NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Miami;2;0;0;1.000;47;32

New England;1;1;0;.500;47;51

N.Y. Jets;1;2;0;.333;77;58

Buffalo;0;2;0;.000;23;78

South

Jacksonville;2;0;0;1.000;51;35

Tennessee;1;1;0;.500;40;44

Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;44;43

Houston;0;2;0;.000;37;47

North

Cincinnati;2;0;0;1.000;68;46

Cleveland;1;1;1;.500;60;59

Baltimore;1;1;0;.500;70;37

Pittsburgh;0;1;1;.250;58;63

West

Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;80;65

Denver;2;0;0;1.000;47;43

L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;59;58

Oakland;0;2;0;.000;32;53

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;1;1;0;.500;28;29

Washington;1;1;0;.500;33;27

Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;39;39

N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;28;40

South

Tampa Bay;2;0;0;1.000;75;61

Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;43;42

Carolina;1;1;0;.500;40;39

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;61;66

North

Green Bay;1;0;1;.750;53;52

Minnesota;1;0;1;.750;53;45

Chicago;1;1;0;.500;47;41

Detroit;0;2;0;.000;44;78

West

L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;67;13

San Francisco;1;1;0;.500;46;51

Seattle;0;2;0;.000;41;51

Arizona;0;2;0;.000;6;58

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Cleveland 21, N.Y. Jets 17

GAMES SUNDAY

New Orleans at Atlanta, noon

Buffalo at Minnesota, noon

Denver at Baltimore, noon

Indianapolis at Philadelphia, noon

Cincinnati at Carolina, noon

San Francisco at Kansas City, noon

Green Bay at Washington, noon

Oakland at Miami, noon

N.Y. Giants at Houston, noon

Tennessee at Jacksonville, noon

L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:15 p.m.

College scores

NORTHERN SUN

Concordia-St. Paul 29, Wayne St. 7

EAST

Charleston, W.Va. 23, Fairmont St. 17

Temple 31, Tulsa 17

MIDWEST

Urbana 42, West Virginia Wesleyan 10

Prep scores

METRO

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 21, Waterloo West 19

STATE

Davenport North 13, Linn-Mar 7

Sioux City East 38, Des Moines Hoover 25

