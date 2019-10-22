NFL schedule
GAME THURSDAY
Washington at Minnesota, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Arizona at New Orleans, noon
Tampa Bay at Tennessee, noon
N.Y. Giants at Detroit, noon
Cincinnati vs L.A. Rams at London, UK, noon
Denver at Indianapolis, noon
Philadelphia at Buffalo, noon
N.Y. Jets at Jacksonville, noon
Seattle at Atlanta, noon
L.A. Chargers at Chicago, noon
Carolina at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 3:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Dallas, Baltimore
GAME MONDAY
Miami at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
