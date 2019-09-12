NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Buffalo;1;0;0;1.000;17;16
N. England;1;0;0;1.000;33;3
N.Y. Jets;0;1;0;.000;16;17
Miami;0;1;0;.000;10;59
South
Tennessee;1;0;0;1.000;43;13
Houston;0;1;0;.000;28;30
Indianapolis;0;1;0;.000;24;30
Jacksonville;0;1;0;.000;26;40
North
Baltimore;1;0;0;1.000;59;10
Cincinnati;0;1;0;.000;20;21
Cleveland;0;1;0;.000;13;43
Pittsburgh;0;1;0;.000;3;33
West
Oakland;1;0;0;1.000;24;16
Kansas City;1;0;0;1.000;40;26
L.A. Chargers;1;0;0;1.000;30;24
Denver;0;1;0;.000;16;24
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;1;0;0;1.000;35;17
Philadelphia;1;0;0;1.000;32;27
Washington;0;1;0;.000;27;32
N.Y. Giants;0;1;0;.000;17;35
South
New Orleans;1;0;0;1.000;30;28
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45
Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50
Atlanta;0;1;0;.000;12;28
North
Green Bay;1;0;0;1.000;10;3
Minnesota;1;0;0;1.000;28;12
Detroit;0;0;1;.500;27;27
Chicago;0;1;0;.000;3;10
West
San Fran.;1;0;0;1.000;31;17
L.A. Rams;1;0;0;1.000;30;27
Seattle;1;0;0;1.000;21;20
Arizona;0;0;1;.500;27;27
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Tampa Bay 20, Carolina 14
GAMES SUNDAY
Seattle at Pittsburgh, noon
Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon
Arizona at Baltimore, noon
New England at Miami, noon
L.A. Chargers at Detroit, noon
Dallas at Washington, noon
Jacksonville at Houston, noon
San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon
Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, noon
Minnesota at Green Bay, noon
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
College scores
NORTHERN SUN
Bemidji St. 52, U-Mary 7
EAST
Fairmont St. 53, Wheeling 10
SOUTH
Notre Dame (Ohio) 43, West Liberty 24
MIDWEST
Cent. Oklahoma 28, Neb.-Kearney 23
Missouri Southern 38, Lincoln (Mo.) 14
Urbana 28, Charleston, W.Va. 20
SOUTHWEST
Cent. Missouri 70, NE Oklahoma 7
Missouri Western 28, Fort Hays St. 17
Prep scores
CLASS 4A
District 3
Linn-Mar 14, Cedar Rapids Jefferson 6
CLASS 3A
District 4
Cedar Rapids Xavier 17, Davenport Assumption 0 (ND)
OTHERS
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 41, Sioux City East 0 (ND)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.