;1;0;.750;107;56
Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105
N.Y. Giants;2;2;0;.500;87;97
Washington;0;4;0;.000;66;118
South
New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;84;92
Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;123;117
Carolina;2;2;0;.500;95;80
Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;70;99
North
Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69
Chicago;3;1;0;.750;66;45
Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95
Minnesota;2;2;0;.500;84;63
West
San Fran.;3;0;0;1.000;96;54
Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118
L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134
Arizona;0;3;1;.125;74;115
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29
GAMES SUNDAY
Atlanta at Houston, noon
Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, noon
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon
Jacksonville at Carolina, noon
Buffalo at Tennessee, noon
Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, noon
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon
New England at Washington, noon
Arizona at Cincinnati, noon
N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, noon
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Miami
GAME MONDAY
Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m.
College scores
EAST
Glenville St. 22, Fairmont St. 15
Shepherd 62, Lock Haven 28
SOUTH
Georgia Southern 20, South Alabama 17, 2OT
Temple 27, East Carolina 17
Prep scores
METRO
Cedar Falls 28, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0
STATE
Sioux City East 62, Sioux City North 14
Davenport North 43, Iowa City High 19
