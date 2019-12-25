NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-New England;12;3;0;.800;396;198
x-Buffalo;10;5;0;.667;308;246
N.Y. Jets;6;9;0;.400;263;353
Miami;4;11;0;.267;279;470
South
y-Houston;10;5;0;.667;364;350
Tennessee;8;7;0;.533;367;317
Indianapolis;7;8;0;.467;341;335
Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;262;377
North
y-Baltimore;13;2;0;.867;503;272
Pittsburgh;8;7;0;.533;279;275
Cleveland;6;9;0;.400;312;360
Cincinnati;1;14;0;.067;246;397
West
y-Kansas City;11;4;0;.733;420;287
Oakland;7;8;0;.467;298;403
Denver;6;9;0;.400;266;301
L.A. Chargers;5;10;0;.333;316;314
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;351;337
Dallas;7;8;0;.467;387;305
N.Y. Giants;4;11;0;.267;324;417
Washington;3;12;0;.200;250;388
South
y-New Orleans;12;3;0;.800;416;331
Tampa Bay;7;8;0;.467;436;421
Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;353;377
Carolina;5;10;0;.333;330;428
North
y-Green Bay;12;3;0;.800;353;293
x-Minnesota;10;5;0;.667;388;282
Chicago;7;8;0;.467;259;279
Detroit;3;11;1;.233;321;400
West
x-San Francisco;12;3;0;.800;453;289
x-Seattle;11;4;0;.733;384;372
L.A. Rams;8;7;0;.533;363;340
Arizona;5;9;1;.366;337;411
x-clinched playoff berth. y-clinched division
GAMES SUNDAY
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, noon
Cleveland at Cincinnati, noon
Green Bay at Detroit, noon
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, noon
Chicago at Minnesota, noon
Miami at New England, noon
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, noon
New Orleans at Carolina, noon
Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Playoff scenarios
AFC
Clinched: Baltimore, AFC North and homefield advantage throughout AFC playoffs; Houston, AFC South; Kansas City, AFC West; New England, AFC East; Buffalo, playoff berth.
Kansas City (vs. L.A. Chargers)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and New England loss
New England (vs. Miami)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win or tie, OR
— Kansas City loss or tie
Oakland (at Denver)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Pittsburgh loss and Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Oakland clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh
Clinches strength-of-victory tiebreaker over Pittsburgh if one of the following teams win or tie: Chicago, Detroit, L.A. Chargers or New England
Pittsburgh (at Baltimore)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win and Tennessee loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Tennessee loss, OR
— Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Oakland loss or tie, OR
— Tennessee loss and Indianapolis win and Pittsburgh ties Oakland in strength-of-victory tiebreaker
Pittsburgh ties Oakland in strength-of-victory tiebreaker if ALL of the following teams win: Minnesota, Green Bay, Kansas City and Miami
Tennessee (at Houston)
Clinches playoff berth with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Pittsburgh loss or tie, OR
— Pittsburgh loss and Indianapolis loss or tie
NFC
Clinched: Green Bay, NFC North; New Orleans, NFC South; Minnesota, playoff berth; San Francisco, playoff berth; Seattle, playoff berth
Dallas (vs. Washington)
Clinches NFC East with:
— Win and Philadelphia loss
Green Bay (at Detroit)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win, OR
— New Orleans loss, OR
— Tie and San Francisco loss, OR
— Tie and New Orleans tie
Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win and San Francisco loss or tie, OR
— Tie and San Francisco loss and New Orleans loss or tie
New Orleans (at Carolina)
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Green Bay loss or tie, OR
— Win and San Francisco loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Green Bay loss, OR
— Tie and San Francisco loss, OR
— San Francisco loss and Green Bay win or tie
Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win and Green Bay loss or tie and San Francisco loss or tie, OR
— Tie and Green Bay loss and San Francisco loss
Philadelphia (at N.Y. Giants)
Clinches NFC East with:
— Win or tie, OR
— Dallas loss or tie
San Francisco (at Seattle)
Clinches NFC West with:
— Win or tie
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Green Bay loss or tie, OR
— Tie and New Orleans loss or tie
Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win, OR
— Tie and Green Bay loss or tie and New Orleans loss or tie
Seattle (vs. San Francisco)
Clinches NFC West with:
— Win
Clinches first-round bye with:
— Win and Green Bay loss
Clinches homefield advantage throughout NFC playoffs with:
— Win and Green Bay loss and New Orleans loss
College bowls
TUESDAY'S RESULT
Hawaii Bowl
Hawaii 38, BYU 34
GAMES TODAY
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES FRIDAY
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan St.(6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Oklahoma St. (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
At Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES MONDAY
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
At Dallas
Western Kentucky (8-4) vs. Western Michigan (7-5), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Music City Bowl
At Nashville, Tenn.
Mississippi State (6-6) vs. Louisville (7-5), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Redbox Bowl
At Santa Clara, Calif.
Illinois (6-6) vs. California (7-5), 3 p.m. (FOX)
Orange Bowl
At Miami Gardens, Fla.
Florida (10-2) vs. Virginia (9-4), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES TUESDAY
Belk Bowl
At Charlotte, N.C.
Kentucky (7-5) vs. Finia Tech (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Sun Bowl
At El Paso, Texas
Florida State (6-6) vs. Arizona State (7-5), 1 p.m. (CBS)
Liberty Bowl
At Memphis, Tenn.
Kansas St.(8-4) vs. Navy (9-2), 2:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona Bowl
At Tucson, Ariz.
Wyoming (7-5) vs. Georgia St. (7-5), 3:30 p.m. (CBSSN)
Alamo Bowl
At San Antonio
Texas (7-5) vs. Utah (11-2), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES WEDNESDAY
Citrus Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Michigan (9-3) vs. Alabama (10-2), noon (ABC)
Outback Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
Minnesota (10-2) vs. Auburn (9-3), noon (ESPN)
Rose Bowl
At Pasadena, Calif.
Oregon (11-2) vs. Wisconsin (10-3), 4 p.m. (ESPN)
Sugar Bowl
At New Orleans
Georgia (11-2) vs. Baylor (11-2), 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES THURSDAY, JAN. 2
Birmingham (Ala.) Bowl
Cincinnati (10-3) vs. Boston College (6-6), 2 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator Bowl
At Jacksonville, Fla.
Indiana (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 6 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME FRIDAY, JAN. 3
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
At Boise
Ohio (6-6) vs. Nevada (7-5), 2:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME SATURDAY, JAN. 4
Armed Forces Bowl
At Fort Worth, Texas
Southern Miss (7-5) vs. Tulane (6-6), 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 6
Lendingtree Bowl
At Mobile, Ala.
Miami (Ohio) (8-5) vs. La.-Lafayette (10-3), 6:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME MONDAY, JAN. 13
College Football Championship
At New Orleans
Peach Bowl winner vs. Fiesta Bowl winner, 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.