NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

New England;3;2;0;.600;133;108

Miami;3;2;0;.600;99;117

Buffalo;2;3;0;.400;63;118

N.Y. Jets;2;3;0;.400;123;105

South

Tennessee;3;2;0;.600;87;86

Jacksonville;3;2;0;.600;102;86

Houston;2;3;0;.400;115;124

Indianapolis;1;4;0;.200;118;138

North

Cincinnati;4;1;0;.800;153;130

Baltimore;3;2;0;.600;132;77

Cleveland;2;2;1;.500;114;113

Pittsburgh;2;2;1;.500;143;133

West

Kansas City;5;0;0;1.000;175;129

L.A. Chargers;3;2;0;.600;137;130

Denver;2;3;0;.400;100;131

Oakland;1;4;0;.200;107;149

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Washington;2;1;0;.667;64;44

Dallas;2;3;0;.400;83;96

Philadelphia;2;3;0;.400;103;104

N.Y. Giants;1;4;0;.200;104;128

South

New Orleans;3;1;0;.750;137;121

Carolina;3;1;0;.750;104;91

Tampa Bay;2;2;0;.500;112;139

Atlanta;1;4;0;.200;133;163

North

Chicago;3;1;0;.750;111;65

Minnesota;2;2;1;.500;113;131

Green Bay;2;2;1;.500;115;114

Detroit;2;3;0;.400;125;137

West

L.A. Rams;5;0;0;1.000;173;98

Seattle;2;3;0;.400;116;114

Arizona;1;4;0;.200;65;112

San Francisco;1;4;0;.200;118;146

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Buffalo 13, Tennessee 12

Cincinnati 27, Miami 17

Pittsburgh 41, Atlanta 17

N.Y. Jets 34, Denver 16

Carolina 33, N.Y. Giants 31

Detroit 31, Green Bay 23

Kansas City 30, Jacksonville 14

Cleveland 12, Baltimore 9, OT

L.A. Chargers 26, Oakland 10

Minnesota 23, Philadelphia 21

L.A. Rams 33, Seattle 31

Arizona 28, San Francisco 18

Houston 19, Dallas 16, OT

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

GAME TODAY

Washington at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

GAME THURSDAY

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, noon

Chicago at Miami, noon

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, noon

Buffalo at Houston, noon

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon

Arizona at Minnesota, noon

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, noon

Carolina at Washington, noon

L.A. Rams at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

GAME MONDAY, OCT. 15

San Francisco at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

NFL summaries

VIKINGS 23, EAGLES 21

Minnesota;3;14;3;3 -- 23

Philadelphia;0;3;3;15 -- 21

First quarter

Min - FG Bailey 37, 5:02.

Second quarter

Phi - FG Elliott 30, 12:24.

Min - Joseph 64 fumble return (Bailey kick), 4:12.

Min - Thielen 3 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), :21.

Third quarter

Min - FG Bailey 22, 7:32.

Phi - FG Elliott 28, 2:57.

Fourth quarter

Phi - Smallwood 12 pass from Wentz (Smallwood run), 12:05.

Min - FG Bailey 52, 2:47.

Phi - Ertz 7 pass from Wentz (Elliott kick), 1:09.

A - 69,696.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Min;Phil

First downs;19;21

Total Net Yards;375;364

Rushes-yards;23-77;17-81

Passing;298;283

Punt Returns;2-22;0-0

Kickoff Returns;0-0;4-86

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;30-37-0;24-35-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;1-3;3-28

Punts;2-39.0;4-46.8

Fumbles-Lost;2-1;2-2

Penalties-Yards;4-23;8-52

Time of Possession;32:47;27:13

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - Minnesota, Murray 11-42, Diggs 2-25, Thomas 4-8, Boone 1-1, Cousins 5-1. Philadelphia, Ajayi 8-29, Smallwood 3-27, Wentz 5-26, Adams 1-(minus 1).

PASSING - Minnesota, Cousins 30-37-0-301. Philadelphia, Wentz 24-35-0-311.

RECEIVING - —Minnesota, Diggs 10-91, Thielen 7-116, Rudolph 5-41, Treadwell 3-21, Murray 2-14, Ham 1-7, Thomas 1-6, Morgan 1-5. Philadelphia, Ertz 10-110, Agholor 4-45, Smallwood 3-44, Jeffery 2-39, Goedert 2-16, Gibson 1-48, Ajayi 1-5, Matthews 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS - Minnesota, Bailey 28, 45.

CHIEFS 30, JAGUARS 14

Jacksonville;0;0;7;7 -- 14

Kansas City;7;13;3;7 -- 30

First quarter

KC - Mahomes 4 run (Butker kick), 6:39.

Second quarter

KC - FG Butker 22, 13:30.

KC - FG Butker 42, 1:56.

KC - C. Jones 20 interception return (Butker kick), 1:49.

Third quarter

KC - FG Butker 38, 5:27.

Jac - Yeldon 14 pass from Bortles (Lambo kick), 3:10.

Fourth quarter

KC - Hunt 4 run (Butker kick), 14:57.

Jac - Bortles 21 run (Lambo kick), 5:46.

Att - 75,289.

TEAM STATISTICS

;Jac;KC

First downs;29;26

Total Net Yards;502;424

Rushes-yards;17-101;30-126

Passing;401;298

Punt Returns;1-6;1-2

Kickoff Returns;2-30;1-11

Interceptions Ret.;2-17;4-69

Comp-Att-Int;33-61-4;22-38-2

Sacked-Yards Lost;5-29;1-15

Punts;3-36.0;2-58.0

Fumbles-Lost;1-1;0-0

Penalties-Yards;5-45;11-105

Time of Possession;27:17;32:43

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - Jacksonville, Yeldon 10-53, Bortles 4-34, Grant 1-8, Wilds 2-6. Kansas City, Hunt 22-87, Hill 2-26, Mahomes 4-13, Dam.Williams 1-0, Ware 1-0.

PASSING - Jacksonville, Bortles 33-61-4-430. Kansas City, Mahomes 22-38-2-313.

RECEIVING - Jacksonville, Yeldon 8-69, Paul 7-65, Moncrief 6-76, Cole 4-70, Westbrook 3-55, O'Shaughnessy 3-27, Chark 2-68. Kansas City, Watkins 6-78, Kelce 5-100, Hill 4-61, Conley 2-21, Sherman 1-15, Ware 1-13, Thomas 1-13, Hunt 1-7, Harris 1-5.

LIONS 31, PACKERS 23

Green Bay;0;0;14;9 -- 23

Detroit;14;10;0;7 -- 31

First quarter

Det - Blount 1 run (Prater kick), 10:30.

Det - Blount 1 run (Prater kick), 1:06.

Second quarter

Det - FG Prater 39, 14:48.

Det - M. Jones 8 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), :15.

Third quarter

GB - Valdes-Scantling 3 pass from Rodgers (J.Williams pass from Rodgers), 9:40.

GB - Kendricks 1 pass from Rodgers (pass failed), 1:14.

Fourth quarter

Det - Golladay 5 pass from Stafford (Prater kick), 12:55.

GB - D. Adams 12 pass from Rodgers (kick failed), 9:01.

GB - FG M. Crosby 41, :02.

A - 63,405.

TEAM STATISTICS

;GB;Det

First downs;30;18

Total Net Yards;521;264

Rushes-yards;20-98;28-94

Passing;423;170

Punt Returns;2-2;0-0

Kickoff Returns;2-29;1-30

Interceptions Ret.;0-0;0-0

Comp-Att-Int;32-52-0;14-26-0

Sacked-Yards Lost;4-19;3-13

Punts;0-0.0;5-45.6

Fumbles-Lost;3-3;0-0

Penalties-Yards;12-112;8-71

Time of Possession;33:20;26:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING - Green Bay, A. Jones 7-40, J. Williams 6-33, Montgomery 4-15, Rodgers 3-10. Detroit, Johnson 12-70, Blount 12-22, Riddick 3-3, Stafford 1-(minus 1).

PASSING - Green Bay, Rodgers 32-52-0-442. Detroit, Stafford 14-26-0-183.

RECEIVING - Green Bay, D. Adams 9-140, Valdes-Scantling 7-68, Graham 6-76, St. Brown 3-89, A.Jones 2-19, J.Williams 2-19, Kendricks 2-8, Montgomery 1-23. Detroit, Tate 5-42, Golladay 4-98, Riddick 2-20, Johnson 2-15, M.Jones 1-8.

MISSED FIELD GOALS - Green Bay, M.Crosby 41, 42, 38, 56. Detroit, Prater 55.

CFL standings

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA

Ottawa;8;6;0;16;359;333

Hamilton;7;7;0;14;407;341

Montreal;3;11;0;6;247;436

Toronto;3;11;0;6;304;440

WEST DIVISION

;W;L;T;Pts;PF;PA

x-Calgary;11;2;0;22;418;264

Saskatchewan;9;5;0;18;367;361

Winnipeg;8;7;0;16;466;365

B.C.;7;7;0;14;330;359

Edmonton;7;7;0;14;371;370

x-clinched playoff berth

College polls

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 6, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Rec.;Pts;Pvs.

1. Alabama (59);6-0;1522;1

2. Georgia;6-0;1426;2

3. Ohio St. (1);6-0;1420;3

4. Clemson (1);6-0;1331;4

5. Notre Dame;6-0;1315;6

6. W. Virginia;5-0;1174;9

7. Washington;5-1;1098;10

8. Penn St.;4-1;1097;11

9. Texas;5-1;956;19

10. UCF;5-0;917;12

11. Oklahoma;5-1;879;7

12. Michigan;5-1;875;15

13. LSU;5-1;794;5

14. Florida;5-1;719;22

15. Wisconsin;4-1;710;16

16. Miami;5-1;591;17

17. Oregon;4-1;505;18

18. Kentucky;5-1;485;13

19. Colorado;5-0;419;21

20. NC State;5-0;342;23

21. Auburn;4-2;335;8

22. Texas A&M;4-2;257;NR

23. S. Florida;5-0;144;NR

24. Mississippi St.;4-2;136;NR

25. Cincinnati;6-0;114;NR

Others receiving votes: Iowa 87, Stanford 59, Washington St. 46, San Diego St. 24, TCU 20, Appalachian St. 11, Utah 9, Utah 5, South Carolina 2, Hawaii 1.

College standings

BIG 12

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

West Virginia;3;0;5;0

Texas;3;0;5;1

Oklahoma;2;1;5;1

Baylor;2;1;4;2

TCU;1;1;3;2

Texas Tech;1;1;3;2

Okla. St.;1;2;4;2

Iowa St.;1;2;2;3

Kansas;0;3;2;4

Kansas St.;0;3;2;4

BIG TEN

East Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Ohio St.;3;0;6;0

Michigan;3;0;5;1

Penn St.;1;1;4;1

Michigan St.;1;1;3;2

Maryland;1;1;3;2

Indiana;1;2;4;2

Rutgers;0;3;1;5

West Division

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Wisconsin;2;0;4;1

Northwestern;2;1;2;3

Iowa;1;1;4;1

Illinois;1;1;3;2

Purdue;1;1;2;3

Minnesota;0;2;3;2

Nebraska;0;3;0;5

MISSOURI VALLEY

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

N. Dakota St.;2;0;5;0

South Dakota;2;0;3;2

Illinois St.;1;1;4;1

S. Dakota St.;1;1;3;1

Missouri St.;1;1;3;2

North. Iowa;1;1;2;3

Western Ill.;1;1;2;3

Youngstown St.;1;1;2;3

Indiana St.;0;2;2;3

Southern Ill.;0;2;1;4

NORTHERN SUN

North Division

;Div.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Minn.-Duluth;4;0;6;0

Bemidji St.;3;1;5;1

MSU-Moorhead;3;1;4;2

St. Cloud St.;3;1;4;2

Northern St.;1;3;2;4

Minn.-Crookston;1;3;1;5

Minot St.;1;3;1;5

U-Mary;0;4;0;6

South Division

;Div.;;All

;W;L;W;L

MSU-Mankato;4;0;6;0

Sioux Falls;3;1;4;2

Winona St.;2;2;4;2

Augustana;2;2;3;3

Concordia-S.P.;2;2;2;4

SW Minn. St.;1;3;3;3

Upper Iowa;1;3;2;4

Wayne St.;1;3;1;5

AMERICAN RIVERS

;Conf.;;All

;W;L;W;L

Central;4;0;6;0

Simpson;3;0;4;1

Dubuque;3;1;4;2

Loras;2;1;3;2

Wartburg;2;1;3;2

Coe;2;2;3;3

Luther;0;3;0;5

Buena Vista;0;4;1;5

Neb. Wesleyan;0;4;1;5

