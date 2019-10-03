Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;4;0;0;1.000;122;27

Buffalo;3;1;0;.750;76;63

N.Y. Jets;0;3;0;.000;33;70

Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163

South

Houston;2;2;0;.500;78;78

Indianapolis;2;2;0;.500;94;102

Jacksonville;2;2;0;.500;84;84

Tennessee;2;2;0;.500;91;62

North

Cleveland;2;2;0;.500;89;91

Baltimore;2;2;0;.500;135;100

Pittsburgh;1;3;0;.250;76;88

Cincinnati;0;4;0;.000;57;110

West

Kansas City;4;0;0;1.000;135;94

Oakland;2;2;0;.500;79;102

L.A. Chargers;2;2;0;.500;90;74

Denver;0;4;0;.000;70;93

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;3;1;0;.750;107;56

Philadelphia;2;2;0;.500;110;105

N.Y. Giants;2;2;0;.500;87;97

Washington;0;4;0;.000;66;118

South

New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;84;92

Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;123;117

Carolina;2;2;0;.500;95;80

Atlanta;1;3;0;.250;70;99

North

Green Bay;3;1;0;.750;85;69

Chicago;3;1;0;.750;66;45

Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95

Minnesota;2;2;0;.500;84;63

West

San Fran.;3;0;0;1.000;96;54

Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118

L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134

Arizona;0;3;1;.125;74;115

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Seattle 30, L.A. Rams 29

GAMES SUNDAY

Atlanta at Houston, noon

Minnesota at N.Y. Giants, noon

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, noon

Jacksonville at Carolina, noon

Buffalo at Tennessee, noon

Chicago vs Oakland at London, UK, noon

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon

New England at Washington, noon

Arizona at Cincinnati, noon

N.Y. Jets at Philadelphia, noon

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, Miami

GAME MONDAY

Cleveland at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

N.Y. Giants at New England, 7:20 p.m.

College scores

EAST

Glenville St. 22, Fairmont St. 15

Shepherd 62, Lock Haven 28

SOUTH

Georgia Southern 20, South Alabama 17, 2OT

Temple 27, East Carolina 17

Prep scores

METRO

Cedar Falls 28, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 0

STATE

Sioux City East 62, Sioux City North 14

Davenport North 43, Iowa City High 19

