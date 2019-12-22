Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

y-New England;12;3;0;.800;396;198

Buffalo;10;5;0;.667;308;246

N.Y. Jets;6;9;0;.400;263;353

Miami;4;11;0;.267;279;470

South

y-Houston;10;5;0;.667;364;350

Tennessee;8;7;0;.533;367;317

Indianapolis;7;8;0;.467;341;335

Jacksonville;5;10;0;.333;262;377

North

y-Baltimore;13;2;0;.867;503;272

Pittsburgh;8;7;0;.533;279;275

Cleveland;6;9;0;.400;312;360

Cincinnati;1;14;0;.067;246;397

West

y-Kansas City;11;4;0;.750;420;287

Oakland;7;8;0;.467;298;403

Denver;6;9;0;.400;266;301

L.A. Chargers;5;10;0;.333;316;314

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Philadelphia;8;7;0;.533;351;337

Dallas;7;8;0;.467;387;305

N.Y. Giants;4;11;0;.267;324;416

Washington;3;12;0;.200;250;388

South

y-New Orleans;12;3;0;.800;426;331

Tampa Bay;7;8;0;.467;436;421

Carolina;5;10;0;.333;330;428

Atlanta;6;9;0;.400;353;377

North

x-Green Bay;11;3;0;.786;330;283

Minnesota;10;4;0;.714;378;259

Chicago;7;8;0;.467;259;279

Detroit;3;11;1;.233;321;400

West

x-San Francisco;12;3;0;.800;453;289

x-Seattle;11;4;0;.733;384;372

L.A. Rams;8;7;0;.533;363;330

Arizona;5;9;1;.366;337;411

x-clinched playoff berth. y-clinched division

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Houston 23, Tampa Bay 20

New England 24, Buffalo 17

San Francisco 34, L.A. Rams 31

SUNDAY’S RESULTS

Kansas City 26, Chciago 3

Atlanta 24, Jacksonville 12

Baltimore 31, Cleveland 15

New Orleans 38, Tennessee 28

Indianapolis 38, Carolina 6

Miami 38, Cincinnati 35

N.Y. Jets 16, Pittsburgh 10

N.Y. Giants 41, Washington 35 OT

Denver 27, Detroit 17

Oakland 24, L.A. Chargers 17

Philadelphia 17, Dallas 9

St. Louis 27, Seattle 13

GAME TODAY

Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY, DEC. 29

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, Noon

Cleveland at Cincinnati, Noon

Green Bay at Detroit, Noon

L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, Noon

Chicago at Minnesota, Noon

Miami at New England, Noon

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, Noon

New Orleans at Carolina, Noon

Washington at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Oakland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 3:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 3:25 p.m.

Tennessee at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 7:20 p.m.

Summary

CHIEFS 26, BEARS 3

Kansas City;7;10;0;9 — 26

Chicago;0;0;3;0 — 3

First Quarter

KC—Mahomes 12 run (Butker kick), 1:30.

Second Quarter

KC—FG Butker 56, 11:41.

KC—Kelce 6 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :52.

Third Quarter

Chi—FG Pineiro 46, :00.

Fourth Quarter

KC—D.Williams 14 pass from Mahomes (kick failed), 10:05.

KC—FG Butker 32, 1:40.

A—62,213.

TEAM STATISTICS

;KC;Chi

First downs;25;18

Total Net Yards;350;234

Rushes-yards;29-106;22-101

Passing;244;133

Punt Returns;2-10;2-18

Kickoff Returns;2-57;2-37

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;23-33-0;18-34-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-7;3-24

Punts;2-46.5;3-46.3

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-Yards;9-71;7-50

Time of Possession;33:24;26:36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Kansas City, Williams 16-65, Mahomes 2-14, Thompson 5-14, Ware 5-14, Moore 1-(minus 1). Chicago, Montgomery 13-57, Trubisky 6-20, Patterson 1-16, Cohen 2-8.

PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 23-33-0-251. Chicago, Trubisky 18-34-0-157.

RECEIVING—Kansas City, Kelce 8-74, Hill 5-72, Williams 3-27, Watkins 2-28, Ware 2-22, Bell 2-15, Robinson 1-13. Chicago, Robinson 6-53, Wims 3-26, Cohen 3-25, Horsted 1-20, Holtz 1-13, Saubert 1-11, Patterson 1-5, Miller 1-2, Montgomery 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.

College bowl schedule

GAME TODAY

Gasparilla Bowl

At Tampa, Fla.

UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4), 1:30 p.m. (ESPN)

GAME TUESDAY

Hawaii Bowl

At Honolulu

BYU (7-5) vs. Hawaii (9-5), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES THURSDAY

Independence Bowl

At Shreveport, La.

Miami (6-6) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Quick Lane Bowl

At Detroit

Pittsburgh (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES FRIDAY

Military Bowl

At Annapolis, Md.

North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Pinstripe Bowl

At New York

Wake Forest (8-4) vs. Michigan St.(6-6), 2:20 p.m. (ESPN)

Texas Bowl

At Houston

Oklahoma St. (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5), 5:45 p.m. (ESPN)

Holiday Bowl

At San Diego

Iowa (9-3) vs. Southern Cal (8-4), 7 p.m. (FS1)

Cheez-It Bowl

At Phoenix

Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington St. (6-6), 9:15 p.m. (ESPN)

GAMES SATURDAY

Camping World Bowl

At Orlando, Fla.

Notre Dame (10-2) vs. Iowa State (7-5), 11 a.m. (ABC)

Cotton Bowl Classic

At Arlington, Texas

Penn State (10-2) vs. Memphis (12-1), 11 a.m. (ESPN)

Peach Bowl

At Atlanta

CFP Semifinal, LSU (13-0) vs. Oklahoma (12-1), 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Fiesta Bowl

At Glendale, Ariz.

CFP Semifinal, Ohio State (13-0) vs. Clemson (13-0), 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments