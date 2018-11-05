Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;7;2;0;.778;270;202

Miami;5;4;0;.556;187;225

N.Y. Jets;3;6;0;.333;198;213

Buffalo;2;7;0;.222;96;241

South

Houston;6;3;0;.667;216;184

Tennessee;4;4;0;.500;134;141

Jacksonville;3;5;0;.375;134;170

Indianapolis;3;5;0;.375;231;213

North

Pittsburgh;5;2;1;.688;227;188

Cincinnati;5;3;0;.625;221;237

Baltimore;4;5;0;.444;213;160

Cleveland;2;6;1;.278;190;247

West

Kansas City;8;1;0;.889;327;226

L.A. Chargers;6;2;0;.750;220;180

Denver;3;6;0;.333;205;213

Oakland;1;7;0;.125;141;252

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;5;3;0;.625;160;172

Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;178;156

Dallas;3;5;0;.375;154;151

N.Y. Giants;1;7;0;.125;150;205

South

New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;279;218

Carolina;6;2;0;.750;220;180

Atlanta;4;4;0;.500;228;226

Tampa Bay;3;5;0;.375;229;275

North

Chicago;5;3;0;.625;235;153

Minnesota;5;3;1;.611;221;204

Green Bay;3;4;1;.438;192;204

Detroit;3;5;0;.375;180;210

West

L.A. Rams;8;1;0;.889;299;200

Seattle;4;4;0;.500;188;156

Arizona;2;6;0;.250;110;199

San Fran.;2;7;0;.222;207;239

MONDAY'S RESULT

Tennessee 28, Dallas 14

GAME THURSDAY

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Arizona at Kansas City, noon

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon

Detroit at Chicago, noon

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon

Washington at Tampa Bay, noon

New Orleans at Cincinnati, noon

New England at Tennessee, noon

Atlanta at Cleveland, noon

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

GAME MONDAY, NOV. 12

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

College polls

FCS Top 25

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 4, points and previous rank:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. N. Dak. St. (158);9-0;3950;1

2. Kennesaw St.;8-1;3739;2

3. Weber St.;7-2;3539;4

4. UC Davis;8-1;3364;6

5. Eastern Wash.;7-2;3326;5

6. S. Dakota St.;6-2;3193;7

7. Elon;6-2;2928;8

8. Jacksonville St.;7-2;2591;10

9. James Madison;6-3;2577;3

10. Colgate;8-0;2520;12

11. Delaware;7-2;2383;13

12. Stony Brook;6-3;1910;16

13. Princeton;8-0;1826;18

14. N.C. A&T;7-2;1799;17

15. Wofford;6-3;1756;9

16. Maine;6-3;1371;23

17. Nicholls;6-3;1301;20

18. McNeese;6-3;1221;11

19. ETSU;8-2;1166;22

20. Towson;6-3;1024;15

21. SE Missouri St.;7-2;871;25

22. North. Iowa;5-4;653;NR

23. Illinois St.;5-4;584;14

24. Idaho St.;6-3;449;NR

25. Dartmouth;7-1;240;24

Others: Central Arkansas 208, Samford 146, San Diego 134, Monmouth 121, Western Illinois 107, Incarnate Word 67, Chattanooga 63, Sam Houston State 57, Rhode Island 43, Florida A&M 29, Lamar 29, Montana State 20, Alcorn State 19, North Dakota 11, Montana 6, Furman 6, Abilene Christian 2, Sacred Heart 1.

AFCA Division II

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. MSU-Mankato (29);10-0;818;1

2. Ferris St. (4);10-0;794;2

3. W.Georgia;10-0;731;3

4. Ouachita Baptist;10-0;707;4

5. Valdosta St. (Ga.);9-0;661;7

6. Minn.-Duluth;10-0;658;5

7. Tarleton St.;9-0;634;8

8. Grand Vall. St.;9-1;593;9

9. W. Chester (Pa.);9-0;554;11

10. Colo. St.-Pueblo;9-1;522;12

11. Not. Dame (Ohio);10-0;466;13

12. Indianapolis;8-1;419;14

13. LIU-Post (N.Y.);9-0;361;17

14. Tex. A&M-Comm.;8-2;354;16

15. Colo. Mines;9-1;326;6

16. Midwestern St.;7-2;279;18

17. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.);9-1;275;21

18. Central Wash.;8-2;260;19

19. NW Missouri St.;8-2;232;10

20. Hillsdale (Mich.);9-1;197;25

21. Kutztown (Pa.);8-1;152;23

22. Fort Hays St.;8-2;144;NR

23. Indiana (Pa.);8-2;136;22

24. Tiffin (Ohio);9-1;125;15

25. Harding (Ark.);8-2;113;24

Others receiving votes: Slippery Rock (Pa.) 87, New Haven (Conn.) 31, Southern Arkansas 31, Ohio Dominican 13, Bowie State (Md.) 11, Central Oklahoma 11, Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 9, Chadron State (Neb.) 6, Missouri S&T 6, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 4, Pittsburg State (Kan.) 3, Virginia Union 2.

AFCA Division III

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Mount Union (40);9-0;1264;1

2. M.H.-Baylor (11);9-0;1235;2

3. Brockport (N.Y.);9-0;1124;3

4. Wis.-Whitewater;9-0;1119;4

5. St. John's (Minn.);9-0;1088;5

6. Frostburg St. (Md.);8-0;1030;6

7. St. Thomas (Minn.);8-1;934;7

8. Hardin-Simmons;8-1;907;8

9. Berry (Ga.);9-0;835;9

10. John Carroll;8-1;822;10

11. N. Central (Ill.);8-1;731;12

12. Trine (Ind.);9-0;696;11

13. Delaware Valley;8-1;616;13

14. RPI (N.Y.);8-0;558;14

15. Whitworth;8-0;548;16

16. Johns Hopkins;8-1;485;18

17. Wash. & Jeff. (Pa.);8-1;469;17

18. Case Western ;8-1;415;19

19. Wittenberg (Ohio);8-1;348;20

20. Wabash (Ind.);8-1;293;22

21. Baldwin Wallace;8-1;191;24

22. Linfield (Ore.);6-2;175;23

23. Bethel (Minn.);8-1;169;25

24. Ill. Wesleyan;7-2;146;15

25. Muhlenberg (Pa.);8-1;86;NR

Others receiving votes: Monmouth (Ill.) 51, Wheaton (Ill.) 43, Salisbury (Md.) 30, Wartburg (Iowa) 30, Wis.-La Crosse 30, Wesley (Del.) 23, Centre (Ky.) 13, Trinity (Conn.) 12, Denison (Ohio) 10, Washington (Mo.) 8, Central (Iowa) 7, Franklin (Ind.) 7, Texas Lutheran 7, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 6, Dubuque (Iowa) 5, Amherst (Mass.) 2, Framingham State (Mass.) 2, Hope (Mich.) 2, Ithaca (N.Y.) 2, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Calif.) 1.

NAIA

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Morningside (15);10-0;366;1

2. Marian (Ind.) (1);9-0;352;2

3. Bethel (Tenn.);9-0;335;3

4. Reinhardt (Ga.);8-1;325;4

5. N'rthwstrn (Iowa);8-1;302;6

6. Kan. Wesleyan;10-0;291;7

7. Benedictine (Kan.);9-1;281;8

8. St. Francis (Ind.);8-2;259;9

9. Evangel (Mo.);9-1;254;10

10. Langston (Okla.);8-1;237;11

11. Rocky Mountain;8-2;226;12

12. Grand View;7-2;215;5

13. Cumberlands;9-1;209;13

14. Baker (Kan.);7-2;193;14

15. Concordia (Mich.);8-2;175;15

16. Dickinson St.;8-2;147;16

17. St. Xavier (Ill.);8-3;135;18

18. Lindsey Wilson;6-3;134;17

19. Georgetown (Ky.);7-3;124;19

20. Siena Heights;7-2;93;23

21. Ottawa (Kan.);7-2;80;25

22. Avila (Mo.);7-2;56;21

23. Mont. Western;6-3;48;20

24. Coll. of Idaho;5-5;23;NR

25. Southeastern (Fla.);6-3;22;NR

Others receiving votes: Midland (Neb.) 13, Oklahoma Panhandle St. 8, St. Ambrose 8, Dordt 6, Eastern Oregon 4, Arizona Christian 3, Webber International (Fla.) 3.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments