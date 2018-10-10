NFL schedule
GAME TODAY
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Seattle vs Oakland at London, UK, noon
Chicago at Miami, noon
Indianapolis at N.Y. Jets, noon
Buffalo at Houston, noon
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, noon
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, noon
Arizona at Minnesota, noon
L.A. Chargers at Cleveland, noon
Carolina at Washington, noon
L.A. Rams at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Dallas, 3:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Tennessee, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at New England, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, New Orleans
GAME MONDAY
San Francisco at Green Bay, 7:15 p.m.
