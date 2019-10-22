Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Arizona at New Orleans, noon

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, noon

N.Y. Giants at Detroit, noon

Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, noon

Denver at Indianapolis, noon

Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon

N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon

Seattle at Atlanta, noon

L.A. Chargers at Chicago, noon

Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Dallas, Baltimore

GAME MONDAY

Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

