NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;6;2;0;.750;239;185
Miami;4;4;0;.500;174;219
N.Y. Jets;3;5;0;.375;192;200
Buffalo;2;6;0;.250;87;200
South
Houston;5;3;0;.625;197;167
Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;106;127
Jacksonville;3;5;0;.375;134;170
Indianapolis;3;5;0;.375;231;213
North
Pittsburgh;4;2;1;.643;204;172
Cincinnati;5;3;0;.625;221;237
Baltimore;4;4;0;.500;197;137
Cleveland;2;5;1;.313;169;210
West
Kansas City;7;1;0;.875;290;205
L.A. Chargers;5;2;0;.714;195;163
Denver;3;5;0;.375;188;194
Oakland;1;6;0;.143;138;218
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;5;2;0;.714;146;134
Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;178;156
Dallas;3;4;0;.429;140;123
N.Y. Giants;1;7;0;.125;150;205
South
New Orleans;6;1;0;.857;234;183
Carolina;5;2;0;.714;178;152
Atlanta;3;4;0;.429;190;212
Tampa Bay;3;4;0;.429;201;233
North
Chicago;4;3;0;.571;194;144
Minnesota;4;3;1;.563;197;195
Green Bay;3;3;1;.500;175;173
Detroit;3;4;0;.429;171;186
West
L.A. Rams;8;0;0;1.000;264;155
Seattle;4;3;0;.571;171;131
Arizona;2;6;0;.250;110;199
San Francisco;1;7;0;.125;173;236
MONDAY'S RESULT
New England 25, Buffalo 6
GAME THURSDAY
Oakland at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon
Atlanta at Washington, noon
Detroit at Minnesota, noon
Kansas City at Cleveland, noon
Tampa Bay at Carolina, noon
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon
Chicago at Buffalo, noon
L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Houston at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati
GAME MONDAY, NOV. 5
Tennessee at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
College polls
FCS top 25
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and previous rank:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Dak. St. (160);8-0;4000;1
2. Kennesaw St.;7-1;3777;2
3. James Madison;6-2;3665;3
4. Weber State;6-2;3416;4
5. Eastern Wash.;6-2;3209;5
6. UC Davis;7-1;3158;6
7. S. Dak. St.;5-2;3084;7
8. Elon;5-2;2789;8
9. Wofford;6-2;2688;9
10. J'cksnvlle St.;6-2;2337;12
11. McNeese;6-2;2209;14
12. Colgate;7-0;2046;16
13. Delaware;6-2;1790;21
14. Illinois St.;5-3;1781;11
15. Towson;6-2;1774;10
16. Stony Brook;6-3;1479;15
17. N.C. A&T;6-2;1414;18
18. Princeton;7-0;1345;19
19. Central Ark.;5-3;1261;13
20. Nicholls;5-3;1003;20
21. Sam Hous. St.;5-3;661;23
22. ETSU;7-2;567;25
23. Maine;5-3;548;24
24. Dartmouth;7-0;435;NR
25. SE Missouri St.;6-2;316;NR
Others: North Dakota 314, Northern Iowa 262, Florida A&M 169, Chattanooga 163, Idaho State 160, Rhode Island 87, Western Illinois 32, Monmouth 20, San Diego 20, Alcorn State 12, Montana State 4, Samford 3, Incarnate Word 1, Lamar 1.
AFCA Division III
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Mt. Union (41);8-0;1289;1
2. M.H.-Baylor (11);8-0;1259;2
3. Brockport (N.Y.);8-0;1154;3
4. Wis.-Whitewater;8-0;1118;4
5. St. John's (Minn.);8-0;1109;5
6. Frostburg St.;7-0;1047;6
7. St. Thomas (Minn.);7-1;948;7
8. Hardin-Simm.;7-1;904;9
9. Berry (Ga.);9-0;852;10
10. John Carroll;7-1;840;11
11. Trine (Ind.);8-0;755;12
12. N. Central (Ill.);7-1;711;13
13. Delaware Vall.;7-1;582;15
14. RPI (N.Y.);7-0;543;16
15. Ill. Wesleyan;7-1;527;17
16. Whitworth (Wash.);7-0;516;18
17. Wash. & Jeff.;7-1;400;19
18. Johns Hopkins;7-1;385;21
19. Case Western;7-1;377;20
20. Wittenberg;7-1;329;8
21. Salisbury (Md.);8-0;328;24
22. Wabash (Ind.);7-1;161;NR
23. Linfield (Ore.);5-2;151;25
24. Bald. Wallace;7-1;103;NR
25. Bethel (Minn.);7-1;89;NR
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin-Oshkosh 82, Muhlenberg (Pa.) 69, Wheaton (Ill.) 42, Monmouth (Ill.) 37, Western Connecticut State 31, Wisconsin-La Crosse, 28, Amherst (Mass.) 21, Wartburg (Iowa) 20, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 18, Cortland (N.Y.) 16, Wesley (Del.) 14, Washington (Mo.) 10, Denison (Ohio) 8, Trinity (Conn.) 8, Central (Iowa) 4, Centre (Ky.) 4, Eureka (Ill.) 3, Framingham State (Mass.) 2, Franklin (Ind.) 2, Texas Lutheran, 2, Dubuque (Iowa) 1, Montclair State (N.J.) 1.
NAIA
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Morningside (15);9-0;366;1
2. Marian (Ind.) (1);8-0;352;2
3. Bethel (Tenn.);9-0;330;5
4. Reinhardt (Ga.);7-1;327;3
5. Grand View;7-1;308;4
6. Northwestern;7-1;291;6
7. Kan. Wesleyan;9-0;277;7
8. Benedictine (Kan.);8-1;262;8
9. Saint Francis (Ind.);7-2;247;9
10. Evangel (Mo.);9-1;240;11
11. Langston (Okla.);7-1;220;12
12. Rocky Mountain;7-2;216;13
13. Cumberlands;9-1;199;14
14. Baker (Kan.);6-2;188;15
15. Concordia (Mich.);7-2;174;17
16. Dickinson St.;7-2;144;19
17. Lindsey Wilson;5-3;131;10
18. St. Xavier (Ill.);7-3;123;22
19. Georgetown (Ky.);6-3;120;20
20. Mont. Western;6-2;103;16
21. Avila (Mo.);7-1;89;24
22. Midland (Neb.);7-2;64;NR
23. Siena Heights;6-2;51;21
24. Eastern Ore.;5-3;44;18
25. Ottawa (Kan.);7-2;39;NR
Others receiving votes: Ave Maria (Fla.) 18, Montana Tech 5, Dordt (Iowa) 4, College of Idaho 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.