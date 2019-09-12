Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Buffalo;1;0;0;1.000;17;16

N. England;1;0;0;1.000;33;3

N.Y. Jets;0;1;0;.000;16;17

Miami;0;1;0;.000;10;59

South

Tennessee;1;0;0;1.000;43;13

Houston;0;1;0;.000;28;30

Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;24;30

Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;26;40

North

Baltimore;1;0;0;1.000;59;10

Cincinnati;0;1;0;.000;20;21

Cleveland;0;1;0;.000;13;43

Pittsburgh;0;1;0;.000;3;33

West

Oakland;1;0;0;1.000;24;16

Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;40;26

L.A. Chargers;1;0;0;1.000;30;24

Denver;0;1;0;.000;16;24

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;1;0;0;1.000;35;17

Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;32;27

Washington;0;1;0;.000;27;32

N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;17;35

South

New Orleans;1;0;0;1.000;30;28

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45

Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50

Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;28

North

Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;10;3

Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;28;12

Detroit;0;0;1;.500;27;27

Chicago;0;1;0;.000;3;10

West

San Fran.;1;0;0;1.000;31;17

L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;30;27

Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;21;20

Arizona;0;0;1;.500;27;27

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14

GAMES SUNDAY

Seattle at Pittsburgh, noon

Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon

Arizona at Baltimore, noon

New England at Miami, noon

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, noon

Dallas at Washington, noon

Jacksonville at Houston, noon

San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, noon

Minnesota at Green Bay, noon

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

College scores

NORTHERN SUN

Bemidji St. 52, U-Mary 7

EAST

Fairmont St. 53, Wheeling 10

SOUTH

Notre Dame (Ohio) 43, West Liberty 24

MIDWEST

Cent. Oklahoma 28, Neb.-Kearney 23

Missouri Southern 38, Lincoln (Mo.) 14

Urbana 28, Charleston, W.Va. 20

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Missouri 70, NE Oklahoma 7

Missouri Western 28, Fort Hays St. 17

Prep scores

CLASS 4A

District 3

Linn-Mar 14, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6

CLASS 3A

District 4

Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Davenport Assumption 0 (ND)

OTHERS

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Sioux City East 0 (ND)

