NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;7;2;0;.778;270;202
Miami;5;4;0;.556;187;225
N.Y. Jets;3;6;0;.333;198;213
Buffalo;2;7;0;.222;96;241
South
Houston;6;3;0;.667;216;184
Tennessee;4;4;0;.500;134;141
Jacksonville;3;5;0;.375;134;170
Indianapolis;3;5;0;.375;231;213
North
Pittsburgh;5;2;1;.688;227;188
Cincinnati;5;3;0;.625;221;237
Baltimore;4;5;0;.444;213;160
Cleveland;2;6;1;.278;190;247
West
Kansas City;8;1;0;.889;327;226
L.A. Chargers;6;2;0;.750;220;180
Denver;3;6;0;.333;205;213
Oakland;1;7;0;.125;141;252
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;5;3;0;.625;160;172
Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;178;156
Dallas;3;5;0;.375;154;151
N.Y. Giants;1;7;0;.125;150;205
South
New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;279;218
Carolina;6;2;0;.750;220;180
Atlanta;4;4;0;.500;228;226
Tampa Bay;3;5;0;.375;229;275
North
Chicago;5;3;0;.625;235;153
Minnesota;5;3;1;.611;221;204
Green Bay;3;4;1;.438;192;204
Detroit;3;5;0;.375;180;210
West
L.A. Rams;8;1;0;.889;299;200
Seattle;4;4;0;.500;188;156
Arizona;2;6;0;.250;110;199
San Fran.;2;7;0;.222;207;239
MONDAY'S RESULT
Tennessee 28, Dallas 14
GAME THURSDAY
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Arizona at Kansas City, noon
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon
Detroit at Chicago, noon
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon
Washington at Tampa Bay, noon
New Orleans at Cincinnati, noon
New England at Tennessee, noon
Atlanta at Cleveland, noon
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston
GAME MONDAY, NOV. 12
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
College polls
FCS Top 25
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 4, points and previous rank:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Dak. St. (158);9-0;3950;1
2. Kennesaw St.;8-1;3739;2
3. Weber St.;7-2;3539;4
4. UC Davis;8-1;3364;6
5. Eastern Wash.;7-2;3326;5
6. S. Dakota St.;6-2;3193;7
7. Elon;6-2;2928;8
8. Jacksonville St.;7-2;2591;10
9. James Madison;6-3;2577;3
10. Colgate;8-0;2520;12
11. Delaware;7-2;2383;13
12. Stony Brook;6-3;1910;16
13. Princeton;8-0;1826;18
14. N.C. A&T;7-2;1799;17
15. Wofford;6-3;1756;9
16. Maine;6-3;1371;23
17. Nicholls;6-3;1301;20
18. McNeese;6-3;1221;11
19. ETSU;8-2;1166;22
20. Towson;6-3;1024;15
21. SE Missouri St.;7-2;871;25
22. North. Iowa;5-4;653;NR
23. Illinois St.;5-4;584;14
24. Idaho St.;6-3;449;NR
25. Dartmouth;7-1;240;24
Others: Central Arkansas 208, Samford 146, San Diego 134, Monmouth 121, Western Illinois 107, Incarnate Word 67, Chattanooga 63, Sam Houston State 57, Rhode Island 43, Florida A&M 29, Lamar 29, Montana State 20, Alcorn State 19, North Dakota 11, Montana 6, Furman 6, Abilene Christian 2, Sacred Heart 1.
AFCA Division II
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. MSU-Mankato (29);10-0;818;1
2. Ferris St. (4);10-0;794;2
3. W.Georgia;10-0;731;3
4. Ouachita Baptist;10-0;707;4
5. Valdosta St. (Ga.);9-0;661;7
6. Minn.-Duluth;10-0;658;5
7. Tarleton St.;9-0;634;8
8. Grand Vall. St.;9-1;593;9
9. W. Chester (Pa.);9-0;554;11
10. Colo. St.-Pueblo;9-1;522;12
11. Not. Dame (Ohio);10-0;466;13
12. Indianapolis;8-1;419;14
13. LIU-Post (N.Y.);9-0;361;17
14. Tex. A&M-Comm.;8-2;354;16
15. Colo. Mines;9-1;326;6
16. Midwestern St.;7-2;279;18
17. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.);9-1;275;21
18. Central Wash.;8-2;260;19
19. NW Missouri St.;8-2;232;10
20. Hillsdale (Mich.);9-1;197;25
21. Kutztown (Pa.);8-1;152;23
22. Fort Hays St.;8-2;144;NR
23. Indiana (Pa.);8-2;136;22
24. Tiffin (Ohio);9-1;125;15
25. Harding (Ark.);8-2;113;24
Others receiving votes: Slippery Rock (Pa.) 87, New Haven (Conn.) 31, Southern Arkansas 31, Ohio Dominican 13, Bowie State (Md.) 11, Central Oklahoma 11, Azusa Pacific (Calif.) 9, Chadron State (Neb.) 6, Missouri S&T 6, Fairmont State (W.Va.) 4, Pittsburg State (Kan.) 3, Virginia Union 2.
AFCA Division III
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Mount Union (40);9-0;1264;1
2. M.H.-Baylor (11);9-0;1235;2
3. Brockport (N.Y.);9-0;1124;3
4. Wis.-Whitewater;9-0;1119;4
5. St. John's (Minn.);9-0;1088;5
6. Frostburg St. (Md.);8-0;1030;6
7. St. Thomas (Minn.);8-1;934;7
8. Hardin-Simmons;8-1;907;8
9. Berry (Ga.);9-0;835;9
10. John Carroll;8-1;822;10
11. N. Central (Ill.);8-1;731;12
12. Trine (Ind.);9-0;696;11
13. Delaware Valley;8-1;616;13
14. RPI (N.Y.);8-0;558;14
15. Whitworth;8-0;548;16
16. Johns Hopkins;8-1;485;18
17. Wash. & Jeff. (Pa.);8-1;469;17
18. Case Western ;8-1;415;19
19. Wittenberg (Ohio);8-1;348;20
20. Wabash (Ind.);8-1;293;22
21. Baldwin Wallace;8-1;191;24
22. Linfield (Ore.);6-2;175;23
23. Bethel (Minn.);8-1;169;25
24. Ill. Wesleyan;7-2;146;15
25. Muhlenberg (Pa.);8-1;86;NR
Others receiving votes: Monmouth (Ill.) 51, Wheaton (Ill.) 43, Salisbury (Md.) 30, Wartburg (Iowa) 30, Wis.-La Crosse 30, Wesley (Del.) 23, Centre (Ky.) 13, Trinity (Conn.) 12, Denison (Ohio) 10, Washington (Mo.) 8, Central (Iowa) 7, Franklin (Ind.) 7, Texas Lutheran 7, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 6, Dubuque (Iowa) 5, Amherst (Mass.) 2, Framingham State (Mass.) 2, Hope (Mich.) 2, Ithaca (N.Y.) 2, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Calif.) 1.
NAIA
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Morningside (15);10-0;366;1
2. Marian (Ind.) (1);9-0;352;2
3. Bethel (Tenn.);9-0;335;3
4. Reinhardt (Ga.);8-1;325;4
5. N'rthwstrn (Iowa);8-1;302;6
6. Kan. Wesleyan;10-0;291;7
7. Benedictine (Kan.);9-1;281;8
8. St. Francis (Ind.);8-2;259;9
9. Evangel (Mo.);9-1;254;10
10. Langston (Okla.);8-1;237;11
11. Rocky Mountain;8-2;226;12
12. Grand View;7-2;215;5
13. Cumberlands;9-1;209;13
14. Baker (Kan.);7-2;193;14
15. Concordia (Mich.);8-2;175;15
16. Dickinson St.;8-2;147;16
17. St. Xavier (Ill.);8-3;135;18
18. Lindsey Wilson;6-3;134;17
19. Georgetown (Ky.);7-3;124;19
20. Siena Heights;7-2;93;23
21. Ottawa (Kan.);7-2;80;25
22. Avila (Mo.);7-2;56;21
23. Mont. Western;6-3;48;20
24. Coll. of Idaho;5-5;23;NR
25. Southeastern (Fla.);6-3;22;NR
Others receiving votes: Midland (Neb.) 13, Oklahoma Panhandle St. 8, St. Ambrose 8, Dordt 6, Eastern Oregon 4, Arizona Christian 3, Webber International (Fla.) 3.
