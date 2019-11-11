NFL standings
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
N. England;8;1;0;.889;270;98
Buffalo;6;3;0;.667;174;150
Miami;2;7;0;.222;119;268
N.Y. Jets;2;7;0;.222;130;238
South
Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191
Indianapolis;5;4;0;.556;194;193
Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;203;197
Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189
North
Baltimore;7;2;0;.778;300;189
Pittsburgh;5;4;0;.556;193;181
Cleveland;3;6;0;.333;171;221
Cincinnati;0;9;0;.000;137;259
West
Kansas City;6;4;0;.600;284;239
Oakland;5;4;0;.556;208;240
L.A. Chargers;4;6;0;.400;207;194
Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA
Dallas;5;4;0;.556;251;170
Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213
N.Y. Giants;2;8;0;.200;203;289
Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219
South
New Orleans;7;2;0;.778;204;182
Carolina;5;4;0;.556;225;228
Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;260;279
Atlanta;2;7;0;.222;191;259
North
Green Bay;8;2;0;.800;250;205
Minnesota;7;3;0;.700;262;182
Chicago;4;5;0;.444;162;157
Detroit;3;5;1;.389;217;237
West
San Fran.;8;1;0;.889;259;129
Seattle;8;2;0;.800;275;254
L.A. Rams;5;4;0;.556;226;191
Arizona;3;6;1;.350;222;281
MONDAY'S RESULT
Seattle 27, San Francisco 24, OT
GAME THURSDAY
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Dallas at Detroit, noon
N.Y. Jets at Washington, noon
New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon
Denver at Minnesota, noon
Houston at Baltimore, noon
Buffalo at Miami, noon
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon
Atlanta at Carolina, noon
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay
GAME MONDAY
Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, 7:15 p.m.
CFL playoffs
Conference semifinals
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Eastern Division
Edmonton 37, Montreal 29
Western Division
Winnipeg 35, Calgary 14
Conference finals
GAMES SUNDAY
Eastern Division
Edmonton at Hamilton, noon
Western Division
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3:30 p.m.
College polls
AP Top 25
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. LSU (54);9-0;1542;1
2. Ohio St. (5);9-0;1480;3
3. Clemson (3);10-0;1441;4
4. Alabama;8-1;1312;2
5. Georgia;8-1;1267;6
6. Oregon;8-1;1224;7
7. Minnesota;9-0;1164;13
8. Utah;8-1;1099;8
9. Penn St.;8-1;1003;5
10. Oklahoma;8-1;1000;9
11. Florida;8-2;934;10
12. Baylor;9-0;932;11
13. Auburn;7-2;871;12
14. Michigan;7-2;744;14
15. Wisconsin;7-2;657;16
16. Notre Dame;7-2;593;15
17. Cincinnati;8-1;567;17
18. Memphis;8-1;510;19
19. Boise St.;8-1;371;21
20. SMU;9-1;346;23
21. Navy;7-1;228;25
22. Texas;6-3;199;NR
23. Iowa;6-3;197;18
24. Indiana;7-2;108;NR
25. Oklahoma St.;6-3;77;NR
Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 73, Kansas St. 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego St. 7, Iowa St. 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, North Dakota St. 1, Southern Cal 1, Illinois 1.
FCS Top 25
The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 9, points and previous rank:
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. N. Dakota St. (153);10-0;3825;1
2. James Madison;9-1;3665;2
3. Weber St.;8-2;3525;3
4. Northern Iowa;7-3;3246;5
5. Montana;8-2;3161;6
6. Sacramento St.;7-3;2896;8
7. Illinois St.;7-3;2850;11
8. S. Dakota St.;7-3;2662;4
9. Furman;7-3;2596;9
10. Montana St.;7-3;2279;12
11. Dartmouth;8-0;2119;13
12. Florida A&M;8-1;1599;16
13. Villanova;7-3;1572;18
14. Central Ark.;7-3;1562;7
15. SE Missouri St.;7-3;1548;17
16. Kennesaw St.;8-2;1512;15
17. Monmouth;8-2;1398;19
18. Princeton;7-1;1171;10
19. Cent. Conn. St.;9-1;1114;20
20. Towson;6-4;995;21
21. Wofford;6-3;818;24
22. Austin Peay;7-3;641;NR
23. Southeastern La.;6-3;633;NR
24. Nicholls;6-4;505;25
25. N. Carolina A&T;6-3;401;14
Others receiving votes: North Dakota 342, Sam Houston State 264, New Hampshire 179, Southern Illinois 159, Citadel 146, Yale 90, UC Davis 58, San Diego 54, UT Martin 32, Albany 32, Alcorn State 29, Richmond 20, Maine 11, South Carolina State 10, Eastern Washington 3, McNeese 3.
AFCA Division II
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Valdosta St. (28);9-0;772;1
2. Ferris St. (1);10-0;742;2
3. Tarleton St. (2);10-0;710;3
4. Minn. St.-Mankato;10-0;685;4
5. Ouachita Baptist;10-0;626;5
6. Lenoir-Rhyne;10-0;614;7
7. Colorado Mines;10-0;590;8
8. Slippery Rock;10-0;552;9
9. Cent. Missouri;10-0;522;10
10. Colo. St.-Pueblo;9-1;434;11
11. Bowie St.;10-0;426;13
12. NW Missouri St.;9-1;419;12
13. Kutztown;10-0;418;15
14. Harding;9-1;371;16
15. Notre Dame (Ohio);9-1;318;6
16. Indianapolis;8-1;315;17
17. Wingate;9-1;289;18
18. Indiana (Pa.);9-1;272;19
19. Grand Valley St.;8-2;219;14
20. Henderson St.;9-1;216;22
21. Tiffin;8-1;147;25
22. West Florida;7-2;130;20
23. Tex. A&M-Comm.;7-2;119;24
24. West Chester;8-2;43;NR
25. Truman St.;8-2;33;23
Others receiving votes: Carson-Newman, 25; Angelo State, 24; Shepherd, 17; Virginia State, 4; Wayne State, 4; Fayetteville State, 3; Fort Hays State, 3; West Texas A&M, 3; Dixie State, 2; Missouri Western State, 2; Sioux Falls, 2; Virginia Union, 2; Augustana (S.D.), 1; Eastern New Mexico, 1.
AFCA Division III
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. M.H.-Baylor (37);9-0;1282;1
2. Mount Union (15);9-0;1262;2
3. Wis.-Whitewater;9-0;1199;3
4. Wheaton (Ill.);9-0;1113;4
5. Muhlenberg;9-0;1080;5
6. North Central;8-1;991;6
7. Salisbury;8-0;935;8
8. John Carroll;8-1;883;9
9. Del. Valley;8-1;822;10
10. Bethel;8-1;815;11
11. St. John's;8-1;803;12
12. Wesley;8-1;690;13
13. Hardin-Simm.;7-2;621;14
14. Chapman;8-0;540;16
15. Case Western;9-0;536;15
16. Union (NY);9-0;485;17
17. Linfield;7-1;438;18
18. Susquehanna;8-1;376;t19
19. Wartburg;8-1;350;7
20. Berry;8-1;310;21
21. St. Thomas;7-2;305;22
22. Bridgewater;9-0;256;23
23. Redlands;8-1;196;24
24. Central;8-1;153;NR
25. Brockport;8-1;145;25
Others receiving votes: Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 78; Cortland, 67; Wisconsin-Platteville, 55; Wisconsin-La Crosse, 27; Hope, 21; Texas Lutheran, 17; Hanover, 16; Middlebury, 15; Martin Luther, 8; Whitworth, 5; Heidelberg, 2; Hobart, 1; Trinity (TX), 1; Western New England, 1.
NAIA Top 25
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Morningside (17);9-0;392;1
2. Marian (Ind.);8-0;369;2
3. Kan. Wesleyan;10-0;357;3
4. Grand View ;10-0;352;4
5. Northwestern (Iowa);9-0;328;5
6. College of Idaho;9-0;322;6
7. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.);9-0;310;7
8. Cumberlands (Ky.);9-0;287;8
9. Keiser (Fla.);9-0;269;10
10. St. Xavier (Ill.);7-2;258;11
11. St. Francis (Ind.);7-2;234;13
12. Concordia (Mich.);7-2;224;14
13. Reinhardt (Ga.);8-2;201;15
14. Southeastern (Fla.);8-1;193;16
15. Baker (Kan.);8-2;185;18
16. Ottawa (Ariz.);8-1;165;19
17. Evangel (Mo.);8-2;148;9
18. Dickinson St.;8-2;131;20
18. Siena Heights;7-2;131;21
20. Benedictine (Kan.);7-3;114;12
21. Langston (Okla.);7-2;102;22
22. Carroll (Mont.);6-3;53;NR
23. Montana Tech;6-3;47;17
24. Dordt (Iowa);7-3;34;NR
25. Bethel (Kan.);8-2;32;NR
Others receiving votes: Sterling (Kan.) 20, Indiana Wesleyan 16, Montana Western 12, Waldorf (Iowa) 9.
NJCAA Top 20
;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.
1. Miss. Gulf Coast (14);11-0;370.5;1
2. Lackawanna (Pa.) (2);10-0;340.8;2
3. Hutchinson (Kan.);9-2;307.46;6
4. Iowa Western;8-3;291.95;5
5. NW Mississippi;8-3;268.69;5
6. Kilgore (Texas);8-2;251.86;7
7. Butler (Kan.);9-3;226.33;3
8. Hinds (Miss.);7-2;217.71;8
9. Independence (Kan.);8-2;214.81;12
10. Garden City (Kan.);8-3;213.95;3
11. Jones (Miss.);7-2;202.86;10
12. Georgia Military;8-2;165.43;9
13. Trinity Valley (Texas);7-3;114.96;13
14. Snow (Utah);5-3;106.71;14
15. ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.);8-2;103;15
16. East Mississippi;6-4;85.57;16
17. Navarro (Texas);6-5;76.5;20
18. Monroe (N.Y.);8-2;69;17
19. Nassau (N.Y.);7-3;28;—
20. N. Mex. Military;6-5;19;18
Others receiving votes: Highland (Kan.) 21, ASA Miami 11, Central Lakes (Minn.) 6, North Dakota SCS 5, East Central (Miss.) 4.1, DuPage (Ill.) 3, Iowa Central 2 19 Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 1.6, Itasca (Minn.) 1, Holmes (Miss.) 0.7.
