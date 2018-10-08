NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;3;2;0;.600;133;108
Miami;3;2;0;.600;99;117
Buffalo;2;3;0;.400;63;118
N.Y. Jets;2;3;0;.400;123;105
South
Tennessee;3;2;0;.600;87;86
Jacksonville;3;2;0;.600;102;86
Houston;2;3;0;.400;115;124
Indianapolis;1;4;0;.200;118;138
North
Cincinnati;4;1;0;.800;153;130
Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;132;77
Cleveland;2;2;1;.500;114;113
Pittsburgh;2;2;1;.500;143;133
West
Kansas City;5;0;0;1.000;175;129
L.A. Chargers;3;2;0;.600;137;130
Denver;2;3;0;.400;100;131
Oakland;1;4;0;.200;107;149
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;2;2;0;.500;83;87
Dallas;2;3;0;.400;83;96
Philadelphia;2;3;0;.400;103;104
N.Y. Giants;1;4;0;.200;104;128
South
New Orleans;4;1;0;.800;180;140
Carolina;3;1;0;.750;104;91
Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;112;139
Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;133;163
North
Chicago;3;1;0;.750;111;65
Minnesota;2;2;1;.500;113;131
Green Bay;2;2;1;.500;115;114
Detroit;2;3;0;.400;125;137
West
L.A. Rams;5;0;0;1.000;173;98
Seattle;2;3;0;.400;116;114
Arizona;1;4;0;.200;65;112
San Francisco;1;4;0;.200;118;146
MONDAY'S RESULT
New Orleans 43, Washington 19
GAME THURSDAY
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, noon
Chicago at Miami, noon
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, noon
Buffalo at Houston, noon
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon
Arizona at Minnesota, noon
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, noon
Carolina at Washington, noon
L.A. Rams at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Tennessee, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, New Orleans
GAME MONDAY, OCT. 15
San Francisco at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
College polls
FCS Top 25
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 7, points and previous rank:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Dakota St. (160);5-0;4000;1
2. S. Dakota St.;3-1;3629;3
3. Kennesaw St.;5-1;3592;4
4. Eastern Wash.;5-1;3535;5
5. Elon;4-1;3281;10
6. James Madison;4-2;3126;2
6. Wofford;4-1;3126;7
8. J'cksnville St.;4-1;2881;8
9. McNeese;5-1;2691;9
10. N. Car. A&T;5-1;2431;11
11. Nicholls;4-2;2228;12
12. Illinois St.;4-1;2018;15
13. Weber St.;3-2;2009;6
14. UC Davis;4-1;1869;16
15. Sam Houston St.;3-2;1574;17
16. Rhode Island;4-1;1499;18
17. Towson;4-1;1480;23
18. Central Ark.;3-2;1124;20
19. Stony Brook;4-2;1030;13
20. Colgate;5-0;1018;21
21. Maine;3-2;815;25
22. Montana;4-2;771;14
23. ETSU;5-1;415;NR
24. South Dakota;3-2;356;NR
25. Princeton;4-0;354;NR
Others: UNI 251, Idaho State 246, Villanova 169, Dartmouth 109, Missouri State 68, Chattanooga 66, North Dakota 60, Montana State 50, Delaware 37, Northern Arizona 36, Prairie View A&M 20, Incarnate Word 14, Western Illinois 12, Mercer 6, Tennessee State 2, Campbell 1, Bryant 1.
NAIA
;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.
1. Morningside (15);6-0;366;1
2. Marian (Ind.) (1);5-0;351;3
3. Northwestern;6-0;339;4
4. Reinhardt (Ga.);5-1;308;6
4. Lind. Wilson (Ky.);4-1;308;7
6. Evangel (Mo.);7-0;299;8
7. Southern Ore.;4-1;282;2
8. Grand View;4-1;267;9
9. Bethel (Tenn.);6-0;246;10
10. Kansas Wes.;6-0;226;11
11. Concordia (Mich.);5-1;220;14
12. Benedictine (Kan.);5-1;214;12
13. Saint Francis (Ind.);4-2;198;5
14. Langston (Okla.);4-1;189;13
15. Georgetown (Ky.);4-2;167;15
16. Rocky Mountain;4-2;152;21
17. Baker (Kan.);4-2;151;17
18. Cumberlands (Ky.);6-1;143;18
19. Mont. Western;4-1;117;22
20. Siena Hgts. (Mich.);5-0;102;23
21. Dickinson St. (N.D.);4-2;65;16
22. Ottawa (Kan.);5-1;50;NR
23. Webber Int. (Fla.);4-1;43;NR
24. Eastern Ore.;3-2;37;NR
25. Mont. Tech;3-2;33;20
Others receiving votes: Arizona Christian 27, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 22, Avila (Mo.) 1.
Prep
AP rankings
The Top 10 teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2014 season with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and position last week:
CLASS 4A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. W.D.M. Valley (9);7-0;99;1
2. Cedar Falls (1);7-0;89;2
3. Ank. Centennial;7-0;76;3
4. Bettendorf;6-1;63;4
5. Johnston;6-1;57;5
6. W.D.M. Dowling;5-2;55;6
7. I.C. West;6-1;47;7
8. Waukee;5-2;33;9
9. C.R. Prairie;6-1;21;10
10. Indianola;6-1;6;8
Others receiving votes: Fort Dodge 2. Davenport North 1. Ames 1.
CLASS 3A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. C.R. Xavier (8);7-0;98;1
2. C.B. Lewis Cent. (2);7-0;90;2
3. Solon;7-0;82;3
4. North Scott;6-1;61;5
5. Sgt. Bluff-Luton;6-1;60;6
6. Cl. Creek-Amana;7-0;46;8
7. S.C. Heelan;6-1;35;10
8. Pella;6-1;28;4
9. Oskaloosa;6-1;24;NR
10. W. Dubuque;5-2;9;7
Others receiving votes: Waverly-Shell Rock 6. Harlan 5. Independence 5. Decorah 1.
CLASS 2A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. PCM (10);7-0;100;1
2. Boyden-Hull-RV;6-1;88;2
3. Algona;7-0;77;3
4. Waukon;6-1;73;4
5. W. Marshall;6-1;57;5
T6. Benton Comm.;6-1;40;6
T6. Union Community;5-2;40;7
8. Spirit Lake;6-1;36;8
9. Greene County;6-1;12;10
T10. Southeast Valley;5-2;5;NR
T10. Carroll Kuemper; 4-3;5;NR
Others receiving votes: Clear Lake 4. West Liberty 4. Chariton 4. Cresco Crestwood 3. O-A/BCIG 1. Williamsburg 1.
CLASS 1A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Dike-NH (4);7-0;93;1
2. Van Meter (3);7-0;85;2
3. S. Cent. Calhoun (1);7-0;70;4
4. Bellevue (2);7-0;69;3
5. West Sioux;6-1;60;T6
6. West Branch;6-1;50;T6
7. Wilton;6-1;46;10
8. Interstate 35;7-0;40;9
9. Mediapolis;6-1;14;5
10. Cascade;5-2;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Sumner-Fredericksburg 6. Inwood West Lyon 4. Pella Christian 3. Mount Ayr 2. Sigourney-Keota 1.
CLASS A
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Hudson (9);7-0;97;1
2. A-H-S-T-W (1);7-0;89;2
3. Alg. Garrigan;7-0;82;3
4. North Tama;6-1;58;4
5. Belmond-Klemme;6-1;54;6
6. Edge.-Colesburg;6-1;47;7
7. BGM;7-0;46;5
8. St. Ansgar;5-2;25;8
9. Wapsie Valley;5-2;12;9
10. Pekin;4-3;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Grundy Center 5. Akron-Westfield 5. Hinton 4. Sioux Rapids Sioux Central 4. Sloan Westwood 4. Riverside Highland 3. Britt West Hancock 3. Mason City Newman 2. Durant 2. Lynnville-Sully 1.
8-PLAYER
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Ar-We-Va (5);7-0;92;3
2. N'wood-Kensett (3);7-0;87;4
3. Iowa Valley (2);7-0;80;6
4. Don Bosco;6-1;69;5
T5. Central City;7-0;47;8
T5. LSE Warren;8-0;47;7
7. Fremont Mills;6-1;44;9
8. New London;6-1;37;1
9. EH-K/Exira;6-1;15;2
10. Midland;6-1;9;T10
Others receiving votes: Audubon 7. Jackson Junction Turkey Valley 5. Newell-Fonda 4. HLV, Victor 4. Stanton 2. Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1.
Prep standings
CLASS 4A
District 3
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Cedar Falls;3;0;7;0;2
C.R. Prairie;3;0;6;1;7
Dub. Hempstead;1;2;2;5;29
Dub. Senior;1;2;2;5;30
C.R. Jefferson;1;2;1;6;38
Wat. West;0;3;3;4;27
CLASS 3A
District 3
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Independence;3;0;6;1;14
Decorah;3;0;5;2;10
Waverly-SR;2;1;6;1;9
Charles City;1;2;4;3;25
West Delaware;0;3;3;4;37
Wat. East;0;3;0;7;51
CLASS 2A
District 3
;Dist.;;All;
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Crestwood;3;0;4;3;19
Clear Lake;2;1;5;2;17
New Hampton;2;1;2;5;39
Hamp.-Dum.-CAL;1;2;3;4;35
Iowa Falls-Alden;1;2;2;5;43
Forest City;0;3;0;7;53
District 4
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Waukon;3;0;6;1;7
Columbus;2;1;5;2;16
Monticello;2;1;4;3;20
N. Fayette Vall.;2;1;3;4;25
Oelwein;0;3;2;5;41
Anamosa;0;3;1;6;48
District 7
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
West Marshall;3;0;6;1;5
Union;3;0;5;2;11
Benton;2;1;6;1;6;
Nevada;1;2;3;4;35
Roland-Story;0;3;2;5;38
Vinton-Shells.;0;3;0;7;51
CLASS 1A
District 3
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Osage;3;0;5;2;15
Sumner-Fred.;2;1;6;1;11
Lake Mills;2;1;3;4;27
Aplington-Park.;1;2;3;4;30
Denver;1;2;1;6;42
North Butler;0;3;1;6;45
District 6
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Dike-NH;3;0;7;0;7
Regina;3;0;4;3;21
South Hardin;2;1;3;4;37
North Linn;1;2;4;3;31
Jesup;0;3;1;6;48
East Marshall;0;3;0;7;52
CLASS A
District 4
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Newman;4;0;5;2;19
St. Ansgar;4;0;5;2;21
Cent. Springs;3;1;5;2;31
S. Winneshiek;3;1;4;3;32
Postville;1;4;1;6;51
Nashua-Plain.;0;4;0;7;59
Starmont;0;5;0;7;60
District 7
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Hudson;4;0;7;0;1
North Tama;4;1;6;1;9
Grundy Center;3;1;5;2;7
Wapsie Valley;2;2;5;2;15
East Buchanan;2;3;4;3;26
BCLUW;0;4;1;6;50
GMG;0;5;1;6;55
8-PLAYER
District 2
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Northwood-Ken.;5;0;7;0;1
Don Bosco;4;1;6;1;8
Rockford;4;1;6;1;12
Dunkerton;2;3;3;4;32
Tripoli;2;3;3;4;33
Janesville;2;3;3;5;39
Riceville;1;4;3;4;38
North Iowa;0;5;1;6;56
District 3
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Central City;5;0;7;0;4
Midland;4;1;7;1;15
Turkey Valley;3;2;5;2;7
Easton Valley;3;2;4;3;25
Springville;2;3;4;4;37
Cent. Elkader;2;3;2;5;54
Kee High;1;4;1;6;50
West Central;0;5;1;6;55
District 5
;Dist.;;All
;W;L;W;L;RPI
Glad.-Reinbeck;5;0;5;2;24
AGWSR;5;0;5;2;26
Twin Cedars;3;2;4;4;45
Melcher-Dallas;3;2;3;4;48
Collins-Maxwell;2;3;2;6;52
Baxter;1;4;1;6;62
Colo-NESCO;1;4;1;7;60
Meskwaki;0;5;0;7;65
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.