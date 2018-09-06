NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Buffalo;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Miami;0;0;0;.000;0;0
New England;0;0;0;.000;0;0
N.Y. Jets;0;0;0;.000;0;0
South
Houston;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Indianapolis;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Jacksonville;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Tennessee;0;0;0;.000;0;0
North
Baltimore;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Cincinnati;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Cleveland;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Pittsburgh;0;0;0;.000;0;0
West
Denver;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Kansas City;0;0;0;.000;0;0
L.A. Chargers;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Oakland;0;0;0;.000;0;0
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;18;12
Dallas;0;0;0;.000;0;0
N.Y. Giants;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Washington;0;0;0;.000;0;0
South
Carolina;0;0;0;.000;0;0
New Orleans;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Tampa Bay;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;18
North
Chicago;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Detroit;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Green Bay;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Minnesota;0;0;0;.000;0;0
West
Arizona;0;0;0;.000;0;0
L.A. Rams;0;0;0;.000;0;0
San Francisco;0;0;0;.000;0;0
Seattle;0;0;0;.000;0;0
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Philadelphia 18, Atlanta 12
GAMES SUNDAY
San Francisco at Minnesota, noon
Houston at New England, noon
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, noon
Cincinnati at Indianapolis, noon
Jacksonville at N.Y. Giants, noon
Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon
Buffalo at Baltimore, noon
Tennessee at Miami, noon
Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Dallas at Carolina, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
N.Y. Jets at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Oakland, 9:20 p.m.
College scores
MISSOURI VALLEY
Missouri St. 52, Lincoln (Mo.) 24
NORTHERN SUN
Northern St. 42, Minot St. 16
IOWA COLLEGE
Briar Cliff 49, Dakota St. 20
EAST
Charleston (WV) 42, Concord 21
Indiana (Pa.) 41, Millersville 7
SOUTH
Bethel (Tenn.) 62, Pikeville 31
Kennesaw St. 49, Tennessee Tech 10
West Alabama 37, Miles 21
MIDWEST
Cent. Missouri 62, Northeastern St. 10
Missouri Western 23, Fort Hays St. 13
NW Missouri St. 38, Washburn 17
Pittsburg St. 34, Emporia St. 13
SOUTHWEST
Neb.-Kearney 31, Cent. Oklahoma 27
Prep scores
STATE
Muscatine 14, Davenport West 13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.