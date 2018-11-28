Try 1 month for 99¢
GAME TODAY

New Orleans at Dallas, 7:20 p.m.

GAMES SUNDAY

L.A. Rams at Detroit, noon

Carolina at Tampa Bay, noon

Arizona at Green Bay, noon

Denver at Cincinnati, noon

Baltimore at Atlanta, noon

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, noon

Cleveland at Houston, noon

Indianapolis at Jacksonville, noon

Buffalo at Miami, noon

N.Y. Jets at Tennessee, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 3:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Seattle, 3:25 p.m.

Minnesota at New England, 3:25 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m.

GAME MONDAY

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

