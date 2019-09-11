Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAME TODAY

Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Seattle at Pittsburgh, noon

Indianapolis at Tennessee, noon

Arizona at Baltimore, noon

New England at Miami, noon

L.A. Chargers at Detroit, noon

Dallas at Washington, noon

Jacksonville at Houston, noon

San Francisco at Cincinnati, noon

Buffalo at N.Y. Giants, noon

Minnesota at Green Bay, noon

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Chicago at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Cleveland at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

College schedule

GAME TODAY

Northern Sun

U-Mary (0-1, 0-1) at Bemidji St. 1-0, 1-0), 7 p.m.

GAME FRIDAY

Big 12

Kansas (1-1) at Boston College (2-0), 6:30 p.m.

