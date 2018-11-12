Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;7;3;0;.700;280;236

Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256

Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251

N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254

South

Houston;6;3;0;.667;216;184

Tennessee;5;4;0;.556;168;151

Indianapolis;4;5;0;.444;260;239

Jacksonville;3;6;0;.333;160;199

North

Pittsburgh;6;2;1;.722;279;209

Cincinnati;5;4;0;.556;235;288

Baltimore;4;5;0;.444;213;160

Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263

West

Kansas City;9;1;0;.900;353;240

L.A. Chargers;7;2;0;.778;240;186

Denver;3;6;0;.333;205;213

Oakland;1;8;0;.111;147;272

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;6;3;0;.667;176;175

Dallas;4;5;0;.444;181;171

Philadelphia;4;5;0;.444;198;183

N.Y. Giants;2;7;0;.222;177;228

South

New Orleans;8;1;0;.889;330;232

Carolina;6;3;0;.667;241;232

Atlanta;4;5;0;.444;244;254

Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;232;291

North

Chicago;6;3;0;.667;269;175

Minnesota;5;3;1;.611;221;204

Green Bay;4;4;1;.500;223;216

Detroit;3;6;0;.333;202;244

West

L.A. Rams;9;1;0;.900;335;231

Seattle;4;5;0;.444;219;192

Arizona;2;7;0;.222;124;225

San Fran.;2;8;0;.200;230;266

MONDAY'S RESULT

N.Y. Giants 27, San Francisco 23

GAME THURSDAY

Green Bay at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Houston at Washington, noon

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, noon

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon

Dallas at Atlanta, noon

Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon

Carolina at Detroit, noon

Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon

Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets

GAME MONDAY

Kansas City vs L.A. Rams at Mexico City, Mexico, 7:15 p.m.

College

FCS Top 25

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, points and previous rank:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. N. Dak. St. (155);10-0;3875;1

2. Kennesaw St.;9-1;3677;2

3. Weber St.;8-2;3502;3

4. Eastern Wash.;8-2;3415;5

5. S. Dakota St.;7-2;3262;6

6. Jacksonville St.;8-2;2822;8

7. James Madison;7-3;2806;9

8. Colgate;9-0;2691;10

9. UC Davis;8-2;2635;4

10. Stony Brook;7-3;2379;12

11. Princeton;9-0;2099;13

12. N. Car. A&T;8-2;1989;14

13. Wofford;7-3;1838;15

14. Elon;6-3;1794;7

15. Towson;7-3;1784;20

16. Maine;7-3;1728;16

17. Delaware;7-3;1572;11

18. Nicholls;7-3;1528;17

19. ETSU;8-2;1315;19

20. Dartmouth;8-1;776;25

21. San Diego;8-2;495;NR

22. McNeese;6-4;447;18

23. SE Missouri St.;7-3;412;21

24. UIW;6-4;378;NR

25. Montana St.;6-4;152;NR

Others: Indiana State 124, Idaho State 112, Lamar 99, Alcorn State 90, Montana 89, UNI 81, Furman 74, North Dakota 72, Monmouth 56, Abilene Christian 47, Illinois State 37, Duquesne 34, Chattanooga 25, Western Illinois 16, Sam Houston State 13, Rhode Island 12, Central Arkansas 10, Murray State 6, Southern University 4, Florida A&M 3.

AFCA Division III

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Mt. Union (41);10-0;1289;1

2. M.H.-Baylor (11);10-0;1258;2

3. Brockport;10-0;1144;3

4. Wis.-Whitewater;10-0;1142;4

5. St. John's;10-0;1117;5

6. Frostburg St.;9-0;1038;6

7. Hard.-Simmons;9-1;976;8

8. John Carroll;9-1;935;10

9. North Central;9-1;858;11

10. Trine;10-0;793;12

11. Whitworth;9-0;707;15

11. Del. Valley;9-1;707;13

13. Johns Hopkins;9-1;632;16

14. Wash. & Jeff.;9-1;554;17

15. Bethel;9-1;538;23

16. Wittenberg;9-1;500;19

17. Wabash;9-1;448;20

18. Berry;9-1;363;9

19. St. Thomas;8-2;362;7

20. Linfield;7-2;311;22

21. Ill. Wesleyan;8-2;277;24

22. Muhlenberg;9-1;247;25

23. Rensselaer;8-1;119;14

24. Wheaton;8-2;100;NR

25. Bald. Wallace;8-2;93;21

Others receiving votes: Centre (Ky.) 71;, Wartburg (Iowa) 66, Case Western Reserve (Ohio) 62, Wisconsin-La Crosse 45, Ithaca (N.Y.) 18, Denison (Ohio) 16, Trinity (Conn.) 14, Washington (Mo.) 13, Amherst (Mass.) 10, St. Norbert (Wis.) 10, Central (Iowa) 9, Salisbury (Md.) 9, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 8, Wesley (Del.) 8, Framingham St. (Mass.) 6, Southwestern (Tex.) 5, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Calif.) 3, Eureka (Ill.) 3, Hanover (Ind.) 3, Martin Luther (Minn.) 3, Monmouth (Ill.) 3, MIT (Mass.) 2, Texas Lutheran 2, Union (N.Y.) 2, Hope (Mich.) 1.

NAIA

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Morningside;11-0;366;1

2. Marian;10-0;352;2

3. Bethel (Tenn.);10-0;337;3

4. Reinhardt;9-1;324;4

5. Northwestern;9-1;304;5

6. Kan. Wesleyan;11-0;293;6

7. Benedictine (Kan.);10-1;284;7

8. St. Francis (Ind.);8-2;264;8

9. Langston (Okla.);9-1;253;10

10. Grand View;8-2;235;12

11. Cumberlands;10-1;230;13

12. Baker;8-2;218;14

13. Concordia (Mich.);9-2;195;15

14. Evangel (Mo.);9-2;174;9

15. Dickinson St.;8-2;165;16

16. Rocky Mountain;8-3;160;11

17. St. Xavier (Ill.);8-3;156;17

18. Lindsey Wilson;7-3;133;18

19. Georgetown (Ky.);7-3;115;19

20. Ottawa (Kan.);8-2;88;21

21. Southeastern (Fla.);7-3;84;25

22. Coll. of Idaho;6-5;53;24

23. Dordt;7-3;44;NR

24. Eastern Ore.;6-4;29;NR

25. Ariz. Christian;7-3;20;NR

25. Siena Heights;7-3;20;20

Others receiving votes: Montana Western 9, Ave Maria (Fla.) 5, Southern Oregon 4, Tabor (Kan.) 3, Avila (Mo.) 3.

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Oklahoma;6;1;9;1

W. Virginia;6;1;8;1

Texas;5;2;7;3

Iowa St.;5;2;6;3

Baylor;3;4;5;5

Texas Tech;3;4;5;5

Oklahoma St.;2;5;5;5

Kansas St.;2;5;4;6

TCU;2;5;4;6

Kansas;1;6;3;7

BIG TEN

East Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Michigan;7;0;9;1

Ohio St.;6;1;9;1

Michigan St.;4;3;6;4

Penn St.;4;3;7;3

Maryland;3;4;5;5

Indiana;2;5;5;5

Rutgers;0;7;1;9

West Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Northwestern;6;1;6;4

Wisconsin;4;3;6;4

Purdue;4;3;5;5

Iowa;3;4;6;4

Nebraska;2;5;3;7

Minnesota;2;5;5;5

Illinois;2;5;4;6

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

N. Dakota St.;7;0;10;0

S. Dakota St.;5;2;7;2

Indiana St.;4;3;6;4

North. Iowa;4;3;5;5

Western Ill.;4;3;5;5

South Dakota;3;4;4;6

Youngstown St.;3;4;4;6

Illinois St.;2;5;5;5

Missouri St.;2;5;4;6

NORTHERN SUN

(Final)

North Division

;Div.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Minn.-Duluth;7;0;11;0

MSU-Moorhead;6;1;8;3

Bemidji St.;5;2;7;4

St. Cloud St.;4;3;7;4

Northern St.;3;4;4;7

Minn.-Crookston;1;6;1;10

Minot St.;1;6;1;10

U-Mary;1;6;1;10

South Division

;Div.;;Conf.

;W;L;W;L

MSU-Mankato;7;0;11;0

Winona St.;5;2;8;3

Sioux Falls;5;2;7;4

Augustana;4;3;7;4

Concordia-S.P.;3;4;5;6

Wayne St.;2;5;3;8

SW Minn. St.;1;6;4;7

Upper Iowa;1;6;3;8

AMERICAN RIVERS

(Final)

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Wartburg;7;1;8;2

Central;6;2;8;2

Dubuque;6;2;7;3

Simpson;6;2;7;3

Coe;5;3;6;4

Loras;3;5;4;6

Neb. Wesleyan;2;6;3;7

Luther;1;7;1;9

Buena Vista;0;8;1;9

Prep playoffs

Championships

GAMES THURSDAY

8-player

Rockford (11-1) vs. New London (11-1), 10 a.m.

Class A

Hudson (12-0) vs. AHSTW (12-0), 1:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Western Dubuque (10-2) vs. C.R. Xavier (12-0), 7 p.m.

GAMES FRIDAY

Class 1A

Dike-New Hartford (12-0) vs. West Sioux (11-1), 11 a.m.

Class 2A

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (11-1) vs. PCM (12-0), 2 p.m.

Class 4A

W.D.M. Dowling (10-2) vs. Cedar Falls (12-0), 7 p.m.

All-district

CLASS 2A, DISTRICT 3

First team offense -- QB: Jaylen DeVries, jr. (Clear Lake), Jon Henry, sr. (Crestwood). RB: Kyle Hadwiger, jr. (Iowa Falls-Alden), Jaden O'Brien Green, soph. (Clear Lake), Tristan Sweitzer, sr. (New Hampton), Reece Wilson, jr. (Crestwood). WR: Nick Danielson, jr. (Clear Lake), Drew Enke, sr. (Clear Lake), Tanner Lane, sr. (New Hampton), Zack Lane, sr. (Crestwood), Karson Sharar, soph. (Iowa Falls-Alden). OL: Kody Berns, sr. (Crestwood), McKade Eisentrager, jr. (Iowa Falls-Alden), Noah Fenske, sr. (New Hampton), Jared Penning, sr. (Clear Lake), Dalton Scheidel, sr. (Crestwood), Cameron Sobolik, soph. (Crestwood), Ryan Thomas, jr. (Clear Lake).

First team defense -- DL: Dalton Chipp, sr. (Hampton-Dumont-CAL), Wyatt Folkerts, sr. (Hampton-Dumont-CAL), Frank Hrdlicka, sr. (Crestwood), Austin Larson, jr. (Clear Lake), Dillon Roberson, sr. (New Hampton), Wyatt Scheidel, jr. (Crestwood). LB: Carter Ferrie, soph. (New Hampton), Keegan Kane, sr. (New Hampton), Mason Peter, soph. (Crestwood), Tate Storbeck, sr. (Clear Lake), Chase Stuver, sr. (Clear Lake), Bryer Thompson, sr. (Crestwood). DB: Logan Albert, jr. (Crestwood), Jack Barragy, jr. (Clear Lake), Mason Cleveland, sr. (New Hampton), Gabe Rivera, sr. (Hampton-Dumont-CAL), Shane Vokaty, sr. (Crestwood). UT: Carter Henry, soph. (Crestwood), Kody Kearns, jr. (Clear Lake), Harry Kitchen, sr. (Crestwood), Dustin Miller, sr. (Hampton-Dumont-CAL), Evan Rosonke, jr. (New Hampton).

Special teams -- PT: Lukas Smith, sr. (Hampton-Dumont-CAL). PK: Austin Hemann, jr. (New Hampton), Ivan Orozco, fr. (Iowa Falls-Alden).

Offensive MVP -- Jaylen DeVries, jr. (Clear Lake).

Defensive MVP -- Tate Storbeck, sr. (Clear Lake).

Lineman MVP -- Noah Fenske, sr. (New Hampton).

Coach of year -- Skip Eckhardt (Crestwood).

