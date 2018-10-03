Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAME TODAY

Indianapolis at New England, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Miami at Cincinnati, noon

N.Y. Giants at Carolina, noon

Denver at N.Y. Jets, noon

Jacksonville at Kansas City, noon

Green Bay at Detroit, noon

Baltimore at Cleveland, noon

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, noon

Tennessee at Buffalo, noon

Oakland at L.A. Chargers, 3:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 3:25 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Dallas at Houston, 7:20 p.m.

Open: Tampa Bay, Chicago

GAME MONDAY

Washington at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m.

