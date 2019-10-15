Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Miami at Buffalo, noon

Houston at Indianapolis, noon

Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon

Oakland at Green Bay, noon

L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon

Minnesota at Detroit, noon

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon

San Francisco at Washington, noon

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

New Orleans at Chicago, 43:25 p.m.

Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh

GAME MONDAY

New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.

