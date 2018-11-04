NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;7;2;0;.778;270;202
Miami;5;4;0;.556;187;225
N.Y. Jets;3;6;0;.333;198;213
Buffalo;2;7;0;.222;96;241
South
Houston;6;3;0;.667;216;184
Tennessee;3;4;0;.429;106;127
Jacksonville;3;5;0;.375;134;170
Indianapolis;3;5;0;.375;231;213
North
Pittsburgh;5;2;1;.688;227;188
Cincinnati;5;3;0;.625;221;237
Baltimore;4;5;0;.444;213;160
Cleveland;2;6;1;.278;190;247
West
Kansas City;8;1;0;.889;327;226
L.A. Chargers;6;2;0;.750;220;180
Denver;3;6;0;.333;205;213
Oakland;1;7;0;.125;141;252
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;5;3;0;.625;160;172
Philadelphia;4;4;0;.500;178;156
Dallas;3;4;0;.429;140;123
N.Y. Giants;1;7;0;.125;150;205
South
New Orleans;7;1;0;.875;279;218
Carolina;6;2;0;.750;220;180
Atlanta;4;4;0;.500;228;226
Tampa Bay;3;5;0;.375;229;275
North
Chicago;5;3;0;.625;235;153
Minnesota;5;3;1;.611;221;204
Green Bay;3;4;1;.438;192;204
Detroit;3;5;0;.375;180;210
West
L.A. Rams;8;1;0;.889;299;200
Seattle;4;4;0;.500;188;156
Arizona;2;6;0;.250;110;199
San Fran.;2;7;0;.222;207;239
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Minnesota 24, Detroit 9
Miami 13, N.Y. Jets 6
Atlanta 38, Washington 14
Kansas City 37, Cleveland 21
Pittsburgh 23, Baltimore 16
Chicago 41, Buffalo 9
Carolina 42, Tampa Bay 28
Houston 19, Denver 17
L.A. Chargers 25, Seattle 17
New Orleans 45, L.A. Rams 35
New England 31, Green Bay 17
Open: Indianapolis, Arizona, N.Y. Giants, Jacksonville, Philadelphia, Cincinnati
GAME TODAY
Tennessee at Dallas, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Arizona at Kansas City, noon
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, noon
Detroit at Chicago, noon
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon
Washington at Tampa Bay, noon
New Orleans at Cincinnati, noon
New England at Tennessee, noon
Atlanta at Cleveland, noon
L.A. Chargers at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Miami at Green Bay, 3:25 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Minnesota, Denver, Baltimore, Houston
GAME MONDAY, NOV. 12
N.Y. Giants at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summaries
BEARS 41, BILLS 9
Chicago;0;28;3;10 -- 41
Buffalo;0;0;3;6 -- 9
Second Quarter
Chi—Howard 1 run (Parkey kick), 13:04.
Chi—Jackson 65 fumble return (Parkey kick), 7:07.
Chi—Floyd 19 interception return (Parkey kick), 3:32.
Chi—Howard 18 run (Parkey kick), :44.
Third Quarter
Buf—FG Hauschka 41, 11:01.
Chi—FG Parkey 23, 8:13.
Fourth Quarter
Chi—FG Parkey 45, 13:33.
Buf—Peterman 1 run (pass failed), 5:41.
Chi—T.Burton 2 pass from Trubisky (Parkey kick), 4:36.
A—68,749.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Chi;Buff
First downs;11;22
Total Net Yards;190;264
Rushes-yards;25-64;28-97
Passing;126;167
Punt Returns;3-48;2-13
Kickoff Returns;0-0;0-0
Interceptions Ret.;3-23;1-37
Comp-Att-Int;12-20-1;31-49-3
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-9;4-22
Punts;5-40.0;5-37.6
Fumbles-Lost;2-0;1-1
Penalties-Yards;14-129;10-163
Time of Possession;25:57;34:03
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Chicago, Howard 14-47, A.Miller 1-9, Trubisky 1-6, Cohen 6-5, Daniel 3-(minus 3). Buffalo, Peterman 8-46, Ivory 7-36, McCoy 10-10, M.Murphy 1-6, Jones 1-0, Pryor 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Chicago, Trubisky 12-20-1-135. Buffalo, Peterman 31-49-3-189.
RECEIVING—Chicago, A.Miller 5-49, Gabriel 3-45, T.Burton 2-28, Cohen 1-8, Mizzell 1-5. Buffalo, Thomas 7-40, Benjamin 4-40, McCoy 4-19, Jones 4-18, Croom 3-36, Ivory 3-20, M.Murphy 3-(minus 7), Pryor 2-17, Holmes 1-6.
VIKINGS 24, LIONS 9
Detroit;0;6;0;3 -- 9
Minnesota;7;10;0;7 -- 24
First Quarter
Min—Murray 1 run (Bailey kick), 9:53.
Second Quarter
Det—FG Prater 35, 13:16.
Det—FG Prater 35, 4:45.
Min—Thielen 2 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 3:20.
Min—FG Bailey 39, :04.
Fourth Quarter
Min—Hunter 32 fumble return (Bailey kick), 6:57.
Det—FG Prater 37, 1:11.
A—66,825.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Det;Min
First downs;18;17
Total Net Yards;209;283
Rushes-yards;24-66;23-128
Passing;143;155
Punt Returns;0-0;1-24
Kickoff Returns;3-58;1-15
Interceptions Ret.;1-21;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;25-36-0;18-22-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;10-56;1-9
Punts;5-44.4;4-40.8
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;1-1
Penalties-Yards;8-66;3-15
Time of Possession;36:45;23:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Detroit, K.Johnson 12-37, Golladay 1-8, Blount 5-8, T.Wilson 1-7, Stafford 5-6. Minnesota, Cook 10-89, Murray 10-31, Thielen 1-5, Cousins 2-3.
PASSING—Detroit, Stafford 25-36-0-199. Minnesota, Cousins 18-22-1-164.
RECEIVING—Detroit, Riddick 7-36, M.Jones 6-66, Golladay 3-46, K.Johnson 3-7, Willson 2-17, T.Jones 2-13, Roberts 1-12, Blount 1-2. Minnesota, Thielen 4-22, Cook 4-20, Beebe 3-21, Treadwell 2-37, Rudolph 2-28, Al.Robinson 2-20, Murray 1-16.
CHIEFS 37, BROWNS 21
Kansas City;7;14;13;3 -- 37
Cleveland;3;12;0;6 -- 21
First Quarter
KC—Hunt 50 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 8:14.
Cle—FG Joseph 51, 2:45.
Second Quarter
KC—Kelce 11 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 13:30.
Cle—Chubb 3 run (pass failed), 6:29.
KC—Hunt 1 run (Butker kick), 2:24.
Cle—Johnson 19 pass from Mayfield (pass failed), :26.
Third Quarter
KC—Kelce 13 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 10:03.
KC—Hunt 10 run (kick failed), 7:28.
Fourth Quarter
Cle—Johnson 5 pass from Mayfield (pass failed), 14:57.
KC—FG Butker 39, 9:27.
A—67,431.
TEAM STATISTICS
;KC;Cle
First downs;27;26
Total Net Yards;499;388
Rushes-yards;24-139;25-102
Passing;360;286
Punt Returns;0-0;1-1
Kickoff Returns;2-53;1-16
Interceptions Ret.;1-18;1-0
Comp-Att-Int;23-32-1;30-43-1
Sacked-Yards Lost;2-15;2-22
Punts;2-31.5;2-19.5
Fumbles-Lost;0-0;0-0
Penalties-Yards;11-86;4-20
Time of Possession;29:09;30:51
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Kansas City, Hunt 17-91, Mahomes 2-18, Hill 2-16, Ware 2-12, Watkins 1-2. Cleveland, Chubb 22-85, Perriman 2-9, Johnson 1-8.
PASSING—Kansas City, Mahomes 23-32-1-375. Cleveland, Mayfield 29-42-1-297, Taylor 1-1-0-11.
RECEIVING—Kansas City, Kelce 7-99, Watkins 5-62, Ware 4-69, Hill 4-69, Hunt 1-50, Conley 1-23, D.Robinson 1-3. Cleveland, Johnson 9-78, Landry 6-50, Njoku 4-53, Callaway 3-51, Higgins 3-19, Perriman 2-36, Ratley 2-16, Chubb 1-5.
PATRIOTS 31, PACKERS 17
Green Bay;3;7;7;0 -- 17
New England;7;10;0;14 -- 31
First Quarter
NE—White 8 run (Gostkowski kick), 11:40.
GB—FG Crosby 29, 5:05.
Second Quarter
NE—FG Gostkowski 28, 13:30.
GB—D.Adams 2 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 4:49.
NE—Patterson 5 run (Gostkowski kick), 1:57.
Third Quarter
GB—Graham 15 pass from Rodgers (Crosby kick), 11:18.
Fourth Quarter
NE—White 1 run (Gostkowski kick), 10:06.
NE—Gordon 55 pass from Brady (Gostkowski kick), 7:20.
A—65,878.
TEAM STATISTICS
;GB;NE
First downs;22;28
Total Net Yards;368;433
Rushes-yards;25-118;31-123
Passing;250;310
Punt Returns;0-0;1-0
Kickoff Returns;2-43;2-64
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;24-43-0;23-36-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-9;2-21
Punts;5-42.0;3-49.7
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;7-63;5-30
Time of Possession;32:34;27:26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Green Bay, A.Jones 14-76, J.Williams 7-34, Rodgers 4-8. New England, Patterson 11-61, White 12-31, Edelman 2-28, Barner 1-4, Brady 5-(minus 1).
PASSING—Green Bay, Rodgers 24-43-0-259. New England, Brady 22-35-0-294, Edelman 1-1-0-37.
RECEIVING—Green Bay, D.Adams 6-40, Cobb 5-24, Graham 4-55, Valdes-Scantling 3-101, J.Williams 2-20, A.Jones 2-10, Lewis 1-5, St. Brown 1-4. New England, White 6-72, Edelman 6-71, Gordon 5-130, Dorsett 3-30, D.Allen 1-21, Patterson 1-7, Develin 1-0.
CFL standings
(Final)
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA
x-Ottawa;11;7;0;22;464;420
y-Hamilton;8;10;0;16;513;456
Montreal;5;13;0;10;345;512
Toronto;4;14;0;8;369;560
WEST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA
x-Calgary;13;5;0;26;522;363
y-Saskatchewan;12;6;0;24;450;444
y-Winnipeg;10;8;0;20;550;419
y-B.C.;9;9;0;18;423;473
Edmonton;9;9;0;18;482;471
x-clinched division, y-clinched playoff berth
LATE SATURDAY'S RESULT
Calgary 26, BC 9
CFL playoffs
GAMES SUNDAY
Conference semifinals
BC at Hamilton, noon
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3:30 p.m.
College poll
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 3, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Alabama (60);9-0;1500;1
2. Clemson;9-0;1435;2
3. Notre Dame;9-0;1381;3
4. Michigan;8-1;1304;5
5. Georgia;8-1;1263;6
6. Oklahoma;8-1;1181;7
7. W. Virginia;7-1;1065;12
8. Ohio St.;8-1;1025;8
9. LSU;7-2;1020;4
10. Wash. St.;8-1;1010;10
11. UCF;8-0;1001;9
12. Kentucky;7-2;780;11
13. Syracuse;7-2;624;22
14. Utah St.;8-1;586;18
15. Texas;6-3;559;15
16. Fresno St.;8-1;506;20
17. Boston Coll.;7-2;490;24
18. Mississippi St.;6-3;486;21
19. Florida;6-3;400;13
20. Washington;7-3;342;NR
21. Penn St.;6-3;278;14
22. NC State;6-2;264;NR
23. Iowa St.;5-3;230;NR
24. Michigan St.;6-3;215;NR
25. Cincinnati;8-1;141;NR
Others receiving votes: Utah 110, Auburn 93, Wisconsin 37, Army 32, UAB 31, Northwestern 28, Iowa 17, Boise St. 15, Purdue 14, Buffalo 11, Oregon 9, San Diego St. 5, Duke 4, Texas A&M 3, Houston 3, Texas Tech 2.
Standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Oklahoma;5;1;8;1
W. Virginia;5;1;7;1
Texas;4;2;6;3
Iowa St.;4;2;5;3
Baylor;3;3;5;4
Texas Tech;3;3;5;4
Oklahoma St.;2;4;5;4
TCU;2;4;4;5
Kansas;1;5;3;6
Kansas St.;1;5;3;6
BIG TEN
East Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Michigan;6;0;8;1
Ohio St.;5;1;8;1
Michigan St.;4;2;6;3
Maryland;3;3;5;4
Penn St.;3;3;6;3
Indiana;1;5;4;5
Rutgers;0;6;1;8
West Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Northwestern;5;1;5;4
Wisconsin;4;2;6;3
Purdue;4;2;5;4
Iowa;3;3;6;3
Illinois;2;4;4;5
Nebraska;1;5;2;7
Minnesota;1;5;4;5
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
N. Dakota St.;6;0;9;0
S. Dakota St.;4;2;6;2
North. Iowa;4;2;5;4
Western Ill.;4;2;5;4
Indiana St.;3;3;5;4
Illinois St.;2;4;5;4
Missouri St.;2;4;4;5
South Dakota;2;4;3;6
Youngstown St.;2;4;3;6
Southern Ill.;1;5;2;7
NORTHERN SUN
North Division
;Div.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Minn.-Duluth;6;0;10;0
MSU-Moorhead;5;1;7;3
St. Cloud St.;4;2;7;3
Bemidji St.;4;2;6;4
Northern St.;3;3;4;6
Minn.-Crookston;1;5;1;9
Minot St.;1;5;1;9
U-Mary;0;6;0;10
South Division
;Div.;;All
;W;L;W;L
MSU-Mankato;6;0;10;0
Winona St.;4;2;7;3
Sioux Falls;4;2;6;4
Augustana;3;3;6;4
Concordia-S.P.;3;3;5;5
Wayne St.;2;4;3;7
SW Minn. St.;1;5;4;6
Upper Iowa;1;5;3;7
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Dubuque;6;1;7;2
Wartburg;6;1;7;2
Central;5;2;7;2
Simpson;5;2;6;3
Coe;4;3;5;4
Loras;3;4;4;5
Neb. Wesleyan;2;6;3;7
Luther;1;6;1;8
Buena Vista;0;7;1;8
