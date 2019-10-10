Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;6;0;0;1.000;190;48

Buffalo;4;1;0;.800;90;70

N.Y. Jets;0;4;0;.000;39;101

Miami;0;4;0;.000;26;163

South

Houston;3;2;0;.600;131;110

Indianapolis;3;2;0;.600;113;115

Jacksonville;2;3;0;.400;111;118

Tennessee;2;3;0;.400;98;76

North

Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;161;123

Cleveland;2;3;0;.400;92;122

Pittsburgh;1;4;0;.200;99;114

Cincinnati;0;5;0;.000;80;136

West

Kansas City;4;1;0;.800;148;113

Oakland;3;2;0;.600;103;123

L.A. Chargers;2;3;0;.400;103;94

Denver;1;4;0;.200;90;106

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Philadelphia;3;2;0;.600;141;111

Dallas;3;2;0;.600;131;90

N.Y. Giants;2;4;0;.333;111;160

Washington;0;5;0;.000;73;151

South

New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;115;116

Carolina;3;2;0;.600;129;107

Tampa Bay;2;3;0;.400;147;148

Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;102;152

North

Green Bay;4;1;0;.800;119;93

Detroit;2;1;1;.625;97;95

Chicago;3;2;0;.600;87;69

Minnesota;3;2;0;.600;112;73

West

San Fran.;4;0;0;1.000;127;57

Seattle;4;1;0;.800;133;118

L.A. Rams;3;2;0;.600;146;134

Arizona;1;3;1;.300;100;138

THURSDAY'S RESULT

New England 35, N.Y. Giants 14

GAMES SUNDAY

Carolina vs Tampa Bay at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

Philadelphia at Minnesota, noon

New Orleans at Jacksonville, noon

Houston at Kansas City, noon

Washington at Miami, noon

Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon

Seattle at Cleveland, noon

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Jets, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Indianapolis, Chicago, Oakland

GAME MONDAY

Detroit at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY, OCT. 17

Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.

College scores

SOUTH

Bethune-Cookman 27, NC Central 13

NC State 16, Syracuse 10

SOUTHWEST

Louisiana-Monroe 24, Texas St. 14

Prep scores

STATE

Cedar Rapids Washington 43, Davenport Central 20

Davenport Assumption 27, Clear Creek-Amana 14

