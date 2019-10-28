NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;8;0;0;1.000;250;61
Buffalo;5;2;0;.714;134;122
N.Y. Jets;1;6;0;.143;78;185
Miami;0;7;0;.000;77;238
South
Indianapolis;5;2;0;.714;158;151
Houston;5;3;0;.625;212;188
Jacksonville;4;4;0;.500;173;163
Tennessee;4;4;0;.500;148;135
North
Baltimore;5;2;0;.714;214;156
Pittsburgh;3;4;0;.429;150;145
Cleveland;2;5;0;.286;133;181
Cincinnati;0;8;0;.000;124;210
West
Kansas City;5;3;0;.625;226;181
Oakland;3;4;0;.429;151;192
L.A. Chargers;3;5;0;.375;157;157
Denver;2;6;0;.250;125;151
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;4;3;0;.571;190;124
Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;202;199
N.Y. Giants;2;6;0;.250;158;218
Washington;1;7;0;.125;99;195
South
New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;195;156
Carolina;4;3;0;.571;179;184
Tampa Bay;2;5;0;.286;196;212
Atlanta;1;7;0;.125;165;250
North
Green Bay;7;1;0;.875;215;163
Minnesota;6;2;0;.750;211;132
Detroit;3;3;1;.500;180;186
Chicago;3;4;0;.429;128;122
West
San Fran.;7;0;0;1.000;207;77
Seattle;6;2;0;.750;208;196
L.A. Rams;5;3;0;.625;214;174
Arizona;3;4;1;.438;170;223
MONDAY'S RESULT
Pittsburgh 27, Miami 14
GAME THURSDAY
San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon
Washington at Buffalo, noon
Tennessee at Carolina, noon
Minnesota at Kansas City, noon
Chicago at Philadelphia, noon
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, noon
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati
GAME MONDAY
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.
College polls
FCS STATS
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 26, points and previous rank:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Dakota St. (154);8-0;3874;1
2. James Madison (1);8-1;3711;2
3. Weber St.;6-2;3458;4
4. S. Dakota St.;6-2;3381;3
5. Kennesaw St.;7-1;3117;6
6. Sacramento St.;6-2;3110;7
7. Illinois St.;6-2;2869;8
8. Montana;6-2;2689;10
9. North. Iowa;5-3;2488;11
10. Central Ark.;6-2;2425;12
11. Villanova;6-2;2301;5
12. Princeton;6-0;1965;13
13. Furman;5-3;1930;14
14. Montana St.;5-3;1579;9
15. Dartmouth;6-0;1522;17
16. N.C. A&T;5-2;1345;18
17. Florida A&M;7-1;1174;20
18. SE Missouri St.;5-3;932;24
19. CCSU;7-1;917;23
20. Stony Brook;5-3;823;—
21. Towson;4-4;686;16
22. Jacksonville St.;6-3;568;25
23. Wofford;5-2;557;—
24. North Dakota;5-3;539;—
25. Nicholls;4-4;508;15
Others: Sam Houston State 303, Austin Peay 212, Alcorn State 208, UC Davis 131, New Hampshire 128, Albany 125, Citadel 108, Monmouth 107, Delaware 96, Elon 94, UT Martin 77, Youngstown State 70, Southeastern Louisiana 57, Yale 49, Southern Illinois 33, Richmond 31, Northern Arizona 21, S.C. State 21, Campbell 15, Incarnate Word 6, Eastern Kentucky 5, Portland State 5, Abilene Christian 3, McNeese 2.
FCS coaches
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Dakota St. (26);8-0;650;1
2. James Madison;8-1;624;2
3. Weber State;6-2;573;5
4. Kennesaw St.;7-1;569;4
5. S.Dakota St.;6-2;559;3
6. Sacramento St.;6-2;512;8
7. Illinois St.;6-2;507;7
8. Montana;6-2;447;11
9. Central Ark.;6-2;436;10
10. North. Iowa;5-3;411;12
11. Villanova;6-2;366;6
12. Princeton;6-0;349;13
13. Furman;5-3;321;14
14. Dartmouth;6-0;293;16
15. Montana St.;5-3;264;9
16. N.C. A&T;5-2;232;18
17. Florida A&M;7-1;185;23
18. Jacksonville St.;6-3;175;21
19. CCSU;7-1;163;24
20. Wofford;5-2;136;—
21. SE Missouri St.;5-3;103;—
22. Towson;4-4;85;17
23. North Dakota;5-3;81;—
24. Nicholls;4-4;66;15
25. Austin Peay;5-3;62;—
Others receiving votes: Campbell 40, Monmouth 36, Stony Brook 32, Sam Houston State 29, Youngstown State 27, Elon 18, UT Martin 16, Incarnate Word 15, Delaware 11, Abilene Christian 9, UC Davis 9, Southeastern Louisiana 8, Albany 7, Alcorn State 7, San Diego 6, New Hampshire 4, Southern Illinois 2, The Citadel 2, Chattanooga 1, Lehigh 1, Yale 1.
AFCA Division II
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Valdosta St. (29);8-0;772;1
2. Ferris St. (1);8-0;737;2
3. MSU-Mankato;8-0;706;3
4. Tarleton St. (1);8-0;689;4
5. Ouachita Baptist;8-0;648;5
6. Not. Dame (Ohio);8-0;605;6
7. Lenoir-Rhyne;8-0;572;7
8. Indianapolis;7-0;552;8
9. Colorado Mines;8-0;528;9
10. Slippery Rock;8-0;509;9
11. Cent. Missouri;8-0;459;11
12. Wingate;8-0;429;12
13. Colo. St.-Pueblo;7-1;386;13
14. NW Missouri St.;7-1;356;14
15. Bowie St.;8-0;336;15
16. Grand Vall. St.;7-1;312;16
17. Kutztown;8-0;299;17
18. Harding;7-1;267;18
19. Indiana (Pa.);7-1;217;19
20. West Florida;6-1;190;20
21. Angelo State;7-1;140;22
22. West Chester;7-1;136;21
23. Henderson St.;7-1;89;23
24. Tex. A&M-Comm.;5-2;57;23
25. Truman St.;7-1;16;—
Others receiving votes: Tiffin 12, Frostburg St. 9, Sioux Falls 9, West Texas A&M 9, Virginia Union 7, Fort Hays St. 6, Missouri Western St. 6, Southern Arkansas 4, Carson-Newman 3, Pittsburg St. 3.
AFCA Division III
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. M.H.-Baylor (41);7-0;1307;1
2. Mount Union (12);7-0;1282;2
3. Wis.-Whitewater;7-0;1212;3
4. St. John's (Minn.);7-0;1178;4
5. Wheaton (Ill.);7-0;1101;5
6. Muhlenberg;7-0;1043;6
7. Ithaca;7-0;927;7
8. North Central;6-1;912;8
9. Wartburg;7-0;870;9
10. Salisbury;6-0;817;10
11. John Carroll;6-1;722;12
12. Delaware Valley;7-1;714;11
13. Bethel (Minn.);6-1;702;13
14. Wesley;6-1;524;15
15. Wis.n-Platteville;6-1;505;16
16. Hardin-Simm.;5-2;501;14
17. Case Western;7-0;447;17
18. Cortland;7-0;433;18
19. Chapman;6-0;386;20
20. Linfield;5-1;361;19
21. Berry;7-1;265;21
22. Susquehanna;6-1;248;22
23. St. Thomas (Minn.);5-2;209;23
24. Union (N.Y.);7-0;152;24
25. Bridgewater (Va.);7-0;117;25
Others receiving votes: Redlands 77, WPI 46, Texas Lutheran 41, Wisconsin-La Crosse 37, Baldwin-Wallace 18, Brockport 16, Central (Iowa) 12, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 11, Martin Luther 9, Hope 7, Johns Hopkins 6, Hobart 5, Middlebury 3, Denison 1, Whitworth 1.
NAIA
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Morningside (17);7-0;392;1
2. Marian (Ind.);6-0;368;3
3. Kan. Wesleyan;8-0;361;2
4. Grand View;8-0;350;4
5. Northwestern;7-0;327;5
6. College of Idaho;7-0;321;7
7. Lindsey Wilson;8-0;309;8
8. Cumberlands;7-0;284;9
9. Evangel;7-1;269;10
10. Keiser;8-0;241;12
11. St. Xavier;5-2;236;11
12. Ottawa (Ariz.);8-0;215;15
13. Benedictine (Kan.);6-2;205;14
14. Siena Heights;7-1;201;18
15. Concordia (Mich.);6-2;182;16
16. St. Francis (Ind.);5-2;180;6
17. Reinhardt;7-2;149;17
18. Souththe'trn (Fla.);6-1;131;19
19. Montana Tech;5-2;122;20
20. Baker;6-2;105;21
21. Dickinson St.;6-2;91;13
22. Langston;5-2;81;22
23. Sterling;6-1;73;23
24. Mont. Western;5-2;45;24
25. Waldorf;6-2;25;25
Others receiving votes: Valley City State 5, Carroll (Mont.) 3, Dordt 3, Indiana Wesleyan 3.
Prep polls
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and position last week:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. W.D.M. Valley (6);9-0;69;1
2. Cedar Falls (1);9-0;59;3
3. W.D.M. Dowling;8-1;58;2
4. Ank. Centennial;8-1;50;4
5. C.R. Kennedy;8-1;42;5
6. Southeast Polk;7-2;30;T6
7. Bettendorf;7-2;29;T6
8. Waukee;6-3;23;9
9. Ankeny;6-3;13;8
10. D.M. Roosevelt;6-3;6;10
Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge 3. Cedar Rapids Prairie 2. Pleasant Valley 1.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. West. Dubuque (7);9-0;70;1
2. Solon;9-0;59;2
3. C.R. Xavier;8-1;47;3
4. C.B. Lewis Cent.;8-1;38;7
5. North Scott;8-1;37;4
6. Independence;9-0;35;5
7. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;8-1;34;6
8. Norwalk;8-1;27;8
T9. Harlan;7-2;13;NR
T9. Washington;7-2;13;9
Others receiving votes: Dallas Center-Grimes 11. Pella 1.
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Waukon (7);9-0;70;1
2. Clear Lake;9-0;61;2
3. Algona;9-0;54;3
4. O-A BCIG;9-0;53;5
5. Wat. Columbus;8-1;4;6
6. Greene County;8-1;29;4
7. Benton Comm.;8-1;22;7
8. D.M. Christian;8-1;21;8
9. Nevada;8-1;14;9
10. West Marshall;6-3;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Monroe PCM 5. Williamsburg 4. Central Lyon-GLR 2. Spirit Lake 2. West Liberty 1.
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Dike-N.H. (5);9-0;68;1
2. Van Meter (2);9-0;64;2
3. West Sioux;8-1;49;4
T4. West Lyon;8-1;40;8
T4. West Branch;9-0;40;5
6. S.C. Calhoun;9-0;39;6
7. Treynor;9-0;35;7
8. West. Christian;8-1;25;3
9. Underwood;8-1;9;NR
10. Panorama;8-1;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Mediapolis 5. Iowa City Regina 3. Sigourney-Keota 1.
CLASS A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. West Hancock (6);9-0;69;1
2. St. Ansgar (1);9-0;62;2
T3. North Tama;9-0;52;3
T3. MFL-Mar-Mac;9-0;52;4
5. Grundy Center;8-1;40;5
6. Earlham;8-1;29;6
7. Woodbury Cent.;8-1;24;7
T8. Edge.-Colesburg;7-2;17;8
T8. BGM;8-1;17;9
10. South O'Brien;8-1;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Neola Tri-Center 8. Belle Plaine 2. Hinton 1.
8-PLAYER
Rec.;Pts;Pvs.
1. Don Bosco (6);9-0;68;1
2. Turkey Valley (1);9-0;61;3
3. Remsen-S.M.;9-0;56;2
4. Audubon;9-1;51;4
5. C.R.-Bayard;8-1;33;5
6. Easton Valley;8-1;29;8
7. Harris-Lake Park;8-1;25;6
8. Fremont Mills;6-1;21;7
9. Anita CAM;7-2;11;9
10. Gladbrook-Rein.;7-2;10;10
Others receiving votes: Janesville 6. Lamoni 5. Lenox 4. New London 4. HLV, Victor 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.