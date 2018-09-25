NFL schedule
GAME THURSDAY
Minnesota at L.A. Rams, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Cincinnati at Atlanta, noon
Tampa Bay at Chicago, noon
Houston at Indianapolis, noon
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon
Miami at New England, noon
Detroit at Dallas, noon
Buffalo at Green Bay, noon
Philadelphia at Tennessee, noon
Seattle at Arizona, 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
New Orleans at N.Y. Giants, 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Washington, Carolina
GAME MONDAY
Kansas City at Denver, 7:15 p.m.
