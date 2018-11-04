Try 1 month for 99¢
AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;7;2;0;.778;270;202

Miami;5;4;0;.556;187;225

N.Y. Jets;3;6;0;.333;198;213

Buffalo;2;7;0;.222;96;241

South

Houston;6;3;0;.667;216;184

Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;106;127

Jacksonville;3;5;0;.375;134;170

Indianapolis;3;5;0;.375;231;213

North

Pittsburgh;5;2;1;.688;227;188

Cincinnati;5;3;0;.625;221;237

Baltimore;4;5;0;.444;213;160

Cleveland;2;6;1;.278;190;247

West

Kansas City;8;1;0;.889;327;226

L.A. Chargers;6;2;0;.750;220;180

Denver;3;6;0;.333;205;213

Oakland;1;7;0;.125;141;252

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;5;3;0;.625;160;172

Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;178;156

Dallas;3;4;0;.429;140;123

N.Y. Giants;1;7;0;.125;150;205

South

New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;279;218

Carolina;6;2;0;.750;220;180

Atlanta;4;4;0;.500;228;226

Tampa Bay;3;5;0;.375;229;275

North

Chicago;5;3;0;.625;235;153

Minnesota;5;3;1;.611;221;204

Green Bay;3;4;1;.438;192;204

Detroit;3;5;0;.375;180;210

West

L.A. Rams;8;1;0;.889;299;200

Seattle;4;4;0;.500;188;156

Arizona;2;6;0;.250;110;199

San Fran.;2;7;0;.222;207;239

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Minnesota 24, Detroit 9

Miami 13, N.Y. Jets 6

Atlanta 38, Washington 14

Kansas City 37, Cleveland 21

Pittsburgh 23, Baltimore 16

Chicago 41, Buffalo 9

Carolina 42, Tampa Bay 28

Houston 19, Denver 17

L.A. Chargers 25, Seattle 17

New Orleans 45, L.A. Rams 35

New England 31, Green Bay 17

Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati

GAME TODAY

Tennessee at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Arizona at Kansas City, noon

Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon

Detroit at Chicago, noon

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon

Washington at Tampa Bay, noon

New Orleans at Cincinnati, noon

New England at Tennessee, noon

Atlanta at Cleveland, noon

L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Miami at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston

GAME MONDAY, NOV. 12

N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summaries

BEARS 41, BILLS 9

Chicago;0;28;3;10 -- 41

Buffalo;0;0;3;6 -- 9

Second Quarter

Chi—Howard 1 run (Parkey kick), 13:04.

Chi—Jackson 65 fumble return (Parkey kick), 7:07.

Chi—Floyd 19 interception return (Parkey kick), 3:32.

Chi—Howard 18 run (Parkey kick), :44.

Third Quarter

Buf—FG Hauschka 41, 11:01.

Chi—FG Parkey 23, 8:13.

Fourth Quarter

Chi—FG Parkey 45, 13:33.

Buf—Peterman 1 run (pass failed), 5:41.

Chi—T.Burton 2 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 4:36.

A—68,749.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Chi;Buff

First downs;11;22

Total Net Yards;190;264

Rushes-yards;25-64;28-97

Passing;126;167

Punt Returns;3-48;2-13

Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0

Interceptions Ret.;3-23;1-37

Comp-Att-Int;12-20-1;31-49-3

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-9;4-22

Punts;5-40.0;5-37.6

Fumbles-Lost;2-0;1-1

Penalties-Yards;14-129;10-163

Time of Possession;25:57;34:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Chicago, Howard 14-47, A.Miller 1-9, Trubisky 1-6, Cohen 6-5, Daniel 3-(minus 3). Buffalo, Peterman 8-46, Ivory 7-36, McCoy 10-10, M.Murphy 1-6, Jones 1-0, Pryor 1-(minus 1).

PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 12-20-1-135. Buffalo, Peterman 31-49-3-189.

RECEIVING—Chicago, A.Miller 5-49, Gabriel 3-45, T.Burton 2-28, Cohen 1-8, Mizzell 1-5. Buffalo, Thomas 7-40, Benjamin 4-40, McCoy 4-19, Jones 4-18, Croom 3-36, Ivory 3-20, M.Murphy 3-(minus 7), Pryor 2-17, Holmes 1-6.

VIKINGS 24, LIONS 9

Detroit;0;6;0;3 -- 9

Minnesota;7;10;0;7 -- 24

First Quarter

Min—Murray 1 run (Bailey kick), 9:53.

Second Quarter

Det—FG Prater 35, 13:16.

Det—FG Prater 35, 4:45.

Min—Thielen 2 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 3:20.

Min—FG Bailey 39, :04.

Fourth Quarter

Min—Hunter 32 fumble return (Bailey kick), 6:57.

Det—FG Prater 37, 1:11.

A—66,825.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Det;Min

First downs;18;17

Total Net Yards;209;283

Rushes-yards;24-66;23-128

Passing;143;155

Punt Returns;0-0;1-24

Kickoff Returns;3-58;1-15

Interceptions Ret.;1-21;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;25-36-0;18-22-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;10-56;1-9

Punts;5-44.4;4-40.8

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1

Penalties-Yards;8-66;3-15

Time of Possession;36:45;23:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Detroit, K.Johnson 12-37, Golladay 1-8, Blount 5-8, T.Wilson 1-7, Stafford 5-6. Minnesota, Cook 10-89, Murray 10-31, Thielen 1-5, Cousins 2-3.

PASSING—Detroit, Stafford 25-36-0-199. Minnesota, Cousins 18-22-1-164.

RECEIVING—Detroit, Riddick 7-36, M.Jones 6-66, Golladay 3-46, K.Johnson 3-7, Willson 2-17, T.Jones 2-13, Roberts 1-12, Blount 1-2. Minnesota, Thielen 4-22, Cook 4-20, Beebe 3-21, Treadwell 2-37, Rudolph 2-28, Al.Robinson 2-20, Murray 1-16.

CHIEFS 37, BROWNS 21

Kansas City;7;14;13;3 -- 37

Cleveland;3;12;0;6 -- 21

First Quarter

KC—Hunt 50 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:14.

Cle—FG Joseph 51, 2:45.

Second Quarter

KC—Kelce 11 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:30.

Cle—Chubb 3 run (pass failed), 6:29.

KC—Hunt 1 run (Butker kick), 2:24.

Cle—Johnson 19 pass from Mayfield (pass failed), :26.

Third Quarter

KC—Kelce 13 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:03.

KC—Hunt 10 run (kick failed), 7:28.

Fourth Quarter

Cle—Johnson 5 pass from Mayfield (pass failed), 14:57.

KC—FG Butker 39, 9:27.

A—67,431.

TEAM STATISTICS

;KC;Cle

First downs;27;26

Total Net Yards;499;388

Rushes-yards;24-139;25-102

Passing;360;286

Punt Returns;0-0;1-1

Kickoff Returns;2-53;1-16

Interceptions Ret.;1-18;1-0

Comp-Att-Int;23-32-1;30-43-1

Sacked-Yards Lost;2-15;2-22

Punts;2-31.5;2-19.5

Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-Yards;11-86;4-20

Time of Possession;29:09;30:51

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Kansas City, Hunt 17-91, Mahomes 2-18, Hill 2-16, Ware 2-12, Watkins 1-2. Cleveland, Chubb 22-85, Perriman 2-9, Johnson 1-8.

PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 23-32-1-375. Cleveland, Mayfield 29-42-1-297, Taylor 1-1-0-11.

RECEIVING—Kansas City, Kelce 7-99, Watkins 5-62, Ware 4-69, Hill 4-69, Hunt 1-50, Conley 1-23, D.Robinson 1-3. Cleveland, Johnson 9-78, Landry 6-50, Njoku 4-53, Callaway 3-51, Higgins 3-19, Perriman 2-36, Ratley 2-16, Chubb 1-5.

PATRIOTS 31, PACKERS 17

Green Bay;3;7;7;0 -- 17

New England;7;10;0;14 -- 31

First Quarter

NE—White 8 run (Gostkowski kick), 11:40.

GB—FG Crosby 29, 5:05.

Second Quarter

NE—FG Gostkowski 28, 13:30.

GB—D.Adams 2 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:49.

NE—Patterson 5 run (Gostkowski kick), 1:57.

Third Quarter

GB—Graham 15 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:18.

Fourth Quarter

NE—White 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 10:06.

NE—Gordon 55 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 7:20.

A—65,878.

TEAM STATISTICS

;GB;NE

First downs;22;28

Total Net Yards;368;433

Rushes-yards;25-118;31-123

Passing;250;310

Punt Returns;0-0;1-0

Kickoff Returns;2-43;2-64

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;24-43-0;23-36-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-9;2-21

Punts;5-42.0;3-49.7

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;7-63;5-30

Time of Possession;32:34;27:26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 14-76, J.Williams 7-34, Rodgers 4-8. New England, Patterson 11-61, White 12-31, Edelman 2-28, Barner 1-4, Brady 5-(minus 1).

PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 24-43-0-259. New England, Brady 22-35-0-294, Edelman 1-1-0-37.

RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 6-40, Cobb 5-24, Graham 4-55, Valdes-Scantling 3-101, J.Williams 2-20, A.Jones 2-10, Lewis 1-5, St. Brown 1-4. New England, White 6-72, Edelman 6-71, Gordon 5-130, Dorsett 3-30, D.Allen 1-21, Patterson 1-7, Develin 1-0.

CFL standings

(Final)

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA

x-Ottawa;11;7;0;22;464;420

y-Hamilton;8;10;0;16;513;456

Montreal;5;13;0;10;345;512

Toronto;4;14;0;8;369;560

WEST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA

x-Calgary;13;5;0;26;522;363

y-Saskatchewan;12;6;0;24;450;444

y-Winnipeg;10;8;0;20;550;419

y-B.C.;9;9;0;18;423;473

Edmonton;9;9;0;18;482;471

x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth

LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT

Calgary 26, BC 9

CFL playoffs

GAMES SUNDAY

Conference semifinals

BC at Hamilton, noon

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3:30 p.m.

College poll

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Alabama (60);9-0;1500;1

2. Clemson;9-0;1435;2

3. Notre Dame;9-0;1381;3

4. Michigan;8-1;1304;5

5. Georgia;8-1;1263;6

6. Oklahoma;8-1;1181;7

7. W. Virginia;7-1;1065;12

8. Ohio St.;8-1;1025;8

9. LSU;7-2;1020;4

10. Wash. St.;8-1;1010;10

11. UCF;8-0;1001;9

12. Kentucky;7-2;780;11

13. Syracuse;7-2;624;22

14. Utah St.;8-1;586;18

15. Texas;6-3;559;15

16. Fresno St.;8-1;506;20

17. Boston Coll.;7-2;490;24

18. Mississippi St.;6-3;486;21

19. Florida;6-3;400;13

20. Washington;7-3;342;NR

21. Penn St.;6-3;278;14

22. NC State;6-2;264;NR

23. Iowa St.;5-3;230;NR

24. Michigan St.;6-3;215;NR

25. Cincinnati;8-1;141;NR

Others receiving votes: Utah 110, Auburn 93, Wisconsin 37, Army 32, UAB 31, Northwestern 28, Iowa 17, Boise St. 15, Purdue 14, Buffalo 11, Oregon 9, San Diego St. 5, Duke 4, Texas A&M 3, Houston 3, Texas Tech 2.

Standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Oklahoma;5;1;8;1

W. Virginia;5;1;7;1

Texas;4;2;6;3

Iowa St.;4;2;5;3

Baylor;3;3;5;4

Texas Tech;3;3;5;4

Oklahoma St.;2;4;5;4

TCU;2;4;4;5

Kansas;1;5;3;6

Kansas St.;1;5;3;6

BIG TEN

East Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Michigan;6;0;8;1

Ohio St.;5;1;8;1

Michigan St.;4;2;6;3

Maryland;3;3;5;4

Penn St.;3;3;6;3

Indiana;1;5;4;5

Rutgers;0;6;1;8

West Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Northwestern;5;1;5;4

Wisconsin;4;2;6;3

Purdue;4;2;5;4

Iowa;3;3;6;3

Illinois;2;4;4;5

Nebraska;1;5;2;7

Minnesota;1;5;4;5

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

N. Dakota St.;6;0;9;0

S. Dakota St.;4;2;6;2

North. Iowa;4;2;5;4

Western Ill.;4;2;5;4

Indiana St.;3;3;5;4

Illinois St.;2;4;5;4

Missouri St.;2;4;4;5

South Dakota;2;4;3;6

Youngstown St.;2;4;3;6

Southern Ill.;1;5;2;7

NORTHERN SUN

North Division

;Div.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Minn.-Duluth;6;0;10;0

MSU-Moorhead;5;1;7;3

St. Cloud St.;4;2;7;3

Bemidji St.;4;2;6;4

Northern St.;3;3;4;6

Minn.-Crookston;1;5;1;9

Minot St.;1;5;1;9

U-Mary;0;6;0;10

South Division

;Div.;;All

;W;L;W;L

MSU-Mankato;6;0;10;0

Winona St.;4;2;7;3

Sioux Falls;4;2;6;4

Augustana;3;3;6;4

Concordia-S.P.;3;3;5;5

Wayne St.;2;4;3;7

SW Minn. St.;1;5;4;6

Upper Iowa;1;5;3;7

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Dubuque;6;1;7;2

Wartburg;6;1;7;2

Central;5;2;7;2

Simpson;5;2;6;3

Coe;4;3;5;4

Loras;3;4;4;5

Neb. Wesleyan;2;6;3;7

Luther;1;6;1;8

Buena Vista;0;7;1;8

