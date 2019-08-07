NFL preseason
GAMES THURSDAY
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at N.Y. Giants, 6 p.m.
Jacksonville at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.
Tennessee at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.
New England at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Houston at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Denver at Seattle, 9 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m.
GAMES FRIDAY
Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
GAMES SATURDAY
L.A. Rams at Oakland, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Dallas at San Francisco, 8 p.m.
