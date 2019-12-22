NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
y-New England;12;3;0;.800;396;198
Buffalo;10;5;0;.667;308;246
N.Y. Jets;6;9;0;.400;263;353
Miami;4;11;0;.267;279;470
South
y-Houston;10;5;0;.667;364;350
Tennessee;8;7;0;.533;367;317
Indianapolis;7;8;0;.467;341;335
Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;262;377
North
y-Baltimore;13;2;0;.867;503;272
Pittsburgh;8;7;0;.533;279;275
Cleveland;6;9;0;.400;312;360
Cincinnati;1;14;0;.067;246;397
West
y-Kansas City;11;4;0;.750;420;287
Oakland;7;8;0;.467;298;403
Denver;6;9;0;.400;266;301
L.A. Chargers;5;10;0;.333;316;314
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;351;337
Dallas;7;8;0;.467;387;305
N.Y. Giants;4;11;0;.267;324;416
Washington;3;12;0;.200;250;388
South
y-New Orleans;12;3;0;.800;426;331
Tampa Bay;7;8;0;.467;436;421
Carolina;5;10;0;.333;330;428
Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;353;377
North
x-Green Bay;11;3;0;.786;330;283
Minnesota;10;4;0;.714;378;259
Chicago;7;8;0;.467;259;279
Detroit;3;11;1;.233;321;400
West
x-San Francisco;12;3;0;.800;453;289
x-Seattle;11;4;0;.733;384;372
L.A. Rams;8;7;0;.533;363;330
Arizona;5;9;1;.366;337;411
x-clinched playoff berth. y-clinched division
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20
New England 24, Buffalo 17
San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31
SUNDAY’S RESULTS
Kansas City 26, Chciago 3
Atlanta 24, Jacksonville 12
Baltimore 31, Cleveland 15
New Orleans 38, Tennessee 28
Indianapolis 38, Carolina 6
Miami 38, Cincinnati 35
N.Y. Jets 16, Pittsburgh 10
N.Y. Giants 41, Washington 35 OT
Denver 27, Detroit 17
Oakland 24, L.A. Chargers 17
Philadelphia 17, Dallas 9
St. Louis 27, Seattle 13
GAME TODAY
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY, DEC. 29
N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, Noon
Cleveland at Cincinnati, Noon
Green Bay at Detroit, Noon
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, Noon
Chicago at Minnesota, Noon
Miami at New England, Noon
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, Noon
New Orleans at Carolina, Noon
Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.
Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.
Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.
Summary
CHIEFS 26, BEARS 3
Kansas City;7;10;0;9 — 26
Chicago;0;0;3;0 — 3
First Quarter
KC—Mahomes 12 run (Butker kick), 1:30.
Second Quarter
KC—FG Butker 56, 11:41.
KC—Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :52.
Third Quarter
Chi—FG Pineiro 46, :00.
Fourth Quarter
KC—D.Williams 14 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 10:05.
KC—FG Butker 32, 1:40.
A—62,213.
TEAM STATISTICS
;KC;Chi
First downs;25;18
Total Net Yards;350;234
Rushes-yards;29-106;22-101
Passing;244;133
Punt Returns;2-10;2-18
Kickoff Returns;2-57;2-37
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;23-33-0;18-34-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-7;3-24
Punts;2-46.5;3-46.3
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-Yards;9-71;7-50
Time of Possession;33:24;26:36
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Kansas City, Williams 16-65, Mahomes 2-14, Thompson 5-14, Ware 5-14, Moore 1-(minus 1). Chicago, Montgomery 13-57, Trubisky 6-20, Patterson 1-16, Cohen 2-8.
PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 23-33-0-251. Chicago, Trubisky 18-34-0-157.
RECEIVING—Kansas City, Kelce 8-74, Hill 5-72, Williams 3-27, Watkins 2-28, Ware 2-22, Bell 2-15, Robinson 1-13. Chicago, Robinson 6-53, Wims 3-26, Cohen 3-25, Horsted 1-20, Holtz 1-13, Saubert 1-11, Patterson 1-5, Miller 1-2, Montgomery 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
College bowl schedule
GAME TODAY
Gasparilla Bowl
At Tampa, Fla.
UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)
GAME TUESDAY
Hawaii Bowl
At Honolulu
BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES THURSDAY
Independence Bowl
At Shreveport, La.
Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Quick Lane Bowl
At Detroit
Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES FRIDAY
Military Bowl
At Annapolis, Md.
North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Pinstripe Bowl
At New York
Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan St.(6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)
Texas Bowl
At Houston
Oklahoma St. (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)
Holiday Bowl
At San Diego
Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)
Cheez-It Bowl
At Phoenix
Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)
GAMES SATURDAY
Camping World Bowl
At Orlando, Fla.
Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)
Cotton Bowl Classic
At Arlington, Texas
Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)
Peach Bowl
At Atlanta
CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
Fiesta Bowl
At Glendale, Ariz.
CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
