NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;10;3;0;.769;338;168

Buffalo;9;4;0;.692;274;212

N.Y. Jets;5;9;0;.357;247;343

Miami;3;10;0;.231;221;399

South

Houston;8;5;0;.615;317;309

Tennessee;8;5;0;.615;318;255

Indianapolis;6;7;0;.462;296;295

Jacksonville;4;9;0;.308;230;337

North

y-Baltimore;12;2;0;.857;472;257

Pittsburgh;8;5;0;.615;259;242

Cleveland;6;7;0;.462;273;291

Cincinnati;1;12;0;.077;198;325

West

Kansas City;9;4;0;.692;371;281

Oakland;6;7;0;.462;258;366

Denver;5;8;0;.385;236;261

L.A. Chargers;5;8;0;.385;289;251

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;7;0;.462;334;267

Philadelphia;6;7;0;.462;297;301

Washington;3;10;0;.231;188;310

N.Y. Giants;2;11;0;.154;247;362

South

y-New Orleans;10;3;0;.769;344;296

Tampa Bay;6;7;0;.462;378;381

Carolina;5;8;0;.385;300;360

Atlanta;4;9;0;.308;300;343

North

Green Bay;10;3;0;.769;309;270

Minnesota;9;4;0;.692;339;249

Chicago;7;6;0;.538;243;232

Detroit;3;9;1;.269;287;335

West

San Francisco;11;2;0;.846;397;229

Seattle;10;3;0;.769;341;321

L.A. Rams;8;5;0;.615;311;262

Arizona;3;9;1;.269;272;374

y-clinched division

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Baltimore 42, N.Y. Jets 21

GAMES SUNDAY

Denver at Kansas City, noon

Tampa Bay at Detroit, noon

Houston at Tennessee, noon

Miami at N.Y. Giants, noon

Seattle at Carolina, noon

Chicago at Green Bay, noon

New England at Cincinnati, noon

Philadelphia at Washington, noon

Cleveland at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

College playoffs

FCS

QUARTERFINALS

Games today

Northern Iowa (10-4) at James Madison (12-1), 6 p.m.

Austin Peay (11-3) at Montana St. (10-3), 7 p.m.

Montana (10-3) at Weber St. (10-3), 9 p.m.

Game Saturday

Illinois St. (10-4) at North Dakota St. (13-0), 11 a.m.

NCAA Division II

SEMIFINALS

Games Saturday

West Florida (11-2) at Slippery Rock (13-0), 11:30 a.m.

Minn. St.-Mankato (13-0) at Ferris St. (12-0), 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Division III

SEMIFINALS

Games Saturday

Muhlenberg (13-0) vs. North Central (Ill.) (12-1), TBD

St. John’s (Minn.) (12-1) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (12-1), TBD

NAIA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Saturday, Dec. 21

At Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 6 p.m.

