NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;2;0;0;1.000;76;3
Buffalo;2;0;0;1.000;45;30
N.Y. Jets;0;2;0;.000;19;40
Miami;0;2;0;.000;10;102
South
Houston;1;1;0;.500;41;42
Indianapolis;1;1;0;.500;43;47
Jacksonville;1;2;0;.333;58;60
Tennessee;1;2;0;.333;67;52
North
Baltimore;2;0;0;1.000;82;27
Cleveland;1;1;0;.500;36;46
Cincinnati;0;2;0;.000;37;62
Pittsburgh;0;2;0;.000;29;61
West
Kansas City;2;0;0;1.000;68;36
Oakland;1;1;0;.500;34;44
L.A. Chargers;1;1;0;.500;40;37
Denver;0;2;0;.000;30;40
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;2;0;0;1.000;66;38
Philadelphia;1;1;0;.500;52;51
N.Y. Giants;0;2;0;.000;31;63
Washington;0;2;0;.000;48;63
South
Tampa Bay;1;1;0;.500;37;45
Atlanta;1;1;0;.500;36;48
New Orleans;1;1;0;.500;39;55
Carolina;0;2;0;.000;41;50
North
Green Bay;2;0;0;1.000;31;19
Detroit;1;0;1;.750;40;37
Minnesota;1;1;0;.500;44;33
Chicago;1;1;0;.500;19;24
West
San Francisco;2;0;0;1.000;72;34
L.A. Rams;2;0;0;1.000;57;36
Seattle;2;0;0;1.000;49;46
Arizona;0;1;1;.250;44;50
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Jacksonville 20, Tennessee 7
GAMES SUNDAY
Miami at Dallas, noon
Oakland at Minnesota, noon
Cincinnati at Buffalo, noon
Baltimore at Kansas City, noon
Atlanta at Indianapolis, noon
Detroit at Philadelphia, noon
Denver at Green Bay, noon
N.Y. Jets at New England, noon
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Chicago at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
College scores
NORTHERN SUN
Winona St. 28, Upper Iowa 0
EAST
Frostburg St. 27, West Liberty 24
Urbana 41, Wheeling 26
SOUTH
Tulane 38, Houston 31
MIDWEST
Manchester 52, Defiance 21
Prep scores
STATE
Pleasant Valley 46, Davenport Central 7
