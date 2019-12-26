Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-New England;12;3;0;.800;396;198

x-Buffalo;10;5;0;.667;308;246

N.Y. Jets;6;9;0;.400;263;353

Miami;4;11;0;.267;279;470

South

y-Houston;10;5;0;.667;364;350

Tennessee;8;7;0;.533;367;317

Indianapolis;7;8;0;.467;341;335

Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;262;377

North

y-Baltimore;13;2;0;.867;503;272

Pittsburgh;8;7;0;.533;279;275

Cleveland;6;9;0;.400;312;360

Cincinnati;1;14;0;.067;246;397

West

y-Kansas City;11;4;0;.733;420;287

Oakland;7;8;0;.467;298;403

Denver;6;9;0;.400;266;301

L.A. Chargers;5;10;0;.333;316;314

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;351;337

Dallas;7;8;0;.467;387;305

N.Y. Giants;4;11;0;.267;324;417

Washington;3;12;0;.200;250;388

South

y-New Orleans;12;3;0;.800;416;331

Tampa Bay;7;8;0;.467;436;421

Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;353;377

Carolina;5;10;0;.333;330;428

North

y-Green Bay;12;3;0;.800;353;293

x-Minnesota;10;5;0;.667;388;282

Chicago;7;8;0;.467;259;279

Detroit;3;11;1;.233;321;400

West

x-San Francisco;12;3;0;.800;453;289

x-Seattle;11;4;0;.733;384;372

L.A. Rams;8;7;0;.533;363;340

Arizona;5;9;1;.366;337;411

x-clinched playoff berth. y-clinched division

GAMES SUNDAY

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon

Green Bay at Detroit, noon

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, noon

Chicago at Minnesota, noon

Miami at New England, noon

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon

New Orleans at Carolina, noon

Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

College bowls

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

Louisiana Tech 14, Miami (Fla.) 0

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Pittsburgh 34, Eastern Michigan 30

GAMES TODAY

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan St.(6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Oklahoma St. (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

At San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

At Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY

Camping World Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

At Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES MONDAY

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

At Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 3 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES TUESDAY

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Finia Tech (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas St.(8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), noon (ABC)

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), noon (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES THURSDAY

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME FRIDAY, JAN. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

