NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Buffalo;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Miami;0;0;0;.000;0;0

New England;0;0;0;.000;0;0

N.Y. Jets;0;0;0;.000;0;0

South

Houston;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Indianapolis;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Jacksonville;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Tennessee;0;0;0;.000;0;0

North

Baltimore;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Cincinnati;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Cleveland;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Pittsburgh;0;0;0;.000;0;0

West

Denver;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Kansas City;0;0;0;.000;0;0

L.A. Chargers;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Oakland;0;0;0;.000;0;0

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;18;12

Dallas;0;0;0;.000;0;0

N.Y. Giants;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Washington;0;0;0;.000;0;0

South

Carolina;0;0;0;.000;0;0

New Orleans;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Tampa Bay;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;18

North

Chicago;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Detroit;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Green Bay;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Minnesota;0;0;0;.000;0;0

West

Arizona;0;0;0;.000;0;0

L.A. Rams;0;0;0;.000;0;0

San Francisco;0;0;0;.000;0;0

Seattle;0;0;0;.000;0;0

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12

GAMES SUNDAY

San Francisco at Minnesota, noon

Houston at New England, noon

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, noon

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, noon

Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, noon

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon

Buffalo at Baltimore, noon

Tennessee at Miami, noon

Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Dallas at Carolina, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Oakland, 9:20 p.m.

College scores

MISSOURI VALLEY

Missouri St. 52, Lincoln (Mo.) 24

NORTHERN SUN

Northern St. 42, Minot St. 16

IOWA COLLEGE

Briar Cliff 49, Dakota St. 20

EAST

Charleston (WV) 42, Concord 21

Indiana (Pa.) 41, Millersville 7

SOUTH

Bethel (Tenn.) 62, Pikeville 31

Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10

West Alabama 37, Miles 21

MIDWEST

Cent. Missouri 62, Northeastern St. 10

Missouri Western 23, Fort Hays St. 13

NW Missouri St. 38, Washburn 17

Pittsburg St. 34, Emporia St. 13

SOUTHWEST

Neb.-Kearney 31, Cent. Oklahoma 27

Prep scores

STATE

Muscatine 14, Davenport West 13

