NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;6;2;0;.750;239;185

Miami;4;4;0;.500;174;219

N.Y. Jets;3;5;0;.375;192;200

Buffalo;2;6;0;.250;87;200

South

Houston;5;3;0;.625;197;167

Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;106;127

Jacksonville;3;5;0;.375;134;170

Indianapolis;3;5;0;.375;231;213

North

Pittsburgh;4;2;1;.643;204;172

Cincinnati;5;3;0;.625;221;237

Baltimore;4;4;0;.500;197;137

Cleveland;2;5;1;.313;169;210

West

Kansas City;7;1;0;.875;290;205

L.A. Chargers;5;2;0;.714;195;163

Denver;3;5;0;.375;188;194

Oakland;1;6;0;.143;138;218

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;5;2;0;.714;146;134

Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;178;156

Dallas;3;4;0;.429;140;123

N.Y. Giants;1;7;0;.125;150;205

South

New Orleans;6;1;0;.857;234;183

Carolina;5;2;0;.714;178;152

Atlanta;3;4;0;.429;190;212

Tampa Bay;3;4;0;.429;201;233

North

Chicago;4;3;0;.571;194;144

Minnesota;4;3;1;.563;197;195

Green Bay;3;3;1;.500;175;173

Detroit;3;4;0;.429;171;186

West

L.A. Rams;8;0;0;1.000;264;155

Seattle;4;3;0;.571;171;131

Arizona;2;6;0;.250;110;199

San Francisco;1;7;0;.125;173;236

MONDAY'S RESULT

New England 25, Buffalo 6

GAME THURSDAY

Oakland at San Francisco, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon

Atlanta at Washington, noon

Detroit at Minnesota, noon

Kansas City at Cleveland, noon

Tampa Bay at Carolina, noon

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, noon

Chicago at Buffalo, noon

L.A. Chargers at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Houston at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Rams at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

GAME MONDAY, NOV. 5

Tennessee at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

College polls

FCS top 25

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, points and previous rank:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. N. Dak. St. (160);8-0;4000;1

2. Kennesaw St.;7-1;3777;2

3. James Madison;6-2;3665;3

4. Weber State;6-2;3416;4

5. Eastern Wash.;6-2;3209;5

6. UC Davis;7-1;3158;6

7. S. Dak. St.;5-2;3084;7

8. Elon;5-2;2789;8

9. Wofford;6-2;2688;9

10. J'cksnvlle St.;6-2;2337;12

11. McNeese;6-2;2209;14

12. Colgate;7-0;2046;16

13. Delaware;6-2;1790;21

14. Illinois St.;5-3;1781;11

15. Towson;6-2;1774;10

16. Stony Brook;6-3;1479;15

17. N.C. A&T;6-2;1414;18

18. Princeton;7-0;1345;19

19. Central Ark.;5-3;1261;13

20. Nicholls;5-3;1003;20

21. Sam Hous. St.;5-3;661;23

22. ETSU;7-2;567;25

23. Maine;5-3;548;24

24. Dartmouth;7-0;435;NR

25. SE Missouri St.;6-2;316;NR

Others: North Dakota 314, Northern Iowa 262, Florida A&M 169, Chattanooga 163, Idaho State 160, Rhode Island 87, Western Illinois 32, Monmouth 20, San Diego 20, Alcorn State 12, Montana State 4, Samford 3, Incarnate Word 1, Lamar 1.

AFCA Division III

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Mt. Union (41);8-0;1289;1

2. M.H.-Baylor (11);8-0;1259;2

3. Brockport (N.Y.);8-0;1154;3

4. Wis.-Whitewater;8-0;1118;4

5. St. John's (Minn.);8-0;1109;5

6. Frostburg St.;7-0;1047;6

7. St. Thomas (Minn.);7-1;948;7

8. Hardin-Simm.;7-1;904;9

9. Berry (Ga.);9-0;852;10

10. John Carroll;7-1;840;11

11. Trine (Ind.);8-0;755;12

12. N. Central (Ill.);7-1;711;13

13. Delaware Vall.;7-1;582;15

14. RPI (N.Y.);7-0;543;16

15. Ill. Wesleyan;7-1;527;17

16. Whitworth (Wash.);7-0;516;18

17. Wash. & Jeff.;7-1;400;19

18. Johns Hopkins;7-1;385;21

19. Case Western;7-1;377;20

20. Wittenberg;7-1;329;8

21. Salisbury (Md.);8-0;328;24

22. Wabash (Ind.);7-1;161;NR

23. Linfield (Ore.);5-2;151;25

24. Bald. Wallace;7-1;103;NR

25. Bethel (Minn.);7-1;89;NR

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin-Oshkosh 82, Muhlenberg (Pa.) 69, Wheaton (Ill.) 42, Monmouth (Ill.) 37, Western Connecticut State 31, Wisconsin-La Crosse, 28, Amherst (Mass.) 21, Wartburg (Iowa) 20, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 18, Cortland (N.Y.) 16, Wesley (Del.) 14, Washington (Mo.) 10, Denison (Ohio) 8, Trinity (Conn.) 8, Central (Iowa) 4, Centre (Ky.) 4, Eureka (Ill.) 3, Framingham State (Mass.) 2, Franklin (Ind.) 2, Texas Lutheran, 2, Dubuque (Iowa) 1, Montclair State (N.J.) 1.

NAIA

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Morningside (15);9-0;366;1

2. Marian (Ind.) (1);8-0;352;2

3. Bethel (Tenn.);9-0;330;5

4. Reinhardt (Ga.);7-1;327;3

5. Grand View;7-1;308;4

6. Northwestern;7-1;291;6

7. Kan. Wesleyan;9-0;277;7

8. Benedictine (Kan.);8-1;262;8

9. Saint Francis (Ind.);7-2;247;9

10. Evangel (Mo.);9-1;240;11

11. Langston (Okla.);7-1;220;12

12. Rocky Mountain;7-2;216;13

13. Cumberlands;9-1;199;14

14. Baker (Kan.);6-2;188;15

15. Concordia (Mich.);7-2;174;17

16. Dickinson St.;7-2;144;19

17. Lindsey Wilson;5-3;131;10

18. St. Xavier (Ill.);7-3;123;22

19. Georgetown (Ky.);6-3;120;20

20. Mont. Western;6-2;103;16

21. Avila (Mo.);7-1;89;24

22. Midland (Neb.);7-2;64;NR

23. Siena Heights;6-2;51;21

24. Eastern Ore.;5-3;44;18

25. Ottawa (Kan.);7-2;39;NR

Others receiving votes: Ave Maria (Fla.) 18, Montana Tech 5, Dordt (Iowa) 4, College of Idaho 3.

