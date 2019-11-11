Clip art football

NFL standings

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

N. England;8;1;0;.889;270;98

Buffalo;6;3;0;.667;174;150

Miami;2;7;0;.222;119;268

N.Y. Jets;2;7;0;.222;130;238

South

Houston;6;3;0;.667;238;191

Indianapolis;5;4;0;.556;194;193

Tennessee;5;5;0;.500;203;197

Jacksonville;4;5;0;.444;176;189

North

Baltimore;7;2;0;.778;300;189

Pittsburgh;5;4;0;.556;193;181

Cleveland;3;6;0;.333;171;221

Cincinnati;0;9;0;.000;137;259

West

Kansas City;6;4;0;.600;284;239

Oakland;5;4;0;.556;208;240

L.A. Chargers;4;6;0;.400;207;194

Denver;3;6;0;.333;149;170

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

;W;L;T;Pct;PF;PA

Dallas;5;4;0;.556;251;170

Philadelphia;5;4;0;.556;224;213

N.Y. Giants;2;8;0;.200;203;289

Washington;1;8;0;.111;108;219

South

New Orleans;7;2;0;.778;204;182

Carolina;5;4;0;.556;225;228

Tampa Bay;3;6;0;.333;260;279

Atlanta;2;7;0;.222;191;259

North

Green Bay;8;2;0;.800;250;205

Minnesota;7;3;0;.700;262;182

Chicago;4;5;0;.444;162;157

Detroit;3;5;1;.389;217;237

West

San Fran.;8;1;0;.889;259;129

Seattle;8;2;0;.800;275;254

L.A. Rams;5;4;0;.556;226;191

Arizona;3;6;1;.350;222;281

MONDAY'S RESULT

Seattle 27, San Francisco 24, OT

GAME THURSDAY

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Dallas at Detroit, noon

N.Y. Jets at Washington, noon

New Orleans at Tampa Bay, noon

Denver at Minnesota, noon

Houston at Baltimore, noon

Buffalo at Miami, noon

Jacksonville at Indianapolis, noon

Atlanta at Carolina, noon

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Cincinnati at Oakland, 3:25 p.m.

Chicago at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Giants, Seattle, Tennessee, Green Bay

GAME MONDAY

Kansas City vs L.A. Chargers at Mexico City, 7:15 p.m.

CFL playoffs

Conference semifinals

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Eastern Division

Edmonton 37, Montreal 29

Western Division

Winnipeg 35, Calgary 14

Conference finals

GAMES SUNDAY

Eastern Division

Edmonton at Hamilton, noon

Western Division

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3:30 p.m.

College polls

AP Top 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 9, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. LSU (54);9-0;1542;1

2. Ohio St. (5);9-0;1480;3

3. Clemson (3);10-0;1441;4

4. Alabama;8-1;1312;2

5. Georgia;8-1;1267;6

6. Oregon;8-1;1224;7

7. Minnesota;9-0;1164;13

8. Utah;8-1;1099;8

9. Penn St.;8-1;1003;5

10. Oklahoma;8-1;1000;9

11. Florida;8-2;934;10

12. Baylor;9-0;932;11

13. Auburn;7-2;871;12

14. Michigan;7-2;744;14

15. Wisconsin;7-2;657;16

16. Notre Dame;7-2;593;15

17. Cincinnati;8-1;567;17

18. Memphis;8-1;510;19

19. Boise St.;8-1;371;21

20. SMU;9-1;346;23

21. Navy;7-1;228;25

22. Texas;6-3;199;NR

23. Iowa;6-3;197;18

24. Indiana;7-2;108;NR

25. Oklahoma St.;6-3;77;NR

Others receiving votes: Appalachian St. 73, Kansas St. 67, Texas A&M 42, Wake Forest 38, Louisiana Tech 25, Virginia 12, San Diego St. 7, Iowa St. 4, Virginia Tech 4, Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2, UCF 2, Air Force 2, North Dakota St. 1, Southern Cal 1, Illinois 1.

FCS Top 25

The top 25 teams in the STATS Football Championship Subdivision poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 9, points and previous rank:

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. N. Dakota St. (153);10-0;3825;1

2. James Madison;9-1;3665;2

3. Weber St.;8-2;3525;3

4. Northern Iowa;7-3;3246;5

5. Montana;8-2;3161;6

6. Sacramento St.;7-3;2896;8

7. Illinois St.;7-3;2850;11

8. S. Dakota St.;7-3;2662;4

9. Furman;7-3;2596;9

10. Montana St.;7-3;2279;12

11. Dartmouth;8-0;2119;13

12. Florida A&M;8-1;1599;16

13. Villanova;7-3;1572;18

14. Central Ark.;7-3;1562;7

15. SE Missouri St.;7-3;1548;17

16. Kennesaw St.;8-2;1512;15

17. Monmouth;8-2;1398;19

18. Princeton;7-1;1171;10

19. Cent. Conn. St.;9-1;1114;20

20. Towson;6-4;995;21

21. Wofford;6-3;818;24

22. Austin Peay;7-3;641;NR

23. Southeastern La.;6-3;633;NR

24. Nicholls;6-4;505;25

25. N. Carolina A&T;6-3;401;14

Others receiving votes: North Dakota 342, Sam Houston State 264, New Hampshire 179, Southern Illinois 159, Citadel 146, Yale 90, UC Davis 58, San Diego 54, UT Martin 32, Albany 32, Alcorn State 29, Richmond 20, Maine 11, South Carolina State 10, Eastern Washington 3, McNeese 3.

AFCA Division II 

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Valdosta St. (28);9-0;772;1

2. Ferris St. (1);10-0;742;2

3. Tarleton St. (2);10-0;710;3

4. Minn. St.-Mankato;10-0;685;4

5. Ouachita Baptist;10-0;626;5

6. Lenoir-Rhyne;10-0;614;7

7. Colorado Mines;10-0;590;8

8. Slippery Rock;10-0;552;9

9. Cent. Missouri;10-0;522;10

10. Colo. St.-Pueblo;9-1;434;11

11. Bowie St.;10-0;426;13

12. NW Missouri St.;9-1;419;12

13. Kutztown;10-0;418;15

14. Harding;9-1;371;16

15. Notre Dame (Ohio);9-1;318;6

16. Indianapolis;8-1;315;17

17. Wingate;9-1;289;18

18. Indiana (Pa.);9-1;272;19

19. Grand Valley St.;8-2;219;14

20. Henderson St.;9-1;216;22

21. Tiffin;8-1;147;25

22. West Florida;7-2;130;20

23. Tex. A&M-Comm.;7-2;119;24

24. West Chester;8-2;43;NR

25. Truman St.;8-2;33;23

Others receiving votes: Carson-Newman, 25; Angelo State, 24; Shepherd, 17; Virginia State, 4; Wayne State, 4; Fayetteville State, 3; Fort Hays State, 3; West Texas A&M, 3; Dixie State, 2; Missouri Western State, 2; Sioux Falls, 2; Virginia Union, 2; Augustana (S.D.), 1; Eastern New Mexico, 1.

AFCA Division III

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. M.H.-Baylor (37);9-0;1282;1

2. Mount Union (15);9-0;1262;2

3. Wis.-Whitewater;9-0;1199;3

4. Wheaton (Ill.);9-0;1113;4

5. Muhlenberg;9-0;1080;5

6. North Central;8-1;991;6

7. Salisbury;8-0;935;8

8. John Carroll;8-1;883;9

9. Del. Valley;8-1;822;10

10. Bethel;8-1;815;11

11. St. John's;8-1;803;12

12. Wesley;8-1;690;13

13. Hardin-Simm.;7-2;621;14

14. Chapman;8-0;540;16

15. Case Western;9-0;536;15

16. Union (NY);9-0;485;17

17. Linfield;7-1;438;18

18. Susquehanna;8-1;376;t19

19. Wartburg;8-1;350;7

20. Berry;8-1;310;21

21. St. Thomas;7-2;305;22

22. Bridgewater;9-0;256;23

23. Redlands;8-1;196;24

24. Central;8-1;153;NR

25. Brockport;8-1;145;25

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 78; Cortland, 67; Wisconsin-Platteville, 55; Wisconsin-La Crosse, 27; Hope, 21; Texas Lutheran, 17; Hanover, 16; Middlebury, 15; Martin Luther, 8; Whitworth, 5; Heidelberg, 2; Hobart, 1; Trinity (TX), 1; Western New England, 1.

NAIA Top 25

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Morningside (17);9-0;392;1

2. Marian (Ind.);8-0;369;2

3. Kan. Wesleyan;10-0;357;3

4. Grand View ;10-0;352;4

5. Northwestern (Iowa);9-0;328;5

6. College of Idaho;9-0;322;6

7. Lindsey Wilson (Ky.);9-0;310;7

8. Cumberlands (Ky.);9-0;287;8

9. Keiser (Fla.);9-0;269;10

10. St. Xavier (Ill.);7-2;258;11

11. St. Francis (Ind.);7-2;234;13

12. Concordia (Mich.);7-2;224;14

13. Reinhardt (Ga.);8-2;201;15

14. Southeastern (Fla.);8-1;193;16

15. Baker (Kan.);8-2;185;18

16. Ottawa (Ariz.);8-1;165;19

17. Evangel (Mo.);8-2;148;9

18. Dickinson St.;8-2;131;20

18. Siena Heights;7-2;131;21

20. Benedictine (Kan.);7-3;114;12

21. Langston (Okla.);7-2;102;22

22. Carroll (Mont.);6-3;53;NR

23. Montana Tech;6-3;47;17

24. Dordt (Iowa);7-3;34;NR

25. Bethel (Kan.);8-2;32;NR

Others receiving votes: Sterling (Kan.) 20, Indiana Wesleyan 16, Montana Western 12, Waldorf (Iowa) 9.

NJCAA Top 20

;Rec.;Pts.;Pvs.

1. Miss. Gulf Coast (14);11-0;370.5;1

2. Lackawanna (Pa.) (2);10-0;340.8;2

3. Hutchinson (Kan.);9-2;307.46;6

4. Iowa Western;8-3;291.95;5

5. NW Mississippi;8-3;268.69;5

6. Kilgore (Texas);8-2;251.86;7

7. Butler (Kan.);9-3;226.33;3

8. Hinds (Miss.);7-2;217.71;8

9. Independence (Kan.);8-2;214.81;12

10. Garden City (Kan.);8-3;213.95;3

11. Jones (Miss.);7-2;202.86;10

12. Georgia Military;8-2;165.43;9

13. Trinity Valley (Texas);7-3;114.96;13

14. Snow (Utah);5-3;106.71;14

15. ASA Brooklyn (N.Y.);8-2;103;15

16. East Mississippi;6-4;85.57;16

17. Navarro (Texas);6-5;76.5;20

18. Monroe (N.Y.);8-2;69;17

19. Nassau (N.Y.);7-3;28;—

20. N. Mex. Military;6-5;19;18

Others receiving votes: Highland (Kan.) 21, ASA Miami 11, Central Lakes (Minn.) 6, North Dakota SCS 5, East Central (Miss.) 4.1, DuPage (Ill.) 3, Iowa Central 2 19 Copiah-Lincoln (Miss.) 1.6, Itasca (Minn.) 1, Holmes (Miss.) 0.7.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments