Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;8;3;0;.727;307;249

Miami;5;6;0;.455;223;283

Buffalo;4;7;0;.364;161;272

N.Y. Jets;3;8;0;.273;221;281

South

Houston;8;3;0;.727;273;222

Indianapolis;6;5;0;.545;325;273

Tennessee;5;6;0;.455;195;223

Jacksonville;3;8;0;.273;197;243

North

Pittsburgh;7;3;1;.682;316;249

Baltimore;6;5;0;.545;271;198

Cincinnati;5;6;0;.455;276;347

Cleveland;4;6;1;.409;253;283

West

Kansas City;9;2;0;.818;404;294

L.A. Chargers;8;3;0;.727;307;219

Denver;5;6;0;.455;252;252

Oakland;2;9;0;.182;187;327

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;7;5;0;.583;247;223

Washington;6;5;0;.545;220;229

Philadelphia;5;6;0;.455;230;253

N.Y. Giants;3;8;0;.273;237;288

South

New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;419;269

Carolina;6;5;0;.545;287;282

Atlanta;4;7;0;.364;280;307

Tampa Bay;4;7;0;.364;294;338

North

Chicago;8;3;0;.727;317;211

Minnesota;6;4;1;.591;265;246

Green Bay;4;6;1;.409;264;267

Detroit;4;7;0;.364;238;286

West

L.A. Rams;10;1;0;.909;389;282

Seattle;6;5;0;.545;276;243

Arizona;2;9;0;.182;155;293

San Fran.;2;9;0;.182;239;293

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Dallas 13, New Orleans 10

GAMES SUNDAY

L.A. Rams at Detroit, noon

Carolina at Tampa Bay, noon

Arizona at Green Bay, noon

Denver at Cincinnati, noon

Baltimore at Atlanta, noon

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, noon

Cleveland at Houston, noon

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, noon

Buffalo at Miami, noon

N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

College

SOUTH

The Citadel 43, Charleston Southern 14

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments