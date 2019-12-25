Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-New England;12;3;0;.800;396;198

x-Buffalo;10;5;0;.667;308;246

N.Y. Jets;6;9;0;.400;263;353

Miami;4;11;0;.267;279;470

South

y-Houston;10;5;0;.667;364;350

Tennessee;8;7;0;.533;367;317

Indianapolis;7;8;0;.467;341;335

Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;262;377

North

y-Baltimore;13;2;0;.867;503;272

Pittsburgh;8;7;0;.533;279;275

Cleveland;6;9;0;.400;312;360

Cincinnati;1;14;0;.067;246;397

West

y-Kansas City;11;4;0;.733;420;287

Oakland;7;8;0;.467;298;403

Denver;6;9;0;.400;266;301

L.A. Chargers;5;10;0;.333;316;314

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;351;337

Dallas;7;8;0;.467;387;305

N.Y. Giants;4;11;0;.267;324;417

Washington;3;12;0;.200;250;388

South

y-New Orleans;12;3;0;.800;416;331

Tampa Bay;7;8;0;.467;436;421

Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;353;377

Carolina;5;10;0;.333;330;428

North

y-Green Bay;12;3;0;.800;353;293

x-Minnesota;10;5;0;.667;388;282

Chicago;7;8;0;.467;259;279

Detroit;3;11;1;.233;321;400

West

x-San Francisco;12;3;0;.800;453;289

x-Seattle;11;4;0;.733;384;372

L.A. Rams;8;7;0;.533;363;340

Arizona;5;9;1;.366;337;411

x-clinched playoff berth. y-clinched division

GAMES SUNDAY

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon

Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon

Green Bay at Detroit, noon

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, noon

Chicago at Minnesota, noon

Miami at New England, noon

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon

New Orleans at Carolina, noon

Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Playoff scenarios

AFC

Clinched: Baltimore, AFC North and homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs; Houston, AFC South; Kansas City, AFC West; New England, AFC East; Buffalo, playoff berth.

Kansas City (vs. L.A. Chargers)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and New England loss

New England (vs. Miami)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Kansas City loss or tie

Oakland (at Denver)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Pittsburgh loss and Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Oakland clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh

Clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh if one of the following teams win or tie: Chicago, Detroit, L.A. Chargers or New England

Pittsburgh (at Baltimore)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win and Tennessee loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Tennessee loss, OR

— Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Oakland loss or tie, OR

— Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Pittsburgh ties Oakland in strength-of-victory tiebreaker

Pittsburgh ties Oakland in strength-of-victory tiebreaker if ALL of the following teams win: Minnesota, Green Bay, Kansas City and Miami

Tennessee (at Houston)

Clinches playoff berth with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Pittsburgh loss or tie, OR

— Pittsburgh loss and Indianapolis loss or tie

NFC

Clinched: Green Bay, NFC North; New Orleans, NFC South; Minnesota, playoff berth; San Francisco, playoff berth; Seattle, playoff berth

Dallas (vs. Washington)

Clinches NFC East with:

— Win and Philadelphia loss

Green Bay (at Detroit)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win, OR

— New Orleans loss, OR

— Tie and San Francisco loss, OR

— Tie and New Orleans tie

Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win and San Francisco loss or tie, OR

— Tie and San Francisco loss and New Orleans loss or tie

New Orleans (at Carolina)

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Green Bay loss or tie, OR

— Win and San Francisco loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Green Bay loss, OR

— Tie and San Francisco loss, OR

— San Francisco loss and Green Bay win or tie

Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win and Green Bay loss or tie and San Francisco loss or tie, OR

— Tie and Green Bay loss and San Francisco loss

Philadelphia (at N.Y. Giants)

Clinches NFC East with:

— Win or tie, OR

— Dallas loss or tie

San Francisco (at Seattle)

Clinches NFC West with:

— Win or tie

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Green Bay loss or tie, OR

— Tie and New Orleans loss or tie

Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win, OR

— Tie and Green Bay loss or tie and New Orleans loss or tie

Seattle (vs. San Francisco)

Clinches NFC West with:

— Win

Clinches first-round bye with:

— Win and Green Bay loss

Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:

— Win and Green Bay loss and New Orleans loss

College bowls

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Hawaii Bowl

Hawaii 38, BYU 34

GAMES TODAY

Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES FRIDAY

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan St.(6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Oklahoma St. (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

At San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

At Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY

Camping World Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

At Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES MONDAY

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

At Dallas

Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)

Music City Bowl

At Nashville, Tenn.

Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Redbox Bowl

At Santa Clara, Calif.

Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 3 p.m. (FOX)

Orange Bowl

At Miami Gardens, Fla.

Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES TUESDAY

Belk Bowl

At Charlotte, N.C.

Kentucky (7-5) vs. Finia Tech (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Sun Bowl

At El Paso, Texas

Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 1 p.m. (CBS)

Liberty Bowl

At Memphis, Tenn.

Kansas St.(8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Arizona Bowl

At Tucson, Ariz.

Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)

Alamo Bowl

At San Antonio

Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES WEDNESDAY

Citrus Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), noon (ABC)

Outback Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), noon (ESPN)

Rose Bowl

At Pasadena, Calif.

Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)

Sugar Bowl

At New Orleans

Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES THURSDAY, JAN. 2

Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl

Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)

Gator Bowl

At Jacksonville, Fla.

Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME FRIDAY, JAN. 3

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

At Boise

Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 4

Armed Forces Bowl

At Fort Worth, Texas

Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 6

Lendingtree Bowl

At Mobile, Ala.

Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13

College Football Championship

At New Orleans

Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

