NFL schedule
GAME THURSDAY
San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.
GAMES SUNDAY
Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.
N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon
Washington at Buffalo, noon
Tennessee at Carolina, noon
Minnesota at Kansas City, noon
Chicago at Philadelphia, noon
Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, noon
Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.
Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.
Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.
New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.
Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati
GAME MONDAY
Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.
