NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;10;2;0;.833;322;145

Buffalo;9;3;0;.750;257;188

N.Y. Jets;4;8;0;.333;204;280

Miami;3;9;0;.250;200;377

South

Houston;8;4;0;.667;293;271

Tennessee;7;5;0;.583;276;234

Indianapolis;6;6;0;.500;261;257

Jacksonville;4;8;0;.333;220;292

North

Baltimore;10;2;0;.833;406;219

Pittsburgh;7;5;0;.583;236;225

Cleveland;5;7;0;.417;246;272

Cincinnati;1;11;0;.083;179;298

West

Kansas City;8;4;0;.667;348;265

Oakland;6;6;0;.500;237;324

Denver;4;8;0;.333;198;237

L.A. Chargers;4;8;0;.333;244;241

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;6;6;0;.500;310;236

Philadelphia;5;7;0;.417;274;284

Washington;3;9;0;.250;173;290

N.Y. Giants;2;10;0;.167;230;339

South

y-New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;298;248

Tampa Bay;5;7;0;.417;340;346

Carolina;5;7;0;.417;280;320

Atlanta;3;9;0;.250;260;323

North

Green Bay;9;3;0;.750;289;255

Minnesota;8;4;0;.667;319;242

Chicago;6;6;0;.500;212;208

Detroit;3;8;1;.292;280;315

West

Seattle;10;2;0;.833;329;293

San Francisco;10;2;0;.833;349;183

L.A. Rams;7;5;0;.583;283;250

Arizona;3;8;1;.292;255;351

y-clinched division

GAME TODAY

Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Washington at Green Bay, noon

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, noon

San Francisco at New Orleans, noon

Carolina at Atlanta, noon

Detroit at Minnesota, noon

Denver at Houston, noon

Baltimore at Buffalo, noon

Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon

Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

College playoffs

FCS

GAMES SATURDAY

Second round

Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), noon

Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota St. (8-4), 1 p.m.

Kennesaw St. (11-2) at Weber St. (9-3), 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana St. (9-3), 2 p.m.

Southeastern Louisiana at Montana (9-3), 2 p.m.

Illinois St. (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 2 p.m.

Nicholls St. at North Dakota St. (12-0), 2:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento St. (9-3), 8 p.m.

NCAA Division II

GAMES SATURDAY

Quarterfinals

Slippery Rock (12-0) vs. Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1), TBA

West Florida (10-2) vs. Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), TBA

Ferris St. (11-0) vs. NW Missouri St. (12-1), TBA

Minnesota St.-Mankato (12-0) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2), TBA

NCAA Division III

GAMES SATURDAY

Quarterfinals

Muhlenberg (12-0) at Salisbury (11-0), 11 a.m.

North Central (Ill.) (11-1) at Delaware Valley (11-1), 11 a.m.

Wis.-Whitewater (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), noon

Saint John’s (Minn.) (11-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (12-0), noon

NAIA

GAMES SATURDAY

Semifinals

Lindsey Wilson (12-0) at Marian (Ind.) (11-0), noon

Grand View (13-0) at Morningside (12-0), noon

