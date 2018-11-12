NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;7;3;0;.700;280;236
Miami;5;5;0;.500;199;256
Buffalo;3;7;0;.300;137;251
N.Y. Jets;3;7;0;.300;208;254
South
Houston;6;3;0;.667;216;184
Tennessee;5;4;0;.556;168;151
Indianapolis;4;5;0;.444;260;239
Jacksonville;3;6;0;.333;160;199
North
Pittsburgh;6;2;1;.722;279;209
Cincinnati;5;4;0;.556;235;288
Baltimore;4;5;0;.444;213;160
Cleveland;3;6;1;.350;218;263
West
Kansas City;9;1;0;.900;353;240
L.A. Chargers;7;2;0;.778;240;186
Denver;3;6;0;.333;205;213
Oakland;1;8;0;.111;147;272
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;6;3;0;.667;176;175
Dallas;4;5;0;.444;181;171
Philadelphia;4;5;0;.444;198;183
N.Y. Giants;2;7;0;.222;177;228
South
New Orleans;8;1;0;.889;330;232
Carolina;6;3;0;.667;241;232
Atlanta;4;5;0;.444;244;254
Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;232;291
North
Chicago;6;3;0;.667;269;175
Minnesota;5;3;1;.611;221;204
Green Bay;4;4;1;.500;223;216
Detroit;3;6;0;.333;202;244
West
L.A. Rams;9;1;0;.900;335;231
Seattle;4;5;0;.444;219;192
Arizona;2;7;0;.222;124;225
San Fran.;2;8;0;.200;230;266
MONDAY'S RESULT
N.Y. Giants 27, San Francisco 23
GAME THURSDAY
Green Bay at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Houston at Washington, noon
Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, noon
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon
Dallas at Atlanta, noon
Cincinnati at Baltimore, noon
Carolina at Detroit, noon
Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon
Denver at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Buffalo, San Francisco, Miami, New England, Cleveland, N.Y. Jets
GAME MONDAY
Kansas City vs L.A. Rams at Mexico City, Mexico, 7:15 p.m.
College
FCS Top 25
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 11, points and previous rank:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Dak. St. (155);10-0;3875;1
2. Kennesaw St.;9-1;3677;2
3. Weber St.;8-2;3502;3
4. Eastern Wash.;8-2;3415;5
5. S. Dakota St.;7-2;3262;6
6. Jacksonville St.;8-2;2822;8
7. James Madison;7-3;2806;9
8. Colgate;9-0;2691;10
9. UC Davis;8-2;2635;4
10. Stony Brook;7-3;2379;12
11. Princeton;9-0;2099;13
12. N. Car. A&T;8-2;1989;14
13. Wofford;7-3;1838;15
14. Elon;6-3;1794;7
15. Towson;7-3;1784;20
16. Maine;7-3;1728;16
17. Delaware;7-3;1572;11
18. Nicholls;7-3;1528;17
19. ETSU;8-2;1315;19
20. Dartmouth;8-1;776;25
21. San Diego;8-2;495;NR
22. McNeese;6-4;447;18
23. SE Missouri St.;7-3;412;21
24. UIW;6-4;378;NR
25. Montana St.;6-4;152;NR
Others: Indiana State 124, Idaho State 112, Lamar 99, Alcorn State 90, Montana 89, UNI 81, Furman 74, North Dakota 72, Monmouth 56, Abilene Christian 47, Illinois State 37, Duquesne 34, Chattanooga 25, Western Illinois 16, Sam Houston State 13, Rhode Island 12, Central Arkansas 10, Murray State 6, Southern University 4, Florida A&M 3.
AFCA Division III
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Mt. Union (41);10-0;1289;1
2. M.H.-Baylor (11);10-0;1258;2
3. Brockport;10-0;1144;3
4. Wis.-Whitewater;10-0;1142;4
5. St. John's;10-0;1117;5
6. Frostburg St.;9-0;1038;6
7. Hard.-Simmons;9-1;976;8
8. John Carroll;9-1;935;10
9. North Central;9-1;858;11
10. Trine;10-0;793;12
11. Whitworth;9-0;707;15
11. Del. Valley;9-1;707;13
13. Johns Hopkins;9-1;632;16
14. Wash. & Jeff.;9-1;554;17
15. Bethel;9-1;538;23
16. Wittenberg;9-1;500;19
17. Wabash;9-1;448;20
18. Berry;9-1;363;9
19. St. Thomas;8-2;362;7
20. Linfield;7-2;311;22
21. Ill. Wesleyan;8-2;277;24
22. Muhlenberg;9-1;247;25
23. Rensselaer;8-1;119;14
24. Wheaton;8-2;100;NR
25. Bald. Wallace;8-2;93;21
Others receiving votes: Centre (Ky.) 71;, Wartburg (Iowa) 66, Case Western Reserve (Ohio) 62, Wisconsin-La Crosse 45, Ithaca (N.Y.) 18, Denison (Ohio) 16, Trinity (Conn.) 14, Washington (Mo.) 13, Amherst (Mass.) 10, St. Norbert (Wis.) 10, Central (Iowa) 9, Salisbury (Md.) 9, Randolph-Macon (Va.) 8, Wesley (Del.) 8, Framingham St. (Mass.) 6, Southwestern (Tex.) 5, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (Calif.) 3, Eureka (Ill.) 3, Hanover (Ind.) 3, Martin Luther (Minn.) 3, Monmouth (Ill.) 3, MIT (Mass.) 2, Texas Lutheran 2, Union (N.Y.) 2, Hope (Mich.) 1.
NAIA
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Morningside;11-0;366;1
2. Marian;10-0;352;2
3. Bethel (Tenn.);10-0;337;3
4. Reinhardt;9-1;324;4
5. Northwestern;9-1;304;5
6. Kan. Wesleyan;11-0;293;6
7. Benedictine (Kan.);10-1;284;7
8. St. Francis (Ind.);8-2;264;8
9. Langston (Okla.);9-1;253;10
10. Grand View;8-2;235;12
11. Cumberlands;10-1;230;13
12. Baker;8-2;218;14
13. Concordia (Mich.);9-2;195;15
14. Evangel (Mo.);9-2;174;9
15. Dickinson St.;8-2;165;16
16. Rocky Mountain;8-3;160;11
17. St. Xavier (Ill.);8-3;156;17
18. Lindsey Wilson;7-3;133;18
19. Georgetown (Ky.);7-3;115;19
20. Ottawa (Kan.);8-2;88;21
21. Southeastern (Fla.);7-3;84;25
22. Coll. of Idaho;6-5;53;24
23. Dordt;7-3;44;NR
24. Eastern Ore.;6-4;29;NR
25. Ariz. Christian;7-3;20;NR
25. Siena Heights;7-3;20;20
Others receiving votes: Montana Western 9, Ave Maria (Fla.) 5, Southern Oregon 4, Tabor (Kan.) 3, Avila (Mo.) 3.
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Oklahoma;6;1;9;1
W. Virginia;6;1;8;1
Texas;5;2;7;3
Iowa St.;5;2;6;3
Baylor;3;4;5;5
Texas Tech;3;4;5;5
Oklahoma St.;2;5;5;5
Kansas St.;2;5;4;6
TCU;2;5;4;6
Kansas;1;6;3;7
BIG TEN
East Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Michigan;7;0;9;1
Ohio St.;6;1;9;1
Michigan St.;4;3;6;4
Penn St.;4;3;7;3
Maryland;3;4;5;5
Indiana;2;5;5;5
Rutgers;0;7;1;9
West Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Northwestern;6;1;6;4
Wisconsin;4;3;6;4
Purdue;4;3;5;5
Iowa;3;4;6;4
Nebraska;2;5;3;7
Minnesota;2;5;5;5
Illinois;2;5;4;6
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
N. Dakota St.;7;0;10;0
S. Dakota St.;5;2;7;2
Indiana St.;4;3;6;4
North. Iowa;4;3;5;5
Western Ill.;4;3;5;5
South Dakota;3;4;4;6
Youngstown St.;3;4;4;6
Illinois St.;2;5;5;5
Missouri St.;2;5;4;6
NORTHERN SUN
(Final)
North Division
;Div.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Minn.-Duluth;7;0;11;0
MSU-Moorhead;6;1;8;3
Bemidji St.;5;2;7;4
St. Cloud St.;4;3;7;4
Northern St.;3;4;4;7
Minn.-Crookston;1;6;1;10
Minot St.;1;6;1;10
U-Mary;1;6;1;10
South Division
;Div.;;Conf.
;W;L;W;L
MSU-Mankato;7;0;11;0
Winona St.;5;2;8;3
Sioux Falls;5;2;7;4
Augustana;4;3;7;4
Concordia-S.P.;3;4;5;6
Wayne St.;2;5;3;8
SW Minn. St.;1;6;4;7
Upper Iowa;1;6;3;8
AMERICAN RIVERS
(Final)
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Wartburg;7;1;8;2
Central;6;2;8;2
Dubuque;6;2;7;3
Simpson;6;2;7;3
Coe;5;3;6;4
Loras;3;5;4;6
Neb. Wesleyan;2;6;3;7
Luther;1;7;1;9
Buena Vista;0;8;1;9
Prep playoffs
Championships
GAMES THURSDAY
8-player
Rockford (11-1) vs. New London (11-1), 10 a.m.
Class A
Hudson (12-0) vs. AHSTW (12-0), 1:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Western Dubuque (10-2) vs. C.R. Xavier (12-0), 7 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Class 1A
Dike-New Hartford (12-0) vs. West Sioux (11-1), 11 a.m.
Class 2A
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley (11-1) vs. PCM (12-0), 2 p.m.
Class 4A
W.D.M. Dowling (10-2) vs. Cedar Falls (12-0), 7 p.m.
All-district
CLASS 2A, DISTRICT 3
First team offense -- QB: Jaylen DeVries, jr. (Clear Lake), Jon Henry, sr. (Crestwood). RB: Kyle Hadwiger, jr. (Iowa Falls-Alden), Jaden O'Brien Green, soph. (Clear Lake), Tristan Sweitzer, sr. (New Hampton), Reece Wilson, jr. (Crestwood). WR: Nick Danielson, jr. (Clear Lake), Drew Enke, sr. (Clear Lake), Tanner Lane, sr. (New Hampton), Zack Lane, sr. (Crestwood), Karson Sharar, soph. (Iowa Falls-Alden). OL: Kody Berns, sr. (Crestwood), McKade Eisentrager, jr. (Iowa Falls-Alden), Noah Fenske, sr. (New Hampton), Jared Penning, sr. (Clear Lake), Dalton Scheidel, sr. (Crestwood), Cameron Sobolik, soph. (Crestwood), Ryan Thomas, jr. (Clear Lake).
First team defense -- DL: Dalton Chipp, sr. (Hampton-Dumont-CAL), Wyatt Folkerts, sr. (Hampton-Dumont-CAL), Frank Hrdlicka, sr. (Crestwood), Austin Larson, jr. (Clear Lake), Dillon Roberson, sr. (New Hampton), Wyatt Scheidel, jr. (Crestwood). LB: Carter Ferrie, soph. (New Hampton), Keegan Kane, sr. (New Hampton), Mason Peter, soph. (Crestwood), Tate Storbeck, sr. (Clear Lake), Chase Stuver, sr. (Clear Lake), Bryer Thompson, sr. (Crestwood). DB: Logan Albert, jr. (Crestwood), Jack Barragy, jr. (Clear Lake), Mason Cleveland, sr. (New Hampton), Gabe Rivera, sr. (Hampton-Dumont-CAL), Shane Vokaty, sr. (Crestwood). UT: Carter Henry, soph. (Crestwood), Kody Kearns, jr. (Clear Lake), Harry Kitchen, sr. (Crestwood), Dustin Miller, sr. (Hampton-Dumont-CAL), Evan Rosonke, jr. (New Hampton).
Special teams -- PT: Lukas Smith, sr. (Hampton-Dumont-CAL). PK: Austin Hemann, jr. (New Hampton), Ivan Orozco, fr. (Iowa Falls-Alden).
Offensive MVP -- Jaylen DeVries, jr. (Clear Lake).
Defensive MVP -- Tate Storbeck, sr. (Clear Lake).
Lineman MVP -- Noah Fenske, sr. (New Hampton).
Coach of year -- Skip Eckhardt (Crestwood).
