NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;8;3;0;.727;307;249
Miami;5;6;0;.455;223;283
Buffalo;4;7;0;.364;161;272
N.Y. Jets;3;8;0;.273;221;281
South
Houston;8;3;0;.727;273;222
Indianapolis;6;5;0;.545;325;273
Tennessee;5;6;0;.455;195;223
Jacksonville;3;8;0;.273;197;243
North
Pittsburgh;7;3;1;.682;316;249
Baltimore;6;5;0;.545;271;198
Cincinnati;5;6;0;.455;276;347
Cleveland;4;6;1;.409;253;283
West
Kansas City;9;2;0;.818;404;294
L.A. Chargers;8;3;0;.727;307;219
Denver;5;6;0;.455;252;252
Oakland;2;9;0;.182;187;327
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;7;5;0;.583;247;223
Washington;6;5;0;.545;220;229
Philadelphia;5;6;0;.455;230;253
N.Y. Giants;3;8;0;.273;237;288
South
New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;419;269
Carolina;6;5;0;.545;287;282
Atlanta;4;7;0;.364;280;307
Tampa Bay;4;7;0;.364;294;338
North
Chicago;8;3;0;.727;317;211
Minnesota;6;4;1;.591;265;246
Green Bay;4;6;1;.409;264;267
Detroit;4;7;0;.364;238;286
West
L.A. Rams;10;1;0;.909;389;282
Seattle;6;5;0;.545;276;243
Arizona;2;9;0;.182;155;293
San Fran.;2;9;0;.182;239;293
THURSDAY'S RESULT
Dallas 13, New Orleans 10
GAMES SUNDAY
L.A. Rams at Detroit, noon
Carolina at Tampa Bay, noon
Arizona at Green Bay, noon
Denver at Cincinnati, noon
Baltimore at Atlanta, noon
Chicago at N.Y. Giants, noon
Cleveland at Houston, noon
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, noon
Buffalo at Miami, noon
N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at New England, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
College
SOUTH
The Citadel 43, Charleston Southern 14
