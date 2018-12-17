NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;9;5;0;.643;374;310
Miami;7;7;0;.500;295;374
Buffalo;5;9;0;.357;215;333
N.Y. Jets;4;10;0;.286;292;359
South
Houston;10;4;0;.714;352;281
Indianapolis;8;6;0;.571;372;300
Tennessee;8;6;0;.571;268;254
Jacksonville;4;10;0;.286;225;289
North
Pittsburgh;8;5;1;.607;384;316
Baltimore;8;6;0;.571;341;253
Cleveland;6;7;1;.464;309;348
Cincinnati;6;8;0;.429;337;413
West
x-Kansas City;11;3;0;.786;499;380
x-L.A. Chargers;11;3;0;.786;395;298
Denver;6;8;0;.429;306;299
Oakland;3;11;0;.214;260;418
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;8;6;0;.571;276;269
Philadelphia;7;7;0;.500;311;318
Washington;7;7;0;.500;265;310
N.Y. Giants;5;9;0;.357;307;348
South
y-New Orleans;12;2;0;.857;459;292
Carolina;6;8;0;.429;333;344
Atlanta;5;9;0;.357;356;381
Tampa Bay;5;9;0;.357;344;403
North
y-Chicago;10;4;0;.714;383;264
Minnesota;7;6;1;.536;323;308
Green Bay;5;8;1;.393;332;331
Detroit;5;9;0;.357;284;333
West
y-L.A. Rams;11;3;0;.786;448;343
Seattle;8;6;0;.571;363;292
San Fran.;4;10;0;.286;301;373
Arizona;3;11;0;.214;192;367
x-clinched playoff spot, y-clinched division
MONDAY'S RESULT
New Orleans 12, Carolina 9
GAMES SATURDAY
Washington at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Chargers, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Atlanta at Carolina, noon
Houston at Philadelphia, noon
N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis, noon
Green Bay at N.Y. Jets, noon
Minnesota at Detroit, noon
Buffalo at New England, noon
Cincinnati at Cleveland, noon
Jacksonville at Miami, noon
Tampa Bay at Dallas, noon
L.A. Rams at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Chicago at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at New Orleans, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Denver at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.
College bowls
GAME TODAY
Boca Raton (Fla.) Bowl
North Illinois (8-5) vs. UAB (10-3), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME WEDNESDAY
Frisco (Texas) Bowl
Ohio (8-4) vs. San Diego St. (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME THURSDAY
Gasparilla Bowl
At St. Petersburg, Fla.
Marshall (8-4) vs. South Florida (7-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES FRIDAY
Bahamas Bowl
Nassau
Toledo (7-5) vs. FIU (8-4), 11:30 a.m (ESPN)
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boise
Western Michigan (7-5) vs. BYU (6-6), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Memphis (8-5) vs. Wake Forest (6-6), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Armed Forces Bowl
Fort Worth, Texas
Army (9-2) vs. Houston (8-4), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Dollar General Bowl
Mobile, Ala.
Buffalo (10-3) vs. Troy (9-3), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
Hawaii Bowl
Honolulu
Louisiana Tech (7-5) vs. Hawaii (8-5), 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)
