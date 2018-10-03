NFL schedule
GAME TODAY
Indianapolis at New England, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Miami at Cincinnati, noon
N.Y. Giants at Carolina, noon
Denver at N.Y. Jets, noon
Jacksonville at Kansas City, noon
Green Bay at Detroit, noon
Baltimore at Cleveland, noon
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, noon
Tennessee at Buffalo, noon
Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.
Dallas at Houston, 7:20 p.m.
Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago
GAME MONDAY
Washington at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.