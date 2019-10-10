NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48
Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70
N.Y. Jets;0;4;0;.000;39;101
Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163
South
Houston;3;2;0;.600;131;110
Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115
Jacksonville;2;3;0;.400;111;118
Tennessee;2;3;0;.400;98;76
North
Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;161;123
Cleveland;2;3;0;.400;92;122
Pittsburgh;1;4;0;.200;99;114
Cincinnati;0;5;0;.000;80;136
West
Kansas City;4;1;0;.800;148;113
Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123
L.A. Chargers;2;3;0;.400;103;94
Denver;1;4;0;.200;90;106
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Philadelphia;3;2;0;.600;141;111
Dallas;3;2;0;.600;131;90
N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160
Washington;0;5;0;.000;73;151
South
New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;115;116
Carolina;3;2;0;.600;129;107
Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;147;148
Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;102;152
North
Green Bay;4;1;0;.800;119;93
Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95
Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69
Minnesota;3;2;0;.600;112;73
West
San Fran.;4;0;0;1.000;127;57
Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118
L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134
Arizona;1;3;1;.300;100;138
THURSDAY'S RESULT
New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14
GAMES SUNDAY
Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
Philadelphia at Minnesota, noon
New Orleans at Jacksonville, noon
Houston at Kansas City, noon
Washington at Miami, noon
Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon
Seattle at Cleveland, noon
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland
GAME MONDAY
Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY, OCT. 17
Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.
College scores
SOUTH
Bethune-Cookman 27, NC Central 13
NC State 16, Syracuse 10
SOUTHWEST
Louisiana-Monroe 24, Texas St. 14
Prep scores
STATE
Cedar Rapids Washington 43, Davenport Central 20
Davenport Assumption 27, Clear Creek-Amana 14
