NFL schedule
GAME THURSDAY
Kansas City at Denver, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Miami at Buffalo, noon
Houston at Indianapolis, noon
Arizona at N.Y. Giants, noon
Oakland at Green Bay, noon
L.A. Rams at Atlanta, noon
Minnesota at Detroit, noon
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, noon
San Francisco at Washington, noon
L.A. Chargers at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
New Orleans at Chicago, 43:25 p.m.
Philadelphia at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Cleveland, Carolina, Pittsburgh
GAME MONDAY
New England at N.Y. Jets, 7:15 p.m.
