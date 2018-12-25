Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-N. England;10;5;0;.667;398;322

Miami;7;8;0;.467;302;391

Buffalo;5;10;0;.333;227;357

N.Y. Jets;4;11;0;.267;330;403

South

x-Houston;10;5;0;.667;382;313

Indianapolis;9;6;0;.600;400;327

Tennessee;9;6;0;.600;293;270

Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;242;296

North

Baltimore;9;6;0;.600;363;263

Pittsburgh;8;6;1;.567;412;347

Cleveland;7;7;1;.500;335;366

Cincinnati;6;9;0;.400;355;439

West

x-Kansas City;11;4;0;.733;530;418

x-L.A. Chargers;11;4;0;.733;405;320

Denver;6;9;0;.400;320;326

Oakland;4;11;0;.267;287;432

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-Dallas;9;6;0;.600;303;289

Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;343;348

Washington;7;8;0;.467;281;335

N.Y. Giants;5;10;0;.333;334;376

South

y-New Orleans;13;2;0;.867;490;320

Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;380;391

Carolina;6;9;0;.400;343;368

Tampa Bay;5;10;0;.333;364;430

North

y-Chicago;11;4;0;.733;397;273

Minnesota;8;6;1;.567;350;317

Green Bay;6;8;1;.433;376;369

Detroit;5;10;0;.333;293;360

West

y-L.A. Rams;12;3;0;.800;479;352

x-Seattle;9;6;0;.600;401;323

San Fran.;4;11;0;.267;310;387

Arizona;3;12;0;.200;201;398

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division

MONDAY'S RESULT

Oakland 27, Denver 14

GAMES SUNDAY

Miami at Buffalo, noon

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon

Jacksonville at Houston, noon

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, noon

Detroit at Green Bay, noon

N.Y. Jets at New England, noon

Carolina at New Orleans, noon

Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tennessee, 7:20 p.m.

College bowls

GAMES TODAY

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Dallas

Boise St. (10-3) vs. Boston College (7-5), 12:30 pm. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

Detroit

Georgia Tech (7-5) vs. Minnesota (6-6), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Cheez-It Bowl

Phoenix

TCU (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES THURSDAY

Independence Bowl

Shreveport, La.

Duke (7-5) vs. Temple (8-4), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

Bronx, N.Y.

Miami (7-5) vs. Wisconsin (7-5), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

Houston

Baylor (6-6) vs. Vanderbilt (6-6), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES FRIDAY

Music City Bowl

Nashville, Tenn.

Purdue (6-6) vs. Auburn (7-5), 12:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Camping World Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Syracuse (9-3) vs. West Virginia (8-3), 4:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Alamo Bowl

San Antonio

Iowa St. (8-4) vs. Washington St. (10-2), 8 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY

Peach Bowl

Atlanta

Florida (9-3) vs. Michigan (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Belk Bowl

Charlotte, N.C.

Virginia (7-5) vs. South Carolina (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Arizona Bowl

Tucson, Ariz.

Nevada (7-5) vs. Arkansas St. (8-4), 12:15 p.m. (CBSSN)

Cotton Bowl Classic

Arlington, Texas

CFP Semifinal

Clemson (13-0) vs. Notre Dame (12-0), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Orange Bowl

Miami Gardens, Fla.

CFP Semifinal

Alabama (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

MONDAY, DEC. 31

Military Bowl

Annapolis, Md.

Virginia Tech (6-6) vs. Cincinnati (10-2), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

El Paso, Texas

Pittsburgh (7-6) vs. Stanford (8-4), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Redbox Bowl

Santa Clara, Calif.

Michigan State (7-5) vs. Oregon (8-4), 2 p.m. (FOX)

Liberty Bowl

Memphis, Tenn.

Oklahoma St. (6-6) vs. Missouri (8-4), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

San Diego

Northwestern (8-5) vs. Utah (9-4), 6 p.m. (FS1)

Gator Bowl

Jacksonville, Fla.

Texas A&M (8-4) vs. NC State (9-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

TUESDAY, JAN. 1

Outback Bowl

Tampa, Fla.

Iowa (8-4) vs. Mississippi St. (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN2)

Citrus Bowl

Orlando, Fla.

Penn State (9-3) vs. Kentucky (9-3), noon (ABC)

Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz.

LSU (9-3) vs. UCF (12-0), noon (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

Pasadena, Calif.

Ohio State (12-1) vs. Washington (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

New Orleans

Texas (9-4) vs. Georgia (11-2), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

MONDAY, JAN. 7

College Football Championship

Santa Clara, Calif.

Cotton Bowl winner vs. Orange Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

FCS playoffs

Championship

GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 5

At Frisco, Texas

North Dakota St. (14-0) vs. Eastern Washington (12-2), 11 a.m.

