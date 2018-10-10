Try 1 month for 99¢
NFL schedule

GAME TODAY

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, noon

Chicago at Miami, noon

Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, noon

Buffalo at Houston, noon

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon

Arizona at Minnesota, noon

L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, noon

Carolina at Washington, noon

L.A. Rams at Denver, 3:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.

Baltimore at Tennessee, 3:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Detroit, New Orleans

GAME MONDAY

San Francisco at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.

