Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;3;2;0;.600;133;108

Miami;3;2;0;.600;99;117

Buffalo;2;3;0;.400;63;118

N.Y. Jets;2;3;0;.400;123;105

South

Tennessee;3;2;0;.600;87;86

Jacksonville;3;2;0;.600;102;86

Houston;2;3;0;.400;115;124

Indianapolis;1;4;0;.200;118;138

North

Cincinnati;4;1;0;.800;153;130

Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;132;77

Cleveland;2;2;1;.500;114;113

Pittsburgh;2;2;1;.500;143;133

West

Kansas City;5;0;0;1.000;175;129

L.A. Chargers;3;2;0;.600;137;130

Denver;2;3;0;.400;100;131

Oakland;1;4;0;.200;107;149

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;2;2;0;.500;83;87

Dallas;2;3;0;.400;83;96

Philadelphia;2;3;0;.400;103;104

N.Y. Giants;1;4;0;.200;104;128

South

New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;180;140

Carolina;3;1;0;.750;104;91

Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;112;139

Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;133;163

North

Chicago;3;1;0;.750;111;65

Minnesota;2;2;1;.500;113;131

Green Bay;2;2;1;.500;115;114

Detroit;2;3;0;.400;125;137

West

L.A. Rams;5;0;0;1.000;173;98

Seattle;2;3;0;.400;116;114

Arizona;1;4;0;.200;65;112

San Francisco;1;4;0;.200;118;146

MONDAY'S RESULT

New Orleans 43, Washington 19

GAME THURSDAY

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, noon

Chicago at Miami, noon

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, noon

Buffalo at Houston, noon

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon

Arizona at Minnesota, noon

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, noon

Carolina at Washington, noon

L.A. Rams at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

GAME MONDAY, OCT. 15

San Francisco at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

College polls

FCS Top 25

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7, points and previous rank:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. N. Dakota St. (160);5-0;4000;1

2. S. Dakota St.;3-1;3629;3

3. Kennesaw St.;5-1;3592;4

4. Eastern Wash.;5-1;3535;5

5. Elon;4-1;3281;10

6. James Madison;4-2;3126;2

6. Wofford;4-1;3126;7

8. J'cksnville St.;4-1;2881;8

9. McNeese;5-1;2691;9

10. N. Car. A&T;5-1;2431;11

11. Nicholls;4-2;2228;12

12. Illinois St.;4-1;2018;15

13. Weber St.;3-2;2009;6

14. UC Davis;4-1;1869;16

15. Sam Houston St.;3-2;1574;17

16. Rhode Island;4-1;1499;18

17. Towson;4-1;1480;23

18. Central Ark.;3-2;1124;20

19. Stony Brook;4-2;1030;13

20. Colgate;5-0;1018;21

21. Maine;3-2;815;25

22. Montana;4-2;771;14

23. ETSU;5-1;415;NR

24. South Dakota;3-2;356;NR

25. Princeton;4-0;354;NR

Others: UNI 251, Idaho State 246, Villanova 169, Dartmouth 109, Missouri State 68, Chattanooga 66, North Dakota 60, Montana State 50, Delaware 37, Northern Arizona 36, Prairie View A&M 20, Incarnate Word 14, Western Illinois 12, Mercer 6, Tennessee State 2, Campbell 1, Bryant 1.

NAIA

;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.

1. Morningside (15);6-0;366;1

2. Marian (Ind.) (1);5-0;351;3

3. Northwestern;6-0;339;4

4. Reinhardt (Ga.);5-1;308;6

4. Lind. Wilson (Ky.);4-1;308;7

6. Evangel (Mo.);7-0;299;8

7. Southern Ore.;4-1;282;2

8. Grand View;4-1;267;9

9. Bethel (Tenn.);6-0;246;10

10. Kansas Wes.;6-0;226;11

11. Concordia (Mich.);5-1;220;14

12. Benedictine (Kan.);5-1;214;12

13. Saint Francis (Ind.);4-2;198;5

14. Langston (Okla.);4-1;189;13

15. Georgetown (Ky.);4-2;167;15

16. Rocky Mountain;4-2;152;21

17. Baker (Kan.);4-2;151;17

18. Cumberlands (Ky.);6-1;143;18

19. Mont. Western;4-1;117;22

20. Siena Hgts. (Mich.);5-0;102;23

21. Dickinson St. (N.D.);4-2;65;16

22. Ottawa (Kan.);5-1;50;NR

23. Webber Int. (Fla.);4-1;43;NR

24. Eastern Ore.;3-2;37;NR

25. Mont. Tech;3-2;33;20

Others receiving votes: Arizona Christian 27, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 22, Avila (Mo.) 1.

Prep

AP rankings

The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and position last week:

CLASS 4A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. W.D.M. Valley (9);7-0;99;1

2. Cedar Falls (1);7-0;89;2

3. Ank. Centennial;7-0;76;3

4. Bettendorf;6-1;63;4

5. Johnston;6-1;57;5

6. W.D.M. Dowling;5-2;55;6

7. I.C. West;6-1;47;7

8. Waukee;5-2;33;9

9. C.R. Prairie;6-1;21;10

10. Indianola;6-1;6;8

Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge 2. Davenport North 1. Ames 1.

CLASS 3A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. C.R. Xavier (8);7-0;98;1

2. C.B. Lewis Cent. (2);7-0;90;2

3. Solon;7-0;82;3

4. North Scott;6-1;61;5

5. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;6-1;60;6

6. Cl. Creek-Amana;7-0;46;8

7. S.C. Heelan;6-1;35;10

8. Pella;6-1;28;4

9. Oskaloosa;6-1;24;NR

10. W. Dubuque;5-2;9;7

Others receiving votes: Waverly-Shell Rock 6. Harlan 5. Independence 5. Decorah 1.

CLASS 2A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. PCM (10);7-0;100;1

2. Boyden-Hull-RV;6-1;88;2

3. Algona;7-0;77;3

4. Waukon;6-1;73;4

5. W. Marshall;6-1;57;5

T6. Benton Comm.;6-1;40;6

T6. Union Community;5-2;40;7

8. Spirit Lake;6-1;36;8

9. Greene County;6-1;12;10

T10. Southeast Valley;5-2;5;NR

T10. Carroll Kuemper; 4-3;5;NR

Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 4. West Liberty 4. Chariton 4. Cresco Crestwood 3. O-A/BCIG 1. Williamsburg 1.

CLASS 1A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Dike-NH (4);7-0;93;1

2. Van Meter (3);7-0;85;2

3. S. Cent. Calhoun (1);7-0;70;4

4. Bellevue (2);7-0;69;3

5. West Sioux;6-1;60;T6

6. West Branch;6-1;50;T6

7. Wilton;6-1;46;10

8. Interstate 35;7-0;40;9

9. Mediapolis;6-1;14;5

10. Cascade;5-2;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Sumner-Fredericksburg 6. Inwood West Lyon 4. Pella Christian 3. Mount Ayr 2. Sigourney-Keota 1.

CLASS A

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Hudson (9);7-0;97;1

2. A-H-S-T-W (1);7-0;89;2

3. Alg. Garrigan;7-0;82;3

4. North Tama;6-1;58;4

5. Belmond-Klemme;6-1;54;6

6. Edge.-Colesburg;6-1;47;7

7. BGM;7-0;46;5

8. St. Ansgar;5-2;25;8

9. Wapsie Valley;5-2;12;9

10. Pekin;4-3;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Grundy Center 5. Akron-Westfield 5. Hinton 4. Sioux Rapids Sioux Central 4. Sloan Westwood 4. Riverside Highland 3. Britt West Hancock 3. Mason City Newman 2. Durant 2. Lynnville-Sully 1.

8-PLAYER

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Ar-We-Va (5);7-0;92;3

2. N'wood-Kensett (3);7-0;87;4

3. Iowa Valley (2);7-0;80;6

4. Don Bosco;6-1;69;5

T5. Central City;7-0;47;8

T5. LSE Warren;8-0;47;7

7. Fremont Mills;6-1;44;9

8. New London;6-1;37;1

9. EH-K/Exira;6-1;15;2

10. Midland;6-1;9;T10

Others receiving votes: Audubon 7. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 5. Newell-Fonda 4. HLV, Victor 4. Stanton 2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1.

Prep standings

CLASS 4A

District 3

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Cedar Falls;3;0;7;0;2

C.R. Prairie;3;0;6;1;7

Dub. Hempstead;1;2;2;5;29

Dub. Senior;1;2;2;5;30

C.R. Jefferson;1;2;1;6;38

Wat. West;0;3;3;4;27

CLASS 3A

District 3

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Independence;3;0;6;1;14

Decorah;3;0;5;2;10

Waverly-SR;2;1;6;1;9

Charles City;1;2;4;3;25

West Delaware;0;3;3;4;37

Wat. East;0;3;0;7;51

CLASS 2A

District 3

;Dist.;;All;

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Crestwood;3;0;4;3;19

Clear Lake;2;1;5;2;17

New Hampton;2;1;2;5;39

Hamp.-Dum.-CAL;1;2;3;4;35

Iowa Falls-Alden;1;2;2;5;43

Forest City;0;3;0;7;53

District 4

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Waukon;3;0;6;1;7

Columbus;2;1;5;2;16

Monticello;2;1;4;3;20

N. Fayette Vall.;2;1;3;4;25

Oelwein;0;3;2;5;41

Anamosa;0;3;1;6;48

District 7

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

West Marshall;3;0;6;1;5

Union;3;0;5;2;11

Benton;2;1;6;1;6;

Nevada;1;2;3;4;35

Roland-Story;0;3;2;5;38

Vinton-Shells.;0;3;0;7;51

CLASS 1A

District 3

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Osage;3;0;5;2;15

Sumner-Fred.;2;1;6;1;11

Lake Mills;2;1;3;4;27

Aplington-Park.;1;2;3;4;30

Denver;1;2;1;6;42

North Butler;0;3;1;6;45

District 6

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Dike-NH;3;0;7;0;7

Regina;3;0;4;3;21

South Hardin;2;1;3;4;37

North Linn;1;2;4;3;31

Jesup;0;3;1;6;48

East Marshall;0;3;0;7;52

CLASS A

District 4

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Newman;4;0;5;2;19

St. Ansgar;4;0;5;2;21

Cent. Springs;3;1;5;2;31

S. Winneshiek;3;1;4;3;32

Postville;1;4;1;6;51

Nashua-Plain.;0;4;0;7;59

Starmont;0;5;0;7;60

District 7

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Hudson;4;0;7;0;1

North Tama;4;1;6;1;9

Grundy Center;3;1;5;2;7

Wapsie Valley;2;2;5;2;15

East Buchanan;2;3;4;3;26

BCLUW;0;4;1;6;50

GMG;0;5;1;6;55

8-PLAYER

District 2

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Northwood-Ken.;5;0;7;0;1

Don Bosco;4;1;6;1;8

Rockford;4;1;6;1;12

Dunkerton;2;3;3;4;32

Tripoli;2;3;3;4;33

Janesville;2;3;3;5;39

Riceville;1;4;3;4;38

North Iowa;0;5;1;6;56

District 3

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Central City;5;0;7;0;4

Midland;4;1;7;1;15

Turkey Valley;3;2;5;2;7

Easton Valley;3;2;4;3;25

Springville;2;3;4;4;37

Cent. Elkader;2;3;2;5;54

Kee High;1;4;1;6;50

West Central;0;5;1;6;55

District 5

;Dist.;;All

;W;L;W;L;RPI

Glad.-Reinbeck;5;0;5;2;24

AGWSR;5;0;5;2;26

Twin Cedars;3;2;4;4;45

Melcher-Dallas;3;2;3;4;48

Collins-Maxwell;2;3;2;6;52

Baxter;1;4;1;6;62

Colo-NESCO;1;4;1;7;60

Meskwaki;0;5;0;7;65

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments