Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;11;3;0;.786;372;181

Buffalo;10;4;0;.714;291;222

N.Y. Jets;5;9;0;.357;247;343

Miami;3;11;0;.214;241;435

South

Houston;9;5;0;.643;341;330

Tennessee;8;6;0;.571;339;279

Indianapolis;6;8;0;.429;303;329

Jacksonville;5;9;0;.357;250;353

North

y-Baltimore;12;2;0;.857;472;257

Pittsburgh;8;6;0;.571;269;259

Cleveland;6;8;0;.429;297;329

Cincinnati;1;13;0;.071;211;359

West

y-Kansas City;10;4;0;.714;394;284

Oakland;6;8;0;.429;274;386

Denver;5;9;0;.357;239;284

L.A. Chargers;5;9;0;.357;299;290

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;7;7;0;.500;378;288

Philadelphia;7;7;0;.500;334;328

Washington;3;11;0;.214;215;347

N.Y. Giants;3;11;0;.214;283;382

South

y-New Orleans;11;3;0;.786;378;303

Tampa Bay;7;7;0;.500;416;398

Carolina;5;9;0;.357;324;390

Atlanta;5;9;0;.357;329;365

North

x-Green Bay;11;3;0;.786;330;283

Minnesota;10;4;0;.714;378;259

Chicago;7;7;0;.500;256;253

Detroit;3;10;1;.250;304;373

West

x-San Francisco;11;3;0;.786;419;258

x-Seattle;11;3;0;.786;371;345

L.A. Rams;8;6;0;.571;332;306

Arizona;4;9;1;.321;310;398

x-clinched playoff berth. y-clinched division

GAMES SATURDAY

Houston at Tampa Bay, noon

Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon

Cincinnati at Miami, noon

New Orleans at Tennessee, noon

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, noon

Baltimore at Cleveland, noon

Carolina at Indianapolis, noon

Jacksonville at Atlanta, noon

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

College playoffs

FCS

SEMIFINALS

Games Saturday

North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Montana St. (11-3), 1 p.m.

James Madison (13-1) vs. Weber St. (11-3), 5:30 p.m.

NCAA Division II

CHAMPIONSHIP

Games Saturday

At McKinney, Texas

Minn. St.-Mankato (14-0) vs. West Florida (12-2), 2 p.m.

NCAA Division III

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Friday

At Shenandoah, Texas

North Central (Ill.) (13-1) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (13-1), 7 p.m.

NAIA

CHAMPIONSHIP

Game Saturday

At Ruston, La.

Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 6 p.m.

College bowls

GAMES TODAY

Bahamas Bowl

At Nassau

Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

GAMES SATURDAY

Celebration Bowl

At Atlanta

NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)

New Mexico Bowl

At Albuquerque

Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Cure Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)

Camellia Bowl

At Montgomery, Ala.

FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas St. (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Las Vegas Bowl

Boise St. (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)

New Orleans Bowl

UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian St. (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

AP All-America

NCAA Division III

FIRST TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Broc Rutter, senior, North Central (Ill.).

Running backs — Robert Shufford, junior, Birmingham-Southern; Ethan Greenfield, sophomore, North Central (Ill.).

Linemen — Sharmore Clarke, junior, North Central (Ill.); Quinn Meinerz, junior, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Nic Vetter, senior, Wartburg; Sean Sherman, senior, Mount Union; Dan Greenheck, senior, St. John's.

Tight end — Ryan Curtiss, senior, Muhlenberg.

Receivers — Andrew Kamienski, junior, North Central (Ill.); Justin Hill, senior, Mount Union.

All-purpose player — Willie Julkes III, senior, Concordia-Moorhead.

Kicker — Anthony Avila, sophomore, Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Defense

Linemen — Frankie Feaster, senior, Muhlenberg; Dallas McRae, senior, Wheaton (Ill.); Joey Longoria, senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Michael Nobile, sophomore, Delaware Valley.

Linebackers — Scottie Bobeck, senior, Benedictine; Dante Capozzoli, junior, Kean; Anton Clark, senior, East Texas Baptist.

Secondary — Jeff Hector, senior, Redlands; Spencer Rowland, senior, Wheaton (Ill.); Jake Beesley, junior, North Central (Ill.); Kordell Ford, junior, Mount Union.

Punter — Zach Warcola, senior, College of New Jersey.

SECOND TEAM

Offense

Quarterback — Jackson Erdmann, senior, St.John's.

Running backs — Alex Minton, senior, Denison; Wesley Schools, senior, Grove City.

Linemen — Ben Bartch, senior, St. John's; Joe Krall, senior, Monmouth (Ill.); Tyler Norwood, senior, Salisbury; Ryan Malarkey, senior, Muhlenberg; Steven Sellers, junior, Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Tight end — Dan Allen, senior, Delaware Valley.

Receivers — Ruhann Peele, senior, Wesley (Del.); Ravi Alston, sophomore, St. John's; Samuel Staehling, senior, St. Norbert.

All-purpose player — Brock Martin, sophomore, Ohio Northern.

Kicker — Jaydon Haaq, sophomore, Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

Defense

Linemen — Jordan McInerney, senior, Lake Forest; Danny Pietruszewski, junior, St. John's; Tim Ousley, senior, Muskingum; Mike Williams, senior, Washington & Jefferson.

Linebackers — Mason Dekker, senior, Hope; Emmet Forde, junior, Hobart; Nick Garone, senior, Ithaca.

Secondary — Peyton Haynes, senior, LaGrange; Blaze Barista, senior, Dubuque; Danial Shelton, senior, Susquehanna; Tramon Wiley, junior, Heidelberg.

Punter — Alex Berg, senior, Concordia-Moorhead.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments