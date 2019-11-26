NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;10;1;0;.909;300;117
Buffalo;8;3;0;.727;231;173
N.Y. Jets;4;7;0;.364;198;258
Miami;2;9;0;.182;163;346
South
Houston;7;4;0;.636;265;249
Indianapolis;6;5;0;.545;244;226
Tennessee;6;5;0;.545;245;217
Jacksonville;4;7;0;.364;209;264
North
Baltimore;9;2;0;.818;386;202
Pittsburgh;6;5;0;.545;216;212
Cleveland;5;6;0;.455;233;252
Cincinnati;0;11;0;.000;157;292
West
Kansas City;7;4;0;.636;308;256
Oakland;6;5;0;.545;228;284
L.A. Chargers;4;7;0;.364;224;218
Denver;3;8;0;.273;175;217
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;6;5;0;.545;295;210
Philadelphia;5;6;0;.455;243;247
N.Y. Giants;2;9;0;.182;217;308
Washington;2;9;0;.182;144;269
South
New Orleans;9;2;0;.818;272;230
Carolina;5;6;0;.455;259;291
Tampa Bay;4;7;0;.364;312;335
Atlanta;3;8;0;.273;242;297
North
Green Bay;8;3;0;.727;258;242
Minnesota;8;3;0;.727;289;205
Chicago;5;6;0;.455;188;188
Detroit;3;7;1;.318;260;291
West
San Francisco;10;1;0;.909;332;163
Seattle;9;2;0;.818;292;263
L.A. Rams;6;5;0;.545;249;243
Arizona;3;7;1;.318;248;317
GAMES THURSDAY
Chicago at Detroit, 11:30 a.m.
Buffalo at Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, noon
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, noon
Green Bay at N.Y. Giants, noon
N.Y. Jets at Cincinnati, noon
Tennessee at Indianapolis, noon
Washington at Carolina, noon
San Francisco at Baltimore, noon
Philadelphia at Miami, noon
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY, DEC. 2
Minnesota at Seattle, 7:15 p.m.
College scores
MIDWEST
Ohio 52, Akron 3
N. Illinois 17, W. Michigan 14
Playoff rankings
Team;Record
1. Ohio St.;11-0
2. LSU;11-0
3. Clemson;11-0
4. Georgia;10-1
5. Alabama;10-1
6. Utah;10-1
7. Oklahoma;10-1
8. Minnesota;10-1
9. Baylor;10-1
10. Penn St.;9-2
11. Florida;9-2
12. Wisconsin;9-2
13. Michigan;9-2
14. Oregon;9-2
15. Auburn;8-3
16. Notre Dame;9-2
17. Iowa;8-3
18. Memphis;10-1
19. Cincinnati;10-1
20. Boise St.;10-1
21. Oklahoma St.;8-3
22. Southern Cal;8-4
23. Iowa St.;7-4
24. Virginia Tech;8-3
25. Appalachian St.;10-1
The playoff semifinals match the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 4 seed, and No. 2 will face No. 3. The semifinals will be hosted at the Peach Bowl and Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 28. The championship game will be played on Jan. 13, 2020 at New Orleans.
College playoffs
FCS
GAMES SATURDAY
First round
Holy Cross (7-5) at Monmouth (NJ) (10-2), 11 a.m.
Central Connecticut St. (11-1) at Albany (NY) (8-4), noon
Furman (8-4) at Austin Peay (9-3), noon
Kennesaw St. (10-2) at Wofford (8-3), 12:30 p.m.
Illinois St. (8-4) at SE Missouri St. (9-3), 1 p.m.
San Diego (9-2) at Northern Iowa (8-4), 1 p.m.
North Dakota (7-4) at Nicholls (8-4), 3 p.m.
Villanova (9-3) at SE Louisiana (7-4), 3 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY, DEC. 7
Second round
Holy Cross-Monmouth (NJ) winner at James Madison (11-1), noon
San Diego-Northern Iowa winner at South Dakota St. (8-4), 1 p.m.
Kennesaw St.-Wofford winner at Weber St. (9-3), 2 p.m.
Central Connecticut St.-Albany (NY) winner at Montana St. (9-3), 2 p.m.
Villanova-SE Louisiana winner at Montana (9-3), 2 p.m.
Illinois St.-SE Missouri St. winner at Central Arkansas (9-3), 2 p.m.
North Dakota-Nicholls winner at North Dakota St. (12-0), 2:30 p.m.
Furman-Austin Peay winner at Sacramento St. (9-3), 8 p.m.
NCAA Division II
SECOND ROUND
Games Saturday
Notre Dame (Ohio) (11-1) at Kutztown (11-1), 11 a.m.
Shepherd (10-2) at Slippery Rock (11-0), noon
West Florida (9-2) at Valdosta State (10-0), noon
Central Missouri (11-1) at Ferris State (10-0), noon
Lindenwood (Mo.) (9-2) at Northwest Missouri State (11-1), 1 p.m.
Colorado St.-Pueblo (11-1) at Minnesota State (11-0), 1 p.m.
Texas A&M-Commerce (10-2) at Colorado School of Mines (12-0), 1 p.m.
Carson-Newman (9-2) at Lenoir-Rhyne (12-0), 1 p.m.
NCAA Division III
SECOND ROUND
Games Saturday
Union (N.Y.) (11-0) at Salisbury (10-0), 11 a.m.
Brockport (9-2) at Muhlenberg (11-0), 11 a.m.
North Central (Ill.) (10-1) at Mount Union (11-0), 11 a.m.
Delaware Valley (10-1) at Wesley (10-1), 11 a.m.
Huntingdon (8-3) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (11-0), noon
Wartburg (10-1) at Wisconsin-Whitewater (10-1), noon
Central (Iowa) (10-1) at Wheaton (Ill.), noon
Saint John's (Minn.) at Chapman (10-0), 2 p.m.
NAIA
QUARTERFINALS
Games Saturday
Saint Xavier (9-2) at Morningside (11-0), noon
Lindsey Wilson (11-0) at Kansas Wesleyan (12-0), noon
College of Idaho (11-0) at Grand View (12-0), noon
Cumberlands (10-1) at Marian (Ind.) (10-0), 12:05 p.m.
