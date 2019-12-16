Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;11;3;0;.786;372;181

Buffalo;10;4;0;.714;291;222

N.Y. Jets;5;9;0;.357;247;343

Miami;3;11;0;.214;241;435

South

Houston;9;5;0;.643;341;330

Tennessee;8;6;0;.571;339;279

Indianapolis;6;8;0;.429;303;329

Jacksonville;5;9;0;.357;250;353

North

y-Baltimore;12;2;0;.857;472;257

Pittsburgh;8;6;0;.571;269;259

Cleveland;6;8;0;.429;297;329

Cincinnati;1;13;0;.071;211;359

West

y-Kansas City;10;4;0;.714;394;284

Oakland;6;8;0;.429;274;386

Denver;5;9;0;.357;239;284

L.A. Chargers;5;9;0;.357;299;290

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;7;7;0;.500;378;288

Philadelphia;7;7;0;.500;334;328

Washington;3;11;0;.214;215;347

N.Y. Giants;3;11;0;.214;283;382

South

y-New Orleans;11;3;0;.786;378;303

Tampa Bay;7;7;0;.500;416;398

Carolina;5;9;0;.357;324;390

Atlanta;5;9;0;.357;329;365

North

x-Green Bay;11;3;0;.786;330;283

Minnesota;10;4;0;.714;378;259

Chicago;7;7;0;.500;256;253

Detroit;3;10;1;.250;304;373

West

x-San Francisco;11;3;0;.786;419;258

x-Seattle;11;3;0;.786;371;345

L.A. Rams;8;6;0;.571;332;306

Arizona;4;9;1;.321;310;398

x-clinched playoff berth. y-clinched division

MONDAY'S RESULT

New Orleans 34, Indianapolis 7

GAMES SATURDAY

Houston at Tampa Bay, noon

Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon

Cincinnati at Miami, noon

New Orleans at Tennessee, noon

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, noon

Baltimore at Cleveland, noon

Carolina at Indianapolis, noon

Jacksonville at Atlanta, noon

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

Career TD passes

Quarterbacks who have thrown 300 or more NFL touchdown passes (x-active):

1. x-Drew Brees;541

2. Peyton Manning;539

3. x-Tom Brady;538

4. Brett Favre;508

5. Dan Marino;420

6. x-Philip Rivers;395

7. x-Eli Manning;366

8. x-Ben Roethlisberger;363

9. x-Aaron Rodgers;362

10. Fran Tarkenton;342

11. Matt Ryan;319

12. John Elway;300

College playoffs

FCS

SEMIFINALS

Games Saturday

North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Montana St. (11-3), 1 p.m.

James Madison (13-1) vs. Weber St. (11-3), 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II

CHAMPIONSHIP

Games Saturday

At McKinney, Texas

Minn. St.-Mankato (14-0) vs. West Florida (12-2), 2 p.m.

NCAA Division III

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Friday

At Shenandoah, Texas

North Central (Ill.) (13-1) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (13-1), 7 p.m.

NAIA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Saturday

At Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 6 p.m.

