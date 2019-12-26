NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-New England;12;3;0;.800;396;198
x-Buffalo;10;5;0;.667;308;246
N.Y. Jets;6;9;0;.400;263;353
Miami;4;11;0;.267;279;470
South
y-Houston;10;5;0;.667;364;350
Tennessee;8;7;0;.533;367;317
Indianapolis;7;8;0;.467;341;335
Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;262;377
North
y-Baltimore;13;2;0;.867;503;272
Pittsburgh;8;7;0;.533;279;275
Cleveland;6;9;0;.400;312;360
Cincinnati;1;14;0;.067;246;397
West
y-Kansas City;11;4;0;.733;420;287
Oakland;7;8;0;.467;298;403
Denver;6;9;0;.400;266;301
L.A. Chargers;5;10;0;.333;316;314
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;351;337
Dallas;7;8;0;.467;387;305
N.Y. Giants;4;11;0;.267;324;417
Washington;3;12;0;.200;250;388
South
y-New Orleans;12;3;0;.800;416;331
Tampa Bay;7;8;0;.467;436;421
Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;353;377
Carolina;5;10;0;.333;330;428
North
y-Green Bay;12;3;0;.800;353;293
x-Minnesota;10;5;0;.667;388;282
Chicago;7;8;0;.467;259;279
Detroit;3;11;1;.233;321;400
West
x-San Francisco;12;3;0;.800;453;289
x-Seattle;11;4;0;.733;384;372
L.A. Rams;8;7;0;.533;363;340
Arizona;5;9;1;.366;337;411
x-clinched playoff berth. y-clinched division
GAMES SUNDAY
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon
Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon
Green Bay at Detroit, noon
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, noon
Chicago at Minnesota, noon
Miami at New England, noon
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon
New Orleans at Carolina, noon
Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
College bowls
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Louisiana Tech 14, Miami (Fla.) 0
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 30
GAMES TODAY
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan St.(6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Oklahoma St. (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
At Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES MONDAY
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 3 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES TUESDAY
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Finia Tech (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas St.(8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), noon (ABC)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), noon (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES THURSDAY
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME FRIDAY, JAN. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
