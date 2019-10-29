Clip art football

NFL schedule

GAME THURSDAY

San Francisco at Arizona, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

Houston vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 8:30 a.m.

N.Y. Jets at Miami, noon

Washington at Buffalo, noon

Tennessee at Carolina, noon

Minnesota at Kansas City, noon

Chicago at Philadelphia, noon

Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, noon

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 3:05 p.m.

Detroit at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at L.A. Chargers, 3:25 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 3:25 p.m.

New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m.

Open: L.A. Rams, New Orleans, Atlanta, Cincinnati

GAME MONDAY

Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 7:15 p.m.

