Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;10;1;0;.909;300;117

Buffalo;8;3;0;.727;231;173

N.Y. Jets;4;7;0;.364;198;258

Miami;2;9;0;.182;163;346

South

Houston;7;4;0;.636;265;249

Indianapolis;6;5;0;.545;244;226

Tennessee;6;5;0;.545;245;217

Jacksonville;4;7;0;.364;209;264

North

Baltimore;9;2;0;.818;386;202

Pittsburgh;6;5;0;.545;216;212

Cleveland;5;6;0;.455;233;252

Cincinnati;0;11;0;.000;157;292

West

Kansas City;7;4;0;.636;308;256

Oakland;6;5;0;.545;228;284

L.A. Chargers;4;7;0;.364;224;218

Denver;3;8;0;.273;175;217

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;5;0;.545;295;210

Philadelphia;5;6;0;.455;243;247

N.Y. Giants;2;9;0;.182;217;308

Washington;2;9;0;.182;144;269

South

New Orleans;9;2;0;.818;272;230

Carolina;5;6;0;.455;259;291

Tampa Bay;4;7;0;.364;312;335

Atlanta;3;8;0;.273;242;297

North

Green Bay;8;3;0;.727;258;242

Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205

Chicago;5;6;0;.455;188;188

Detroit;3;7;1;.318;260;291

West

San Francisco;10;1;0;.909;332;163

Seattle;9;2;0;.818;292;263

L.A. Rams;6;5;0;.545;249;243

Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317

GAMES THURSDAY

Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, noon

Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon

Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon

N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, noon

Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon

Washington at Carolina, noon

San Francisco at Baltimore, noon

Philadelphia at Miami, noon

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY, DEC. 2

Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.

College scores

MIDWEST

Ohio 52, Akron 3

N. Illinois 17, W. Michigan 14

Playoff rankings

Team;Record

1. Ohio St.;11-0

2. LSU;11-0

3. Clemson;11-0

4. Georgia;10-1

5. Alabama;10-1

6. Utah;10-1

7. Oklahoma;10-1

8. Minnesota;10-1

9. Baylor;10-1

10. Penn St.;9-2

11. Florida;9-2

12. Wisconsin;9-2

13. Michigan;9-2

14. Oregon;9-2

15. Auburn;8-3

16. Notre Dame;9-2

17. Iowa;8-3

18. Memphis;10-1

19. Cincinnati;10-1

20. Boise St.;10-1

21. Oklahoma St.;8-3

22. Southern Cal;8-4

23. Iowa St.;7-4

24. Virginia Tech;8-3

25. Appalachian St.;10-1

The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.

College playoffs

FCS

GAMES SATURDAY

First round

Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (10-2), 11 a.m.

Central Connecticut St. (11-1) at Albany (NY) (8-4), noon

Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), noon

Kennesaw St. (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 12:30 p.m.

Illinois St. (8-4) at SE Missouri St. (9-3), 1 p.m.

San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 1 p.m.

North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-4), 3 p.m.

Villanova (9-3) at SE Louisiana (7-4), 3 p.m.

GAMES SATURDAY, DEC. 7

Second round

Holy Cross-Monmouth (NJ) winner at James Madison (11-1), noon

San Diego-Northern Iowa winner at South Dakota St. (8-4), 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St.-Wofford winner at Weber St. (9-3), 2 p.m.

Central Connecticut St.-Albany (NY) winner at Montana St. (9-3), 2 p.m.

Villanova-SE Louisiana winner at Montana (9-3), 2 p.m.

Illinois St.-SE Missouri St. winner at Central Arkansas (9-3), 2 p.m.

North Dakota-Nicholls winner at North Dakota St. (12-0), 2:30 p.m.

Furman-Austin Peay winner at Sacramento St. (9-3), 8 p.m.

NCAA Division II

SECOND ROUND

Games Saturday

Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-1) at Kutztown (11-1), 11 a.m.

Shepherd (10-2) at Slippery Rock (11-0), noon

West Florida (9-2) at Valdosta State (10-0), noon

Central Missouri (11-1) at Ferris State (10-0), noon

Lindenwood (Mo.) (9-2) at Northwest Missouri State (11-1), 1 p.m.

Colorado St.-Pueblo (11-1) at Minnesota State (11-0), 1 p.m.

Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) at Colorado School of Mines (12-0), 1 p.m.

Carson-Newman (9-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (12-0), 1 p.m.

NCAA Division III

SECOND ROUND

Games Saturday

Union (N.Y.) (11-0) at Salisbury (10-0), 11 a.m.

Brockport (9-2) at Muhlenberg (11-0), 11 a.m.

North Central (Ill.) (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), 11 a.m.

Delaware Valley (10-1) at Wesley (10-1), 11 a.m.

Huntingdon (8-3) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), noon

Wartburg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1), noon

Central (Iowa) (10-1) at Wheaton (Ill.), noon

Saint John's (Minn.) at Chapman (10-0), 2 p.m.

NAIA

QUARTERFINALS

Games Saturday

Saint Xavier (9-2) at Morningside (11-0), noon

Lindsey Wilson (11-0) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), noon

College of Idaho (11-0) at Grand View (12-0), noon

Cumberlands (10-1) at Marian (Ind.) (10-0), 12:05 p.m.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments