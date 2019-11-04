Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;8;1;0;.889;270;98

Buffalo;6;2;0;.750;158;131

Miami;1;7;0;.125;103;256

N.Y. Jets;1;7;0;.125;96;211

South

Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191

Indianapolis;5;3;0;.625;182;177

Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189

Tennessee;4;5;0;.444;168;165

North

Baltimore;6;2;0;.750;251;176

Pittsburgh;4;4;0;.500;176;169

Cleveland;2;6;0;.250;152;205

Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210

West

Kansas City;6;3;0;.667;252;204

Oakland;4;4;0;.500;182;216

L.A. Chargers;4;5;0;.444;183;168

Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;5;3;0;.625;227;142

Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213

N.Y. Giants;2;7;0;.222;176;255

Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219

South

New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156

Carolina;5;3;0;.625;209;204

Tampa Bay;2;6;0;.250;230;252

Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250

North

Green Bay;7;2;0;.778;226;189

Minnesota;6;3;0;.667;234;158

Detroit;3;4;1;.438;204;217

Chicago;3;5;0;.375;142;144

West

San Fran.;8;0;0;1.000;235;102

Seattle;7;2;0;.778;248;230

L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174

Arizona;3;5;1;.389;195;251

MONDAY'S RESULT

Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 18

GAME THURSDAY

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Arizona at Tampa Bay, noon

Kansas City at Tennessee, noon

Buffalo at Cleveland, noon

Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, noon

Atlanta at New Orleans, noon

Detroit at Chicago, noon

Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.

Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston

GAME MONDAY

Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

College polls

FCS STATS Top 25

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and previous rank:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. N. Dakota St. (155);9-0;3899;1

2. James Madison (1);8-1;3731;2

3. Weber St.;7-2;3559;3

4. S. Dak9ota St.;7-2;3452;4

5. Northern Ia.;6-3;3079;9

6. Montana;7-2;3074;8

7. Central Ark.;7-2;2851;10

8. Sacramento St.;6-3;2715;6

9. Furman;6-3;2333;13

10. Princeton;7-0;2274;12

11. Illinois St.;6-3;2272;7

12. Montana St.;6-3;1993;14

13. Dartmouth;7-0;1685;15

14. N.C. A&T;6-2;1529;16

15. Kennesaw St.;7-2;1453;5

16. Florida A&M;8-1;1412;17

17. SE Missouri St.;6-3;1259;18

18. Villanova;6-3;1244;11

19. Monmouth;7-2;1126;—

20. CCSU;8-1;1071;19

21. Towson;5-4;761;21

22. North Dakota;5-3;675;24

23. New Hampshire;5-3;647;—

24. Wofford;5-3;529;23

25. Nicholls;5-4;401;25

Others: Austin Peay 354, UT Martin 287, Sam Houston State 224, Alcorn State 215, Citadel 129, Richmond 78, Southern Illinois 74, Yale 71, UC Davis 61, Southeastern Louisiana 55, Stony Brook 49, Jacksonville State 34, Delaware 17, Youngstown State 16, San Diego 6, Elon 3, McNeese 1, Abilene Christian 1, Campbell 1.

FCS Coaches Top 25

;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.

1. N. Dakota St. (26);9-0;650;1

2. James Madison;8-1;624;2

3. Weber St.;7-2;593;3

4. S. Dakota St.;7-2;577;5

5. Montana;7-2;532;8

6. Central Ark.;7-2;505;9

7. Northern Ia.;6-3;491;10

8. Sacramento St.;6-3;431;6

9. Princeton;7-0;384;12

10. Furman;6-3;364;13

11. Kennesaw St.;7-2;360;4

12. Illinois St.;6-3;358;7

13. Dartmouth;7-0;330;14

14. Montana St.;6-3;316;15

15. Florida A&M;8-1;255;17

15. N.C. A&T;6-2;255;16

17. CCSU;8-1;209;19

18. SE Missouri St.;6-3;204;21

19. Villanova;6-3;202;11

20. Monmouth;7-2;144;—

21. Towson;5-4;112;22

22. North Dakota;5-3;111;23

23. Wofford;5-3;108;20

24. Austin Peay;6-3;90;25

25. New Hampshire;5-3;62;—

Others receiving votes: UT Martin 60, Nicholls 50, Southeastern Louisiana 17, San Diego 12, Alcorn State 9, Sam Houston State 8, Southern Illinois 8, Jacksonville State 7, The Citadel 5, Yale 3, Abilene Christian 2, Stony Brook 2.

AFCA Division II

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Valdosta St. (29);8-0;773;1

2. Ferris St. (1);9-0;741;2

3. Tarleton St. (1);9-0;689;4

4. Minnesota St.;9-0;683;3

5. Ouachita Baptist;9-0;642;5

6. Not. Dame (Ohio);9-0;598;6

7. Lenoir-Rhyne;9-0;581;7

8. Colorado Mines;9-0;562;9

9. Slippery Rock;9-0;522;10

10. Cent. Missouri;9-0;495;11

11. Colo. St.-Pueblo;8-1;434;13

12. NW Missouri St.;8-1;407;14

13. Bowie St.;9-0;372;15

14. Grand Valley St.;8-1;355;16

15. Kutztown;9-0;342;17

16. Harding;8-1;319;18

17. Indianapolis;7-1;264;8

18. Wingate;8-1;263;12

19. Indiana (Pa.);8-1;228;19

20. West Florida;7-1;217;20

21. Angelo State;8-1;188;21

22. Henderson St.;8-1;136;23

23. Truman St.;8-1;82;25

24. Tex. A&M-Comm.;6-2;74;24

25. Tiffin;7-1;28;—

Others receiving votes: West Chester 25, Missouri Western State 19, Sioux Falls 11, Fort Hays State 10, Virginia Union 7, Carson-Newman 4, Dixie State 2, Assumption 1, Shepherd 1.

AFCA Division III

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. M.H.-Baylor (35);8-0;1280;1

2. Mount Union (17);8-0;1265;2

3. Wis.-Whitewater;8-0;1197;3

4. Wheaton (Ill.);8-0;1136;5

5. Muhlenberg;8-0;1084;6

6. N. Central (Ill.);7-1;974;8

7. Wartburg;8-0;947;9

8. Salisbury;7-0;898;10

9. John Carroll;7-1;842;11

10. Delaware Valley;8-1;758;12

11. Bethel (Minn.);7-1;749;13

12. St. John's (Minn.);7-1;683;4

13. Wesley;7-1;613;14

14. Hard.-Simmons;6-2;536;16

15. Case Western;8-0;507;17

16. Chapman;7-0;494;19

17. Union (N.Y.);8-0;425;24

18. Linfield;6-1;411;20

19. Ithaca;7-1;344;7

19. Susquehanna;7-1;344;22

21. Berry;7-1;336;21

22. St. Thomas (Minn.);6-2;273;23

23. Bridgewater (Va.);8-0;198;25

24. Redlands;7-1;116;—

25. Brockport;7-1;90;—

Others receiving votes: Texas Lutheran 80, Cortland 59, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 55, Baldwin-Wallace 35, Wisconsin-Platteville 31, Central (Iowa) 30, Wisconsin-La Crosse 26, Hope 23, Denison 16, Middlebury 11, Martin Luther 10, Hanover 9, Heidelberg 6, Whitworth 4, Randolph-Macon 2, Birmingham-Southern 1, Hobart 1, Western New England 1.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments