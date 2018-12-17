Try 1 month for 99¢
NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;9;5;0;.643;374;310

Miami;7;7;0;.500;295;374

Buffalo;5;9;0;.357;215;333

N.Y. Jets;4;10;0;.286;292;359

South

Houston;10;4;0;.714;352;281

Indianapolis;8;6;0;.571;372;300

Tennessee;8;6;0;.571;268;254

Jacksonville;4;10;0;.286;225;289

North

Pittsburgh;8;5;1;.607;384;316

Baltimore;8;6;0;.571;341;253

Cleveland;6;7;1;.464;309;348

Cincinnati;6;8;0;.429;337;413

West

x-Kansas City;11;3;0;.786;499;380

x-L.A. Chargers;11;3;0;.786;395;298

Denver;6;8;0;.429;306;299

Oakland;3;11;0;.214;260;418

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;8;6;0;.571;276;269

Philadelphia;7;7;0;.500;311;318

Washington;7;7;0;.500;265;310

N.Y. Giants;5;9;0;.357;307;348

South

y-New Orleans;12;2;0;.857;459;292

Carolina;6;8;0;.429;333;344

Atlanta;5;9;0;.357;356;381

Tampa Bay;5;9;0;.357;344;403

North

y-Chicago;10;4;0;.714;383;264

Minnesota;7;6;1;.536;323;308

Green Bay;5;8;1;.393;332;331

Detroit;5;9;0;.357;284;333

West

y-L.A. Rams;11;3;0;.786;448;343

Seattle;8;6;0;.571;363;292

San Fran.;4;10;0;.286;301;373

Arizona;3;11;0;.214;192;367

x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division

MONDAY'S RESULT

New Orleans 12, Carolina 9

GAMES SATURDAY

Washington at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Atlanta at Carolina, noon

Houston at Philadelphia, noon

N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, noon

Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, noon

Minnesota at Detroit, noon

Buffalo at New England, noon

Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon

Jacksonville at Miami, noon

Tampa Bay at Dallas, noon

L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Denver at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

College bowls

GAME TODAY

Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl

North Illinois (8-5) vs. UAB (10-3), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME WEDNESDAY

Frisco (Texas) Bowl

Ohio (8-4) vs. San Diego St. (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME THURSDAY

Gasparilla Bowl

At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Marshall (8-4) vs. South Florida (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES FRIDAY

Bahamas Bowl

Nassau

Toledo (7-5) vs. FIU (8-4), 11:30 a.m (ESPN)

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Boise

Western Michigan (7-5) vs. BYU (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Memphis (8-5) vs. Wake Forest (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Armed Forces Bowl

Fort Worth, Texas

Army (9-2) vs. Houston (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Dollar General Bowl

Mobile, Ala.

Buffalo (10-3) vs. Troy (9-3), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

Hawaii Bowl

Honolulu

Louisiana Tech (7-5) vs. Hawaii (8-5), 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

