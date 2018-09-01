Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NFL schedule

Regular-season

GAME THURSDAY

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:20 p.m. (KWWL)

GAMES SUNDAY, SEPT. 9

Buffalo at Baltimore, noon (CBS)

Pittsburgh at Cleveland, noon (CBS)

Cincinnati at Indianapolis, noon (CBS)

Tennessee at Miami, noon (FOX)

San Francisco at Minnesota, noon (FOX)

Houston at New England, noon (CBS)

Tampa Bay at New Orleans, noon (FOX)

Jacksonville at New York Giants, noon (FOX)

Kansas City at Los Angeles Chargers, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)

Washington at Arizona, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Dallas at Carolina, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Seattle at Denver, 3:25 p.m. (FOX)

Chicago at Green Bay, 7:20 p.m. (KWWL)

GAMES MONDAY, SEPT. 10

New York Jets at Detroit, 6:10 p.m. (ESPN)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland, 9:20 p.m. (ESPN)

