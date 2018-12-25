NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-N. England;10;5;0;.667;398;322
Miami;7;8;0;.467;302;391
Buffalo;5;10;0;.333;227;357
N.Y. Jets;4;11;0;.267;330;403
South
x-Houston;10;5;0;.667;382;313
Indianapolis;9;6;0;.600;400;327
Tennessee;9;6;0;.600;293;270
Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;242;296
North
Baltimore;9;6;0;.600;363;263
Pittsburgh;8;6;1;.567;412;347
Cleveland;7;7;1;.500;335;366
Cincinnati;6;9;0;.400;355;439
West
x-Kansas City;11;4;0;.733;530;418
x-L.A. Chargers;11;4;0;.733;405;320
Denver;6;9;0;.400;320;326
Oakland;4;11;0;.267;287;432
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-Dallas;9;6;0;.600;303;289
Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;343;348
Washington;7;8;0;.467;281;335
N.Y. Giants;5;10;0;.333;334;376
South
y-New Orleans;13;2;0;.867;490;320
Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;380;391
Carolina;6;9;0;.400;343;368
Tampa Bay;5;10;0;.333;364;430
North
y-Chicago;11;4;0;.733;397;273
Minnesota;8;6;1;.567;350;317
Green Bay;6;8;1;.433;376;369
Detroit;5;10;0;.333;293;360
West
y-L.A. Rams;12;3;0;.800;479;352
x-Seattle;9;6;0;.600;401;323
San Fran.;4;11;0;.267;310;387
Arizona;3;12;0;.200;201;398
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division
MONDAY'S RESULT
Oakland 27, Denver 14
GAMES SUNDAY
Miami at Buffalo, noon
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon
Jacksonville at Houston, noon
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, noon
Detroit at Green Bay, noon
N.Y. Jets at New England, noon
Carolina at New Orleans, noon
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m.
College bowls
GAMES TODAY
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Dallas
Boise St. (10-3) vs. Boston College (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
Detroit
Georgia Tech (7-5) vs. Minnesota (6-6), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Cheez-It Bowl
Phoenix
TCU (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES THURSDAY
Independence Bowl
Shreveport, La.
Duke (7-5) vs. Temple (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
Bronx, N.Y.
Miami (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (7-5), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
Houston
Baylor (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES FRIDAY
Music City Bowl
Nashville, Tenn.
Purdue (6-6) vs. Auburn (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Camping World Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Syracuse (9-3) vs. West Virginia (8-3), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Alamo Bowl
San Antonio
Iowa St. (8-4) vs. Washington St. (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY
Peach Bowl
Atlanta
Florida (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Belk Bowl
Charlotte, N.C.
Virginia (7-5) vs. South Carolina (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Arizona Bowl
Tucson, Ariz.
Nevada (7-5) vs. Arkansas St. (8-4), 12:15 p.m. (CBSSN)
Cotton Bowl Classic
Arlington, Texas
CFP Semifinal
Clemson (13-0) vs. Notre Dame (12-0), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Orange Bowl
Miami Gardens, Fla.
CFP Semifinal
Alabama (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
MONDAY, DEC. 31
Military Bowl
Annapolis, Md.
Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
El Paso, Texas
Pittsburgh (7-6) vs. Stanford (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Redbox Bowl
Santa Clara, Calif.
Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4), 2 p.m. (FOX)
Liberty Bowl
Memphis, Tenn.
Oklahoma St. (6-6) vs. Missouri (8-4), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
San Diego
Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4), 6 p.m. (FS1)
Gator Bowl
Jacksonville, Fla.
Texas A&M (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
TUESDAY, JAN. 1
Outback Bowl
Tampa, Fla.
Iowa (8-4) vs. Mississippi St. (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Citrus Bowl
Orlando, Fla.
Penn State (9-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3), noon (ABC)
Fiesta Bowl
Glendale, Ariz.
LSU (9-3) vs. UCF (12-0), noon (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
Pasadena, Calif.
Ohio State (12-1) vs. Washington (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
New Orleans
Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
MONDAY, JAN. 7
College Football Championship
Santa Clara, Calif.
Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
FCS playoffs
Championship
GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 5
At Frisco, Texas
North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Eastern Washington (12-2), 11 a.m.
