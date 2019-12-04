NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;10;2;0;.833;322;145
Buffalo;9;3;0;.750;257;188
N.Y. Jets;4;8;0;.333;204;280
Miami;3;9;0;.250;200;377
South
Houston;8;4;0;.667;293;271
Tennessee;7;5;0;.583;276;234
Indianapolis;6;6;0;.500;261;257
Jacksonville;4;8;0;.333;220;292
North
Baltimore;10;2;0;.833;406;219
Pittsburgh;7;5;0;.583;236;225
Cleveland;5;7;0;.417;246;272
Cincinnati;1;11;0;.083;179;298
West
Kansas City;8;4;0;.667;348;265
Oakland;6;6;0;.500;237;324
Denver;4;8;0;.333;198;237
L.A. Chargers;4;8;0;.333;244;241
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;6;6;0;.500;310;236
Philadelphia;5;7;0;.417;274;284
Washington;3;9;0;.250;173;290
N.Y. Giants;2;10;0;.167;230;339
South
y-New Orleans;10;2;0;.833;298;248
Tampa Bay;5;7;0;.417;340;346
Carolina;5;7;0;.417;280;320
Atlanta;3;9;0;.250;260;323
North
Green Bay;9;3;0;.750;289;255
Minnesota;8;4;0;.667;319;242
Chicago;6;6;0;.500;212;208
Detroit;3;8;1;.292;280;315
West
Seattle;10;2;0;.833;329;293
San Francisco;10;2;0;.833;349;183
L.A. Rams;7;5;0;.583;283;250
Arizona;3;8;1;.292;255;351
y-clinched division
GAME TODAY
Dallas at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Washington at Green Bay, noon
Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, noon
San Francisco at New Orleans, noon
Carolina at Atlanta, noon
Detroit at Minnesota, noon
Denver at Houston, noon
Baltimore at Buffalo, noon
Miami at N.Y. Jets, noon
Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon
L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.
College playoffs
FCS
GAMES SATURDAY
Second round
Monmouth (NJ) (11-2) at James Madison (11-1), noon
Northern Iowa (9-4) at South Dakota St. (8-4), 1 p.m.
Kennesaw St. (11-2) at Weber St. (9-3), 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) (9-4) at Montana St. (9-3), 2 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana at Montana (9-3), 2 p.m.
Illinois St. (9-4) at Central Arkansas (9-3), 2 p.m.
Nicholls St. at North Dakota St. (12-0), 2:30 p.m.
Austin Peay (10-3) at Sacramento St. (9-3), 8 p.m.
NCAA Division II
GAMES SATURDAY
Quarterfinals
Slippery Rock (12-0) vs. Notre Dame (Ohio) (12-1), TBA
West Florida (10-2) vs. Lenoir-Rhyne (13-0), TBA
Ferris St. (11-0) vs. NW Missouri St. (12-1), TBA
Minnesota St.-Mankato (12-0) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce (11-2), TBA
NCAA Division III
GAMES SATURDAY
Quarterfinals
Muhlenberg (12-0) at Salisbury (11-0), 11 a.m.
North Central (Ill.) (11-1) at Delaware Valley (11-1), 11 a.m.
Wis.-Whitewater (11-1) at Mary Hardin-Baylor (12-0), noon
Saint John’s (Minn.) (11-1) at Wheaton (Ill.) (12-0), noon
NAIA
GAMES SATURDAY
Semifinals
Lindsey Wilson (12-0) at Marian (Ind.) (11-0), noon
Grand View (13-0) at Morningside (12-0), noon
