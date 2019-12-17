NFL schedule
GAMES SATURDAY
Houston at Tampa Bay, noon
Buffalo at New England, 3:30 p.m.
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
N.Y. Giants at Washington, noon
Cincinnati at Miami, noon
New Orleans at Tennessee, noon
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Jets, noon
Baltimore at Cleveland, noon
Carolina at Indianapolis, noon
Jacksonville at Atlanta, noon
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Denver, 3:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 7:20 p.m.
GAME MONDAY
Green Bay at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
