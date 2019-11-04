NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;8;1;0;.889;270;98
Buffalo;6;2;0;.750;158;131
Miami;1;7;0;.125;103;256
N.Y. Jets;1;7;0;.125;96;211
South
Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191
Indianapolis;5;3;0;.625;182;177
Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189
Tennessee;4;5;0;.444;168;165
North
Baltimore;6;2;0;.750;251;176
Pittsburgh;4;4;0;.500;176;169
Cleveland;2;6;0;.250;152;205
Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210
West
Kansas City;6;3;0;.667;252;204
Oakland;4;4;0;.500;182;216
L.A. Chargers;4;5;0;.444;183;168
Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;5;3;0;.625;227;142
Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213
N.Y. Giants;2;7;0;.222;176;255
Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219
South
New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156
Carolina;5;3;0;.625;209;204
Tampa Bay;2;6;0;.250;230;252
Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250
North
Green Bay;7;2;0;.778;226;189
Minnesota;6;3;0;.667;234;158
Detroit;3;4;1;.438;204;217
Chicago;3;5;0;.375;142;144
West
San Fran.;8;0;0;1.000;235;102
Seattle;7;2;0;.778;248;230
L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174
Arizona;3;5;1;.389;195;251
MONDAY'S RESULT
Dallas 37, N.Y. Giants 18
GAME THURSDAY
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Arizona at Tampa Bay, noon
Kansas City at Tennessee, noon
Buffalo at Cleveland, noon
Baltimore at Cincinnati, noon
N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, noon
Atlanta at New Orleans, noon
Detroit at Chicago, noon
Miami at Indianapolis, 3:05 p.m.
Carolina at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Washington, Jacksonville, New England, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston
GAME MONDAY
Seattle at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
College polls
FCS STATS Top 25
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and previous rank:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Dakota St. (155);9-0;3899;1
2. James Madison (1);8-1;3731;2
3. Weber St.;7-2;3559;3
4. S. Dak9ota St.;7-2;3452;4
5. Northern Ia.;6-3;3079;9
6. Montana;7-2;3074;8
7. Central Ark.;7-2;2851;10
8. Sacramento St.;6-3;2715;6
9. Furman;6-3;2333;13
10. Princeton;7-0;2274;12
11. Illinois St.;6-3;2272;7
12. Montana St.;6-3;1993;14
13. Dartmouth;7-0;1685;15
14. N.C. A&T;6-2;1529;16
15. Kennesaw St.;7-2;1453;5
16. Florida A&M;8-1;1412;17
17. SE Missouri St.;6-3;1259;18
18. Villanova;6-3;1244;11
19. Monmouth;7-2;1126;—
20. CCSU;8-1;1071;19
21. Towson;5-4;761;21
22. North Dakota;5-3;675;24
23. New Hampshire;5-3;647;—
24. Wofford;5-3;529;23
25. Nicholls;5-4;401;25
Others: Austin Peay 354, UT Martin 287, Sam Houston State 224, Alcorn State 215, Citadel 129, Richmond 78, Southern Illinois 74, Yale 71, UC Davis 61, Southeastern Louisiana 55, Stony Brook 49, Jacksonville State 34, Delaware 17, Youngstown State 16, San Diego 6, Elon 3, McNeese 1, Abilene Christian 1, Campbell 1.
FCS Coaches Top 25
;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.
1. N. Dakota St. (26);9-0;650;1
2. James Madison;8-1;624;2
3. Weber St.;7-2;593;3
4. S. Dakota St.;7-2;577;5
5. Montana;7-2;532;8
6. Central Ark.;7-2;505;9
7. Northern Ia.;6-3;491;10
8. Sacramento St.;6-3;431;6
9. Princeton;7-0;384;12
10. Furman;6-3;364;13
11. Kennesaw St.;7-2;360;4
12. Illinois St.;6-3;358;7
13. Dartmouth;7-0;330;14
14. Montana St.;6-3;316;15
15. Florida A&M;8-1;255;17
15. N.C. A&T;6-2;255;16
17. CCSU;8-1;209;19
18. SE Missouri St.;6-3;204;21
19. Villanova;6-3;202;11
20. Monmouth;7-2;144;—
21. Towson;5-4;112;22
22. North Dakota;5-3;111;23
23. Wofford;5-3;108;20
24. Austin Peay;6-3;90;25
25. New Hampshire;5-3;62;—
Others receiving votes: UT Martin 60, Nicholls 50, Southeastern Louisiana 17, San Diego 12, Alcorn State 9, Sam Houston State 8, Southern Illinois 8, Jacksonville State 7, The Citadel 5, Yale 3, Abilene Christian 2, Stony Brook 2.
AFCA Division II
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Valdosta St. (29);8-0;773;1
2. Ferris St. (1);9-0;741;2
3. Tarleton St. (1);9-0;689;4
4. Minnesota St.;9-0;683;3
5. Ouachita Baptist;9-0;642;5
6. Not. Dame (Ohio);9-0;598;6
7. Lenoir-Rhyne;9-0;581;7
8. Colorado Mines;9-0;562;9
9. Slippery Rock;9-0;522;10
10. Cent. Missouri;9-0;495;11
11. Colo. St.-Pueblo;8-1;434;13
12. NW Missouri St.;8-1;407;14
13. Bowie St.;9-0;372;15
14. Grand Valley St.;8-1;355;16
15. Kutztown;9-0;342;17
16. Harding;8-1;319;18
17. Indianapolis;7-1;264;8
18. Wingate;8-1;263;12
19. Indiana (Pa.);8-1;228;19
20. West Florida;7-1;217;20
21. Angelo State;8-1;188;21
22. Henderson St.;8-1;136;23
23. Truman St.;8-1;82;25
24. Tex. A&M-Comm.;6-2;74;24
25. Tiffin;7-1;28;—
Others receiving votes: West Chester 25, Missouri Western State 19, Sioux Falls 11, Fort Hays State 10, Virginia Union 7, Carson-Newman 4, Dixie State 2, Assumption 1, Shepherd 1.
AFCA Division III
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. M.H.-Baylor (35);8-0;1280;1
2. Mount Union (17);8-0;1265;2
3. Wis.-Whitewater;8-0;1197;3
4. Wheaton (Ill.);8-0;1136;5
5. Muhlenberg;8-0;1084;6
6. N. Central (Ill.);7-1;974;8
7. Wartburg;8-0;947;9
8. Salisbury;7-0;898;10
9. John Carroll;7-1;842;11
10. Delaware Valley;8-1;758;12
11. Bethel (Minn.);7-1;749;13
12. St. John's (Minn.);7-1;683;4
13. Wesley;7-1;613;14
14. Hard.-Simmons;6-2;536;16
15. Case Western;8-0;507;17
16. Chapman;7-0;494;19
17. Union (N.Y.);8-0;425;24
18. Linfield;6-1;411;20
19. Ithaca;7-1;344;7
19. Susquehanna;7-1;344;22
21. Berry;7-1;336;21
22. St. Thomas (Minn.);6-2;273;23
23. Bridgewater (Va.);8-0;198;25
24. Redlands;7-1;116;—
25. Brockport;7-1;90;—
Others receiving votes: Texas Lutheran 80, Cortland 59, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 55, Baldwin-Wallace 35, Wisconsin-Platteville 31, Central (Iowa) 30, Wisconsin-La Crosse 26, Hope 23, Denison 16, Middlebury 11, Martin Luther 10, Hanover 9, Heidelberg 6, Whitworth 4, Randolph-Macon 2, Birmingham-Southern 1, Hobart 1, Western New England 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.