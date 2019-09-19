Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;2;0;0;1.000;76;3

Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;45;30

N.Y. Jets;0;2;0;.000;19;40

Miami;0;2;0;.000;10;102

South

Houston;1;1;0;.500;41;42

Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;43;47

Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60

Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52

North

Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;82;27

Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;36;46

Cincinnati;0;2;0;.000;37;62

Pittsburgh;0;2;0;.000;29;61

West

Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;68;36

Oakland;1;1;0;.500;34;44

L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;40;37

Denver;0;2;0;.000;30;40

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;2;0;0;1.000;66;38

Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;52;51

N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;31;63

Washington;0;2;0;.000;48;63

South

Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45

Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;36;48

New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;55

Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50

North

Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;31;19

Detroit;1;0;1;.750;40;37

Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;44;33

Chicago;1;1;0;.500;19;24

West

San Francisco;2;0;0;1.000;72;34

L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;57;36

Seattle;2;0;0;1.000;49;46

Arizona;0;1;1;.250;44;50

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7

GAMES SUNDAY

Miami at Dallas, noon

Oakland at Minnesota, noon

Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon

Baltimore at Kansas City, noon

Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon

Detroit at Philadelphia, noon

Denver at Green Bay, noon

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

College scores

NORTHERN SUN

Winona St. 28, Upper Iowa 0

EAST

Frostburg St. 27, West Liberty 24

Urbana 41, Wheeling 26

SOUTH

Tulane 38, Houston 31

MIDWEST

Manchester 52, Defiance 21

Prep scores

STATE

Pleasant Valley 46, Davenport Central 7

