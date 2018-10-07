NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
New England;3;2;0;.600;133;108
Miami;3;2;0;.600;99;117
Buffalo;2;3;0;.400;63;118
N.Y. Jets;2;3;0;.400;123;105
South
Tennessee;3;2;0;.600;87;86
Jacksonville;3;2;0;.600;102;86
Houston;2;3;0;.400;115;124
Indianapolis;1;4;0;.200;118;138
North
Cincinnati;4;1;0;.800;153;130
Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;132;77
Cleveland;2;2;1;.500;114;113
Pittsburgh;2;2;1;.500;143;133
West
Kansas City;5;0;0;1.000;175;129
L.A. Chargers;3;2;0;.600;137;130
Denver;2;3;0;.400;100;131
Oakland;1;4;0;.200;107;149
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Washington;2;1;0;.667;64;44
Dallas;2;3;0;.400;83;96
Philadelphia;2;3;0;.400;103;104
N.Y. Giants;1;4;0;.200;104;128
South
New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;137;121
Carolina;3;1;0;.750;104;91
Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;112;139
Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;133;163
North
Chicago;3;1;0;.750;111;65
Minnesota;2;2;1;.500;113;131
Green Bay;2;2;1;.500;115;114
Detroit;2;3;0;.400;125;137
West
L.A. Rams;5;0;0;1.000;173;98
Seattle;2;3;0;.400;116;114
Arizona;1;4;0;.200;65;112
San Francisco;1;4;0;.200;118;146
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Buffalo 13, Tennessee 12
Cincinnati 27, Miami 17
Pittsburgh 41, Atlanta 17
N.Y. Jets 34, Denver 16
Carolina 33, N.Y. Giants 31
Detroit 31, Green Bay 23
Kansas City 30, Jacksonville 14
Cleveland 12, Baltimore 9, OT
L.A. Chargers 26, Oakland 10
Minnesota 23, Philadelphia 21
L.A. Rams 33, Seattle 31
Arizona 28, San Francisco 18
Houston 19, Dallas 16, OT
Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago
GAME TODAY
Washington at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
GAME THURSDAY
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, noon
Chicago at Miami, noon
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, noon
Buffalo at Houston, noon
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon
Arizona at Minnesota, noon
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, noon
Carolina at Washington, noon
L.A. Rams at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Tennessee, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, New Orleans
GAME MONDAY, OCT. 15
San Francisco at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
NFL summaries
VIKINGS 23, EAGLES 21
Minnesota;3;14;3;3 -- 23
Philadelphia;0;3;3;15 -- 21
First quarter
Min - FG Bailey 37, 5:02.
Second quarter
Phi - FG Elliott 30, 12:24.
Min - Joseph 64 fumble return (Bailey kick), 4:12.
Min - Thielen 3 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :21.
Third quarter
Min - FG Bailey 22, 7:32.
Phi - FG Elliott 28, 2:57.
Fourth quarter
Phi - Smallwood 12 pass from Wentz (Smallwood run), 12:05.
Min - FG Bailey 52, 2:47.
Phi - Ertz 7 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 1:09.
A - 69,696.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Min;Phil
First downs;19;21
Total Net Yards;375;364
Rushes-yards;23-77;17-81
Passing;298;283
Punt Returns;2-22;0-0
Kickoff Returns;0-0;4-86
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;30-37-0;24-35-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;1-3;3-28
Punts;2-39.0;4-46.8
Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-2
Penalties-Yards;4-23;8-52
Time of Possession;32:47;27:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - Minnesota, Murray 11-42, Diggs 2-25, Thomas 4-8, Boone 1-1, Cousins 5-1. Philadelphia, Ajayi 8-29, Smallwood 3-27, Wentz 5-26, Adams 1-(minus 1).
PASSING - Minnesota, Cousins 30-37-0-301. Philadelphia, Wentz 24-35-0-311.
RECEIVING - —Minnesota, Diggs 10-91, Thielen 7-116, Rudolph 5-41, Treadwell 3-21, Murray 2-14, Ham 1-7, Thomas 1-6, Morgan 1-5. Philadelphia, Ertz 10-110, Agholor 4-45, Smallwood 3-44, Jeffery 2-39, Goedert 2-16, Gibson 1-48, Ajayi 1-5, Matthews 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS - Minnesota, Bailey 28, 45.
CHIEFS 30, JAGUARS 14
Jacksonville;0;0;7;7 -- 14
Kansas City;7;13;3;7 -- 30
First quarter
KC - Mahomes 4 run (Butker kick), 6:39.
Second quarter
KC - FG Butker 22, 13:30.
KC - FG Butker 42, 1:56.
KC - C. Jones 20 interception return (Butker kick), 1:49.
Third quarter
KC - FG Butker 38, 5:27.
Jac - Yeldon 14 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 3:10.
Fourth quarter
KC - Hunt 4 run (Butker kick), 14:57.
Jac - Bortles 21 run (Lambo kick), 5:46.
Att - 75,289.
TEAM STATISTICS
;Jac;KC
First downs;29;26
Total Net Yards;502;424
Rushes-yards;17-101;30-126
Passing;401;298
Punt Returns;1-6;1-2
Kickoff Returns;2-30;1-11
Interceptions Ret.;2-17;4-69
Comp-Att-Int;33-61-4;22-38-2
Sacked-Yards Lost;5-29;1-15
Punts;3-36.0;2-58.0
Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0
Penalties-Yards;5-45;11-105
Time of Possession;27:17;32:43
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - Jacksonville, Yeldon 10-53, Bortles 4-34, Grant 1-8, Wilds 2-6. Kansas City, Hunt 22-87, Hill 2-26, Mahomes 4-13, Dam.Williams 1-0, Ware 1-0.
PASSING - Jacksonville, Bortles 33-61-4-430. Kansas City, Mahomes 22-38-2-313.
RECEIVING - Jacksonville, Yeldon 8-69, Paul 7-65, Moncrief 6-76, Cole 4-70, Westbrook 3-55, O'Shaughnessy 3-27, Chark 2-68. Kansas City, Watkins 6-78, Kelce 5-100, Hill 4-61, Conley 2-21, Sherman 1-15, Ware 1-13, Thomas 1-13, Hunt 1-7, Harris 1-5.
LIONS 31, PACKERS 23
Green Bay;0;0;14;9 -- 23
Detroit;14;10;0;7 -- 31
First quarter
Det - Blount 1 run (Prater kick), 10:30.
Det - Blount 1 run (Prater kick), 1:06.
Second quarter
Det - FG Prater 39, 14:48.
Det - M. Jones 8 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), :15.
Third quarter
GB - Valdes-Scantling 3 pass from Rodgers (J.Williams pass from Rodgers), 9:40.
GB - Kendricks 1 pass from Rodgers (pass failed), 1:14.
Fourth quarter
Det - Golladay 5 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 12:55.
GB - D. Adams 12 pass from Rodgers (kick failed), 9:01.
GB - FG M. Crosby 41, :02.
A - 63,405.
TEAM STATISTICS
;GB;Det
First downs;30;18
Total Net Yards;521;264
Rushes-yards;20-98;28-94
Passing;423;170
Punt Returns;2-2;0-0
Kickoff Returns;2-29;1-30
Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0
Comp-Att-Int;32-52-0;14-26-0
Sacked-Yards Lost;4-19;3-13
Punts;0-0.0;5-45.6
Fumbles-Lost;3-3;0-0
Penalties-Yards;12-112;8-71
Time of Possession;33:20;26:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - Green Bay, A. Jones 7-40, J. Williams 6-33, Montgomery 4-15, Rodgers 3-10. Detroit, Johnson 12-70, Blount 12-22, Riddick 3-3, Stafford 1-(minus 1).
PASSING - Green Bay, Rodgers 32-52-0-442. Detroit, Stafford 14-26-0-183.
RECEIVING - Green Bay, D. Adams 9-140, Valdes-Scantling 7-68, Graham 6-76, St. Brown 3-89, A.Jones 2-19, J.Williams 2-19, Kendricks 2-8, Montgomery 1-23. Detroit, Tate 5-42, Golladay 4-98, Riddick 2-20, Johnson 2-15, M.Jones 1-8.
MISSED FIELD GOALS - Green Bay, M.Crosby 41, 42, 38, 56. Detroit, Prater 55.
CFL standings
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA
Ottawa;8;6;0;16;359;333
Hamilton;7;7;0;14;407;341
Montreal;3;11;0;6;247;436
Toronto;3;11;0;6;304;440
WEST DIVISION
;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA
x-Calgary;11;2;0;22;418;264
Saskatchewan;9;5;0;18;367;361
Winnipeg;8;7;0;16;466;365
B.C.;7;7;0;14;330;359
Edmonton;7;7;0;14;371;370
x-clinched playoff berth
College polls
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.
1. Alabama (59);6-0;1522;1
2. Georgia;6-0;1426;2
3. Ohio St. (1);6-0;1420;3
4. Clemson (1);6-0;1331;4
5. Notre Dame;6-0;1315;6
6. W. Virginia;5-0;1174;9
7. Washington;5-1;1098;10
8. Penn St.;4-1;1097;11
9. Texas;5-1;956;19
10. UCF;5-0;917;12
11. Oklahoma;5-1;879;7
12. Michigan;5-1;875;15
13. LSU;5-1;794;5
14. Florida;5-1;719;22
15. Wisconsin;4-1;710;16
16. Miami;5-1;591;17
17. Oregon;4-1;505;18
18. Kentucky;5-1;485;13
19. Colorado;5-0;419;21
20. NC State;5-0;342;23
21. Auburn;4-2;335;8
22. Texas A&M;4-2;257;NR
23. S. Florida;5-0;144;NR
24. Mississippi St.;4-2;136;NR
25. Cincinnati;6-0;114;NR
Others receiving votes: Iowa 87, Stanford 59, Washington St. 46, San Diego St. 24, TCU 20, Appalachian St. 11, Utah 9, Utah 5, South Carolina 2, Hawaii 1.
College standings
BIG 12
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
West Virginia;3;0;5;0
Texas;3;0;5;1
Oklahoma;2;1;5;1
Baylor;2;1;4;2
TCU;1;1;3;2
Texas Tech;1;1;3;2
Okla. St.;1;2;4;2
Iowa St.;1;2;2;3
Kansas;0;3;2;4
Kansas St.;0;3;2;4
BIG TEN
East Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Ohio St.;3;0;6;0
Michigan;3;0;5;1
Penn St.;1;1;4;1
Michigan St.;1;1;3;2
Maryland;1;1;3;2
Indiana;1;2;4;2
Rutgers;0;3;1;5
West Division
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Wisconsin;2;0;4;1
Northwestern;2;1;2;3
Iowa;1;1;4;1
Illinois;1;1;3;2
Purdue;1;1;2;3
Minnesota;0;2;3;2
Nebraska;0;3;0;5
MISSOURI VALLEY
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
N. Dakota St.;2;0;5;0
South Dakota;2;0;3;2
Illinois St.;1;1;4;1
S. Dakota St.;1;1;3;1
Missouri St.;1;1;3;2
North. Iowa;1;1;2;3
Western Ill.;1;1;2;3
Youngstown St.;1;1;2;3
Indiana St.;0;2;2;3
Southern Ill.;0;2;1;4
NORTHERN SUN
North Division
;Div.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Minn.-Duluth;4;0;6;0
Bemidji St.;3;1;5;1
MSU-Moorhead;3;1;4;2
St. Cloud St.;3;1;4;2
Northern St.;1;3;2;4
Minn.-Crookston;1;3;1;5
Minot St.;1;3;1;5
U-Mary;0;4;0;6
South Division
;Div.;;All
;W;L;W;L
MSU-Mankato;4;0;6;0
Sioux Falls;3;1;4;2
Winona St.;2;2;4;2
Augustana;2;2;3;3
Concordia-S.P.;2;2;2;4
SW Minn. St.;1;3;3;3
Upper Iowa;1;3;2;4
Wayne St.;1;3;1;5
AMERICAN RIVERS
;Conf.;;All
;W;L;W;L
Central;4;0;6;0
Simpson;3;0;4;1
Dubuque;3;1;4;2
Loras;2;1;3;2
Wartburg;2;1;3;2
Coe;2;2;3;3
Luther;0;3;0;5
Buena Vista;0;4;1;5
Neb. Wesleyan;0;4;1;5
