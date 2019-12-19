NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;11;3;0;.786;372;181
Buffalo;10;4;0;.714;291;222
N.Y. Jets;5;9;0;.357;247;343
Miami;3;11;0;.214;241;435
South
Houston;9;5;0;.643;341;330
Tennessee;8;6;0;.571;339;279
Indianapolis;6;8;0;.429;303;329
Jacksonville;5;9;0;.357;250;353
North
y-Baltimore;12;2;0;.857;472;257
Pittsburgh;8;6;0;.571;269;259
Cleveland;6;8;0;.429;297;329
Cincinnati;1;13;0;.071;211;359
West
y-Kansas City;10;4;0;.714;394;284
Oakland;6;8;0;.429;274;386
Denver;5;9;0;.357;239;284
L.A. Chargers;5;9;0;.357;299;290
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;7;7;0;.500;378;288
Philadelphia;7;7;0;.500;334;328
Washington;3;11;0;.214;215;347
N.Y. Giants;3;11;0;.214;283;382
South
y-New Orleans;11;3;0;.786;378;303
Tampa Bay;7;7;0;.500;416;398
Carolina;5;9;0;.357;324;390
Atlanta;5;9;0;.357;329;365
North
x-Green Bay;11;3;0;.786;330;283
Minnesota;10;4;0;.714;378;259
Chicago;7;7;0;.500;256;253
Detroit;3;10;1;.250;304;373
West
x-San Francisco;11;3;0;.786;419;258
x-Seattle;11;3;0;.786;371;345
L.A. Rams;8;6;0;.571;332;306
Arizona;4;9;1;.321;310;398
x-clinched playoff berth. y-clinched division
GAMES SATURDAY
Houston at Tampa Bay, noon
Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon
Cincinnati at Miami, noon
New Orleans at Tennessee, noon
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, noon
Baltimore at Cleveland, noon
Carolina at Indianapolis, noon
Jacksonville at Atlanta, noon
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
College playoffs
FCS
SEMIFINALS
Games Saturday
North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Montana St. (11-3), 1 p.m.
James Madison (13-1) vs. Weber St. (11-3), 5:30 p.m.
NCAA Division II
CHAMPIONSHIP
Games Saturday
At McKinney, Texas
Minn. St.-Mankato (14-0) vs. West Florida (12-2), 2 p.m.
NCAA Division III
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Friday
At Shenandoah, Texas
North Central (Ill.) (13-1) vs. Wis.-Whitewater (13-1), 7 p.m.
NAIA
CHAMPIONSHIP
Game Saturday
At Ruston, La.
Morningside (13-0) vs. Marian (Ind.) (12-0), 6 p.m.
College bowls
GAMES TODAY
Bahamas Bowl
At Nassau
Buffalo (7-5) vs. Charlotte (7-5), 1 p.m (ESPN)
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Utah State (7-5) vs. Kent State (6-6), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
GAMES SATURDAY
Celebration Bowl
At Atlanta
NC A&T (8-3) vs. Alcorn State (9-3), 11 a.m. (ABC)
New Mexico Bowl
At Albuquerque
Central Michigan (8-5) vs. San Diego St. (9-3), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Cure Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Liberty (7-5) vs. Georgia Southern (7-5), 1:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
SMU (10-2) vs. FAU (10-3), 2:30 p.m. (ABC)
Camellia Bowl
At Montgomery, Ala.
FIU (6-6) vs. Arkansas St. (7-5), 4:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Las Vegas Bowl
Boise St. (12-1) vs. Washington (7-5), 6:30 p.m. (ABC)
New Orleans Bowl
UAB (9-4) vs. Appalachian St. (12-1), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
AP All-America
NCAA Division III
FIRST TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Broc Rutter, senior, North Central (Ill.).
Running backs — Robert Shufford, junior, Birmingham-Southern; Ethan Greenfield, sophomore, North Central (Ill.).
Linemen — Sharmore Clarke, junior, North Central (Ill.); Quinn Meinerz, junior, Wisconsin-Whitewater; Nic Vetter, senior, Wartburg; Sean Sherman, senior, Mount Union; Dan Greenheck, senior, St. John's.
Tight end — Ryan Curtiss, senior, Muhlenberg.
Receivers — Andrew Kamienski, junior, North Central (Ill.); Justin Hill, senior, Mount Union.
All-purpose player — Willie Julkes III, senior, Concordia-Moorhead.
Kicker — Anthony Avila, sophomore, Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Defense
Linemen — Frankie Feaster, senior, Muhlenberg; Dallas McRae, senior, Wheaton (Ill.); Joey Longoria, senior, Mary Hardin-Baylor; Michael Nobile, sophomore, Delaware Valley.
Linebackers — Scottie Bobeck, senior, Benedictine; Dante Capozzoli, junior, Kean; Anton Clark, senior, East Texas Baptist.
Secondary — Jeff Hector, senior, Redlands; Spencer Rowland, senior, Wheaton (Ill.); Jake Beesley, junior, North Central (Ill.); Kordell Ford, junior, Mount Union.
Punter — Zach Warcola, senior, College of New Jersey.
SECOND TEAM
Offense
Quarterback — Jackson Erdmann, senior, St.John's.
Running backs — Alex Minton, senior, Denison; Wesley Schools, senior, Grove City.
Linemen — Ben Bartch, senior, St. John's; Joe Krall, senior, Monmouth (Ill.); Tyler Norwood, senior, Salisbury; Ryan Malarkey, senior, Muhlenberg; Steven Sellers, junior, Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Tight end — Dan Allen, senior, Delaware Valley.
Receivers — Ruhann Peele, senior, Wesley (Del.); Ravi Alston, sophomore, St. John's; Samuel Staehling, senior, St. Norbert.
All-purpose player — Brock Martin, sophomore, Ohio Northern.
Kicker — Jaydon Haaq, sophomore, Wisconsin-Oshkosh.
Defense
Linemen — Jordan McInerney, senior, Lake Forest; Danny Pietruszewski, junior, St. John's; Tim Ousley, senior, Muskingum; Mike Williams, senior, Washington & Jefferson.
Linebackers — Mason Dekker, senior, Hope; Emmet Forde, junior, Hobart; Nick Garone, senior, Ithaca.
Secondary — Peyton Haynes, senior, LaGrange; Blaze Barista, senior, Dubuque; Danial Shelton, senior, Susquehanna; Tramon Wiley, junior, Heidelberg.
Punter — Alex Berg, senior, Concordia-Moorhead.
